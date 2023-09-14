You are here

Oil Updates — crude rebounds as markets refocus on supply tightness

Oil Updates — crude rebounds as markets refocus on supply tightness
Brent crude futures rose 54 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $92.42 a barrel at 9:30 a.m. Saudi time. (Shutterstock)
Updated 39 sec ago
Reuters

Oil Updates — crude rebounds as markets refocus on supply tightness

Oil Updates — crude rebounds as markets refocus on supply tightness
Updated 39 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rebounded on Thursday after falling in the previous session as markets turned their attention back to a tighter crude supply outlook for the rest of 2023, with demand set to stay robust through to next year, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures rose 54 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $92.42 a barrel at 9:30 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 54 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $89.06.

Fears of deficient supplies are underpinning oil prices as producers “adamantly stick to restricted production,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.

Saudi Arabia and Russia’s extension of oil output cuts to the end of 2023 will mean a substantial market deficit through the fourth quarter, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday, as it largely stuck by its estimates for demand growth this year and next.

The lack of cuts at the start of 2024 would shift the balance to a surplus, the agency said, though it added that stocks will be at uncomfortably low levels.

Elsewhere, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Tuesday retained its forecasts for robust growth in global oil demand in 2023 and 2024.

“The oil market looks decidedly tight over the next two to three quarters as supply constraints persist amid robust demand,” said analysts at ANZ Research.

“We expect ongoing geopolitical risks and the uncertain economic backdrop to lead Saudi Arabia to maintaining these production cuts into Q1 2024,” they added.

Both benchmarks touched 10-month highs on Wednesday, before data showed a surprise build in US crude and fuel inventories that worried markets about demand.

US crude inventories rose by 4 million barrels last week, confounding analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9 million-barrel drop. Fuel inventories also rose more than expected as refiners stepped up activity. 

On the economic front, the latest reading of US inflation bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates next week and could extend its pause further.

Higher rates would increase borrowing costs for businesses and consumers, which could slow economic growth and reduce oil demand, so further pausing would be seen as positive for the oil market.

Topics: oil updates crude OPEC

Saudi inflation eases to 2% in August: GASTAT  

Saudi inflation eases to 2% in August: GASTAT  
Updated 14 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi inflation eases to 2% in August: GASTAT  

Saudi inflation eases to 2% in August: GASTAT  
Updated 14 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Driven by relatively stable prices across various sectors, Saudi Arabia’s inflation dropped to 2 percent in August compared to 2.3 percent in July, official data showed.  

According to the report released by the General Authority for Statistics, one of the key contributing factors to the decrease in the inflation rate is the fall in prices of furnishings, household equipment, and maintenance, which experienced a decline of 3.2 percent in August.  

Furthermore, the data revealed that clothing and footwear prices dipped by 4.2 percent during the same period, while expenses related to education saw a slight uptick of 1.8 percent. 

Topics: Inflation GASTAT CPI

Riyadh real estate expo sees over $29bn deals signed

Riyadh real estate expo sees over $29bn deals signed
Cityscape Global Exhibition largest of its type in the world. (SPA)
Updated 14 September 2023
Arab News

Riyadh real estate expo sees over $29bn deals signed

Riyadh real estate expo sees over $29bn deals signed
  • Cityscape Global Exhibition largest of its type in the world
  • Kingdom’s housing body to construct homes worth $1.01bn
Updated 14 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Cityscape Global Exhibition, held at the Riyadh International Exhibition and Convention Center this week, saw deals signed worth over SR110 billion ($29 billion), the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

Organized by Tahaluf, a company under the umbrella of the Saudi Federation for Cyber Security, Programming and Drones, had over 350 exhibitors, more than 10,000 international investors, 300 speakers, and 160,000 visits.

Faisal Al-Khamissi, board chairman of the SAFCSP, which is the founding partner of Tahaluf, said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was the inspiration for holding the event.

Al-Khamissi said that one of the significant outcomes of the gathering, which ended Wednesday, was that over 3,800 housing units were booked for construction through the National Housing Company, worth SR3.8 billion ($1.01 billion).

He said the indirect economic impact on Riyadh, including hospitality services, flights and hotels, exceeding SR94 million ($25 million). He said there has been a massive rise in applications to participate in next year’s event — four times this year’s registrations.

Al-Khamissi said Tahaluf was committed to attracting global events including the Black Hat cybersecurity conference and exhibition, while introducing new Saudi brands such as LEAP — with five such gatherings already planned for the next two years.

He lauded the support of the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, represented by Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail and Deputy Minister Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Budair.

The Cityscape Global Exhibition is considered the largest real-estate gathering of its type in the world.

Topics: Riyadh Saudi real estate expo

Saudi business delegation visits Kingdom-backed Zamil Steel factory in Vietnam

Saudi business delegation visits Kingdom-backed Zamil Steel factory in Vietnam
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi business delegation visits Kingdom-backed Zamil Steel factory in Vietnam

Saudi business delegation visits Kingdom-backed Zamil Steel factory in Vietnam
  • The delegation, which included 80 men and women from more than 50 Saudi companies, toured the factory’s production lines and met its operational team
  • Their visit was part of a program that includes visits to a number of Vietnamese cities to explore the investment opportunities they offer
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A Saudi business delegation on Wednesday visited Zamil Steel’s factory in Hanoi, which officials said is one of the largest Saudi industrial projects in the Vietnamese capital and has served as an example of Saudi cross-border investment for more than 25 years.

The delegation, which included 80 men and women from more than 50 Saudi businesses and representatives of specialist national organizations, toured the factory’s production lines and met its operational team.

Their visit was part of a program that includes visits to a number of Vietnamese cities to explore the investment opportunities they offer, within the framework of commercial, investment and industrial cooperation between the two countries.

The Saudi ambassador to Vietnam, Mohammed Dahlawi, said the visit by the delegation is “part of the efforts aimed at reviewing economic experiences and investment opportunities in the targeted sectors.”

He added: “This is one of the largest Saudi business delegations, as it represents numerous Saudi sectors and a large number of prominent Saudi companies, along with the representatives of Saudi ministries and bodies. This visit presents an opportunity to deepen the existing commercial and economic cooperation and broaden the scope of cooperation between the two countries.”

Abdullah Al-Sakran, executive director of the strategy and development sector at the Saudi Fund for Development, said: “This visit highlights the importance of exploiting opportunities and investing in Saudi products, which are now available in the different continents of the world, along with the demand for external investment opportunities that the Private Sector Partnership Reinforcement Program (also known as Shareek) seeks to secure.

“The program embodies the spirit of cooperation between the public and private sectors and aims to enable local investments for companies, benefiting the Kingdom’s economic system as a whole.”

Nawaf Al-Zamil, the president of Zamil Steel, welcomed the delegation’s visit to his company’s factory, which he described as “the fruit of the partnership with the private sector.”

He added: “It also showcases Saudi industry’s high efficiency abroad and its importance as a main pillar of the GDP (gross domestic product), along with the Kingdom’s external supply chains. Due to the support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia became an influential global economic power, while part of this influence is apparent in the cross-border national investments.

“We started establishing Zamil Steel’s factory in Hanoi 25 years ago. However, today there is no doubt that the opportunities have grown in light of the current enablers.”

Referring to the visit by the delegation, Al-Zamil said: “This is not a regular visit. It has significant economic and national dimensions. The experience of the Zamil factories in the fields of industry and cross-border national investments has become an exemplary model.”

He added that the delegates “came from the various regions of the Kingdom. They were brought together by the desire to learn about one of the successful national experiences in order to get inspired and explore new opportunities.

“The Saudi Embassy in Vietnam was keen to support the efforts aimed at opening the scope of cooperation between the two countries, with the volume of trade exchange between them reaching SR11 billion ($2.9 billion) in 2022.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Vietnam Zamil Steel Nawaf Al-Zamil

World defense expo site expanded by 25% in view of huge demand

World defense expo site expanded by 25% in view of huge demand
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

World defense expo site expanded by 25% in view of huge demand

World defense expo site expanded by 25% in view of huge demand
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Floorspace for the second World Defense Show to be held between Feb. 4 and 8 in Riyadh has been fully booked prompting the organizers to expand the exhibition site by 25 percent to add a third hall.

The 2024 show will see the return of the Delegations Program, which connects high-ranking international government representatives to exhibitors looking to expand into their specific country markets.

Commenting on the overwhelming response, World Defense Show CEO Andrew Pearcy said: “Our exhibition space is completely sold out. If you are not already an exhibitor, hurry to register as a visitor to ensure you are able to participate in our exciting content programs.”

In 2022, the four-day show witnessed the signing of defense deals worth SR29.6 billion ($7.89 billion).

“With the show running over five days and growing international interest in all that the Saudi defense market can offer, we expect to significantly increase the attendance and value of deals announced in 2024,” Pearcy added.

One of the highlights of the show is the “Meet the KSA Government” program, which provides the most recent information on the Kingdom’s business guidelines, investment requirements, and partnership processes to operate in line with the overall goals of the national defense industry.

“With the show running over five days and growing international interest in all that the Saudi defense market can offer, we expect to significantly increase the attendance and value of deals announced in 2024,” the show’s CEO said in a press statement.

The 2024 show will witness the participation of 65 countries as exhibitors— 23 of which will take part in the event for the first time.

Attendees will also have the option to participate in the expanded B2B Connect initiative, which will run for three days.

Moreover, the Space Arena is a new addition that will showcase innovative capabilities and technologies, emphasizing Saudi Arabia’s strategic goals in space and exploring future space prospects for both the Kingdom and global partners.

Topics: WDS2024 Saudi Arabia

Deal signed to open Marriott's Autograph Collection hotel in AlUla

Deal signed to open Marriott’s Autograph Collection hotel in AlUla
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

Deal signed to open Marriott’s Autograph Collection hotel in AlUla

Deal signed to open Marriott’s Autograph Collection hotel in AlUla
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The historic city of AlUla in Saudi Arabia is set to play host to a Marriott International Autograph Collection property.    

AlUla Development Co., wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, has inked an agreement with Marriott International to launch a 250-room hotel in the heart of AlUla. The property will be situated adjacent to the AlUla Museum and opposite the Farmer’s Market, covering an area of 22,635 sq. meters.    

Scheduled to open its doors in 2025, the Autograph Collection hotel will not only offer rooms but also feature suites and an array of recreational and entertainment amenities. These include four dining establishments, a spa, a swimming pool, as stated in a press release.   

The agreement was signed by Naif Al-Hamdan, UDC’s managing director, and Sandeep Walia, chief operating officer, Middle East, Marriott International in Riyadh.    

Commenting on the deal, Al-Hamdan said that this collaboration aligns with their objective of enhancing the hospitality, tourism, and real estate sectors in AlUla and ensuring an “unforgettable experience” for their visitors.     

“AlUla Development Company is committed to building on AlUla’s extraordinary heritage, history and natural beauty through sustainable development and will contribute to the economic diversification and tourism goals of the Kingdom, in line with PIF’s strategy and Vision 2030 – and this is just another step in that direction,” he added. 

Walia said that they are delighted to work with UDC to bring Autograph Collection Hotels to “an exciting destination for global travelers to discover in Saudi Arabia.”  

“We look forward to building this relationship with UDC and continuing to support the growth of the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia,” he added  

This move comes as the UDC is making efforts to position AlUla as a premier tourist and cultural hub while driving sustainable development in the historic city, aligning with the Kingdom’s tourism goals in Vision 2030.  

The UDC is set to develop and manage a large portfolio encompassing hospitality, residential, retail, commercial, and infrastructure assets. This includes planned projects in AlUla that will result in the creation of over 7,500 hotel rooms, 5,000 residential units, a staff village comprising more than 1,000 units, and essential supporting infrastructure. 

With a global portfolio of over 290 hotels, Autograph Collection aims to offer “singular and special experiences,” as AlUla hotel marks its second property in the Kingdom.  

Topics: AlUla SaudiVision2030

