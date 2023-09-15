US stands with Iranians one year after Mahsa Amini death: Biden

Calm returns to Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon

BEIRUT: Calm prevailed at the Ain Al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon on Friday following the week-long bloody clashes between Fatah militants and extremist groups, most notably Jund Al-Sham and Al-Shabab Al-Muslim.

The effects of the cease-fire that was reached on Wednesday evening remained in place for the second day, following the collapse of more than four truces within a week.

People heard occasional gunshots fired into the air during the funeral of the victims of the clashes that claimed 17 lives and left 150 injured — both Palestinians and Lebanese.

Fresh meetings and communications focused on preventing breaches of the new cease-fire and avoiding a repeat of the violence against the backdrop of the assassination of Fatah leader Mohammed Al-Armoushi. The first truce lasted 40 days.

Dr. Riad Abu Al-Einen, head of Al-Hamshari Hospital in Sidon, said: “The hospital received the bodies of 30 victims who died during the clashes between July 30 and Sept. 14. We also received 205 wounded, 100 of whom were injured during the recent week’s clashes. These figures do not include casualties received by other hospitals.”

Footage shared on social media of the camp showed the extent of damage to homes, shops and UNRWA schools, with the site resembling a war zone. The clashes resulted in the displacement of hundreds of Palestinians and Lebanese living in the vicinity of the camp. In the videos, the voices of refugees could be heard cursing the Palestinian infighting, and residents grieving over their losses.

On Friday, displaced Palestinians and Lebanese returned to inspect their homes. Significant damage was discovered, particularly around the Hittin and Al-Tawarek neighborhoods. Movement in the city of Sidon remained minimal as people awaited confirmation of the cease-fire.

Leaders from the Fatah movement and Hamas, who negotiated on behalf of the extremist groups, exchanged accusations regarding the obstruction of previous cease-fire agreements.

Hamas accused Fatah of “seeking a military solution and not wanting a cease-fire,” while Fatah claimed that Hamas’ request for a cease-fire “aimed to protect extremist groups and wanted persons suspected of involvement in Al-Armoushi’s assassination, thereby avoiding their handover.”

Al-Armoushi held the highest military rank in the Palestinian National Security in the Sidon region.

Fatah had the greatest influence in Ain Al-Hilweh camp, which was established in 1948 by the Red Cross. But the party had lost sway amid the rise of extremist organizations. It believed that the sporadic clashes were orchestrated to enable Iran’s allies to gain control of the largest camp in Lebanon, a concern heightened by Al-Armoushi’s assassination.

The camp has four main entrances, with three under Fatah’s control. Meanwhile, the fourth entrance, located in the direction of the Al-Tawarek neighborhood, serves as the stronghold of the Jund Al-Sham group and other extremist factions, classified as terrorist organizations by Lebanon.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Thursday held two meetings, one with Azzam Al-Ahmad of the Palestine Liberation Organization, and the other with Moussa Abu Marzouk of Hamas. Both had been in Lebanon since the beginning of the week to resolve the crisis.

Ghassan Ayoub of the Palestinian People’s Party in Lebanon told Arab News: “The significance of the new agreement lies in the commitment of all Palestinian national and Islamist factions to their duty of defusing tension in the camp. This commitment involves everyone’s participation in strengthening the joint security force responsible for implementing the cease-fire terms, evacuating militants from the UNRWA school complex, and handing over wanted individuals.

“Previously, Hamas and some Islamist forces were not part of the security force. Today, everyone will participate, including those with military members and those without, who will contribute politically. This means that both Hamas and the Islamic Jihad will be part of the force.”

Ayoub said that the reinforcement of the security force would take shape over the coming days.

Sidon MP Osama Saad told Arab News after a meeting of prominent figures in Sidon: “The city’s leaders are reassured that matters are being treated seriously. High-level communications occurred between all Palestinian parties, given the significant damage and losses suffered. The camp risked an implosion if the clashes continued. This is a dangerous path for the Palestinian cause and the symbolism of the Ain Al-Hilweh camp for the Palestinian diaspora, which champions the right of return and cannot be replaced by any other camp in Lebanon.”

He added: “Palestinian forces recognized the gravity of the situation, and the Lebanese state also acknowledged the seriousness of the developments after gunfire spread to Sidon at a time when we are in a political deadlock, facing deteriorating living conditions and rising sectarian tensions. This situation places responsibilities on both Palestinians and Lebanese.

“There are firm commitments to hand over the wanted individuals accused of assassinating Al-Armoushi. The PLO pledged to exercise restraint, and Hamas committed to facilitating the handover of those wanted. A mechanism will be adopted through the joint security force, which will be strengthened by all factions.”

A Palestinian source told Arab News: “During a meeting with former minister Bahia Hariri on Friday, the Hamas delegation assured her of their opposition to a military solution and their readiness to participate in compensation and reconstruction efforts in the camp. They also expressed willingness to vacate the UNRWA school complex and establish a committee for handing over those implicated in the assassination of Al-Armoushi.”