Oil Updates – prices set to rise for a third week on strong China economic data

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Friday and are set for a third weekly gain, as better-than-expected Chinese economic data and reports of record oil consumption bolstered the view that demand in the world’s second-largest crude consumer will continue to surge, according to Reuters.
Brent crude futures rose 62 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $94.32 as of 5:49 a.m. Saudi time, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 71 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $90.87.
Both benchmarks were up about 4 percent from a week ago.
China’s industrial output and retail sales grew at a faster-than-expected rate in August, suggesting that the recovery of the world’s second-largest economy from the COVID-19 pandemic is stabilising.
Data from the National Bureau released on Friday also showed oil refinery processing rose to a record 64.69 million tons in August, up 19.6 percent from a year earlier and equal to 15.23 million barrels per day.
Refining throughput surged as Chinese processors kept run rates high to meet summer travel demand and capitalize on strengthening margins for exporting to Asian consumers.
“Betting on oil is becoming a favorite trade on Wall Street. No one is doubting the OPEC+ ( the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies) decision at the end of last month will keep the oil market very tight in the fourth quarter,” said analyst Edward Moya at OANDA.
The record China refining rates are occurring as output cuts by major producers Russia and Saudi Arabia are increasing worries about supply. The supply concerns have pushed both Brent and WTI to their highest since November.
DUBAI: The latest victim of planetwide shifts in temperatures and weather patterns appears to be the ancient olive tree.
A yearlong drought coupled with a blistering summer in southern Europe, the heartland of olive oil production, has left Spain, the world’s largest producer, and other countries struggling to satisfy global demand for the kitchen staple.
As a result, manufacturers across Europe have turned their attention to the Middle East for help in overcoming the shortage.
“The supply gap needs to be filled and there’s no better time for the Middle East, and particularly the Gulf states, to begin filling this gap,” said Mazen Assaf, an olive oil sommelier and entrepreneur.
“The opportunity is there and clearer than ever.”
In recent months, Italy and Portugal, the world’s second- and fourth-largest olive oil producers respectively, have also encountered climate-related setbacks, leading to diminishing stocks.
In contrast, Greece, which is third largest producer, has benefited from mild weather and adequate rainfall throughout the year. Even so, it is struggling to meet the surging international demand for the commodity.
“Olive oil is a culinary staple that is deeply ingrained in Mediterranean culture. However, its influence spans the world,” Assaf told Arab News.
“Demand for it is growing globally and supply is dropping dramatically across Europe, which is leading to higher prices around the world.”
Typically, Spain produces more than 50 percent of the world’s olive oil, with an average of 1.2 million tons per year.
But for the past two years, a series of heatwaves marked by temperatures pushing 40 degrees Celsius have whittled the country’s output down to about 600,000 tons.
As a result, the price of a bottle of olive oil in Spain rose by about 60 percent in 2022 and currently stands at seven euros per kilogram.
The reverberations of Spain’s drought and olive oil shortage are being felt in Turkiye, where the trade ministry has imposed a three-month ban on olive oil exports.
“Spain’s worries are not exclusive to it,” Assaf said, adding that wildfires were becoming an increasingly common phenomenon across the Mediterranean.
“The presence of the xylella fasticiosa bacteria in these lands is also slowly killing olive trees, leading to a further drop in supply,” he said, referring to Greece and Italy.
According to some reports, the deadly bacteria has killed more than 21 million olive trees in the southern Puglia region of Italy, which until recently accounted for half of the country’s olive oil production.
Naim Ben Said, a partner at the Dear Goodness mill in Tunisia, said global olive oil production had fallen 20 percent from the previous harvest season, primarily as a result of reduced output in Europe.
TYPES OF OLIVE OIL
• VIRGIN: This is the pure juice extracted from olives through mechanical means. Depending on specific quality parameters like acidity and oxidation, it can also be classified as extra virgin.
• MIXED: Also known as pure or ordinary olive oil, this is a blend of extra virgin and, typically, chemically refined oil.
• POMACE: This is extracted from the residue of olives after the initial pressing process.
Source: Naim Ben Said, partner at the Dear Goodness mill in Tunisia
“In terms of global consumption, the EU, US and Turkey account for more than 65 percent of the total,” he told Arab News.
In terms of per capita consumption, Greece ranks top with an annual average of 12.7 liters, followed by Spain with 11.6 and Italy with 9.1.
By comparison, in the Middle East and North Africa region, Morocco has the highest per capita annual average consumption with four liters, followed by Syria with 3.9 and Tunisia with 2.5, according to Said.
With the current production levels predicted to become the new normal, several countries in the Middle East, notably Lebanon, Tunisia, Morocco and Jordan, are helping to cover the shortfall.
According to Assaf, the Arab world is regarded as the birthplace of olive oil and is home to about 1,600 varieties of olives, including the Chetoui and Chemlali that are popular in Morocco and Tunisia, and the Souriani, which is native to the Levant countries and known for its exquisite flavor and high levels of antioxidants.
“Lebanon has seen a surge in exports, while Tunisia and Morocco have historically exported over 90 percent of their production to Europe, where it is bottled and filled as European oil,” he said.
Despite being in the grip of a severe and prolonged economic crisis, and the related challenges of labor shortages, power disruptions and soaring inflation, Lebanon produced 17,000 tons of olive oil in 2022-23, in keeping with its five-year average.
Facilities in Saudi Arabia and Jordan have also ramped up their production capacity.
The latter has maintained a steady supply of olive oil despite the setbacks dealt by climate change and water scarcity. Production is predicted to increase by up to 25 percent during the next season, with a slight rise in prices, according to the Jordanian Olive Presses Owners’ Syndicate.
In recent years, Jordan’s olive oil production has experienced fluctuations, including a decline from 34,720 tons in 2019 to 23,000 tons in 2021. But the outlook is bright.
According to its agriculture ministry, Jordan is home to about 11 million olive trees, accounting for 72 per cent of its fruit tree cover and nearly 30 per cent of its cultivated area.
The likelihood of global temperatures surpassing the critical 1.5 degree increase threshold by 2027 poses a significant threat to the olive oil harvest cycle in many Arab countries, including Jordan.
“The impact of this is pushing the world into uncharted territory, where similar climatic scenarios to those playing out in Europe cannot be ruled out for countries in the Middle East and North Africa,” said Farah Najem, a senior consultant at engineering and professional services firm WSP.
She said that the current olive oil crisis presented a unique situation for economies in MENA, many of which had a traditional reliance on primary industries such as olive harvesting.
“From the Greeks to the Romans, to multiple geographies across MENA, olives have found their way into the bowls and plates of civilization for centuries,” she told Arab News.
The olive oil industry plays a crucial role in countries across the MENA region, providing a livelihood for farmers and supporting domestic and international trade.
Despite the challenges facing the industry there is still reason for optimism, with innovative and sustainable strategies helping to ensure its future, according to Najem.
“Many initiatives for increased food production in the region demonstrate the resolve to overcome geographical limitations, water scarcity and climatic difficulties,” she said.
Such initiatives showed how sustainable production could be a key factor in preserving food security and economic stability, she said.
“The upshot for countries in the Middle East with active food and water security initiatives is that they can position themselves to create robust domestic food security mechanisms while enhancing economic stability against global market fluctuations,” Najem said.
According to Fortune Business, the size of the global olive oil market currently stands at $14.20 billion, and it is expected to grow to $18.42 billion in 2030 — that is, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3 percent. In the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region specifically, the market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.18 percent over the same period.
“This represents a significant growth projection for MENA, a region that is home to several countries leading the charge to be at the forefront of the global food security agenda,” Najem said.
Meanwhile, non-Mediterranean countries have also been witnessing a steady increase in demand for olive oil.
“Olive oil is the healthiest of fats, it is packed with antioxidants and is a core ingredient of the healthy Mediterranean diet,” Assaf said.
“With it being naturally vegan, it is becoming ever more attractive to the average consumer.”
He said there had been a surge in demand for olive oil in the US — along with a sharp increase in production, especially in California — as well as in Southeast and East Asia, where countries like Japan had shown a keen interest in olive oil production as consumption soared.
Chile, Australia, Argentina and Brazil are also known to be increasing production, which points to a bright future for the olive oil industry, which is of considerable economic, cultural and agricultural value around the world.
Assaf said: “I am sure that this industry is not one we will let go of lightly. Olive oil is our culture, our heritage, our passion, our lifeline and our love.”
ECB raises rates to record high, signals end to hikes
Updated 14 September 2023
Reuters
FRANKFURT: The European Central Bank raised its key interest rate to a record high of 4 percent on Thursday but, with the euro zone economy in the doldrums, signalled this was likely to be its final move in a more-than year-long fight against inflation, according to Reuters.
The central bank for the 20 countries that share the euro also raised its forecasts for inflation, which it now expects to come down more slowly toward its 2 percent target over the next two years, while cutting those for economic growth.
That illustrated the dilemma the ECB faced at the meeting: prices are still rising at more than twice its target rate but with high borrowing costs and a downturn in China, overall economic activity is struggling.
Against this backdrop, the ECB sent a message that it was likely done with raising rates, prompting euro zone bond yields to fall and European shares to rise.
“Based on its current assessment, the Governing Council considers that the key ECB interest rates have reached levels that, maintained for a sufficiently long duration, will make a substantial contribution to the timely return of inflation to the target,” the ECB said.
That is now expected to happen more slowly than at the time of the ECB’s previous projections in June, with inflation seen at 5.6 percent in 2023, 3.2 percent in 2024 and 2.1 percent in 2025.
ECB President Christine Lagarde did not absolutely rule out a further hike if needed and said interest rates would have to remain at restrictive levels for some time.
“The focus is going to move, going forward, to the duration, but that is not to say — because we can’t say that now — that we are at peak,” she told a press conference.
Lagarde acknowledged that some ECB board members had argued against the latest rate hike but added: “There was a solid majority of governors to agree with the decision we have made.”
Asked to comment on whether the ECB’s downgrading of its growth forecasts — with euro area growth this year now put at only 0.7 percent — meant that a regional recession was now its base-case scenario, Lagarde insisted the slowdown was temporary.
“The recovery we had planned for the second half of 2023 has been pushed out over time,” she said. “We are confident that growth will pick up in 2024.”
Sticky inflation
The upgrade to the 2024 inflation estimate — which had been reported by Reuters earlier — likely played a role in discussions as policymakers weighed the risk that inflation, currently still above 5 percent, would get stuck at a high level.
Thursday’s 25-basis-point increase pushes the rate the ECB pays on bank deposits to 4.0 percent, the highest level since the euro currency was launched in 1999.
Just 14 months ago, that rate was languishing at a record low of minus 0.5 percent, meaning banks had to pay to park their cash securely at the central bank.
In the run-up to this week’s meeting, money markets had expected the deposit rate to peak at 4.0 percent before being cut in the second half of next year..
In contrast, markets have fully priced in unchanged rates at next week’s meeting of the US Federal Reserve, which started raising earlier and has moved higher than the ECB.
Supporters of a hike this week are likely to have argued it was needed because inflation, including underlying measures that strip out volatile components, remains too high, with a recent surge in energy prices threatening a new acceleration.
But the brisk tightening cycle — twice as steep as normally envisaged by the ECB’s own stress tests of the banking sector — has already left its mark on the euro zone economy.
With the manufacturing sector, which typically needs more capital to operate, already suffering as a result of higher borrowing costs, lending to companies and households has fallen off a cliff.
Services has now also started to struggle following a brief post-pandemic boom in tourism.
The euro zone’s biggest economy, Germany, was bearing the brunt of an industrial slump and heading for recession, according to several forecasts.
Closing bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,154
Updated 14 September 2023
ARAB NEWS
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Thursday, gaining 32.31 points, or 0.29 percent, to close at 11,154.54.
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.38 billion ($1.96 billion) as 91 of the listed stocks advanced, while 131 retreated.
The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also rose 295.44 points, or 1.31 percent, to close at 22,808.41. This comes as 36 of the listed stocks advanced, while as many as 11 retreated.
Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index also dropped 2.35 points, or 0.16 percent, to close at 1,435.93.
The best-performing stock of the day was Aldawaa Medical Services Co. whose share price surged 7.55 percent to SR94.
Other top performers include Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. as well as United Electronics Co., whose share prices soared by 5.99 percent and 4.79 percent, to stand at SR95.50 and SR76.50 respectively.
The worst performer was Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. as its share price dropped by 9.02 percent to SR47.40.
Other worst performers were the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co. as well as Thimar Development Holding Co., whose share prices dropped by 6.90 percent and 6.38 percent to stand at SR13.76 and SR27.15, respectively.
On the announcements front, Sumou Real Estate Co. said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Emaar, The Economic City to discuss ways of joint cooperation and study the available opportunities to develop lands in the city,
According to a Tadawul statement, the two parties will also work hand in hand in an attempt to find new innovative ways to finance these projects.
Meanwhile, Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. has announced the board’s recommendation to increase the capital by offering right issues by SR160 million to make the new capital SR300 million.
A bourse filing revealed that the reason for the increase is to comply with the minimum capital requirements for insurance companies while supporting the firm’s future plans as well as the solvency margin.
In addition to this, Lin Al Khair Trading Co. has announced that the company has obtained a license from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources for the manufacture of food products.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. has announced that the board of directors issued a decision to recommend to the extraordinary General Assembly to increase the firm’s capital to SR 346.5 million by offering rights issue.
Digital infrastructure key factor in reducing poverty around the world: top Aramco official
Updated 14 September 2023
NOOR NUGALI
RIYADH: Strengthening digital infrastructure is crucial to reduce poverty in all nooks of the world, especially in African countries, according to Margarete Schramboeck, board member of Aramco Digital.
In an interview with Arab News, Schramboeck – who has previously served as Austria’s federal minister for digital and economic affairs – said Saudi Arabia has advanced in the digital infrastructure realm over the past few years with the rollout of 5G and the implementation of advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence.
“Today, it is about digital infrastructure. This is the key factor for success for companies and countries. If we take a global approach to it, we can see that this is the basis for opening up new businesses, learning, and teaching. If you look at Africa, it means, for a family, they can earn a living. So, a digital infrastructure is a key factor of reducing poverty all around the world,” said Schramboeck.
During the talk, Schramboeck noted that digital education is very much essential as Saudi Arabia leapfrogs in the technological sector.
“A key factor is digital education. That is one of the key factors. And here, each investment is paying off 10 times, or 20 times. And here, what we all need is that we take our youth from consuming to creating. So, the digital world is not just for consuming news, but it is for being creative in this world. And if we manage this, then we are going to be even more successful,” added Schramboeck.
It was in January 2023 that Saudi Arabian Oil Co. launched Aramco Digital to accelerate the company’s digital transformation journey.
After the launch of the company, Saudi Aramco’s president and CEO Amin Nasser said that Aramco Digital is planning to invest $1.9 billion over the next three years, making it the biggest investment from the energy giant in digital to date.
According to Schramboeck, further strengthening the digital infrastructure is required in Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom is currently on the path of economic diversification.
She added: “The digital sector is key, and it is in each of the other sectors. So, it is not only a sector of itself, but it is enabling all the sectors, it is enabling energy with a smart grid, it is enabling education, it is enabling other sectors like automotive. A car today is a piece of software and a batter, and soon it is also going to be built in Saudi.”
Schramboeck went on and said that technologies like AI and the Internet of Things will form the basis for our future, and the advancements of these technologies will have direct impacts in all other sectors.
She added that bolstering the digital infrastructure will help Saudi Aramco help increase efficiency, along with reducing carbon dioxide emissions.
“CO2 reduction is a key target and Aramco is doing here a lot. The company has done a lot of investment. It is working together with startups in the startup scenes to bring in new ideas,” said Schramboeck.
She continued: “With the power of the company and the budget that has been allocated to Aramco Digital, we can help industries to transform. And in this way, we can reduce CO2 emissions, improve process, and develop jobs from blue-collar work to white-collar work.”
Schramboeck added that the widespread embracement of digital technologies in the energy sector will help women enter the scene, as there is no need for hard physical training and instead, operations can be carried out from a remote-control center.
“You can chat with your friends, and you can have a community. So, not sitting on the crane alone in the heat which is a classical blue-collar job, very tough and physical. It is transforming into a new type of job, which a lot of Saudis can do, women can do,” noted Schramboeck.
She added that Saudi Arabia is currently on a path of rapid transformation with so many Saudi women engaging in various critical jobs.
“What I saw in Saudi is this big transformation going on. And I’m highly impressed by so many Saudi women in different functions; in journalism, in tech functions. I heard that 58 percent of Saudi engineers are women. I was highly impressed because this is still an issue in Europe and you have more women in tech than we have,” she said.
She went on and said that public-private partnerships are crucial to elevating economic development and innovation.
“This (public-private partnership) is key. During my time in Austria, we had created for platform for digital learning. It was a platform for both government and companies. And this, I can also see here under Vision 2030, it is a common target, and it is companies and public sector aligning,” noted Schramboeck.
She concluded: “The role of public sector is always to be ahead a little bit, to be an innovator. And there is a great potential in this form of cooperation, which has been proven successfully in both in Saudi and in Europe.”
Saudi Arabia to deliberate on energy issues at World Petroleum Congress
Updated 14 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to reinforce its leadership in promoting sustainability, stability, and security of the global oil and gas market by participating in the World Petroleum Congress to be held in Canada from Sept. 17-21.
The event will draw several international organizations, including the Saudi Ministry of Energy, which will represent the Kingdom at the congress.
The WPC is a prominent global event that deliberates on the oil and gas industry issues worldwide. Organized by the World Petroleum Council, it takes place every three years.
Saudi Arabia will host the 2026 edition.
To foster collaboration in various energy fields and find solutions to key challenges facing the sector, the congress organizers have invited concerned international bodies from various countries.
The congress and its accompanying exhibition have garnered significant attention from specialists, journalists, and prospective participants due to their importance.
The World Petroleum Council, the organizing body of the congress, was established in 1933 to facilitate discussions on challenges facing the oil and gas sector among relevant stakeholders worldwide.
According to the Saudi energy ministry, the WPC focuses on leveraging scientific advancements in the oil and gas sectors, technology transfer, and the sustainable utilization of global petroleum resources.
Saudi Arabia on Sept. 5 announced the extension of its voluntary 1 million barrels per day production cut until the end of December 2023.
The country will produce approximately 9 million barrels per day for the coming months of October, November, and December.
The energy ministry confirmed that the additional production cut is intended to strengthen the precautionary measures taken by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, also known as OPEC+, to support the stability and equilibrium of oil markets.