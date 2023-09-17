You are here

  • Home
  • Industry event to spur entrepreneurship in Madinah

Industry event to spur entrepreneurship in Madinah

Industry event to spur entrepreneurship in Madinah
The Madinah Chamber of Commerce and Industry will bring together business owners and industry experts, besides hosting seminars for entrepreneurs across diverse sectors. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/538x3

Updated 6 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Industry event to spur entrepreneurship in Madinah

Industry event to spur entrepreneurship in Madinah
Updated 6 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Madinah is set to witness a surge in entrepreneurial spirit as the city will host a three-day forum beginning Sept. 18.

The Madinah Chamber of Commerce and Industry will bring together business owners and industry experts, besides hosting seminars for entrepreneurs across diverse sectors, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

The report said the event also aims to support small and medium-sized enterprise owners.

Among the key highlights of the forum will be a session dedicated to transforming entrepreneurial ideas into profitable business ventures.

Attendees can look forward to gaining insights on strategic thinking, target audience identification and effective marketing strategies for emerging enterprises.

Furthermore, the forum aims to equip business owners in Madinah with the tools they need to thrive in today’s dynamic business environment. 

Additionally, another meeting on innovation in project management will delve into the distinctions between innovation and creation while identifying key activities at various project stages. 

The forum will conclude with a session on the SME Bank system and its role in supporting the financing system.  

The Madinah Chamber recently organized a similar event, the “Business Meet Up,” aimed at supporting SMEs in the local industrial sector.  

The meeting explored entrepreneurs’ journeys, shared their experiences, discussed crucial success factors, and addressed obstacles facing entrepreneurs and project owners. It also highlighted promising investment opportunities in the industrial sector. 

In December 2022, the Madinah Chamber of Commerce, the Makkah Chamber of Commerce, and the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture signed “Manafea,” a collaborative initiative aimed at transforming Makkah and Madinah into centers for financial and business activities in the Islamic world.  

The signing ceremony, attended by Saudi Commerce Minister Majid Al-Qasabi, signaled a commitment to advancing economic opportunities in the region. 

Topics: Madinah Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Saudi Arabia attends Broadband Commission’s meeting to bridge digital divide

Saudi Arabia attends Broadband Commission’s meeting to bridge digital divide
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia attends Broadband Commission’s meeting to bridge digital divide

Saudi Arabia attends Broadband Commission’s meeting to bridge digital divide
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has participated in the Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development annual meeting in New York on Sunday to push the boundaries of communications, space and technology. 

Represented by Communications and Information Technology Commission Gov. Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi, the Kingdom proposed policies and recommendations to bridge the digital divide and foster the growth of the digital economy.

The high-profile meeting, attended by dignitaries from various government and industrial sectors worldwide, delved into crucial topics such as the significance of investment and funding to narrow the global digital gap.

Discussions also revolved around connecting the 2.6 billion individuals globally who lack internet access and addressing challenges and barriers within the digital landscape.

Topics: Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,104 

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,104 
Updated 24 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,104 

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,104 
Updated 24 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Sunday, losing 50.39 points, or 0.45 percent, to close at 11,104.15. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.04 billion ($1.07 billion) as 85 of the stocks advanced, while 129 retreated.  

On the other hand, the Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, also slipped 16.60 points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 22,791.81. This comes as 22 of the listed stocks advanced, while as many as 24 retreated. 

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index also dropped 6.71 points, or 0.47 percent, to close at 1,429.22. 

Meanwhile, the Saudi exchange has made a significant stride in advancing the Kingdom’s capital market by introducing the new Tadawul Size Indices and the Initial Public Offering Index, effective Sunday. 

These indices, comprising the Tadawul Large Cap, Tadawul Medium Cap, Tadawul Small Cap, and Tadawul IPO Index, reflect a milestone in the market’s evolution. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. The company’s share price surged 7.19 percent to SR21.18. 

Other top performers include Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. as well as Filing and Packing Materials Manufacturing Co., whose share prices soared by 6.67 percent and 6.28 percent, to stand at SR0.16 and SR51.60, respectively. 

The worst performer was Riyadh Cables Group Co as its share price dropped by 5.77 percent to SR66.90.  

Other poor performers were Alujain Corp. as well as Malath Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices dropped by 5.61 percent and 3.49 percent to stand at SR45.45 and SR21.00, respectively. 

Meanwhile, Jahez International Co. for Information System Technology has made an announcement regarding the board of directors’ intention to recommend the purchase of its own shares to the extraordinary general assembly. 

As per a Tadawul statement, the proposed maximum number of shares for repurchase is 293,770, with the intention of keeping them as treasury shares. This decision is driven by the board of directors’ observation that the market share price is currently below its fair value. 

The filing on the stock exchange also revealed that the acquisition of these shares will be financed through the company’s internal resources or bank facilities. 

Topics: TASI NOMU MSCI stocks

Related

Closing bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,154 
Business & Economy
Closing bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,154 

KAUST collaborates with Chinese academic institutions to spur innovation

KAUST collaborates with Chinese academic institutions to spur innovation
Updated 31 min ago
Arab News

KAUST collaborates with Chinese academic institutions to spur innovation

KAUST collaborates with Chinese academic institutions to spur innovation
Updated 31 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s knowledge exchange with China, the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology has signed cooperation agreements with several institutions in Shenzhen to enhance research, development and innovation.

The memorandums of understanding came during a visit to the university by a high-level delegation headed by Chinese Ambassador Chen Weiqing, Shenzhen Mayor Qin Weizhong and 50 representatives from various institutions in the city.

These MoUs could strengthen bilateral ties in industrial innovation, technology transfer, research, talent exchange, training programs and entrepreneurship.

Representatives of Tsinghua University, Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School, and Research Institute of Tsinghua University in Shenzhen signed the MoUs with KAUST.

Shenzen’s Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen InnoX Academy and Shenzhen Research Institute of Big Data also signed agreements with the Saudi center of learning.

Topics: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology KAUST

Oman’s annual inflation rate tips 0.82% in August

Oman’s annual inflation rate tips 0.82% in August
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

Oman’s annual inflation rate tips 0.82% in August

Oman’s annual inflation rate tips 0.82% in August
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman’s annual inflation rate reached 0.82 percent in August, compared to 2.4 percent in the same month last year, revealed the country’s National Center for Statistics and Information.

However, compared with the previous month, Oman’s inflation rate dropped to its lowest level in 28 months to 0.41 percent in July.

The primary drivers of this rate in August were key categories within the consumer price index, with the most notable being the sector encompassing food and nonalcoholic beverages, which witnessed a 2.9 percent increase.

This surge can be primarily attributed to rising prices in several subcategories, including a 11.65 percent hike in fish and seafood, a 8.87 percent increase in dairy and egg prices and a 5.5 percent uptick in vegetable costs. In contrast, meat prices experienced a 1.64 percent decrease.

Topics: National Center for Statistics and Information Oman Inflation

Related

Oman’s inflation reaches 28-month low as prices stabilize 
Business & Economy
Oman’s inflation reaches 28-month low as prices stabilize 

Bahrain FinTech Bay, The Family Office partner to transform wealth management in GCC

Bahrain FinTech Bay, The Family Office partner to transform wealth management in GCC
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

Bahrain FinTech Bay, The Family Office partner to transform wealth management in GCC

Bahrain FinTech Bay, The Family Office partner to transform wealth management in GCC
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The wealth management landscape in the Gulf Cooperation Council region is set for growth as financial technology hub Bahrain FinTech Bay partnered with Manama-based The Family Office to build a digital ecosystem for investors. 

According to a statement, BFB will collaborate closely with the investment firm to enhance its existing digital products. 

Additionally, BFB will develop digital investment solutions using TFO’s fintech lab as a collaborative hub. 

Topics: Bahrain FinTech Bay The Family Office

Latest updates

Australia’s decision to reject Qatar Airways’ request for more flights ‘very unfair’
Australia’s decision to reject Qatar Airways’ request for more flights ‘very unfair’
Jeddah business leaders discuss female empowerment
Jeddah business leaders discuss female empowerment
Saudi Arabia attends Broadband Commission’s meeting to bridge digital divide
Saudi Arabia attends Broadband Commission’s meeting to bridge digital divide
Closing bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,104 
Closing bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,104 
Woman, 21, dies after building collapses in Egypt
Woman, 21, dies after building collapses in Egypt

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.