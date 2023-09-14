Saudi National Competitiveness Center, WEF partner to elevate services sector 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s services sector is set to benefit from increased global opportunities after the Kingdom’s National Competitiveness Center signed a deal with the World Economic Forum.
The two entities signed a cooperation agreement in Geneva on Thursday to promote the commercial sector’s growth and foster increased cross-border transactions, particularly for small and medium enterprises.
The agreement falls within the broader efforts of the Kingdom’s trade system to play a pivotal role in realizing the goals of Vision 2030, according to Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi.
In addition to this, the agreement also aims to boost the integration of the national economy regionally and globally, Al-Qasabi stressed.
According to National Competitiveness Center CEO Iman bint Habas Al-Mutairi, the agreement also comes with the keenness to benefit from various international experiences.
This arrangement includes ensuring the best methods and practices are followed to enhance the Kingdom’s competitiveness by simplifying the systems and legislation of the services trade sector, which supports the development of the Kingdom’s global trade activities.
She continued that the agreement evaluates the procedures for services trade practices and related legislation in the Kingdom.
Al-Mutairi also noted that the agreement contributes to evaluating the possibility of exporting services by analyzing the relative advantages enjoyed by the services sector, facilitating its procedures and shipping them to reach the target markets.
For his part, WEF President Borge Brende highlighted that the agreement strengthens the regulatory frameworks for services through cooperation between the public and private sectors.
He added that this partnership would open a new path for sustainable development, especially since the current regulatory policies challenge trade in services and contribute to raising costs.
In June, Saudi Arabia ranked 17th globally out of 64 countries that are the most competitive in the world in the World Competitiveness Yearbook 2023, published by the International Institute for Management Development.
Among its G20 peers, the Kingdom is ranked as the third most competitive economy, ahead of countries such as the Republic of Korea, Germany, and France, as well as Japan, Italy, and India.
The Kingdom is also placed ahead of the UK, China, Mexico, Brazil and Turkiye.
Digital infrastructure is a key factor in reducing poverty around the world: top Aramco official
NOOR NUGALI
RIYADH: Strengthening digital infrastructure is crucial to reduce poverty in all nooks of the world, especially in African countries, according to Margarete Schramboeck, board member of Aramco Digital.
In an interview with Arab News, Schramboeck – who has previously served as Austria’s federal minister for digital and economic affairs – said Saudi Arabia has advanced in the digital infrastructure realm over the past few years with the rollout of 5G and the implementation of advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence.
“Today, it is about digital infrastructure. This is the key factor for success for companies and countries. If we take a global approach to it, we can see that this is the basis for opening up new businesses, learning, and teaching. If you look at Africa, it means, for a family, they can earn a living. So, a digital infrastructure is a key factor of reducing poverty all around the world,” said Schramboeck.
During the talk, Schramboeck noted that digital education is very much essential as Saudi Arabia leapfrogs in the technological sector.
“A key factor is digital education. That is one of the key factors. And here, each investment is paying off 10 times, or 20 times. And here, what we all need is that we take our youth from consuming to creating. So, the digital world is not just for consuming news, but it is for being creative in this world. And if we manage this, then we are going to be even more successful,” added Schramboeck.
It was in January 2023 that Saudi Arabian Oil Co. launched Aramco Digital to accelerate the company’s digital transformation journey.
After the launch of the company, Saudi Aramco’s president and CEO Amin Nasser said that Aramco Digital is planning to invest $1.9 billion over the next three years, making it the biggest investment from the energy giant in digital to date.
According to Schramboeck, further strengthening the digital infrastructure is required in Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom is currently on the path of economic diversification.
She added: “The digital sector is key, and it is in each of the other sectors. So, it is not only a sector of itself, but it is enabling all the sectors, it is enabling energy with a smart grid, it is enabling education, it is enabling other sectors like automotive. A car today is a piece of software and a batter, and soon it is also going to be built in Saudi.”
Schramboeck went on and said that technologies like AI and the Internet of Things will form the basis for our future, and the advancements of these technologies will have direct impacts in all other sectors.
She added that bolstering the digital infrastructure will help Saudi Aramco help increase efficiency, along with reducing carbon dioxide emissions.
“CO2 reduction is a key target and Aramco is doing here a lot. The company has done a lot of investment. It is working together with startups in the startup scenes to bring in new ideas,” said Schramboeck.
She continued: “With the power of the company and the budget that has been allocated to Aramco Digital, we can help industries to transform. And in this way, we can reduce CO2 emissions, improve process, and develop jobs from blue-collar work to white-collar work.”
Schramboeck added that the widespread embracement of digital technologies in the energy sector will help women enter the scene, as there is no need for hard physical training and instead, operations can be carried out from a remote-control center.
“You can chat with your friends, and you can have a community. So, not sitting on the crane alone in the heat which is a classical blue-collar job, very tough and physical. It is transforming into a new type of job, which a lot of Saudis can do, women can do,” noted Schramboeck.
She added that Saudi Arabia is currently on a path of rapid transformation with so many Saudi women engaging in various critical jobs.
“What I saw in Saudi is this big transformation going on. And I’m highly impressed by so many Saudi women in different functions; in journalism, in tech functions. I heard that 58 percent of Saudi engineers are women. I was highly impressed because this is still an issue in Europe and you have more women in tech than we have,” she said.
She went on and said that public-private partnerships are crucial to elevating economic development and innovation.
“This (public-private partnership) is key. During my time in Austria, we had created for platform for digital learning. It was a platform for both government and companies. And this, I can also see here under Vision 2030, it is a common target, and it is companies and public sector aligning,” noted Schramboeck.
She concluded: “The role of public sector is always to be ahead a little bit, to be an innovator. And there is a great potential in this form of cooperation, which has been proven successfully in both in Saudi and in Europe.”
Saudi Arabia to deliberate on energy issues at World Petroleum Congress
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to reinforce its leadership in promoting sustainability, stability, and security of the global oil and gas market by participating in the World Petroleum Congress to be held in Canada from Sept. 17-21.
The event will draw several international organizations, including the Saudi Ministry of Energy, which will represent the Kingdom at the congress.
The WPC is a prominent global event that deliberates on the oil and gas industry issues worldwide. Organized by the World Petroleum Council, it takes place every three years.
Saudi and Omani firms partner to boost 3D printing in real estate
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi research and development firm Forming Future Co. has joined forces with two subsidiaries of Oman’s ITHCA Group to advance 3D printing technology within the real estate sector.
The agreements involve InnoTech and Codeline, both offspring of ITHCA Group, which was previously known as Oman Information and Communication Technologies Group.
This Saudi-Omani collaboration aims to facilitate InnoTech’s expansion into construction automation and manufacturing utilizing 3D printing technology while strengthening its presence in Gulf and regional markets.
As part of these agreements, Forming Future will participate in InnoTech’s regional investment expansion round to advance the printing technology within the real estate sector, the Oman News Agency reported.
Simultaneously, Forming Future inked a similar agreement with Codeline, a company specializing in training young talents in computer software. Under this agreement, the Omani firm will provide advanced software training services to the Saudi entity to support its expansion in this domain.
This agreement marks a strategic breakthrough for localizing young talent in computer programming, contributing to the acceleration of startup growth in both countries and the creation of numerous job opportunities.
ITHCA Group CEO Said bin Abdullah Al-Mandhari explained that through these technical partnerships, they aim to support and motivate Omani companies to enter regional and global markets by securing investments from strategic investors outside the country, the report added.
This will equip them with the capabilities and advanced technology to expand Omani companies’ operational businesses in new markets.
He highlighted that the signing of these agreements by InnoTech and Codeline aligns with the Group’s initiative to boost exports to Omani technology firms, ultimately increasing the sector’s contribution to the Sultanate’s gross domestic product.
Forming Future CEO Sattam Ali noted that the company conducted extensive research on concrete printing companies worldwide and concluded that InnoTech is the top regional choice.
He emphasized the promising nature of this sector and how the investment agreement with the Omani company will empower them in the Saudi market.
Monsha’at partners with SDB, Riyadh Development Co. to promote agricultural sector
Updated 14 September 2023
ARAB NEWS
RIYADH: To support entrepreneurs entering the agricultural sector, the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, also known as Monsha’at, has inked a cooperation agreement with the Social Development Bank and Riyadh Development Co.
This deal will cover comprehensive support programs from the Social Development Bank, including financial assistance, workshops and training courses to develop entrepreneurship.
The agreement intends to assist SMEs in growing their commercial operations in the agricultural crop wholesale and retail sectors.
This move will empower entrepreneurs and freelancers who want to grow their businesses and spread self-employment culture in various disciplines.
Qatar registers $876m in online payments in August
Updated 14 September 2023
ARAB NEWS
RIYADH: In a significant development highlighting the acceleration of digital payments, Qatar Central Bank revealed that online transactions in August touched 5.46 million and totaled 3.19 billion Qatari riyals ($876 million).
QCB further said there were 2.07 million direct debit cards, 690,569 credit cards and 994,167 prepaid cards actively used by consumers.
The surge in online transactions also coincides with the adoption of point-of-sale devices nationwide.
The number of POS devices hit 68,898 in August, facilitating 27.7 million transactions during that period, accumulating a total value of 6.74 billion riyals.
The increase in online and POS transactions indicates a growing digital payments ecosystem, reflective of consumer confidence and the country’s ongoing efforts to integrate financial technology solutions.
In August, the apex bank notified interested companies to apply for a license to offer buy now, pay later solutions.
It stated that firms willing to operate in this sector must apply for a license, adding that the application process will open in September.
This move aims to license and regulate the BNPL services in the country as it embarks on a journey to support diversification and innovation within the financial sector under Qatar National Vision 2030.
The licensing also aligns with QCB’s continuous efforts to regulate and develop the country’s financial sector.
The BNPL system is an alternative payment method that allows customers to purchase products and services and split the total cost into affordable time-specific repayment options.
“This payment method not only allows customers to indulge in their desired purchases without straining their budget, while providing multiple benefits like easy budgeting and planning future payments,” the bank said in a statement.
“Additionally, most BNPL services do not charge late or other fees if the installments are paid on time, making it accessible to a wider range of customer segments,” it added.
This move aligns with Qatar’s financial strategy to enhance fintech, Islamic finance, capital markets and asset management.