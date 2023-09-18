You are here

  • Home
  • Passenger compensation from Saudi airlines hits $15.4m: GACA

Passenger compensation from Saudi airlines hits $15.4m: GACA

Passenger compensation from Saudi airlines hits $15.4m: GACA
GACA said these reimbursements addressed a range of customer concerns. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nqrsb

Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News

Passenger compensation from Saudi airlines hits $15.4m: GACA

Passenger compensation from Saudi airlines hits $15.4m: GACA
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi airlines disbursed a substantial SR58 million ($15.4 million) in compensation to travelers during the 2021-2022 period, the General Authority of Civil Aviation has revealed.

In an official statement, GACA emphasized that these reimbursements addressed a range of customer concerns, including delays, loss of luggage, flight cancellations, and disruptions to flight schedules.

This initiative aligns with the authority’s commitment to protecting passenger rights. It also serves as a precursor to the upcoming regulations set to take effect on Nov. 20, aimed at advancing operations and supporting the Kingdom’s growth objectives in the aviation sector.

Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Dahmash, executive vice president for quality and passenger experience at GACA, said the organization "remains steadfast in its commitment to implementing regulations that enhance choice, value, and service quality for passengers.” 

He further stressed the importance of “robust protections for passenger rights in cultivating a competitive aviation sector that serves both the Kingdom and its travelers.”  

The announcement serves as a formal reminder to airlines, their representatives, and agents to adhere to the new regulations. 

This initiative is part of GACA’s broader goal of achieving public interest through the impartial implementation of regulations, ultimately enhancing passenger satisfaction and the overall travel experience within Saudi Arabia.  

“Beyond safeguarding passenger rights, GACA is devoted to facilitating a transparent and efficient complaint process,” Al-Dahmash explained. 

“We aim to ensure that passengers are well informed about their rights and can easily navigate the process for obtaining refunds as per the regulations,” he added. 

In a previous statement made in August, GACA announced that compensations, in some cases, would increase to 150 to 200 percent of the original ticket value. 

These compensations cover every stage of the passenger’s travel journey, including ticketing, boarding, in-flight services, in-flight handling, and catering to passengers with special needs. Damaged or lost luggage could lead to compensation estimated at SR6,568. 

As part of the Saudi Aviation Strategy’s growth objectives, the Kingdom aims to raise the number of passengers by 200 percent, reaching approximately 330 million per year.  

Additionally, it seeks to establish connections with over 250 international destinations by the year 2030, further solidifying its position in the global aviation landscape. 

Topics: airlines General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA)

Related

Riyadh airport leads with 82% customer commitment rate in August: GACA
Business & Economy
Riyadh airport leads with 82% customer commitment rate in August: GACA

Aramco chief calls for multi-dimensional energy transition to avert crisis

Aramco chief calls for multi-dimensional energy transition to avert crisis
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News

Aramco chief calls for multi-dimensional energy transition to avert crisis

Aramco chief calls for multi-dimensional energy transition to avert crisis
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco chief on Monday urged the global leaders to adopt a more comprehensive approach to the global energy transition keeping in mind the affordability factor as well.

Amin Nasser was speaking at the 24th World Petroleum Congress in Calgary, Canada. The CEO and president of the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. highlighted the potential consequences of ignoring issues related to energy security and affordability of each country in switching over to renewables.

“While much of the Global North is focusing on environmental sustainability, the priority for many in the Global South is economic survival. Transition planning has not sufficiently recognized this clear need for distinctive solutions, and a widening divide is an inevitable result,” he said on the risk of the global energy transition divide.

Nasser highlighted the need for a “multi-source, multi-speed, and multi-dimensional” strategy that accounts for the complexity and scale of transitioning a $100 trillion global economy.

“In short, the re-invention of our entire energy-based way of life in less than 30 years. Let us be inspired by that, but understand it means making history,” he stated.

“The current transition shortcomings are already causing mass confusion across industries that produce and/or rely on energy. Long-term planners and investors do not know which way to turn. It is increasing the risk of acute supply-demand imbalances in conventional energy, and therefore an even more serious energy crisis where countries and people, not just assets, are stranded,” he added.

The congress will continue until Sep. 21 under the theme “Energy transition: The path to net zero.”

Topics: Aramco transition energy

Related

Update Saudi minister urges global efforts to ensure energy security
Business & Economy
Saudi minister urges global efforts to ensure energy security

Saudi industry minister visits China to cement trade ties

Saudi industry minister visits China to cement trade ties
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi industry minister visits China to cement trade ties

Saudi industry minister visits China to cement trade ties
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to expand collaborations between Saudi Arabia and China, Saudi Arabia’s minister of industry and mineral resources held meetings with a range of officials and business leaders during a tour of the East Asian country.

Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef also toured various companies and factories located in different Chinese cities as part of his trip, which began on Sunday.

As well as the meetings, he chaired the Saudi delegation and participated as a guest of honor in the China-Arab State Summit, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Others to make the trip include Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Salem, president of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu; Khalid bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer, the vice minister of industry and mineral resources for mining affairs, and several leaders from the industry and mineral resources sector. 

On Monday in Beijing, Alkhorayef held a meeting with Jin Zhuanglong, China’s minister of industry and information technology. The discussions revolved around strengthening cooperation and partnership between the two countries in the industrial sector. 

Alkhorayef also met with China’s Minister of Natural Resources, Wang Guanghua, and Li Jinfa, chairman of the Geological Survey of China. They explored opportunities and challenges in the mining sector and discussed ways to enhance joint collaboration to foster growth in the mineral industry in the region. 

Additionally, the Saudi minister held talks with Peng Qiming, president of the Mining Association, and Gi Honglin, president of the China Nonferrous Metal Industry Association. These meetings centered on mutual interests and efforts aimed at promoting economic growth and infrastructure development in the mining sector between the two countries. 

Furthermore, Alkhorayef held discussions with the CEO of the Chinese Norinco Group, Chen Defang. The two parties discussed enhancing cooperation, exchanging expertise, and sharing experiences. Norinco Group has joint ventures in several petroleum and chemical industries with Saudi Aramco. 

The minister is scheduled to head the Kingdom’s delegation participating as a guest of honor at the China-Arab States Expo, which will be held from Sept. 21-24 in Yinchuan, Ningxia. He will also take part in the China-Saudi Trade Investment Promotion Conference, in addition to his participation at the Minerals Investment Forum in Shanghai, China. 

The visit is to further strengthen the economic partnership between Saudi Arabia and China in the industrial and mining sectors. It also allows the two sides to review their qualitative investment opportunities. Moreover, the move highlights the Kingdom’s initiatives to advance these two strategic sectors.

Topics: Saudi Arabia China

Related

Factbox: Saudi-China energy, trade and investment ties
Saudi Arabia
Factbox: Saudi-China energy, trade and investment ties

MENA region’s renewable energy capacity surges by 400% annually

MENA region’s renewable energy capacity surges by 400% annually
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News

MENA region’s renewable energy capacity surges by 400% annually

MENA region’s renewable energy capacity surges by 400% annually
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a significant stride toward sustainable progress, the Middle East and North Africa region has witnessed a surge of 292 gigawatts in prospective renewable energy capacity, marking a 400 percent year-over-year growth since 2022, according to a report by the Global Energy Monitor. 

The report noted that this surge in capacity is substantial enough to meet the energy demands of countries like Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Qatar combined, underlining the region’s growing commitment to clean and sustainable solutions. 

The findings also revealed that over 60 percent of these projects are dedicated to green hydrogen production. 

While this progress has bolstered operational renewables capacity in the region by 50 percent, the report pointed out that it still accounts for less than 25 percent of the capacity that South America has operationalized during the same period. 

The study also underscored that, in order for the MENA region to achieve its goal of decarbonizing the electricity sector entirely by 2050, it will need to add 19 GW of wind and solar capacity each year until then. 

Furthermore, the report highlighted the significant investments made by two MENA sovereign wealth funds-backed companies — ACWA Power, a key player in Saudi Arabia’s energy transition, and UAE government-owned renewable firm Masdar.  

These companies are investing in at least 46 GW of prospective renewables capacity across more than 21 countries, a figure three times greater than their local investments of 14 GW. 

ACWA Power, in particular, is actively engaged as an owner or operator in over 20.2 GW of prospective renewables capacity abroad, while its complete prospective renewables capacity within Saudi Arabia, regardless of developer, stands at 19.3 GW, the report noted.  

Masdar has launched the Etihad 7 program with the goal of installing 20 GW of solar and wind capacity in Africa by 2035. Additionally, the government-owned firm intends to establish a specific climate fund from the UAE’s sovereign wealth reserves. 

That said, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency, institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, play a vital role in providing the necessary capital for the energy transition.  

Their contributions are instrumental in advancing the adoption of renewable energy sources, reducing carbon emissions, and advancing sustainability goals on a global scale, the report added. 

Topics: MENA ACWA Power Masdar renewables

Related

Renewable energy cuts global fossil fuel bill by $520bn in 2022: IRENA report 
Business & Economy
Renewable energy cuts global fossil fuel bill by $520bn in 2022: IRENA report 

Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia’s TASI sheds 68 points to close at 11,036  

Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia’s TASI sheds 68 points to close at 11,036  
Updated 18 September 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia’s TASI sheds 68 points to close at 11,036  

Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia’s TASI sheds 68 points to close at 11,036  
Updated 18 September 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: The Tadawul All Share Index in Saudi Arabia concluded Monday’s trading session at 11,036.04 points, marking a decline of 68.11 points or 0.61 percent. 

The parallel market Nomu closed the day at 22,289.71 points, reflecting a drop of 502.09 points or 2.2 percent. MSCI Tadawul 30 Index also edged down 10.16 points to settle at 1,419.06 points, a 0.71 percent dip. 

TASI reported a trading volume of SR5.6 billion ($1.5 billion), with 41 stocks gaining and 176 losing steam.  

Nomu, on the other hand, reported a trading volume of SR25.1 million. 

Saudi Steel Pipe Co. emerged as TASI’s standout performer, surging 5.14 percent to SR36.80. 

The share price of Savola Group rose 3.65 percent to SR36.90, while Southern Province Cement Co. saw its stock climb 3.46 percent to SR46.35. 

Alujain Corp. and Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. were among other companies that ended the day on a positive note. 

In contrast, Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. closed as the day’s underperformer, falling 9.98 percent to SR17.14. 

Share prices of Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. and Saudi Research and Media Group fell 6.68 percent and 6.61 percent to SR123 and SR161, respectively. 

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. and Arab Sea Information System Co. were also among TASI’s worst performers. 

In Nomu, National Building and Marketing Co. incurred the most significant loss, plunging 9.21 percent to close at SR226.80. 

Abdulaziz and Mansour Ibrahim Albabtin Co. and Jahez International Co. for Information System Technology also recorded losses, with their shares declining to SR44 and SR440.80, down 8.71 percent and 7.20 percent, respectively. 

However, Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Co. outperformed other stocks in Nomu, gaining 7.61 percent to SR12.16. 

Maya Holding Co. also finished in the green, rising 6.75 percent to SR120.20.  

Al Rashid Industrial Co. and Raoom Trading Co. joined the gainers league, closing at SR40.10 and SR109, up 4.43 percent and 4.01 percent, respectively.  

Alqemam for Computer Systems Co. also rose 3.1 percent to close at SR70.90. 

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul

Related

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,104 
Business & Economy
Closing bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,104 

Saudi minister urges global efforts to ensure energy security

Saudi minister urges global efforts to ensure energy security
Updated 40 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi minister urges global efforts to ensure energy security

Saudi minister urges global efforts to ensure energy security
  • Prince Abdulaziz said the oil producers’ group is not targeting prices but it is trying to make markets less volatile
Updated 40 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Monday said the whole world should focus on energy security.

Speaking at the World Petroleum Congress in Canada, he described the conduct of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries “benign” and likened its approach to central banks around the world making decisions to fight rising inflation.

The congress is a five-day gathering of officials from oil-producing countries in Calgary, Alberta, Canada’s oil capital.

Prince Abdulaziz said the oil producers’ group is not targeting prices but it is trying to make markets less volatile.

The minister said the international energy markets need light-handed regulation.

He said there was ongoing uncertainty about Chinese demand, European growth and central bank action to tackle inflation.

Asked about Chinese demand, Prince Abdulaziz said the situation “is not bad yet.”

“The jury’s still out. This is the fundamental issue — the jury’s still out.”

Saudi Arabia and Russia on Sept. 5 extended voluntary supply cuts of a combined 1.3 million barrels of oil per day to year end. OPEC, Russia and allied producers are known as OPEC+.

The Saudi minister noted that supply and demand forecasts are not always reliable.

“It’s always better to go by my motto, which is, ‘I believe it when I see it.’ When reality comes around as it’s been forecast, Hallelujah, we can produce more.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia OPEC OPEC+

Related

Saudi Arabia’s crude production at 9.96m bpd in June following OPEC+ cuts: JODI 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s crude production at 9.96m bpd in June following OPEC+ cuts: JODI 

Latest updates

Saudi Islamic Affairs Ministry holds symposium on coexistence in Nepal
Saudi Islamic Affairs Ministry holds symposium on coexistence in Nepal
UN Sustainable Development Goals need ‘global rescue plan’: Guterres
UN Sustainable Development Goals need ‘global rescue plan’: Guterres
30 Saudi brands to be showcased during first Riyadh Fashion Week
30 Saudi brands to be showcased during first Riyadh Fashion Week
Global coordinated action required to solve climate change, inequality: Ex-UK PM
Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown speaks at the Sustainable Development Summit in New York on Monday. (UN Web TV)
Five designers receive AlUla Design Award during Paris Design Week
Five designers receive AlUla Design Award during Paris Design Week

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.