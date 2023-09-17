You are here

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,104 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.04 billion ($1.07 billion) as 85 of the stocks advanced, while 129 retreated. File 
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.04 billion ($1.07 billion) as 85 of the stocks advanced, while 129 retreated. File 
Updated 44 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,104 

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,104 
Updated 44 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Sunday, losing 50.39 points, or 0.45 percent, to close at 11,104.15. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.04 billion ($1.07 billion) as 85 of the stocks advanced, while 129 retreated.  

On the other hand, the Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, also slipped 16.60 points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 22,791.81. This comes as 22 of the listed stocks advanced, while as many as 24 retreated. 

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index also dropped 6.71 points, or 0.47 percent, to close at 1,429.22. 

Meanwhile, the Saudi exchange has made a significant stride in advancing the Kingdom’s capital market by introducing the new Tadawul Size Indices and the Initial Public Offering Index, effective Sunday. 

These indices, comprising the Tadawul Large Cap, Tadawul Medium Cap, Tadawul Small Cap, and Tadawul IPO Index, reflect a milestone in the market’s evolution. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. The company’s share price surged 7.19 percent to SR21.18. 

Other top performers include Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. as well as Filing and Packing Materials Manufacturing Co., whose share prices soared by 6.67 percent and 6.28 percent, to stand at SR0.16 and SR51.60, respectively. 

The worst performer was Riyadh Cables Group Co as its share price dropped by 5.77 percent to SR66.90.  

Other poor performers were Alujain Corp. as well as Malath Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices dropped by 5.61 percent and 3.49 percent to stand at SR45.45 and SR21.00, respectively. 

Meanwhile, Jahez International Co. for Information System Technology has made an announcement regarding the board of directors’ intention to recommend the purchase of its own shares to the extraordinary general assembly. 

As per a Tadawul statement, the proposed maximum number of shares for repurchase is 293,770, with the intention of keeping them as treasury shares. This decision is driven by the board of directors’ observation that the market share price is currently below its fair value. 

The filing on the stock exchange also revealed that the acquisition of these shares will be financed through the company’s internal resources or bank facilities. 

Topics: TASI NOMU MSCI stocks

KAUST collaborates with Chinese academic institutions to spur innovation

KAUST collaborates with Chinese academic institutions to spur innovation
Updated 30 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

KAUST collaborates with Chinese academic institutions to spur innovation

KAUST collaborates with Chinese academic institutions to spur innovation
Updated 30 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s knowledge exchange with China, the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology has signed cooperation agreements with several institutions in Shenzhen to enhance research, development and innovation.

The memorandums of understanding came during a visit to the university by a high-level delegation headed by Chinese Ambassador Chen Weiqing, Shenzhen Mayor Qin Weizhong and 50 representatives from various institutions in the city.

These MoUs could strengthen bilateral ties in industrial innovation, technology transfer, research, talent exchange, training programs and entrepreneurship.

Representatives of Tsinghua University, Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School, and Research Institute of Tsinghua University in Shenzhen signed the MoUs with KAUST.

Shenzen’s Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen InnoX Academy and Shenzhen Research Institute of Big Data also signed agreements with the Saudi center of learning.

Topics: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology KAUST

Madinah to spur entrepreneurship in city through industry event

Madinah to spur entrepreneurship in city through industry event
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

Madinah to spur entrepreneurship in city through industry event

Madinah to spur entrepreneurship in city through industry event
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Madinah is set to witness a surge in entrepreneurial spirit as the city will host a three-day forum beginning Sept. 18.

The Madinah Chamber of Commerce and Industry will bring together business owners and industry experts, besides hosting seminars for entrepreneurs across diverse sectors, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

The report said the event also aims to support small and medium-sized enterprise owners.

Among the key highlights of the forum will be a session dedicated to transforming entrepreneurial ideas into profitable business ventures.

Attendees can look forward to gaining insights on strategic thinking, target audience identification and effective marketing strategies for emerging enterprises.

Furthermore, the forum aims to equip business owners in Madinah with the tools they need to thrive in today’s dynamic business environment. 

Topics: Madinah Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Oman’s annual inflation rate tips 0.82% in August

Oman’s annual inflation rate tips 0.82% in August
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

Oman's annual inflation rate tips 0.82% in August

Oman’s annual inflation rate tips 0.82% in August
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman’s annual inflation rate reached 0.82 percent in August, compared to 2.4 percent in the same month last year, revealed the country’s National Center for Statistics and Information.

However, compared with the previous month, Oman’s inflation rate dropped to its lowest level in 28 months to 0.41 percent in July.

The primary drivers of this rate in August were key categories within the consumer price index, with the most notable being the sector encompassing food and nonalcoholic beverages, which witnessed a 2.9 percent increase.

This surge can be primarily attributed to rising prices in several subcategories, including a 11.65 percent hike in fish and seafood, a 8.87 percent increase in dairy and egg prices and a 5.5 percent uptick in vegetable costs. In contrast, meat prices experienced a 1.64 percent decrease.

Topics: National Center for Statistics and Information Oman Inflation

Bahrain FinTech Bay, The Family Office partner to transform wealth management in GCC

Bahrain FinTech Bay, The Family Office partner to transform wealth management in GCC
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

Bahrain FinTech Bay, The Family Office partner to transform wealth management in GCC

Bahrain FinTech Bay, The Family Office partner to transform wealth management in GCC
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The wealth management landscape in the Gulf Cooperation Council region is set for growth as financial technology hub Bahrain FinTech Bay partnered with Manama-based The Family Office to build a digital ecosystem for investors. 

According to a statement, BFB will collaborate closely with the investment firm to enhance its existing digital products. 

Additionally, BFB will develop digital investment solutions using TFO’s fintech lab as a collaborative hub. 

Topics: Bahrain FinTech Bay The Family Office

Saudi Arabia achieves milestone in vehicle communication technology

Saudi Arabia achieves milestone in vehicle communication technology
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia achieves milestone in vehicle communication technology

Saudi Arabia achieves milestone in vehicle communication technology
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to further develop intelligent transport systems in the Kingdom, Saudi Arabia has announced plans to launch the 5.9 gigahertz bandwidth for “vehicle-to-everything” technology, also known as V2X.

According to a Saudi Press Agency report, the Kingdom’s Communications, Space and Technology Commission has launched this venture to prepare for rapid advancements in the intelligent transportation sector.

This initiative will also facilitate the requirements of autonomous vehicles that will soon become a common sight on the roads.

The SPA report further noted that the launch of the V2X technology will help raise road safety awareness in Saudi Arabia and provide guidance data for motorists.

V2X technology uses sensors, cameras and wireless connectivity, allowing car drivers to communicate with co-drivers, pedestrians and even traffic lights.

As part of the plan, the commission will comprehensively analyze V2X applications, communication types and noteworthy advancements in this field.

Additionally, it will examine the existing regulatory practices currently used in different countries.

The SPA report added that the commission will also seek feedback from public consultations on the project.

On Oct. 16, it announced that the Kingdom will host the fifth frequency spectrum auction to provide International Mobile Telecommunications with 600, 700 and 3800 megahertz bands.

With this effort, Saudi Arabia is classified as the first country in Europe, the Middle East and Africa to offer 600 MHz frequencies, the state-run news agency added.

The Kingdom is also the first in the world to provide International Mobile Telecommunications below the 5 GHz range.

Meanwhile, the commission is conducting this auction to improve the coverage of fifth-generation networks in the Kingdom. It will also enhance the country’s communications and technology sector position.

These initiatives align with the goals outlined in the Spectrum Outlook for Commercial and Innovative Use 2021-2023.

The spectrum outlook is part of the National Spectrum Strategy, which aims to unlock the potential of radio spectrum in the Kingdom for a brighter and safer future by 2025.

This comprehensive project focuses on advancing the development of fifth-generation spectrum coverage across Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Communications Space and Technology Commission vehicle-to-everything V2X

