Oil demand of JODI nations at 5-year seasonal high: report 

Oil demand of JODI nations at 5-year seasonal high: report 
Updated 20 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Oil demand of JODI nations at 5-year seasonal high: report 

Oil demand of JODI nations at 5-year seasonal high: report 
Updated 20 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Amid supply cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, oil demand in countries included in the Joint Organizations Data Initiative remained at a five-year seasonal high in July. 

According to the latest JODI report, demand was up by 3.24 million barrels per day in July compared to the same month last year. 

The report further stated that India, China and the US drove this increase. 

However, oil demand in JODI-reporting countries witnessed a decline of 3 million bpd in July compared to June. 

Aligned with the output cut decision of OPEC+, Saudi Arabia’s crude production for July fell by 943,000 bpd to 9.01 million bpd, while its crude exports dipped by 792,000 bpd to 6.01 million bpd, a 25-month low. 

Moreover, the Kingdom’s product inventories increased by 4.65 million barrels, while crude stockpiles fell by 2.96 million barrels. 

In April, OPEC+ decided to reduce oil output by 1.2 million bpd, with Saudi Arabia pledging to cut production by 500,000 bpd. 

The Kingdom implemented an additional 1 million bpd cut in June, a decision which was later extended until December 2023. 

In June, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman urged everyone to trust OPEC+, and he hailed it as the most effective international organization working hard to maintain market stability. 

According to the report, the Kingdom’s crude and oil products closing stocks rose by 1.69 million barrels to 236.75 million in July. 

On the other hand, China’s crude imports in July fell by 2.3 million bpd to 10.32 million. 

Chinese demand fell by 2.71 million bpd to 15.31 million in July but was still up 2.11 million bpd from year-ago levels. 

The report further noted that Japan’s crude inventories increased by 5.97 million barrels in July to a 10-month high, while Spain’s gasoline demand rose to a 15-year high. 

JODI also added that Italy’s gasoline demand rose to an eight-year high in July. 

Saudi Arabia in talks with Tesla to establish EV production plant: WSJ

Saudi Arabia in talks with Tesla to establish EV production plant: WSJ
Updated 14 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia in talks with Tesla to establish EV production plant: WSJ

Saudi Arabia in talks with Tesla to establish EV production plant: WSJ
Updated 14 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is in discussions with Tesla regarding potentially establishing a production facility within the Kingdom, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources.

This initiative is part of Saudi efforts to secure essential metals for electric vehicles.

Such a move would represent a development in the relationship between between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the Saudi government.

Additionally, the Kingdom has an existing partnership with Lucid Group, a direct competitor of Tesla in the electric vehicle market.

The proposed deal is expected to align with the Kingdom’s efforts to reduce its economic reliance on oil. However, it is still in its preliminary stages and may not necessarily materialize, WSJ reported.

Kuwait's finance ministry says cyber attack hits one of its systems 

Kuwait’s finance ministry says cyber attack hits one of its systems 
Updated 18 September 2023
REUTERS 

Kuwait’s finance ministry says cyber attack hits one of its systems 

Kuwait’s finance ministry says cyber attack hits one of its systems 
Updated 18 September 2023
REUTERS 

DUBAI: Kuwait’s finance ministry said on Monday that one of its systems had suffered a cyber attack in the early morning but that the ministry continued to work normally. 

The ministry said in a statement that protection systems and procedures had been activated and “the level of the hacking attempt is being assessed.”  

The salary transfers will not be affected, the ministry added. 

Kaspersky expands regional presence with opening of 1st Transparency Center in Riyadh

Kaspersky expands regional presence with opening of 1st Transparency Center in Riyadh
Updated 19 min 1 sec ago
Reina Takla
Nour El Shaeri

Kaspersky expands regional presence with opening of 1st Transparency Center in Riyadh

Kaspersky expands regional presence with opening of 1st Transparency Center in Riyadh
Updated 19 min 1 sec ago
Reina Takla Nour El Shaeri

RIYADH: As part of its global initiative aimed at building trust and assuring the integrity of its solutions and processes, Kaspersky opened its first Transparency Center in Riyadh on Sunday.

It is the first-of-its-kind facility the multinational cybersecurity has launched in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Communications and Information Technology Haitham bin Abdul Rahman Al-Ohali inaugurated the facility at a ceremony attended by officials of his ministry, the IT company, and other industry players.

In an interview with Arab News, Eugene Kaspersky, founder and CEO of Kaspersky, said the new center aims to prove instrumental in advancing the Kingdom’s digital transformation initiatives.

Kaspersky CEO elaborated that as Saudi Arabia undergoes development, the company is well-positioned to play a crucial role in maintaining cybersecurity across various technologies, including enterprise systems, the internet of things, manufacturing systems, and monitoring environments.

He said the increasing use of smart devices in homes will further amplify the necessity for robust cybersecurity measures in the future.

Visitors to the center in Riyadh can review the source code of all of Kaspersky’s on-premise solutions. The whole review process depends on the level of sophistication and follows “piste” skiing classification color codes — “blue,” “red,” and “black.”

“Blue piste” offers a general overview of the security development processes of Kaspersky products and services, as well as data management procedures. “Red piste” allows a review of the most critical aspects of source code, assisted by the company’s specialists, and provides a targeted analysis of a particular functionality.

“Black piste” enables visitors to conduct the most comprehensive source code review, with the help of Kaspersky’s experts.

“This year we celebrate the five-year anniversary of our ‘Global Transparency Initiative.’ As true pioneers in advancing digital trust, we are pleased to celebrate the arrival of this initiative in the Middle East region, which is witnessing rapid digital transformation,” Kaspersky stated.

“In order to enhance our partners’ confidence in the services we provide to them, we are pleased to welcome them to the newly opened Transparency Center in Riyadh to answer any questions about the nature of our work and our solutions,” he added.

Kaspersky further elaborated that the cybersecurity company selected Riyadh as the venue for its first such facility in the Middle East to closely align with the goals of Vision 2030.

“I see that Saudi Arabia has a lot of plans and is already on the way to building a new cybernation with a lot of research development in cyber including IoT devices and systems. So we will be very happy to work together on cyber immunity,” Kaspersky added.

He noted that Saudi Arabia is among the company’s most significant markets, contributing substantially to its overall growth.

Vision 2030 aims to promote the Kingdom’s position as the hub for technology and innovation and has transformed the country into a destination to attract international companies to establish their regional headquarters in Riyadh.

The company is also committed to fostering awareness and cultivating young talent within the Kingdom. To this end, they have implemented training initiatives designed to bolster both local and global cybersecurity efforts.

Speaking to Arab News, Mohamad Hashem, general manager of Kaspersky Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, stated that the company has been working with the Saudi government to boost cybersecurity for almost five years.

“We already have a lot of initiatives with the Saudi government targeting students in schools and universities,” Hashem stated.

“We have a partnership with the Saudi Federation for Cyber Security and Programming where we have been working closely with them for the past five years. We have (organized) cybersecurity boot camps and training programs that aim to support Saudi students. Plus, we have our transparency centers which is our own way to provide more support to the Saudi students on preparing them for the market with cybersecurity expertise,” he added.

Passenger compensation from Saudi airlines hits $15.4m: GACA

Passenger compensation from Saudi airlines hits $15.4m: GACA
Updated 27 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Passenger compensation from Saudi airlines hits $15.4m: GACA

Passenger compensation from Saudi airlines hits $15.4m: GACA
Updated 27 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi airlines disbursed a substantial SR58 million ($15.4 million) in compensation to travelers during the 2021-2022 period, the General Authority of Civil Aviation has revealed.

In an official statement, GACA emphasized that these reimbursements addressed a range of customer concerns, including delays, loss of luggage, flight cancellations, and disruptions to flight schedules.

This initiative aligns with the authority’s commitment to protecting passenger rights. It also serves as a precursor to the upcoming regulations set to take effect on Nov. 20, aimed at advancing operations and supporting the Kingdom’s growth objectives in the aviation sector.

Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Dahmash, executive vice president for quality and passenger experience at GACA, said the organization "remains steadfast in its commitment to implementing regulations that enhance choice, value, and service quality for passengers.” 

He further stressed the importance of “robust protections for passenger rights in cultivating a competitive aviation sector that serves both the Kingdom and its travelers.”  

The announcement serves as a formal reminder to airlines, their representatives, and agents to adhere to the new regulations. 

This initiative is part of GACA’s broader goal of achieving public interest through the impartial implementation of regulations, ultimately enhancing passenger satisfaction and the overall travel experience within Saudi Arabia.  

“Beyond safeguarding passenger rights, GACA is devoted to facilitating a transparent and efficient complaint process,” Al-Dahmash explained. 

“We aim to ensure that passengers are well informed about their rights and can easily navigate the process for obtaining refunds as per the regulations,” he added. 

In a previous statement made in August, GACA announced that compensations, in some cases, would increase to 150 to 200 percent of the original ticket value. 

These compensations cover every stage of the passenger’s travel journey, including ticketing, boarding, in-flight services, in-flight handling, and catering to passengers with special needs. Damaged or lost luggage could lead to compensation estimated at SR6,568. 

As part of the Saudi Aviation Strategy’s growth objectives, the Kingdom aims to raise the number of passengers by 200 percent, reaching approximately 330 million per year.  

Additionally, it seeks to establish connections with over 250 international destinations by the year 2030, further solidifying its position in the global aviation landscape. 

Saudi business delegation wraps up visit to Vietnam 

Saudi business delegation wraps up visit to Vietnam 
Updated 18 September 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi business delegation wraps up visit to Vietnam 

Saudi business delegation wraps up visit to Vietnam 
Updated 18 September 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: In a move to strengthen trade, economic, and commercial ties between Saudi Arabia and Vietnam, a high-level business delegation from the Kingdom has successfully concluded its visit to the Southeast Asian nation.

Led by the Saudi Chamber of Commerce, the group engaged in a series of productive meetings with key figures from the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the country’s Chamber of Commerce, focusing on enhancing cooperation across various sectors, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency. 

During the four-day visit, the Vietnam-Saudi Arabia Business Forum took place in Hanoi, with the participation of over 200 representatives from both nations.  

The Riyadh Chamber of Commerce also organized a business forum in Hai Phong, facilitating bilateral discussions between the Saudi delegation and their Vietnamese counterparts. 

The Saudi delegation also visited the headquarters of prominent Vietnamese companies, including the electric vehicle manufacturer Vinfast, telecommunications services firm FPT Corp., and the Zamil Steel Factory, which represents one of the largest Saudi industrial investments in Hanoi.

During the visit, Abdullah Al-Khorayef, a member of the board of directors of the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and the head of the Saudi delegation, held discussions with Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam Tran Luu Quang, exploring avenues to further boost trade exchange between the two nations. 

Trade and economic relations between Saudi Arabia and Vietnam have consistently thrived, with the Kingdom’s exports to the Southeast Asian nation in 2022 reaching SR4.17 billion ($1.11 billion), an increase from SR2.82 billion in 2021. The establishment of the Saudi-Vietnamese Joint Committee in 2006 has played a role in promoting cooperation across diverse sectors for mutual development. 

Saudi Arabia’s primary exports to Vietnam in 2022 encompassed plastic products, mineral products, organic chemicals, animal foods, and fish meat.  

Conversely, Vietnam’s imports to Saudi Arabia in 2022 totaled about SR7.8 billion, a rise from SR5.38 billion the previous year. These imports included electrical appliances, equipment and their components, and metal products. 

Mohammed Dahlawi, the Saudi ambassador to Vietnam, emphasized the significance of the delegation’s visit, stating that it is “part of the efforts aimed at reviewing economic experiences and investment opportunities in the targeted sectors.”  

He added: “This visit presents an opportunity to deepen the existing commercial and economic cooperation and broaden the scope of cooperation between the two countries.”

