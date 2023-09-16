You are here

Libya investigates collapse of two dams after devastating flood killed over 11,000

Libya investigates collapse of two dams after devastating flood killed over 11,000
Fire and rescue brigades search for survivors through the rubble of a building that collapsed during floods after the Mediterranean storm "Daniel" hit Libya's eastern city of Derna, on September 14, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 25 sec ago
AP

Libya investigates collapse of two dams after devastating flood killed over 11,000

Libya investigates collapse of two dams after devastating flood killed over 11,000
  • Searchers still digging through mud and hollowed-out buildings, looking for bodies and possible survivors
Updated 25 sec ago
AP

DERNA, Libya: Libyan authorities have opened an investigation into the collapse of two dams that caused a devastating flood in a coastal city as rescue teams searched for bodies on Saturday, nearly a week after the deluge killed more than 11,000 people.
Heavy rains caused by Mediterranean storm Daniel caused deadly flooding across eastern Libya last weekend. The floods overwhelmed two dams, sending a wall of water several meters (yards) high through the center of Derna, destroying entire neighborhoods and sweeping people out to sea.
More than 10,000 are missing, according to the Libyan Red Crescent. Six days on, searchers are still digging through mud and hollowed-out buildings, looking for bodies and possible survivors. The Red Crescent has confirmed 11,300 deaths so far.
Claire Nicolet, who heads the emergencies department of the Doctors Without Borders aid group, said rescuers found “a lot of bodies” on Friday and were still searching. “It was a big number ... the sea is still ejecting lots of dead bodies unfortunately,” she told The Associated Press.
She said massive aid efforts were still needed, including urgent psychological support for those who lost their families. She said the burial of bodies is still a significant challenge, despite some progress in coordinating search and rescue efforts and the distribution of aid.
Authorities and aid groups have voiced concern about the spread of waterborne diseases and shifting of explosive ordnance from Libya’s recent conflicts.
Libya’s General Prosecutor, Al-Sediq Al-Sour, said prosecutors would investigate the collapse of the two dams, which were built in the 1970s, as well as the allocation of maintenance funds. He said prosecutors would investigate local authorities in the city, as well as previous governments.
“I reassure citizens that whoever made mistakes or negligence, prosecutors will certainly take firm measures, file a criminal case against him and send him to trial,” he told a news conference in Derna late Friday.
It’s unclear how such an investigation can be carried out in the North African country, which plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. For most of the past decade, Libya has been split between rival administrations — one in the east, the other in the west — each backed by powerful militias and international patrons.
One result has been the neglect of crucial infrastructure, even as climate change makes extreme weather events more frequent and severe.
Local officials in the city had warned the public about the coming storm and last Saturday ordered residents to evacuate coastal areas in Derna, fearing a surge from the sea. But there was no warning about the dams, which collapsed early Monday as most residents were asleep in their homes.
A report by a state-run audit agency in 2021 said the two dams had not been maintained despite the allocation of more than $2 million for that purpose in 2012 and 2013.
A Turkish firm was contracted in 2007 to carry out maintainance on the two dams and build another dam in between. The firm, Arsel Construction Company Limited, said on its website that it completed its work in November 2012. It did not respond to an email seeking further comment.
Local and international rescue teams were meanwhile working around the clock, searching for bodies and potential survivors in the city of 90,000 people.
Ayoub said his father and nephew died in Derna on Monday, a day after the family had fled flooding in the nearby town of Bayda. He said his mother and sister raced upstairs to the roof but the others didn’t make it. “I found the kid in the water next to his grandfather,” said Ayoub, who only gave his first name. “I am wandering around and I still don’t believe what happened.”
Al-Sour called on residents who have missing relatives to report to a forensic committee that works on documenting and identifying retrieved bodies.
“We ask citizens to cooperate and quickly proceed to the committee’s headquarters so that we can finish the work as quickly as possible,” he said.
Libyan authorities have restricted access to the flooded city to make it easier for searchers to dig through the mud and hollowed-out buildings for the more than 10,000 people still missing. Many bodies were believed to have been buried under rubble or swept out into the Mediterranean Sea, they said.
The storm hit other areas in eastern Libya, including the towns of Bayda, Susa, Marj and Shahatt. Tens of thousands of people have been displaced in the region and took shelter in schools and other government buildings.
Dozens of foreigners were among those killed, including people who had fled war and unrest elsewhere in the region. Others had come to Libya to work or were traveling through in hopes of migrating to Europe. At least 74 men from one village in Egypt perished in the flood, as well as dozens of people who had traveled to Libya from war-torn Syria.

Sudan's Burhan heads to Uganda as battles rage in Khartoum

Sudan’s Burhan heads to Uganda as battles rage in Khartoum
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

Sudan’s Burhan heads to Uganda as battles rage in Khartoum

Sudan’s Burhan heads to Uganda as battles rage in Khartoum
  • Clashes around Khartoum’s military headquarters had seen two-week respite before flaring again
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

PORT SUDAN: Sudan’s de facto leader Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan left Saturday for a visit to Uganda, the ruling Sovereign Council said, in his latest trip abroad as battles raged in Khartoum.
The African country has been at war since fighting erupted in the capital between the regular army led by Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces commanded by his deputy-turned-rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.
Clashes around Khartoum’s military headquarters — where Burhan had been holed up until last month — had seen a brief two-week respite before flaring again, with the RSF showering it with artillery fire, residents said.
Burhan is due to meet Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in Kampala, with whom he would discuss “bilateral ties and issues of common importance,” the Sovereign Council said in a statement.
It is the Sudanese general’s sixth trip abroad since he made his first public forays late last month, including visits to Egypt, South Sudan and Turkiye, among other countries.
At least 7,500 people have been killed since the conflict broke out on April 15, according to a conservative estimate from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
The war has uprooted more than five million people, including one million who fled across borders, according to United Nations figures.
Eyewitnesses on the ground told AFP they heard clashes in central Khartoum, with one resident saying the RSF “is firing heavy artillery” at the army headquarters.
Neither side has been able to gain the upper hand in the conflict, with the army controlling the skies and Daglo’s fighters embedding themselves in residential areas.
Witnesses have noted an increase in the intensity of air strikes, and consequently the civilian death toll, as the army seeks to regain control of parts of the capital.
Burhan has been Sudan’s de facto leader since the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir in 2019, when he was appointed head of the Sovereign Council of military and civilian figures tasked with steering the transition to a fully-fledged democracy.

Iranian authorities briefly detain father of Mahsa Amini on her death anniversary

Iranian authorities briefly detain father of Mahsa Amini on her death anniversary
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

Iranian authorities briefly detain father of Mahsa Amini on her death anniversary

Iranian authorities briefly detain father of Mahsa Amini on her death anniversary
  • Mahsa Amini died on September 16, 2022 after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian security forces released Mahsa Amini's father on Saturday after briefly detaining and warning him against marking the anniversary of her death, a human rights group said.
“Security forces detained Amjad Amini today and returned him to his house after threatening him against marking his daughter's death anniversary,” the Kurdistan Human Rights network said.
The 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died on September 16, 2022 after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.
Meanwhile, Iran has hit out at Western countries including arch-foe the United States over what it called their “illegal” decision to impose new sanctions on the Islamic republic.
The United States, Britain and the European Union announced new sanctions on multiple Iranian individuals and entities on Friday, the eve of Amini’s death anniversary.
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani slammed the Western countries’ “illegal and undiplomatic actions” in a statement issued late Friday.
Kanani also condemned the “interventionist actions and statements and ridiculous and hypocritical” displays of support for the protest movement.
He warned European diplomats against what he called such “unconstructive behavior” which “does not serve their interests.”
Friday’s US sanctions targeted 25 Iranian officials, three media outlets and an Internet censorship firm onto their sanctions blacklist, saying all were linked to Tehran’s suppression of protests after Amini’s death.
Most were regional commanders of the national police force and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Also sanctioned was Gholamali Mohammadi, the head of Iran’s Prisons Organization, who the US Treasury alleged presides over serious human rights abuses including torture and rape.
Three media outlets – state-controlled Press TV as well as Tasnim and Fars news agencies – were also placed on the blacklist.
Britain’s sanctions included Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili, his deputy Mohammad Hashemi, Tehran mayor Alireza Zakani and Iranian police spokesman Saeed Montazer Almehdi.
The European Union added to its own blacklist four Iranian officials – a Revolutionary Guards commander, two regional police chiefs and the head of a prison.
The sanctions were also coordinated with Canada and Australia.
Last year’s Amini protests saw hundreds of people killed, including dozens of security forces, and thousands arrested in what Tehran labelled as “riots” fomented by foreign governments.

Clampdown and grief as Iranians remember Mahsa Amini

Clampdown and grief as Iranians remember Mahsa Amini
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

Clampdown and grief as Iranians remember Mahsa Amini

Clampdown and grief as Iranians remember Mahsa Amini
  • The 22-year-old Iranian woman of Kurdish origins died a few days after her arrest by religious police for not wearing hijab
  • To quell the unrest that followed, Iranian security forces killed 551 protesters, arrested more than 22,000, rights groups say
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

PARIS: Iranians at home and abroad marked the first anniversary Saturday of the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, with activists speaking of a renewed crackdown to prevent any resurgence of the protests which rocked major cities last year.
Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died a few days after her arrest by religious police for allegedly violating the strict dress code for women in force since shortly after the 1979 revolution. Her family says she died from a blow to the head but this is disputed by Iranian authorities.
Anger over her death rapidly expanded into weeks of taboo-breaking protests which saw women tearing off their mandatory headscarves in an open challenge to the Islamic republic’s system of government under supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
But after several months, they lost momentum in the face of a crackdown that saw security forces kill 551 protesters, according to Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR), and arrest more than 22,000, according to Amnesty International.
Iranian authorities say dozens of security personnel were also killed in what they describe as “riots” incited by foreign governments and hostile media.
Seven men have been executed after being convicted in protest-related cases.
Campaigners say the authorities have renewed their crackdown in the runup to the anniversary, putting pressure on relatives of those killed in the protests in a bid to stop them speaking out.
New York-based Human Rights Watch said family members of at least 36 people killed or executed in the crackdown had been interrogated, arrested, prosecuted or sentenced to time in prison over the past month.
“Iranian authorities are trying to impose a chokehold on dissent to prevent public commemoration of Mahsa Jina Amini’s death in custody, which has become the symbol of the government’s systematic oppression of women, injustice and impunity,” said HRW’s senior Iran researcher, Tara Sepehri Far.
The two journalists who did the most to publicize the Amini case — Niloufar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi who respectively reported from her hospital and funeral — have been held in prison for almost a year. Another reporter, Nazila Maroufian who interviewed Amini’s father Amjad, has been arrested repeatedly.

Amjad Amini has told Persian media based outside Iran that he plans to hold a commemoration for his daughter in their hometown of Saqez in Kurdish-populated western Iran later Saturday.
Outlets, including Prague-based Radio Farda, said he was summoned by intelligence officials after his announcement. He was not arrested but one of Amini’s uncles, Safa Aeli, was detained in Saqez on September 5.
According to Kurdish-focused news outlet Hengaw, the government has sent additional security forces to Saqez and other towns in western Iran that could become flashpoints.
While some women are still seen walking in public without headscarves, particularly in wealthy, traditionally liberal areas of north Tehran, the conservative-dominated parliament is currently considering a draft law that would impose far stiffer penalties for non-compliance.
“The Islamic republic is doubling down on repression and reprisals against its citizens and seeking to introduce new and more draconian laws that severely restrict further the rights of women and girls,” said Sara Hossain, the chair of the UN fact-finding mission set up to investigate the crackdown.
Under the slogan “Say her name!,” Iranian emigres are expected to hold commemorative rallies, with large demonstrations expected in Paris and Toronto.
Amnesty International accused Iran’s authorities of committing a “litany of crimes under international law to eradicate any challenge to their iron grip on power” and lamented that not a single official had been even investigated over Mahsa Amini’s death or the crackdown.
“The anniversary offers a stark reminder for countries around the world of the need to initiate criminal investigations into the heinous crimes committed by the Iranian authorities under universal jurisdiction,” said Amnesty’s Middle East and North Africa deputy director, Diana Eltahawy.

Clampdown and grief as Iranians remember Mahsa Amini

Clampdown and grief as Iranians remember Mahsa Amini
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

Clampdown and grief as Iranians remember Mahsa Amini

Clampdown and grief as Iranians remember Mahsa Amini
  • The 22-year-old Iranian Kurd died a few days after her arrest by religious police for not wearing the hijab
  • Acting to quell the unrest that followed, Iranian security forces killed 551 protesters and arrested more than 22,000, according to rights groups
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

PARIS: Iranians at home and abroad marked the first anniversary Saturday of the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, with activists speaking of a renewed crackdown to prevent any resurgence of the protests which rocked major cities last year.
Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died a few days after her arrest by religious police for allegedly violating the strict dress code for women in force since shortly after the 1979 revolution. Her family says she died from a blow to the head but this is disputed by Iranian authorities.
Anger over her death rapidly expanded into weeks of taboo-breaking protests which saw women tearing off their mandatory headscarves in an open challenge to the Islamic republic’s system of government under supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
But after several months, they lost momentum in the face of a crackdown that saw security forces kill 551 protesters, according to Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR), and arrest more than 22,000, according to Amnesty International.
Iranian authorities say dozens of security personnel were also killed in what they describe as “riots” incited by foreign governments and hostile media.
Seven men have been executed after being convicted in protest-related cases.
Campaigners say the authorities have renewed their crackdown in the runup to the anniversary, putting pressure on relatives of those killed in the protests in a bid to stop them speaking out.
New York-based Human Rights Watch said family members of at least 36 people killed or executed in the crackdown had been interrogated, arrested, prosecuted or sentenced to time in prison over the past month.
“Iranian authorities are trying to impose a chokehold on dissent to prevent public commemoration of Mahsa Jina Amini’s death in custody, which has become the symbol of the government’s systematic oppression of women, injustice and impunity,” said HRW’s senior Iran researcher, Tara Sepehri Far.
The two journalists who did the most to publicize the Amini case — Niloufar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi who respectively reported from her hospital and funeral — have been held in prison for almost a year. Another reporter, Nazila Maroufian who interviewed Amini’s father Amjad, has been arrested repeatedly.

Amjad Amini has told Persian media based outside Iran that he plans to hold a commemoration for his daughter in their hometown of Saqez in Kurdish-populated western Iran later Saturday.
Outlets, including Prague-based Radio Farda, said he was summoned by intelligence officials after his announcement. He was not arrested but one of Amini’s uncles, Safa Aeli, was detained in Saqez on September 5.
According to Kurdish-focused news outlet Hengaw, the government has sent additional security forces to Saqez and other towns in western Iran that could become flashpoints.
While some women are still seen walking in public without headscarves, particularly in wealthy, traditionally liberal areas of north Tehran, the conservative-dominated parliament is currently considering a draft law that would impose far stiffer penalties for non-compliance.
“The Islamic republic is doubling down on repression and reprisals against its citizens and seeking to introduce new and more draconian laws that severely restrict further the rights of women and girls,” said Sara Hossain, the chair of the UN fact-finding mission set up to investigate the crackdown.
Under the slogan “Say her name!,” Iranian emigres are expected to hold commemorative rallies, with large demonstrations expected in Paris and Toronto.
Amnesty International accused Iran’s authorities of committing a “litany of crimes under international law to eradicate any challenge to their iron grip on power” and lamented that not a single official had been even investigated over Mahsa Amini’s death or the crackdown.
“The anniversary offers a stark reminder for countries around the world of the need to initiate criminal investigations into the heinous crimes committed by the Iranian authorities under universal jurisdiction,” said Amnesty’s Middle East and North Africa deputy director, Diana Eltahawy.
 

Israeli military strikes Gaza after border violence

Palestinian demonstrators burn tyres during clashes with Israeli soldiers along the Israel-Gaza border on September 15, 2023.
Palestinian demonstrators burn tyres during clashes with Israeli soldiers along the Israel-Gaza border on September 15, 2023.
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

Israeli military strikes Gaza after border violence

Palestinian demonstrators burn tyres during clashes with Israeli soldiers along the Israel-Gaza border on September 15, 2023.
  • A security source in the Palestinian territory told AFP that Israel “bombed a resistance observation post east of Gaza City,” requesting anonymity as he was not authorized to speak publicly to the media
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: The Israeli military said it launched an air strike on Gaza Friday, following violence at a border rally in which health officials said multiple Palestinians were wounded.
The strike was the first since early July, when Israel responded to rocket fire from Gaza launched after its deadliest Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank in years.
The army said it hit “a military post belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the northern Gaza Strip.”
A military spokesman said the air strike hit an area where Palestinians had gathered earlier Friday, near the permanently closed Karni crossing.
A security source in the Palestinian territory told AFP that Israel “bombed a resistance observation post east of Gaza City,” requesting anonymity as he was not authorized to speak publicly to the media.
There were no immediate reports of injuries resulting from the air strike.
Earlier Friday, an AFP journalist at the protest saw Palestinians throwing rocks and explosives toward Israeli forces, across the frontier, and two demonstrators with gunshot wounds.
Plumes of black smoke filled the area after Palestinians set tires ablaze.
Twelve Gazans were wounded at various rallies along the border, the territory’s health ministry said.
The Israeli military said “several explosive devices and grenades” were hurled at soldiers, none of whom were hurt.
The air strike comes after an explosion killed at least five Gazans during a border rally on Wednesday.
A bomb which may have been a hand grenade detonated while being carried by a protester, a witness told AFP on condition of anonymity.
Islamist militant group Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007 and Israel has since imposed a crippling blockade.
There have been multiple wars fought between Gaza-based militants and Israel in recent years.
At least 34 Palestinians and one Israeli were killed in five days of cross-border exchanges in May.
 

 

