You are here

  • Home
  • PIF-owned ROSHN plans to spend $2.7bn on construction of real estate projects   

PIF-owned ROSHN plans to spend $2.7bn on construction of real estate projects   

PIF-owned ROSHN plans to spend $2.7bn on construction of real estate projects   
ROSHN plans to build over 400,000 homes. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vq6cx

Updated 1 min 3 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

PIF-owned ROSHN plans to spend $2.7bn on construction of real estate projects   

PIF-owned ROSHN plans to spend $2.7bn on construction of real estate projects   
Updated 1 min 3 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: ROSHN Real Estate Co., a major player in Saudi Arabia’s property development sector, has secured SR10 billion ($2.67 billion) in funds as it prepares to embark on a series of projects across the Kingdom.   

The Public Investment Fund-owned company received this financial backing after concluding a revolving credit agreement worth SR6 billion with three local banks earlier this year.     

“We’ve got about SR10 billion lined up in balance sheet credit although we haven’t drawn the first six yet because we actually have enough money within our business at the moment from our receipts,” David Grover, CEO of ROSHN Group, said in a recent interview, Bloomberg reported.   

“But we will be drawing it down in the next three to nine months because we have some other investments that we need to make in terms of putting cash in to start projects,” said Grover. 

ROSHN plans to build over 400,000 homes, 1,000 kindergartens and schools and more than 700 mosques. 

The developer’s financial planning is tuned to “make sure that we don’t have to slow down our journey at all if for any reason the funder wants to stop putting any cash into our business for two years,” Grover told Bloomberg. 

Last month, ROSHN launched MARAFY in northern Jeddah, a mixed-use complex with more than 300 sq. km of waterfront promenade and a total area of more than 2 million sq. meters, featuring the Kingdom’s first canal project connected to the Red Sea. 

With a capacity for over 130,000 people, the project will include more than 52,000 residential units. 

It also features a constructed canal 100 meters wide and 11 km long connected to Obhur Creek. 

“MARAFY will be a game changer in the real estate development sector, raising the bar of development in the region, boosting the quality of life, and creating a huge impact in Jeddah,” said Grover in a press statement. 

The statement noted that the artificial canal in MARAFY will provide a waterfront comparable in size to those of Chicago, Stockholm, Hamburg and central London.

The project will also emerge as one of the contributors to achieving Vision 2030 goals of creating a vibrant community and a thriving economy.   

Topics: ROSHN real estate

Related

Adnan Amro, Associate Director of the Enterprise Project Management Office at ROSHN
Corporate News
Alteryx empowers ROSHN to revolutionize real estate scene in Kingdom

Saudi Tourism Investment Co. partners with Al-Baha to boost mountain exploration

Saudi Tourism Investment Co. partners with Al-Baha to boost mountain exploration
Updated 15 min 19 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Tourism Investment Co. partners with Al-Baha to boost mountain exploration

Saudi Tourism Investment Co. partners with Al-Baha to boost mountain exploration
Updated 15 min 19 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s quest to become a global travel destination has been boosted thanks to Saudi Tourism Investment Co., also known as Asfar, sealing an agreement with the municipality of Al-Baha to develop mountain exploration projects. 

A memorandum of understanding was formalized during the Cityscape Global event in Riyadh, organized by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency. 

Fahad Bin Mushayt, CEO of Public Investment Fund-owned Asfar, said: “We aim to invest in promising Saudi cities such as Al-Baha to instill the mountain and agro-tourism concept in the Kingdom as part of our mission to improve the tourism sector’s offerings to unprecedented levels.”  

He added: “We also focus on providing a diverse package of modern experiences that blend adventure with entertainment, and on investing in boosting local strengths to create an attractive tourism ecosystem in Al-Baha for visitors.”  

Developing the tourism sector is a crucial agenda outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, as the Kingdom steadily diversifies its economy, which has long been reliant on oil. 

The MoU aligns with Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy, which seeks to attract 100 million visitors by 2030, along with increasing the tourism sector’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product to above10 percent. 

“Al-Baha has great potential, is rich in wonderful vistas, has a charming locale and many archaeological sites, some of which have been nominated to be listed among the UNESCO World Heritage Sites,” said Ali Al-Sawat, mayor of Al-Baha.  

“We are pleased to partner with Asfar to boost and enable the tourism sector in Al-Baha, improve its role in diversifying the national economy, enrich local content, and share its natural and cultural wealth with tourists,” he added.  

Asfar was unveiled by PIF in July, and is focused on driving investments in tourist destinations and projects across the Kingdom.  

The wealth fund has emphasized that Asfar will actively engage the private sector through co-investments in the tourism sector, thereby creating opportunities for local suppliers, contractors, and small and medium enterprises across Saudi Arabia. 

Topics: Saudi Tourism Investment Co. Al-Baha tourism

Related

Saudi tourism fund, MODON to boost investment in industrial cities
Saudi Arabia
Saudi tourism fund, MODON to boost investment in industrial cities

Machine learning improves credit card fraud detection by over 94%: AMF 

Machine learning improves credit card fraud detection by over 94%: AMF 
Updated 36 min 12 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Machine learning improves credit card fraud detection by over 94%: AMF 

Machine learning improves credit card fraud detection by over 94%: AMF 
Updated 36 min 12 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Machine learning algorithms could enhance credit card fraud detection by over 94 percent, according to a new study by the Arab Monetary Fund. 

According to the report, artificial intelligence plays a crucial role in strengthening credit card fraud detection, and machine learning predicts fraudulent transactions to a large extent. 

Global credit card losses due to credit card fraud incurred by financial institutions and individuals hit $32.3 billion in 2021, representing a substantial rise of 13.8 percent compared to the previous year. 

AMF, in its report, also urged intensified innovation and collaboration with top financial technology firms to develop ML-based fraud detection systems. 

It also highlighted the vitality of using AI and ML to analyze credit card fraud in Arab nations. 

The situation is also getting more challenging because of the increasing credit card penetration in the region. 

Saudi card payments 

In May, London-based data and analytics firm GlobalData reported that Saudi Arabia’s card payments market is expected to grow by 14.6 percent to reach SR532.1 billion ($141.9 billion) in 2023, driven by contactless payments and the government’s push for an digitized society. 

The study found that card payment value in the Kingdom registered an annual growth of 29.8 percent in 2021 and 17.3 percent in 2022 thanks to improving economic conditions and a rise in consumer spending. 

“While cash has traditionally been the preferred payment method in Saudi Arabia, its usage is on the decline in line with the rising consumer preference for electronic payments,” said Ravi Sharma, lead banking and payments analyst, GlobalData, in a statement released in May. 

Stringent regulations 

The increasing utility has also spurred a rise in government regulations to prevent financial fraud across the region. 

In July, Dubai Public Prosecution announced a clampdown on those forging, counterfeiting or reproducing debit and credit cards and warned that action from fraudsters will result in imprisonment and fines which range from 500,000 dirhams ($136,127) to 2 million dirhams. 

“Forging or counterfeiting or reproducing a credit card or debit card or any other electronic payment method by using any information technology means or computer program shall expose to imprisonment and fine not less than 500,000 dirhams and not over 2 million dirhams or either of these two penalties,” said Dubai Public Prosecution. 

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia also announced a $1.3 million fine and five-year jail time for forgery for anyone who forges any electronic signature, records, or digital certificate or uses these documents while knowing they are fake.

Topics: credit card fraud Arab Monetary Fund

Related

Saudi authorities arrest 12 for financial fraud
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities arrest 12 for financial fraud

SAMA grants second license for finance aggregation services  

SAMA grants second license for finance aggregation services  
Updated 14 September 2023
Arab News

SAMA grants second license for finance aggregation services  

SAMA grants second license for finance aggregation services  
Updated 14 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a move to bolster the financial sector, the Saudi Central Bank has granted a license to Intelligent Solutions to offer finance aggregation services within the Kingdom, making it the second authorized firm to receive such approval. 

The move by the central bank, also known as SAMA, highlights its commitment to boosting the Kingdom’s finance sector, enhancing transaction efficiency, and promoting innovative solutions for financial inclusion. 

In March, SAMA issued a license to Creative Future for Digital Brokerage, allowing it to conduct finance aggregation services in Saudi Arabia. 

The central bank also stressed the importance of engaging with only authorized financial institutions.  

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Related

Oman and UK aim to boost trade exchange in high-level ministerial meeting  

Oman and UK aim to boost trade exchange in high-level ministerial meeting  
Updated 14 September 2023
ARAB NEWS

Oman and UK aim to boost trade exchange in high-level ministerial meeting  

Oman and UK aim to boost trade exchange in high-level ministerial meeting  
Updated 14 September 2023
ARAB NEWS

RIYADH: Trade relations between Oman and the UK are set to strengthen following a top-level ministerial meeting.   

The Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion of Oman Qais bin Mohammed Al-Yousef held discussions with Nigel Huddleston, the UK’s business minister, to explore avenues of joint collaboration between the nations, as reported by the Oman News Agency. 

During the meeting, the two countries reviewed indicators of intra-regional trade growth and explored strategies to further enhance it. Central to their discussions was the goal of increasing trade exchange and investments between Oman and the UK. 

The meeting took place in the “Invest in Oman” hall, a dedicated space that was launched earlier this year to serve as a unified gateway, offering integrated services to investors and presenting investment opportunities exceeding 1 million Omani rial ($2.6 million). 

Topics: Oman UK

Related

Sultan of Oman receives Saudi crown prince in Muscat
Saudi Arabia
Sultan of Oman receives Saudi crown prince in Muscat

Saudi Coffee Co., Siemens ink deal to build a smart factory in Jazan 

Saudi Coffee Co., Siemens ink deal to build a smart factory in Jazan 
Updated 14 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi Coffee Co., Siemens ink deal to build a smart factory in Jazan 

Saudi Coffee Co., Siemens ink deal to build a smart factory in Jazan 
Updated 14 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a move to revolutionize coffee farming in Jazan, Saudi Coffee Co. signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday with global tech giant Siemens to construct a smart factory in Jazan.   

The partnership aims to construct a high-tech factory, leveraging Siemens’ electrification, automation and digitalization technologies.  

Designed to meet the highest sustainability and efficiency standards, the factory will benefit farmers by providing complete visibility and control over their systems over one integrated platform. 

The construction of this smart factory in Jazan aligns with ongoing development initiatives in the region, particularly in modern technology, water management solutions and advanced equipment. 

“This partnership marks a defining moment for Saudi Coffee Co. in the coffee industry, as we are proud to be shedding light on the Kingdom’s coffee heritage and helping elevate local coffee production,” said Karim Chabara, CEO of Saudi Coffee Co., in a press statement. 

He added: “We are delighted to join efforts with the private sector, leveraging their expertise to fully optimize our local resources and showcase our coffee heritage to the world.”   

The statement further said factory operations would align with global sustainability standards, incorporating carbon capture, renewable energy, responsible waste management and eco-friendly packaging.    

The company aims to balance economic growth with environmental sustainability through this venture.   

“We are proud of our technology collaboration with Saudi Coffee Co., highlighting and developing coffee farming and manufacturing,” said Ahmad Hawsawi, CEO of Siemens in Saudi Arabia. 

“Siemens is committed to transforming manufacturing facilities into intelligent and connected ecosystems based on real-time data analysis, predictive maintenance and seamless collaboration between machines and humans, leading to improved productivity, reduced costs, and enhanced product quality,” Hawsawi added. 

The collaboration is consistent with the coffee maker’s strategy of partnering with the private and public sectors to introduce advanced technology into its production processes. 

In April, Saudi Coffee Co. signed a MoU with Saudi Arabian Oil Co. to elevate the industry to sustainable levels and develop a competitive national brand. 

Under this agreement, Aramco will facilitate the coffee company to train farmers in the region and support the value chain of coffee products in the Kingdom.   

Topics: Saudi Coffee company Siemens Jazan coffee

Related

Farmers winnow coffee beans on their family farm in Forquilha do Rio, municipality of Dores do Rio Preto, Espirito Santo, Brazil
Business & Economy
Brazilian coffee exports to Arab states jump 56.2%
Premier Fine Foods plans to establish 25 Barn’s Coffee outlets in Kuala Lumpur as its hub.
Corporate News
Saudi Arabia’s Barn’s Coffee plans 25 outlets in Malaysia

Latest updates

Qatar registers $876m in online payments in August 
Qatar registers $876m in online payments in August 
UN envoy for Sudan resigns and warns that the conflict could be turning into full-scale civil war
UN envoy for Sudan resigns and warns that the conflict could be turning into full-scale civil war
‘Million Dollar Listing UAE’ stars on why the Mideast version of the hit US show could be the best
‘Million Dollar Listing UAE’ stars on why the Mideast version of the hit US show could be the best
US, Europeans again threaten Iran with IAEA resolution but leave timing open
US, Europeans again threaten Iran with IAEA resolution but leave timing open
UAE thwarts attempt to smuggle multimillion dollar Captagon haul
UAE thwarts attempt to smuggle multimillion dollar Captagon haul

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.