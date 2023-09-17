Industry event to spur entrepreneurship in Madinah

RIYADH: Madinah is set to witness a surge in entrepreneurial spirit as the city will host a three-day forum beginning Sept. 18.

The Madinah Chamber of Commerce and Industry will bring together business owners and industry experts, besides hosting seminars for entrepreneurs across diverse sectors, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

The report said the event also aims to support small and medium-sized enterprise owners.

Among the key highlights of the forum will be a session dedicated to transforming entrepreneurial ideas into profitable business ventures.

Attendees can look forward to gaining insights on strategic thinking, target audience identification and effective marketing strategies for emerging enterprises.

Furthermore, the forum aims to equip business owners in Madinah with the tools they need to thrive in today’s dynamic business environment.

Additionally, another meeting on innovation in project management will delve into the distinctions between innovation and creation while identifying key activities at various project stages.

The forum will conclude with a session on the SME Bank system and its role in supporting the financing system.

The Madinah Chamber recently organized a similar event, the “Business Meet Up,” aimed at supporting SMEs in the local industrial sector.

The meeting explored entrepreneurs’ journeys, shared their experiences, discussed crucial success factors, and addressed obstacles facing entrepreneurs and project owners. It also highlighted promising investment opportunities in the industrial sector.

In December 2022, the Madinah Chamber of Commerce, the Makkah Chamber of Commerce, and the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture signed “Manafea,” a collaborative initiative aimed at transforming Makkah and Madinah into centers for financial and business activities in the Islamic world.

The signing ceremony, attended by Saudi Commerce Minister Majid Al-Qasabi, signaled a commitment to advancing economic opportunities in the region.