Children traumatized by Morocco ‘nightmare’ quake

A girl washes dishes outside their tent on Friday at a camp for earthquake victims in Amizmiz, Morocco. The magnitude 6.8 earthquake — Morocco’s strongest ever — has killed nearly 3,000 people and injured more than 5,600 since it hit on Sept. 8 in Al-Haouz province, south of tourist hub Marrakesh. (AFP)
A girl washes dishes outside their tent on Friday at a camp for earthquake victims in Amizmiz, Morocco. The magnitude 6.8 earthquake — Morocco’s strongest ever — has killed nearly 3,000 people and injured more than 5,600 since it hit on Sept. 8 in Al-Haouz province, south of tourist hub Marrakesh. (AFP)
Updated 15 September 2023
AFP

A girl washes dishes outside their tent at a camp for earthquake victims in Amizmiz on September 15, 2023. (AFP)
  • The magnitude 6.8 earthquake — Morocco’s strongest ever — flattened entire villages like Ibtissam’s hometown of Imi N’Tala and left tens of thousands of people homeless
RABAT: Nine-year-old Moroccan girl Ibtissam Ait Iddar was fortunate to have been rescued from under the rubble, but like other children she remains traumatized by the earthquake that devastated her village.
“My father called me and I cried back ‘I’m here, I’m here’,” Ibtissam recalled five days after the disaster that left nearly 3,000 people dead and more than 5,600 injured.
The magnitude 6.8 earthquake — Morocco’s strongest ever — flattened entire villages like Ibtissam’s hometown of Imi N’Tala and left tens of thousands of people homeless.
A week after it struck on Sept. 8, Ibtissam and her family have sought refuge nearby with dozens of other families, living out of a tent.
But two of Ibtissam’s friends, Mouna and Zineb, are not among the survivors.
“We used to go to school together even though we were not in the same class,” she said.

BACKGROUND

The UN’s cultural organization UNESCO has expressed concern over the immediate future of education in Morocco following the devastating quake.

Ibtissam’s 4-year-old sister and both her grandmothers were also killed in the quake, and now her mother, Naima Benhamou, says she is now “worried” about her daughter.
The girl wakes up often at night crying and shouts “Get me out, I’ve fallen,” said Benhamou, expressing concern about her daughter’s psychological state.
Ibtissam was pulled out from the rubble by her father and her uncle after their home was crushed by huge rocks that the quake caused to roll down the mountainside.
Imi N’Tala is located at an altitude of more than 1,400 meters near Mount Toubkal in the High Atlas Mountains.
The village’s houses are built on a narrow and winding road that runs the length of the mountain range, about 75 km south of Marrakech.
Survivors in the village, once home to 400 people, have said the quake killed 84 residents, including 20 children.
The stench of death fills the air, they have said.
On Wednesday, rescuers pulled a body from under rubble and struggled to search for five more.
Youssef Ait Raiss, 11, remembers how his family home “crumbled.”
“We were stuck under the rubble,” said the boy whose parents were away when the quake struck.
“We were with our grandmother. It was like a nightmare,” added his brother Zakaria, 13.
The grandmother has since died while an older brother aged 16 is fighting for his life in a Marrakech hospital. Two of Youssef’s classmates, Taoufik and Khaled, were also killed.
“We went to school together. We played together,” he said.
His school near the village was badly damaged and classes have been suspended, a measure that has been taken in around 40 communities in the nearby provinces of Al Haouz, Chichaoua and Taroudant.
The UN’s cultural organization UNESCO has expressed concern over the immediate future of education in Morocco following the devastating quake.
“The earthquake affected a particularly rural and isolated area, encompassing a school population of around 1 million pupils and a teaching staff of more than 42,000 professionals,” it said in a statement.
Ibtissam has said she was “shocked” to see her school damaged, according to her mother.
“She told me that if she cannot go back to school then we must leave here as soon as possible,” Benhamou added.
But Ibtissam’s uncle Mohammed Ait Toulkine vowed to make sure she goes to school.
“I’ll do everything possible to send her to Marrakech. It is important that she continues to study,” he said.
Nearby a team of rescuers dug through the rubble to retrieve the body of Khadija Ouhssine’s father-in-law.
Ouhssine, 32, also lost two of her children and her mother-in-law, all killed by the quake.
“Losing one’s children is a feeling that no word can describe,” she said, standing outside her flattened house.

 

Topics: Morocco earthquake

Israeli military strikes Gaza after border violence

Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

Palestinian demonstrators burn tyres during clashes with Israeli soldiers along the Israel-Gaza border on September 15, 2023.
  • A security source in the Palestinian territory told AFP that Israel “bombed a resistance observation post east of Gaza City,” requesting anonymity as he was not authorized to speak publicly to the media
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: The Israeli military said it launched an air strike on Gaza Friday, following violence at a border rally in which health officials said multiple Palestinians were wounded.
The strike was the first since early July, when Israel responded to rocket fire from Gaza launched after its deadliest Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank in years.
The army said it hit “a military post belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the northern Gaza Strip.”
A military spokesman said the air strike hit an area where Palestinians had gathered earlier Friday, near the permanently closed Karni crossing.
A security source in the Palestinian territory told AFP that Israel “bombed a resistance observation post east of Gaza City,” requesting anonymity as he was not authorized to speak publicly to the media.
There were no immediate reports of injuries resulting from the air strike.
Earlier Friday, an AFP journalist at the protest saw Palestinians throwing rocks and explosives toward Israeli forces, across the frontier, and two demonstrators with gunshot wounds.
Plumes of black smoke filled the area after Palestinians set tires ablaze.
Twelve Gazans were wounded at various rallies along the border, the territory’s health ministry said.
The Israeli military said “several explosive devices and grenades” were hurled at soldiers, none of whom were hurt.
The air strike comes after an explosion killed at least five Gazans during a border rally on Wednesday.
A bomb which may have been a hand grenade detonated while being carried by a protester, a witness told AFP on condition of anonymity.
Islamist militant group Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007 and Israel has since imposed a crippling blockade.
There have been multiple wars fought between Gaza-based militants and Israel in recent years.
At least 34 Palestinians and one Israeli were killed in five days of cross-border exchanges in May.
 

 

Topics: Palestine Gaza Israel

World Bank to decide Monday on Oct 9-15 meetings in earthquake-hit Morocco -Georgieva

Updated 16 September 2023
Reuters

  • “The Moroccan authorities are fully committed to the meetings,” Georgieva said in her first public comments on the matter since the disaster
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund and World Bank will decide on Monday whether to proceed with Oct. 9-15 annual meetings in earthquake-hit Morocco after completing a “thorough review” of the country’s ability to host the meetings, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told Reuters.
Georgieva also said in an exclusive interview that the IMF has reached a staff-level agreement with Morocco to provide a $1.3 billion loan to bolster the country’s resilience to climate-related disasters from the Fund’s new Resilience and Sustainability Trust.
Questions have swirled over whether the IMF and World Bank would still hold their annual meetings in Morocco’s tourist hub of Marrakech since a devastating, 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck in the High Atlas Mountains, killing more than 2,900 people.
Marrakech, 45 miles (72 km) from the quake’s epicenter, suffered some damage in its ancient Medina quarter, but Moroccan
officials have pressed
the IMF and World Bank to proceed with the gathering, which would bring some 10,000-15,000 to the city.
“The Moroccan authorities are fully committed to the meetings,” Georgieva said in her first public comments on the matter since the disaster.
In describing discussions with Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, Georgieva expressed concern that the IMF and World Bank “don’t want to be a burden” to the country as it deals with recovery efforts.
But she said the prime minister told her that it would be “quite devastating” for Morocco’s hospitality sector if the meetings were not to take place in Marrakech. She added that she agreed to look for ways to simplify the meetings if they proceed in Marrakech, including possibly reducing their length and scaling back attendance.
“Stay tuned. By Monday, we will have made a decision in taking into account all factors. Obviously physical capacity, how the logistics are going to work,” Georgieva said, adding that security for participants was not a major concern.
Georgieva said the $1.3 billion RST loan for Morocco needed approval from the IMF’s Executive Board, but board consideration would likely take place in about two weeks, before the annual meetings start.
While the loan would not be directly related to the earthquake disaster, she said it would be aimed at building reslience to climate shocks, including drought, and help build the country’s overall financial capacity.
Morocco also has access to a
$5 billion flexible credit
line from the IMF, approved in April, that is aimed at strengthening the countries’ crisis prevention capabilities.

 

Topics: Morocco earthquake IMF

Two women fighters killed in Turkish drone strike: Syria Kurds

Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

  • Clashes between pro-Turkish fighters and the SDF broke out in the area early this month after the Kurdish-led force retook a village in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor from armed Arab tribesmen
BEIRUT: Two women fighters of a military council linked to the US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces were killed in a Turkish drone strike Friday, their command said.
Ankara routinely carries out drone strikes against targets in Kurdish-controlled areas of Syria and neighboring Iraq but has sharply expanded them in recent weeks.
“Two of our female comrades were martyred when their car was hit by a drone of the Turkish occupation force on the road leading to the village of Al-Hattabat, south of Manbij,” said a statement from the general command of the city’s military council.
A third woman fighter and a male fighter were wounded in the strike, it added.
Mainly Arab Manbij has been controlled by the SDF since 2016 when they liberated it from Daesh group jihadists.
The district comes under frequent bombardment from areas to the west controlled by Turkish troops and their Syrian proxies.
Clashes between pro-Turkish fighters and the SDF broke out in the area early this month after the Kurdish-led force retook a village in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor from armed Arab tribesmen. The fighting left at least 90 people dead.
“Following the recent attacks... by the mercenaries of the Turkish occupation, their failure to advance on any front and their heavy losses, the Turkish occupation has... resorted to cowardly and perfidious tactics aimed at sapping the will of our fighters,” the general command statement said.
Turkish drone strikes have killed 58 people in Syria so far this year, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Among them were 13 civilians and 42 fighters of the SDF and its allies.
The SDF was Washington’s main ally in its military campaign against IS in Syria, but it remains anathema to Turkiye because of its alleged links to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has waged a deadly insurgency in southeastern Turkiye for decades.
 

 

Topics: Syria Kurds Iraq Turkiye

Prayers for Morocco, Libya dead in quake-hit Syria

Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

  • A massive flash flood in eastern Libya triggered by Storm Daniel on Sunday left more than 3,000 people dead, 10,000 missing and entire neighborhoods in ruins
  • A week ago, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake — Morocco’s strongest ever — killed nearly 3,000 people and injured more than 5,600, according to official figures
IDLIB, Syria: More than 2,000 Syrians in the rebel-held Idlib region, devastated by an earthquake in February, held prayers on Friday for the victims of natural disasters in Morocco and Libya.
The February 6 quake, centered on neighboring Turkiye, killed nearly 6,000 people in mainly rebel-held northern and northwestern Syria where survivors are still piecing their lives back together.

In this aerial view, a mosque stands amid the destruction caused by flash floods after the Mediterranean storm "Daniel" hit Libya's eastern city of Derna, on September 13, 2023. (AFP)

“Today, perhaps we are the best placed to pray for our brothers for whom no one has prayed ... Our souls are one, our religion unites us,” said Mahmoud Al-Hubaish, the imam of Idlib’s largest mosque.
Among those taking part in the prayers was Mohamed Al-Bacha, who lost his wife and children in the quake as well as an arm.
“We prayed for our brothers in Libya and Morocco,” the 31-year-old told AFP. “I felt like I was praying for my wife and children.”

A girl stands near a relief tent in the mountain village of Tafeghaghte, southwest of Marrakesh city on September 15, 2023, following a devastating earthquake. (AFP)

A massive flash flood in eastern Libya triggered by Storm Daniel on Sunday left more than 3,000 people dead, 10,000 missing and entire neighborhoods in ruins.
A week ago, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake — Morocco’s strongest ever — killed nearly 3,000 people and injured more than 5,600, according to official figures.
The mosque was packed full for Friday’s prayers, an AFP journalist reported.
“As Syrians, we have experienced what they have experienced,” said Abu Osama, a 45-year-old who fled to Idlib from the central province of Hama earlier in Syria’s more than decade-old civil war.
“The earthquake greatly affected us because we lost our loved ones in an earthquake similar to the one in Morocco,” he said.
“We felt their pain as we prayed.”
 

 

Topics: Morocco Libya Syria

Two-state solution the only way to bring stability for Israelis and Palestinians, says UK’s foreign secretary

Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

  • Cleverly: ‘It’s clear from my visit here to the Palestinian territories that Palestinians, particularly young Palestinians, need to have their voices heard’
  • ‘Unacceptable levels of violence and bloodshed’ in 2023, says minister
DUBAI: The two-state solution is the only way to bring about security, stability and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians, according to the UK’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.
The minister reiterated the importance of the “two-state solution” and “the need for democratic renewal” during a recent visit to the Occupied Palestinian Territories.
In a 50-second video that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office posted on X, Cleverly said: “It’s clear from my visit here to the Palestinian territories that Palestinians, particularly young Palestinians, need to have their voices heard.

 


“Since I’ve been here, I’ve had honest and insightful conversations with young Palestinians on the challenges that they face and also their aspirations. They are, of course, the future.”
He goes on to say that there have been “unacceptable levels of violence and bloodshed” in 2023.
Cleverly added: “I’ve seen firsthand the impacts, the positive impact of (the) UK’s support to Palestinian refugees … UK funding is helping to provide education for millions of children across the Middle East.”
Meanwhile, in another video that the foreign secretary shared on his X handle during a visit to Israel — in which there is an iron dome shown behind him — he said: “Its purpose is to destroy rockets that threaten Israel from groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.
“This is state-of-the-art technology, and it protects regional security and stability.”
He said that the UK understands the threat posed by Iran.
He is heard saying in the 46-second video: “In a world that faces increased threats from hostile actors, Israel’s security is our security.
“And a strong Israel is vital to the security of the region, which is in everybody’s interest.”

 

Topics: UK James Cleverly Palestinian Israel two-state solution

