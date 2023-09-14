You are here

Nations step up preparations for ODI Cricket World Cup in India

Nations step up preparations for ODI Cricket World Cup in India
India's Ravindra Jadeja during a practice session in Colombo, ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Bangladesh. (File/AFP)
Nations step up preparations for ODI Cricket World Cup in India

Nations step up preparations for ODI Cricket World Cup in India
  9 of the 10 teams have been in action in recent weeks, with 5 contestants taking part in the Asia Cup
Jon Pike

There are three weeks until the opening match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on Oct. 5 in Ahmedabad.

Teams are preparing with matches in four countries, involving nine of the 10 participants.

The Asia Cup involves five of the World Cup contestants. Two series involve four countries, England having hosted New Zealand and Australia visited South Africa. The Netherlands, the only associate member playing in the World Cup, last played a competitive ODI match on July 9. Its next one will be a formal World Cup warm-up match on Sept. 30 against Australia in India. Hardly ideal preparation.

Prior to the formal ICC warm-ups, between Sept. 29 and Oct. 3, each country must submit a final 15-man squad by Sept. 28. In the preparation phase it is usual for team managers to trial different formations and players.

England and New Zealand are doing this in their four-match bilateral series. In the first match, England were thrashed by eight wickets, a result greeted with doom and gloom by media and supporters alike.

They had more ammunition after 12.1 overs in the second match when England were 55 for five, having been eight for three after 4.2 overs. Then, Liam Livingstone, a player whose potential has been hampered by injuries in the last 18 months, was the chief architect of a recovery to 226 for seven, scoring an unbeaten 95. An improved bowling display by England saw New Zealand bowled out for 147.

It is unwise to read too much into performances in preparation matches but England will have been pleased to display the depth of both its batting and bowling units. Australia also displayed similar depths in the first two matches of a five-match series in South Africa.

A near hopeless position in the first match was rescued by an eighth wicket partnership of 112 to reach the 223 required for victory. This was even more remarkable given that Marnus Labuschagne, who scored 80, joined play as a concussion substitute. In the second match, Australia amassed 392 for eight, Labuschagne scoring 124. He was not included in Australia’s preliminary World Cup squad. The selectors may need to rethink. South Africa was bowled out for 269. However, they recovered in the third match to win by 111 runs, Labuschagne scoring only 15.

Matches in the Asia Cup carry rather more edge than players simply reacquainting themselves with the ODI format. It is being played mainly in Sri Lanka because of India’s refusal to play in Pakistan, the event’s official host nation. Two weeks ago, the monsoon arrived earlier than expected, causing regular but unpredictable rain. In the round-robin group stage only one match was affected, that between India and Pakistan, leading to shared points. The Super 4 stage commenced on Wednesday Sept. 6, when Pakistan beat Bangladesh. Three days later Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh, to diminish the latter’s chances of further progress.

Another India versus Pakistan clash was scheduled for the following day. Anyone who had not followed the tournament closely, but who was checking the score on the day of play, would have been surprised to note an entry of India 147 for two after 24.1 overs — stumps. This means close of play. A natural reaction would be, this is a one-day match, so why was it not shown as rained off, with points shared?

Fearful of a second India versus Pakistan match being rained off, given adverse forecasts, the Asian Cricket Council announced on Sept. 8 that a reserve day would be added for that match only — the final already has one allocated. It is understood that there had been discussions about relocating to Hambantota in the south of Sri Lanka.

The proposal was rejected in favor of a reserve day in Colombo. No doubt a guiding factor was that of financial implications for broadcasters, advertisers and sponsors. If any further proof of the entanglement between them and those who administrator cricket was required, the decision lays it bare.

Reaction to the decision was mixed. One former Indian fast bowler branded it as “absolutely shameless,” “a mockery” and “unethical.”

The coaches of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka expressed their surprise but were diplomatic, saying that they would have loved to have an extra day. As it is, India gained a point and Pakistan lost one. The decision can be viewed as pragmatic and opportunistic, perhaps a little cynical. Changing a tournament’s rules part way through is both extraordinary and exceptional. It is difficult to see that a similar decision would be taken at an ICC World Cup

There is also, or should be, an issue of equity. Why was provision for a reserve day not afforded to the other Super 4 matches? One explanation may be that the schedule could not be altered to accommodate them. Sri Lanka’s match against Bangladesh on Sept. 9 was followed by India versus Pakistan on Sept. 10, so an overlap would have occurred.

As it was, utilization of the Sept. 11 reserve day meant that India had to play its scheduled match against Sri Lanka on Sept. 12.

Normally, teams are keen to have rest days between matches but, presumably, India was prepared to sacrifice this in the pursuit of beating Pakistan and moving closer to qualifying for the final. There would have been space for a reserve day for the Sri Lanka versus India match.

It would not have been needed as India won by 41 runs in a low scoring and tense encounter, rain interrupting play only briefly.

India was bowled out for 213, with 20-year-old Dunith Wellalage claiming five wickets and scoring an unbeaten 42 in Sri Lanka’s reply of 172.

The result meant that India, with four points, progressed to the final.

The match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, both on two points, will determine who will play India. Once the final is over, they and the other eight teams will travel to India to refamiliarize themselves with local conditions in the warm-up matches.

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023 International Cricket Council (ICC) India

Stokes's England ODI record 182 sets up rout of New Zealand

Stokes’s England ODI record 182 sets up rout of New Zealand
Stokes’s England ODI record 182 sets up rout of New Zealand

Stokes’s England ODI record 182 sets up rout of New Zealand
  Buttler hailed Stokes's innings by saying: "He's played a few good ones, but that was amazing"
LONDON: Ben Stokes struck the highest score by an England batsman in a one-day international on Wednesday, his 182 setting up a thrashing of New Zealand at The Oval as he sent a warning to the champions’ World Cup rivals just weeks before they begin the defense of their 50-overs title in India.

Stokes’s stunning innings was just slightly more than England’s colossal 181-run margin of victory that put them 2-1 up in a four-match series ahead of Friday’s finale at Lord’s.

England were struggling at 13-2 after Trent Boult’s early double strike, which included Jonny Bairstow’s exit off the first ball of the match.

But Stokes and Dawid Malan (96) hit back with a third-wicket stand of 199 as England recovered to 368 all out.

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips kept England at bay with 72 but when he was lbw to spinner Liam Livingstone, the Black Caps were all but beaten at 173-8.

Livingstone (3-16) ended the match with 11 overs to spare when he had No 11 Ben Lister stumped by England captain Jos Buttler as New Zealand were dismissed for 187.

“Coming back into the team after a while out, it’s nice to come back and help the team,” said player-of-the-match Stokes at the presentation ceremony.

Buttler hailed Stokes’s innings by saying: “He’s played a few good ones, but that was amazing.”

Boult kept New Zealand in the game with an impressive 5-51 in 9.1 overs, although England were set for a huge total at 348-5 when Stokes was dismissed.

But they lost their last five wickets for 20 runs, left-arm quick Boult wrapping up the innings with 11 balls to spare.

England, however, had more than enough runs.

Chris Woakes (3-31) did the bulk of the damage as New Zealand — without regular skipper Kane Williamson while the star batsman completes a pre-World Cup recovery from a knee injury — slumped to 37-4, with Reece Topley in the wickets as well.

England begin their quest to retain their 50-overs global title defense against New Zealand — the team they defeated in a dramatic 2019 ‘Super Over’ World Cup final at Lord’s — in Ahmedabad on Oct. 5.

And New Zealand coach Gary Stead said: “I don’t mind Ben Stokes. I’d rather he scored them (runs) now than on October 5.”

Stead took some comfort from the form of Boult, back in New Zealand’s ODI set-up this series for the first time in 12 months after turning down a central contract to play in Australia’s lucrative Big Bash League.

“It’s great to have Trent back,” said Stead. “In two games he’s showed his ability as a world-class player to knock the top off England. It’s just a pity we haven’t capitalized on those starts.”

Earlier, the 34-year-old Boult had Bairstow caught at deep backward square before inducing Joe Root to inside-edge onto his stumps.

But Stokes hit back in remarkable fashion with a 124-ball innings, including 15 fours and nine sixes, that surpassed Jason Roy’s previous England record of 180 against Australia at Melbourne in 2018.

One worrying sign for England, however, was the familiar sight of Stokes, whose previous ODI top score was 102 not out, grimacing in pain thanks to a chronic knee problem he hopes to manage all the way through the World Cup.

But Stokes, off the field at the start of New Zealand’s chase, said: “I just needed a little bit of treatment...”It (the knee injury) is getting better and better.”

Boult again troubled an England top-order once more missing Roy after the opener suffered a fresh back spasm.

But Malan, who missed England’s 79-run win in Southampton on Sunday to attend the birth of his son, responded with a 52-ball fifty as he looked to cement his place in a 15-man World Cup squad.

Malan, fell just shy of what would have been his fifth hundred in 20 ODIs when he got a faint edge to wicketkeeper Tom Latham.

But Stokes, in a dynamic display of shot-making, broke Roy’s record in style with a six off Lister, only to hole out off the paceman two balls later.

Topics: ODI cricket England Ben Stokes New Zealand

India and Pakistan set to resume fierce cricket rivalry

India and Pakistan set to resume fierce cricket rivalry
India and Pakistan set to resume fierce cricket rivalry

India and Pakistan set to resume fierce cricket rivalry
  After years of intermittent contests, shorter formats now provide frenzy of action between the 2 nations
Jon Pike

There are many legendary rivalries in sport.

Football’s local derbies between clubs in the same or adjacent cities, usually inflame partisan attitudes. Historically, in cricket, the Ashes series between Australia and England have been fiercely fought for over 140 years. Yet, it is a more recent rivalry which inflames passions the most, that between India and Pakistan. This is fueled not just by the sport but by the subcontinent’s geopolitics, which have created an intense rivalry and unique set of tensions.

Since the first Test match in 1952 between the two newly formed countries with a shared history and culture, there have been only another 58, played over 15 series. None were played between 1962 and 1977, during which time wars occurred between them in 1965 and 1971. Attempts at reconciliation did bear fruit, with exchange tours taking place in 2005 and 2006. However, the series in 2007 proved to be the last one, as the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai ushered in a new era of political tensions, with serious repercussions for cricket.

Until 2008, it is hardly a surprise that 60 percent of the Test matches were drawn, given the pressure on the teams. Pakistan won 11 of the 20 Tests which did produce a result. Currently, there appears to be little prospect of any resumption of bilateral cricket between the two countries. It is in the shorter formats, organized by either the International Cricket Council or the Asian Cricket Council, that the battles are fought out.

The first One-Day International between the two countries took place in 1978. After a gap of 17 years in play between the two countries, India toured Pakistan to contest three Tests and three ODIs, along with six other matches. Pakistan won two of the Tests, with one drawn. In the third ODI, India was well placed to win, requiring 23 from the final three overs. What followed was the first in a line of controversies which occurred in ODIs between India and Pakistan.

Pakistan’s fast bowler pitched the first ball of the over short, it flew over the batter’s head into the wicketkeeper’s gloves. A wide was not signaled by the umpire. The next three deliveries all had the same outcome. India’s captain opted to concede the match and the series. Thus India’s second tour to Pakistan since 1954-55 ended improperly.

Between 1982 and 1990, five series were played, three in Pakistan and two in India. In 1978, Pakistan led the three-match ODI series 1-0 but, in the final match, slumped to 11 for three in the face of a stunning display of swing bowling. This was clearly not to the liking of the spectators who began throwing stones at India’s fielders. The match was abandoned.

In 1992, India and Pakistan met for the first time in an ODI World Cup, having avoided each other in the previous four tournaments. India scored 216 for seven. During Pakistan’s unsuccessful reply, verbal jousting broke out between India’s wicketkeeper and a Pakistani batter, who complained to the umpire, who took no action. After another exchange, the Pakistani decided to show his displeasure by performing a few leapfrog impressions, an act unlikely to have improved diplomatic relations between the teams.

Another incident which is now ingrained in cricket folklore occurred in the Sahara “Friendship” Cup in 1997, held in Canada. After heckling one of India’s fielders during Pakistan’s innings, the verbal assailant, armed with a megaphone, turned his attention to a Pakistani boundary fielder during India’s innings. His jibe focused on the fielder’s corpulent build. Folklore has it that the fielder arranged for a bat to be brought to him.

When the abuse restarted, the fielder attacked the heckler. Eyewitnesses reported that only restraining action by spectators and security staff prevented acute damage being inflicted on the heckler, an Indian living in Canada. It took 40 minutes for the captains to calm the spectators. Both men filed charges of assault against one another, later withdrawing them.

There have been 17 bilateral ODI series between the two countries. Six have been played in India and seven in Pakistan. Neutral venues hosted the others, three in Canada between 1996 and 1998, one in the UAE in 2006, in which each team won one match. Overall, it is Pakistan which has emerged winners on 57 percent of occasions, claiming 11 series. The last series was held in 2012-13, after a brief rapprochement in 2011, when the two teams met in a semifinal of the ODI World Cup.

Only 12 T20 Internationals have been played between the two countries. Eight have taken place during T20I World Cups, two being in the 2022 World Cup. They also met twice in 2007’s World Cup, in the group stage and in the final, which India won by five runs. Pakistan’s defeat was received badly at home, with effigies of its players being burnt publicly. A two-match series was played in 2012 in which honors were even. Overall, India has won 75 percent of its T20Is against Pakistan.

In total, India and Pakistan have faced each other 203 times across the three formats, Pakistan edging slightly ahead with 55 percent of wins in matches which produced a result. If normal relations had existed between the two countries, this number of matches would be at least double. Perhaps the restrictions which are in place serve to heighten the anticipation and desire to watch the match, either live or on screen, when the occasions arise.

Anticipation was dampened in Kandy, Sri Lanka, in the group stage of the Asia Cup match last Saturday. India scored 266 all out, but rain prevented a response from Pakistan. Both teams have progressed to the Super 4 stage and will lock horns again on Sept. 10.

It is possible that they may meet in the final a week later. On top of this, they are scheduled to meet in the ICC ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad on Nov. 14. After years of intermittent contest, a frenzy of action is now in prospect.

 

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column

Short formats helping America revisit cricket dream

Short formats helping America revisit cricket dream
Short formats helping America revisit cricket dream

Short formats helping America revisit cricket dream
  • New infrastructure for cricket includes stadiums, training facilities, pitches, high-profile franchise league
  • 26-team privately owned franchise Minor League Cricket League set up in 2021
Jon Pike

On Sunday, Aug. 27, the final match in the inaugural US Masters T10 cricket tournament was played at the Central Broward Stadium, in Lauderhill, Florida.

Ten overs per side does not seem very long for a cricket match to develop the ebbs and flows generated by longer formats. Some players may not be able to contribute very much to the outcome. Bowlers, for example, are only allowed two overs each. Conversely, every ball is vital toward the outcome.

Promotion of the format occurred in the UAE in December 2017. Approved by the Emirates Cricket Board and sanctioned by the International Cricket Council, the competition is titled as the T10 league or Abu Dhabi T10.

Its founder and chair, Shaji UI Mulk, is an India-born UAE billionaire businessman. The tournament was launched and is owned by T Ten Sports Management, which is also behind the US Masters event. Other T10 tournaments have sprung up in the Caribbean, Sri Lanka, Kenya, and Zimbabwe.

The US Masters T10 followed on from the inaugural US T20 Major League Cricket. This comprised 19 matches and six franchise teams, namely MI New York, Texas Super Kings, Los Angeles Knight Riders, Seattle Orcas, San Francisco Unicorns, and Washington Freedom.

Although each name carries that of a city, the matches were played at only two locations, Grand Prairie, near Dallas, Texas and Morrisville, North Carolina. The former is a converted ex-baseball stadium on which $20 million has been spent to redevelop it just in time for the opening match. It has 7,200 seats, double the capacity at Morrisville.

This is hardly ideal if the league’s ambitions to be in the top three best global T20 tournaments are to be realised. A new stadium is planned to be built in each city where a franchise is based.

The vehicle for achieving this is American Cricket Enterprises which is reported to have raised $120 million for the purpose. All teams are owned by ACE, with investor-operators, who have invested in the company, assigned to each team.

Four of those investors are Indian, existing franchise owners in the Indian Premier League and in other T20 tournaments. The other two franchises have Asian Indian owner-entrepreneurs who have appointed Australian cricket coaching and high-performance analysts.

Despite the heavy Indian involvement, the tournament promoters understand it is vital to create an American brand, appealing to the American market, deploying marketing tactics honed in other US sports.

Skepticism exists about the chances of doing this beyond the Indian sub-continent diaspora. Matches were scheduled for the cooler evenings to target domestic audiences rather than television viewers in India. Tournament organizers reported 80 percent occupancy at Dallas and full occupancy at Morrisville, an aggregate attendance of some 70,000 people, a very encouraging outcome.

An obvious demographic to target in the MLC’s inaugural phase is the South Asian population. According to the US Census Bureau, the Indian population in the US has risen from around 800,000 in 1990 to 4.4 million in 2020. The broader Asian population is 20 million. These numbers have fuelled a growth to more than 200,000 players in 400 leagues.

Willow, the America-based dedicated cricket channel, broadcast MLC live in North America. CBS showed three MLC matches. Overseas networks broadcast matches in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and India.

Each of the six teams had a purse of $1.15 million to spend on a squad of between 15 and 18 players, of which nine could be overseas players. Domestic players were picked via an eight-round draft, each carrying a different salary. The average salary was $40,000. Overseas players were signed directly on an average salary of $80,000. Some well-known players were attracted, mainly from Australia, New Zealand, the West Indies, and South Africa, together accounting for 85 of the overseas complement.

Notably, only one current English player was recruited. July and August are the peak of the English season. This year saw the denouement of the Ashes in July and the Hundred occupied August alongside the one-day competition. Thus, the opportunities for MLC to attract contracted players was restricted. In future, this may well change. MLC has a limited pool of domestic players on which to call, which is one reason why it has allowed up to nine overseas players per franchise.

This has caused some disquiet within the ICC and more than one national board.

Calls for a limit on the number of overseas players in franchised squads and teams were heard to the extent of a four-seven split between overseas and local players. If implemented, this balance would have a seriously damaging impact on MLC and on the Emirates ILT20 because of their respective limited domestic talent pools. Each board needs time to develop local talent.

Fortunately for them, on July 13, the ICC board ratified a recommendation that no restrictions would be placed on already approved leagues but that future leagues may be subject to different regulations. In addition, players from associate members can be classed as local.

The MLC has medium-term plans to expand the number of teams, which will place even greater focus on the required number of overseas players. Tensions inherent in the relations between national boards, franchise leagues, and the ICC’s role of both governing and globally expanding the game are entering a new phase.

In the US, a new infrastructure is being built for cricket. This is not just stadiums, training facilities, and pitches, or a high-profile franchise league. To support the development of local talent, a 26-team privately owned franchise Minor League Cricket League was established in 2021.

It provides a pathway for domestic players to progress to the MLC and the national team.

Investors are providing strong financial backing and long-term commitment. They accept that immediate success and return on investment is unlikely and are prepared to take a 10-year view.

Amidst on-going skepticism, the double-headed attack by T10 and T20 formats on North America may succeed where previous attempts to establish cricket as a mainstream sport failed.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket US

T10 cricket 'here to stay,' says former India star Robin Uthappa

T10 cricket ‘here to stay,’ says former India star Robin Uthappa
T10 cricket ‘here to stay,’ says former India star Robin Uthappa

T10 cricket ‘here to stay,’ says former India star Robin Uthappa
  • Atlanta Riders player hopes success of US Masters T10 could spread new format to India and elsewhere
  • Cricket’s fastest game now returns to UAE from Nov. 28 to Dec. 9
DUBAI: The US Masters T10 League came to a dramatic end on Sunday as the Ben Dunk-led Texas Chargers defeated the Misbah-ul-Haq-led New York Warriors via Super Over in the final at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

The tournament, which was played between Atlanta Fire, California Knights, Morrisville Unity, New Jersey Triton’s, New York Warriors and Texas Chargers, took place from Aug. 18-27.

Aaron Finch, who played for the California Knights, emerged as the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 236 runs. Meanwhile, fast bowler Sohail Khan picked up the most wickets (15) in the competition.

Robin Uthappa, who played for the Atlanta Riders, said that T10 adds a lot of value to cricket: “I think T10 is here to stay. I think this version of the game is extremely entertaining for the viewer.

“Secondly, I think it opens up a different aspect of cricket that would add a lot of value to T20 cricket. So, I do hope that at some point, it gets introduced in India and the current cricketers can play this format of the game.”

The former India player also said that he would love to see one particular Indian star play the T10 format.

“I certainly would love to see the Virat Kohlis of the world playing this version of the game. Because I think it would add so much more value. I think he’s probably one of the greatest ODI players we’ve ever seen in our lives. And I think that he would discover different aspects of his own game when he plays this version of the game.”

Cricket’s fastest format provided a fascinating challenge for both batsmen and bowlers at the US Masters T10 League, with former Indian star Gautam Gambhir saying “every ball is an event.”

The T10 tournament was a version of the game which left fans around the world experiencing few lulls in the play.

“Sixty balls, every ball is an event, whether it’s for the bowlers or for the batters, and you want to try and take as many options as you can,” said Gambhir, who captained the New Jersey Triton’s.

Speaking about the success of the US Masters T10 League, Shaji Ul Mulk, chairman of T Ten Sports Management, said: “It was absolutely fantastic to witness some of the greatest cricketers in action at the inaugural US Masters T10 League. They lit up the competition and entertained many fans in the US. We look forward to coming back next year.”

Meanwhile, Ritesh Patel, CEO of SAMP Group and one of the main organizers of the US edition, said: “The T10 format is the perfect version of the game to attract new fans to the game and we were able to do that in the US. We’ll certainly see the game grow in the country in the next few years.”

Following the completion of the US Masters T10, the journey moves back to the UAE for Abu Dhabi T10 season six from Nov. 28 to Dec. 9, following which is Sri Lanka for Lanka T10 season one from Dec. 12-23.

Topics: Cricket T10 cricket India UAE

Saudi Arabia team looking to shine at the Gulf Cricket Championship 2023

The Gulf Cricket Championship 2023, scheduled to take place from Sept. 14-23, offers an important chance for the Saudi team
The Gulf Cricket Championship 2023, scheduled to take place from Sept. 14-23, offers an important chance for the Saudi team
Shaghuf Altaf

Saudi Arabia team looking to shine at the Gulf Cricket Championship 2023

The Gulf Cricket Championship 2023, scheduled to take place from Sept. 14-23, offers an important chance for the Saudi team
  The tournament is scheduled to take place from Sept. 14-23 in Doha
Shaghuf Altaf

RIYADH: Under the supervision of Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud, the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation in recent years has been on a mission to develop the game in Saudi Arabia.

SACF raised the profile of the sport, invested in local talent, and created opportunities for players of all levels to compete. This resulted in the Saudi national cricket team winning the inaugural ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2023 in Bangkok and placing themselves on the map as a rising cricketing nation.

The Gulf Cricket Championship 2023, scheduled to take place from Sept. 14-23, offers an important chance for the Saudi team to establish their presence on the international stage and position themselves as strong contenders for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

With matches scheduled against formidable opponents such as Kuwait, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, and hosts Qatar, the Saudi team faces a challenging road ahead. The tournament holds immense significance for Saudi Arabia's cricketing aspirations.

Recent achievements by teams from the Gulf region, such as the UAE’s victory over New Zealand, a test-playing nation, have shown that the teams in this region are capable of competing and succeeding against more established opponents.

This success story has undoubtedly inspired the Saudi team, leading them to believe that they too can leave a lasting mark at the Gulf Cricket Championship. A strong performance in this tournament would not only boost their confidence but also attract recognition from bigger cricketing nations.

By demonstrating their skills and potential against opponents like the UAE and Kuwait, the Saudi team aims to catch the attention of established cricketing nations, which could open doors for future bilateral series, invitations to multi-nation tournaments, and opportunities to play against some of the cricketing powerhouses.

In addition to the immediate impact of their recognition, the Saudi cricket team is also eyeing the long-term goal of qualifying for the next edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. The team is diligently preparing for the T20 World Cup qualifiers, and a successful performance in the Gulf Cricket Championship will play a crucial role in achieving that objective. The experience gained from competing against teams in the Gulf region will be invaluable when facing higher-ranked teams in the qualifiers.

Teams like Kuwait and the UAE, which have a well-established cricketing infrastructure, will pose a tough challenge for the Saudi team. However, with careful planning, strategic execution, and a positive mindset, Saudi Arabia can compete and potentially even upset these more experienced opponents. Matches against Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar provide ample opportunities for Saudi Arabia to showcase their skills, secure victories, and build momentum throughout the tournament — similar to their ACC Men’s Challenger Cup victory.

In order to enhance the cricketing level in Saudi Arabia, SACF has implemented various initiatives. The federation has organized talent discovery camps throughout the country, aiming to identify promising players and provide them with the necessary training and support. Additionally, SACF has facilitated several tournaments between different regions, fostering healthy competition and raising the overall standard of cricket in Saudi Arabia.

These efforts to discover and nurture talent within the country will undoubtedly be beneficial for the Saudi cricket team in the Gulf Cricket Championship. The exposure to high-quality domestic competition, combined with the training and development provided by SACF, will equip the players with the skills and mindset required to compete at an international level. Furthermore, the increased competition and talent pool within Saudi Arabia will create a healthy environment for players to grow, pushing each other to reach new heights.

As the curtain rises on the Gulf Cricket Championship 2023, all eyes are on Saudi Arabia. The reverberations of their success in this tournament will extend far beyond the boundaries of the cricket field. A victorious campaign would amplify the popularity of the sport in the nation, captivating the imagination of young aspirants and inspiring a new generation of players.

As the Saudi cricket team embarks on their journey, they carry with them the hopes and dreams of a vision. They stand with great expectations, ready to script their own destiny. The Gulf Cricket Championship beckons, and Saudi cricket fans await with bated breath to witness what unfolds.

Topics: Cricket Saudi Arabia Gulf Cricket Championship

