You are here

  • Home
  • EU faces human rights questions over Tunisia migration pact

EU faces human rights questions over Tunisia migration pact

EU faces human rights questions over Tunisia migration pact
Lampedusa, closer to Africa than the Italian mainland, has been overwhelmed this week by thousands of people hoping to reach Europe from Tunisia. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rf72v

Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

EU faces human rights questions over Tunisia migration pact

EU faces human rights questions over Tunisia migration pact
  • EU signed a deal to provide financial assistance and practical cooperation to Tunisia — the main launchpad for undocumented migrants
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS: The EU ombudsman demanded Friday that Brussels explain how it will ensure that its pact with Tunisia to curb migration will not breach human rights standards.
The Ombudsman, Emily O’Reilly, is an independent overseer employed to handle complaints about the work of EU institutions and agencies and to investigate alleged administrative failures.
“Where fundamental rights are not respected, there cannot be good administration,” she said.
In July, the European Union signed a deal to provide financial assistance and practical cooperation to Tunisia — the main launchpad for undocumented migrants making the dangerous sea crossing to Italy.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the Netherlands’ Mark Rutte hailed the deal as a way to fight “networks of smugglers and traffickers.”
But international human rights organizations and some MEPs have criticized Brussels for forming an anti-migration partnership with President Kais Saied’s increasingly authoritarian regime.
In recent months hundreds of migrants arrested in Tunisia have allegedly been dropped off in the desert near the Libya border and left to fend for themselves.
Against this backdrop, O’Reilly said von der Leyen’s European Commission has some explaining to do.
“Did the Commission carry out a human rights impact assessment of the MoU before its conclusion and consider possible measures to mitigate risks of human rights violations,” the ombudsman asked, in a letter to von der Leyen.
“If yes, could the Commission make this impact assessment public, along with the mitigating measures? If not, please set out the rationale for this.”
O’Reilly noted that she had raised these concerns when Brussels signed a similar pact with Turkiye, and warned the EU regulations stipulate that any funding provided to partner countries must not be spent in ways that breach migrants’ human rights.
“How does the Commission plan to ensure that actions undertaken by Tunisia under the Migration and mobility pillar of the MoU and financed using EU funds will comply with the applicable human rights standards?” she asked.
Earlier this week, the European Commission was forced to defend the Tunisian migration pact in parliament, where it has come under fire from MEPs from the left and the Greens.
“This is an investment in our shared prosperity, stability, and in the future generations,” commissioner Oliver Varhelyi told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
He said it reinforced cooperation that has already seen the Tunisian coast guard intercept nearly 24,000 boats headed for Europe this year, compared with some 9,000 last year.
But the row flared up again on Thursday when Tunisia barred entry to a fact-finding delegation from the European Parliament, following a non-binding resolution condemning the government’s “authoritarian drift.”

Topics: Tunisia European Union (EU)

Related

Tunisia, Italy strengthen ties on disaster management, forest fire response
Middle-East
Tunisia, Italy strengthen ties on disaster management, forest fire response
Tunisia bars entry to EU lawmakers
Middle-East
Tunisia bars entry to EU lawmakers

UK police charge three including father over girl’s murder

UK police charge three including father over girl’s murder
Updated 15 September 2023
Reuters

UK police charge three including father over girl’s murder

UK police charge three including father over girl’s murder
  • They were arrested at London’s Gatwick airport after arriving to Britain from a flight from Dubai
Updated 15 September 2023
Reuters

LONDON: British police said on Friday they had charged three people with the murder of 10-year-old girl Sara Sharif found dead at her home last month, including her father.
Sharif was found with extensive injuries at her home in Woking, a town southwest of London, on August 10. Her father Urfan Sharif, 41, his partner Beinash Batool, 29, and her uncle Faisal Malik, 28, had all traveled to Pakistan a day earlier.
They returned to Britain on Wednesday when they were arrested at London’s Gatwick airport after disembarking from a flight from Dubai.
Surrey Police said the trio had now all been charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child. They are due to appear at Guildford Magistrate’s Court later on Friday.
“Sara’s mother has been informed of this latest development and is being supported by specialist officers,” the police statement said.

Topics: Sara Sharif murder Sara Sharif United Kingdom (UK)

Related

Sara Sharif: Pakistan court moves siblings to government childcare facility
Press Review
Sara Sharif: Pakistan court moves siblings to government childcare facility
UK police arrest three relatives on return from Pakistan over girl’s death
World
UK police arrest three relatives on return from Pakistan over girl’s death

Cuba issues conflicting statements on use of its citizens in Ukraine war

Cuba issues conflicting statements on use of its citizens in Ukraine war
Updated 15 September 2023
Reuters

Cuba issues conflicting statements on use of its citizens in Ukraine war

Cuba issues conflicting statements on use of its citizens in Ukraine war
  • Cuba’s envoy in Moscow says Havana not opposed to citizens fighting for Russia in Ukraine if recruited legally
  • FM Bruno Rodriguez says participation of Cuban citizens in foreign conflicts of any sort is against national law
Updated 15 September 2023
Reuters

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Thursday his country rejects the participation of its citizens as mercenaries in war, contradicting a statement by Cuba’s ambassador in Moscow hours earlier saying his government did not oppose the legal participation of its citizens in Russia´s war in Ukraine.
The apparently conflicting statements follow Cuban state-run and foreign media reports suggesting that young Cuban men have enlisted in the Kremlin´s military in recent months as mercenaries and victims in alleged human trafficking schemes.
“The unequivocal and unswerving position of the Cuban government, in accordance with its national legislation, is contrary to the participation of Cuban citizens in conflicts of any sort and against mercenarism and trafficking in persons,” Rodriguez said on social media.
Last week Cuban authorities said they had arrested 17 people on charges related to a ring of human traffickers that allegedly had lured young Cuban men to serve in the Russian military amid the Ukraine conflict.
Cuban authorities said those fighting for hire as mercenaries or involved in trafficking could face long prison sentences or even the death penalty, depending on the severity of the crime.
Cuba´s top diplomat in Moscow, Julio Antonio Garmendia Pena, told Russia´s state-run RIA news agency hours earlier on Thursday that those arrested in Cuba, all Cuban citizens, had been engaged in illegal activities and had broken the law.
“We have nothing against Cubans who just want to sign a contract and legally take part with the Russian army in this operation. But we are against illegality and these operations that have nothing to do with the legal field,” RIA quoted the ambassador as saying.
Cuba did not respond to Reuters inquiry regarding the apparently contradictory statements.
Cuba’s foreign ministry said last week the human trafficking network that authorities were now working to “neutralize and dismantle” had operated from Russia “to incorporate Cuban citizens living there, and even some from Cuba, into the military forces participating in war operations in Ukraine.”
Russia’s defense ministry did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the matter.
Russia, which has strong political ties with communist-run Cuba, has long been an important destination for Cuban migrants seeking to escape economic stagnation at home.
Russian President Vladimir Putin last year signed a decree allowing foreigners signing up for service in the Russian army to receive citizenship via a fast-track procedure.
Cuba has denied any involvement in the war in Ukraine.

Topics: Russian invasion in Ukraine cuba Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez

Related

17 arrested in Cuba for scamming citizens to fight for Russia in Ukraine
World
17 arrested in Cuba for scamming citizens to fight for Russia in Ukraine
China slams US over reported ‘spy base’ in Cuba
World
China slams US over reported ‘spy base’ in Cuba

Kim visits aeronautics factory in Russia’s far east

Kim visits aeronautics factory in Russia’s far east
Updated 15 September 2023
AFP

Kim visits aeronautics factory in Russia’s far east

Kim visits aeronautics factory in Russia’s far east
Updated 15 September 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited an aeronautics factory Friday on his tour of Russia’s far east following his summit with President Vladimir Putin.
Two days after meeting Putin at a spaceport, amid speculation they would agree an arms deal, Kim’s bullet-proof train arrived in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Russian news agencies reported.
Kim is in the city, an important Russian industrial center, to visit an aviation firm producing military and civil equipment.
The RIA Novosti news agency published footage of Kim’s train arriving in the city, with the red carpet rolled out to greet him.
He was met with flowers, music, a dance group and ceremonial loaves of bread, the Interfax agency said.
Kim, who seldom leaves his country, held talks with Putin at the Vostochny cosmodrome on Wednesday.
Putin said on television Wednesday that Kim “will visit factories where civilian and combat aviation equipment is produced” in Komsomolsk-on-Amur.
His visit to Russia’s far east comes as US officials and experts have said Moscow is interested in buying North Korean ammunition to use in the conflict in Ukraine — an arms deal that would defy global sanctions.
Kim’s visit will last a few more days, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Thursday, without giving further details.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Update Kim promises Putin North Korea’s full support for Russia’s ‘sacred fight’
World
Kim promises Putin North Korea’s full support for Russia’s ‘sacred fight’
North Korea’s leader is in Russia to meet Putin, with both locked in standoffs with the West
World
North Korea’s leader is in Russia to meet Putin, with both locked in standoffs with the West

NASA joins the still controversial search for UFOs 

NASA joins the still controversial search for UFOs 
Updated 15 September 2023
AFP

NASA joins the still controversial search for UFOs 

NASA joins the still controversial search for UFOs 
  • NASA says it is well positioned to investigate what it calls “unidentified anomalous phenomena,” or UAP
  • “We want to shift the conversation about UAP from sensationalism to science,” says agency chief Bill Nelson
Updated 15 September 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: NASA on Thursday officially joined the search for UFOs — but reflecting the stigma attached to the field, the US space agency kept secret for hours the identity of the person heading a new program tracking mystery flying objects.
The official’s appointment is the result of a year-long NASA fact-finding report into what it calls “unidentified anomalous phenomena,” or UAP.
“At NASA, it’s in our DNA to explore — and to ask why things are the way they are,” agency chief Bill Nelson said.
An independent team of 16 researchers concluded in the report that the search for UAPs “demands a rigorous, evidence-based approach.”
NASA is well positioned to play a prominent role, thanks to its satellite capabilities and other technical assets. But the agency stressed in its report that any findings of possible extraterrestrial origin “must be the hypothesis of last resort — the answer we turn to only after ruling out all other possibilities.”
“We want to shift the conversation about UAP from sensationalism to science,” Nelson said.
While initially withholding the program leader’s name, NASA ultimately relented Thursday evening, saying in an updated press release it had appointed Mark McInerney as director of UAP research.
In government positions since 1996, McInerney has served as NASA’s liaison to the Pentagon on UAP issues.
Even if NASA has long explored the heavens, hunting for the origin, identity and purpose of a growing number of unexplained flying objects over planet Earth is bringing unprecedented challenges.
Military and civilian pilots keep offering a multitude of reports on strange sightings. But decades of movies and sci-fi books about aliens mean the entire topic is mostly laughed off by the public as the territory of cranks.
That atmosphere explained the unusual decision by NASA to initially withhold the lead UAP official’s identity.
“We need to ensure that the scientific process and methods are free,” said Daniel Evans, who worked on NASA’s report leading to the announcement.
“Some of the threats and the harassment have been beyond the pale, quite frankly,” Evans said.

There have been more than 800 “events” collected over 27 years, of which two to five percent are thought to be possibly anomalous, the report’s authors said in May.
These are defined as “anything that is not readily understandable by the operator or the sensor,” or “something that is doing something weird,” said team member Nadia Drake.
The US government has begun taking UAP issues more seriously in recent years, in part due to concerns that they are related to foreign surveillance.
One example of a still-unexplained phenomenon was a flying metallic orb spotted by an MQ-9 drone at an undisclosed location in the Middle East. Footage of the UAP was shown to Congress in April.
NASA’s work, which relies on unclassified material, is separate from a parallel Pentagon investigation, though the two are coordinating on how to apply scientific tools and methods.
In July, a former US intelligence officer made headlines when he told a congressional committee he “absolutely” believes the government is in possession of unidentified anomalous phenomena — as well as remains of their alien operators.
“My testimony is based on information I’ve been given by individuals with a longstanding track record of legitimacy and service to this country — many of whom also shared compelling evidence in the form of photography, official documentation and classified oral testimony,” David Grusch told lawmakers.
Earlier this week, the alleged bodies of two “non-human” beings were presented during a congressional hearing in Mexico, generating a mixture of surprise, disbelief and ridicule on social media.
The purported mummified remains, which had a grayish color and a human-like body form, were brought by Jaime Maussan, a controversial Mexican journalist and researcher who reported finding them in Peru in 2017.
 

Topics: NASA UFOs Billie Nelson unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP)

Related

No evidence of space aliens so far in the Pentagon’s UFO deep-dive
Offbeat
No evidence of space aliens so far in the Pentagon’s UFO deep-dive
Revealed: the Pentagon’s secret UFO-hunting program
Offbeat
Revealed: the Pentagon’s secret UFO-hunting program

Zelensky is expected to visit Washington as US Congress debates $21 billion in aid for Ukraine

Zelensky is expected to visit Washington as US Congress debates $21 billion in aid for Ukraine
Updated 15 September 2023
AP

Zelensky is expected to visit Washington as US Congress debates $21 billion in aid for Ukraine

Zelensky is expected to visit Washington as US Congress debates $21 billion in aid for Ukraine
  • $21 billion in military and humanitarian aid is being proposed for Ukraine as it fights Russian invasion
  • Zelensky will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House next Thursday, say Biden officials
Updated 15 September 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected on Capitol Hill and at the White House next week as he visits the US during the United Nations General Assembly.
Zelensky’s trip comes as Congress is debating providing as much as $21 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion.
An administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive visit, said Zelensky will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House next Thursday. The trip to the Capitol was confirmed by two congressional aides granted anonymity to discuss the plans.
The Ukrainian president made a wartime visit to Washington in December 2022 and delivered an impassioned address to a joint meeting of Congress.
At the time Zelensky thanked Americans for helping to fund the war effort and told lawmakers the money is “not charity,” but an “investment” in global security and democracy.
Details of Zelensky’s visit next week were not yet being made public.
Congress is increasingly divided over providing additional funding for Ukraine. Biden has sought a package of $13 billion in additional military aid for Ukraine and $8 billion for humanitarian support.
But some conservative Republican lawmakers have been pushing for broad federal spending cuts and some are specifically looking to stop money to Ukraine as Congress works to pass its annual appropriations bills before a Sept. 30 deadline to keep the US government running.

Topics: Russian invasion in Ukraine Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Related

Ukraine’s Zelensky: Our partners have eased up on sanctions on Russia
World
Ukraine’s Zelensky: Our partners have eased up on sanctions on Russia
Ukraine reports some successes in counteroffensive against Russian forces
World
Ukraine reports some successes in counteroffensive against Russian forces

Latest updates

EU faces human rights questions over Tunisia migration pact
EU faces human rights questions over Tunisia migration pact
Digital banking enhanced in Saudi Arabia thanks to new agreements with Ministry of Investment
Digital banking enhanced in Saudi Arabia thanks to new agreements with Ministry of Investment
Yara Shahidi hits red carpet for London fashion event
Yara Shahidi hits red carpet for London fashion event
Arab films ‘The Burdened,’ ‘Four Daughters’ join Oscars race 
Arab films ‘The Burdened,’ ‘Four Daughters’ join Oscars race 
Saudi, UK officials seek to boost trade, cultural ties
Saudi, UK officials seek to boost trade, cultural ties

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.