Bellingham ready for 'real' Madrid debut in Champions League

Bellingham ready for ‘real’ Madrid debut in Champions League
Real Madrid's English midfielder Jude Bellingham reacts during the Spanish Liga football match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad at at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on Sept. 17, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Bellingham ready for ‘real’ Madrid debut in Champions League

Bellingham ready for ‘real’ Madrid debut in Champions League
  Bellingham, 20, is set to make his 'second' debut for Los Blancos against Union Berlin on Wednesday in the competition they value above all others
  Bellingham has been serenaded with the chorus of Beatles song "Hey Jude," which he said was a special moment
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

BARCELONA: Jude Bellingham scored for Real Madrid on his debut, and in four of the five matches which have followed, in a superb start to life in the Spanish capital for the former Birmingham boy.

The England midfielder has five goals in five games in La Liga, taking the Spanish top flight by storm after his &euro;103 million ($110 million) move from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Real Madrid boast a 100 percent record from their opening raft of domestic games, but their season begins in earnest with the start of the Champions League this week.

Bellingham, 20, is set to make his ‘second’ debut for Los Blancos against Union Berlin on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu, in the competition they value above all others.

The record 14-time European champions were thrashed 4-0 by Manchester City in the second leg of last season’s semifinal, 5-1 on aggregate, with Bellingham’s purchase in part a response to that stinging defeat.

Madrid have started reducing minutes for their veteran players in midfield — Luka Modric and Toni Kroos — while allowing Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde more opportunities.

Bellingham adds to the tougher core Madrid sport this season, shorn of Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, who departed for a new adventure in Saudi Arabian football in the summer.

Facing a Bundesliga side in Europe, Bellingham should feel comfortable — although it has become clear that he has already made himself at home.

In his first appearance at the hallowed Bernabeu the England international nearly blew the stadium’s new roof off with a last gasp 95th minute strike to earn Madrid a narrow win over Getafe in a derby on Sept. 2.

Wearing the No 5 on his back in tribute to Zinedine Zidane, Bellingham has quickly become a fan favorite at Madrid.

Celebrating his goals with his arms open wide, as if to share his joy with the supporters, they have instantly taken to him in a way which never happened with Welsh winger Gareth Bale.

Bellingham has been serenaded with the chorus of Beatles song “Hey Jude,” which he said was a special moment.

“When they sang ‘Hey Jude’ at the end, I got goosebumps,” he told Real Madrid TV after the win over Getafe.

“I just wanted to turn and stand still and listen to it while my legs were shaking.”

Bellingham nodded to Spanish culture with a matador’s flag waving gesture after dodging an attempted barge by a Getafe player.

“Good players with personality suffer a bit less than the others,” said Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, when asked how Bellingham had clicked so quickly.

“There’s no other reason. A player with personality, above all, more than quality, means that an important shirt like Real Madrid’s doesn’t weigh so much.”

That personality was on display when he led England to the World Cup quarterfinals last year in Qatar at only 19.

Thus far Ancelotti has deployed Bellingham as a No. 10, providing a strong physical presence in the area behind the nimble Brazilian duo of Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior, the latter of whom is currently injured.

The only match in which he has not scored was Sunday’s 2-1 comeback victory over Real Sociedad, where he dropped deeper and got stuck into the midfield battle.

“He had a consistent game, he didn’t get into the box until right at the end but he was involved throughout, working a lot,” said Ancelotti.

Bellingham’s goals have replaced Benzema’s — he has played more like the French forward than Les Bleus icon Zidane since joining the club.

Real Madrid were linked with Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe this summer, who has made it clear he was keen on joining Los Blancos.

However, with Mbappe’s contract due to expire at the end of the season it would have been a big and potentially unnecessary investment for Madrid, which they thought better of.

Bellingham’s goals were the final nail in that coffin as he showed he can make the difference in the opposition box in the attacking position Ancelotti has created for him.

Perhaps Mbappe will arrive next summer, and perhaps a new coach will change Bellingham’s role once Ancelotti takes over the Brazilian national team, but in the short term, the current set up has suited coach and player just fine.

Topics: Jude Bellingham real madrid UEFA Champions League

PSG in relaxed mood ahead of latest Champions League bid
Football
PSG in relaxed mood ahead of latest Champions League bid
Pressure on as Bayern, Kane set out for only trophy that truly matters
Football
Pressure on as Bayern, Kane set out for only trophy that truly matters

Pressure on as Bayern, Kane set out for only trophy that truly matters

Pressure on as Bayern, Kane set out for only trophy that truly matters
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Pressure on as Bayern, Kane set out for only trophy that truly matters

Pressure on as Bayern, Kane set out for only trophy that truly matters
  Since winning in Lisbon in 2020, Bayern have been eliminated at the quarterfinal stage of the Champions League for three straight years
  Kane said on Monday he was looking forward to "something special" in his first Champions League match for Bayern
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

MUNICH: Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich host Manchester United on Wednesday, kick-starting their campaign in the competition which matters most to them this season.

Despite domestic dominance which has seen Bayern win the past 11 Bundesliga titles, the club judges itself on its performances in the Champions League.

Since winning in Lisbon in 2020, Bayern have been eliminated at the quarterfinal stage of the Champions League for three straight years.

These early eliminations led to the exits of former managers Hansi Flick and Julian Nagelsmann.

Current Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel, who took over from a sacked Nagelsmann who had won eight from eight in the Champions League, is aware that making it at least to the semis is considered par for the course in Munich.

While this understanding is not new for Bayern or indeed any of the handful of modern superclubs where domestic success is assured, the big money addition of Kane makes winning now a necessity.

Bayern broke their transfer record to lure Kane from Tottenham in the summer, paying &euro;100 million ($108 million) for the 30-year-old England captain.

With Bundesliga titles and German Cups finding their way to Munich more often than not, Kane’s move to Bayern has clearly boosted his chances of capturing that elusive first trophy.

But only by winning the Champions League will his decision to leave England be seen as an unqualified success.

The England captain said as much when unveiled in Munich, explaining “I want to play for the Champions League title, that’s why I came to Bayern.”

Kane has shown few difficulties adjusting to life in Germany, having scored four goals in his first four league matches.

Kane said on Monday he was looking forward to “something special” in his first Champions League match for Bayern — and first against Premier League opposition since arriving in Munich.

The striker told Germany’s Sports Illustrated that he “wants to get the supporters behind us as early as possible and approach the game with a lot of intensity.”

Early starts are common for Bayern in the Champions League. The six-time winners have won their opening match for the past 19 seasons.

Bayern will however need to see the match through without Tuchel, who saw red as his side was eliminated by eventual champions Man City last season.

Tuchel will watch from the stands, with his assistant Zsolt Low taking the reins.

Typically firey, Tuchel has pointed much of his scorn at his own club this season, particularly after Bayern failed to sign a defensive midfielder.

Bayern had tried — the club brought Fulham’s Joao Palhinha to Munich on deadline day and had the Portugal star taking pictures in club shirts on deadline day — but the deal broke down and the midfielder flew back to London.

Despite netting Kane, Serie A defender of the year Kim Min-Jae and a host of other useful additions, Tuchel hit out at the club, calling the club “gutsy” for giving him such a “thin” squad.

“We will see if it’s enough for the club’s targets this season.”

While squad complaints are a sport of their own for modern managers, letting go of Benjamin Pavard, Ryan Gravenberch, Lucas Hernandez, Josip Stanisic and to a lesser extent Marcel Sabitzer and Sadio Mane could come back to haunt the side once the games start coming thick and fast.

Bayern and Man United are two of the most successful clubs in football history and have a strong rivalry of their own, headlined by the Red Devils’ remarkable last-minute victory in the 1999 Champions League final.

They have, however, started the year in contrasting fashion.

While only goal difference is keeping Bayern from the top of the Bundesliga after an unbeaten start, United have stumbled out of the blocks this season.

Despite a strong opening season under former Bayern second-division coach Erik ten Hag, United have lost three of five league games this season and sit in the bottom half of the table.

Kane however said Bayern should be wary, saying on Monday “I know Manchester United are having a difficult time at the moment, but sometimes teams like that are dangerous because they’re looking to come back in a big way.”

Topics: Bundesliga Bayern Munich Bayer Leverkusen

Defender Benjamin Pavard transfers from Bayern Munich to Champions League finalist Inter Milan
Football
Defender Benjamin Pavard transfers from Bayern Munich to Champions League finalist Inter Milan
Harry Kane makes his Bayern Munich debut but misses out on the German Super Cup trophy
Football
Harry Kane makes his Bayern Munich debut but misses out on the German Super Cup trophy

Neymar and Al-Hilal suffer scare in Asian Champions League

Neymar and Al-Hilal suffer scare in Asian Champions League
Updated 19 September 2023
AFP

Neymar and Al-Hilal suffer scare in Asian Champions League

Neymar and Al-Hilal suffer scare in Asian Champions League
Updated 19 September 2023
AFP

DUBAI: Brazil star Neymar endured an Asian Champions League debut to forget as Al Hilal had to score deep into injury-time to salvage a 1-1 at home to Uzbekistan’s Navbahor in Riyadh on Monday.
Neymar, signed last month from Paris Saint-Germain for a reported EUR90 million, was making his first start for the record Asian champions having debuted on Friday as a substitute in the Saudi Pro League victory at home to Al Riyadh.
Runners-up in last year’s Champions League, Hilal were fortunate not to lose their Group B opener having gone behind on 52 minutes at King Fahd International Stadium to Toma Tabatadze’s expert finish. Navbahor, the 2022 Uzbekistan Super League runners-up, were competing in the Champions League for the first time.
However, Hilal defender Ali Al Bulaihi rescued a point for the four-time champions in the 100th minute, rising unmarked in the Navbahor area to head home Michael’s corner.
Neymar, who earlier this month became Brazil’s all-time lead goalscorer, had largely a night to forget. The forward was subjected to some particularly robust treatment from Navbahor, and was incensed just before the hour when he was trod on after being dragged to the ground.
Moments later, Neymar was booked for pushing over an opponent and then angrily kicking the ball at the player as he lay on the pitch.
Neymar did have a chance get Hilal back into the game three minutes from time, but his close-range header was straight at Navbahor goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov. Yusupov then made a spectacular save in injury-time to deny Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, although he could do nothing to prevent Al Bulaihi’s leveller.
Also in Group D, Iranian debutants Nassaji Mazandaran won 2-0 away to India’s Mumbai City.
Meanwhile, Saudi champions Al Ittihad began their quest for a third Champions League title with a comfortable 3-0 victory at home to Uzbekistan’s AGMK in Jeddah.
Ittihad, back-to-back winners in 2004 and 2005, went into the Group C opener without Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema, who was injured, but struck twice in six minutes early in the first half.
Haroune Camara, starting in Benzema’s absence, opened the scoring at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on 10 minutes before Romarinho soon doubled the hosts’ advantage.
The Brazilian got his second of the night four minutes before half-time, as Nuno Espirito-Santo’s side eased to the three points.
In the group’s other fixture, Iraq’s Air Force Club held 2007 runners-up Sepahan, of Iran, to a 2-2 draw in Irbil.
In Group B, two-time Asian champions Al Sadd drew 0-0 at home with UAE side Sharjah — Algeria’s Baghdad Bounedjah missed a second-half penalty for the hosts — while Jordan’s Al Faisaly sunk to a 1-0 defeat in injury-time to Uzbekistan’s Nasaf in Amman.
The group stage, which this year returned to a home-and-away format for the first time since early 2020, runs until mid-December, with the 10 pool winners and the six best second-placed teams advancing to the knockout rounds. That begins in February. The final takes place, across two legs, in May.

Topics: AFC Al-Hilal

Without Benzema, Ittihad stroll to win on Asian return

Without Benzema, Ittihad stroll to win on Asian return
Updated 19 September 2023
John Duerden

Without Benzema, Ittihad stroll to win on Asian return

Without Benzema, Ittihad stroll to win on Asian return
Updated 19 September 2023
John Duerden

Al-Ittihad returned to the Asian Champions League for the first time since 2019 in style with a 3-0 win over AGMK of Uzbekistan on Monday to go top of Group C. A first-half blitz from the Jeddah giants in front of an appreciative home crowd ensured that the result was never really in doubt.

Heading into this clash against the team that finished fourth in the Uzbek Super League last season and are sitting a place lower down the rankings this time, most of the headlines had been focused on the absence of star striker Karim Benzema. The Frenchman, who inspired Real Madrid to the 2021-22 European title, sat out this clash due to injury but this was a game that served to show that coach Nuno Santo has plenty of attacking options at his disposal. 

With three goals coming in the first half, the game was virtually over as a contest by the break. AGMK, making their third appearance in the continental tournament and aiming to get to the knockout stage for the first time ever, started brightly but were behind after just 11 minutes. 

Muhannad Al-Shantiqi was freed down the right and while his low shot was well-saved by the feet of Botirali Ergashev, Haroune Camara was on hand to fire home the rebound. It was an impressive finish from a player who had managed just 28 minutes on the pitch in the league season so far.

Soon after, it was two after another rebound. Camara juggled the ball on the left side of the area and while his shot was blocked, it fell to Romarinho who side-footed home from near the penalty spot.

None of the fans present could quite believe how it was not 3-0 after 21 minutes. Abderrazak Hamdallah and Al-Shanqiti broke through the Uzbek defence and were all alone approaching the area. The Moroccan unselfishly laid the ball left to his team-mate but somehow Ergashev got across to save at the midfielder’s feet.

Not to worry. Just before the break, the referee awarded the hosts a penalty, judging that Dilshodbek Akhmadaliev had brought down Hamdallah with a wild kick inside the area. Romarinho, standing by the spot and not in need of a run-up, simply drove the ball into the bottom corner to give the visitors a mountain to climb. 

Even with Hamdallah going off injured, there was never a hint that the result was going to change after the break and it was not a surprise that Al-Ittihad, who were in league action last Thursday and are again this Thursday, were happy to control possession and see out the game. The second half was a largely forgettable affair with Romarinho not quite able to get his hat-trick.

The next game in Asia, the ten group winners and six best second-placed teams progress to the knockout stage, could be crucial. On October 2, Al-Ittihad travel to Iran to face Sepahan who drew 2-2 at the Iraqi home of Al Quwa Al-Jawiya to move second behind the Saudi Arabian leaders.


For now though, Al-Ittihad return to domestic action against Al-Fateh on Thursday, just a point behind the leaders Al-Hilal, in the knowledge that the campaign to win a first Asian championship since 2005 has started in the smoothest of fashions.

Topics: AFC Al-ittihad

PSG in relaxed mood ahead of latest Champions League bid

PSG in relaxed mood ahead of latest Champions League bid
Updated 19 September 2023
AFP

PSG in relaxed mood ahead of latest Champions League bid

PSG in relaxed mood ahead of latest Champions League bid
  PSG host Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday in their first match in a heavyweight Champions League group
Updated 19 September 2023
AFP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain have undergone sweeping changes over the summer ahead of their latest bid for Champions League glory, but new coach Luis Enrique insists the Qatar-owned club will not make winning European football’s biggest prize an obsession this season.

PSG host Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday in their first match in a heavyweight Champions League group which also features AC Milan and Newcastle United.

The French title-holders have endured one frustration after another in the competition in recent years, with a defeat by Bayern Munich last season seeing them go out of the Champions League in the last 16 for the fifth time in seven years.

Beaten finalists in 2020, PSG went backwards after that, the decision to sign Lionel Messi ultimately backfiring.

Messi and Neymar have now left the Parc des Princes after a close-season clear-out which continued up to last week, when Marco Verratti was sold to Qatari side Al-Arabi for a reported €50 million ($53.3m).

Verratti spent 11 years in Paris and was, at his peak, one of the finest midfielders in the world.

But PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi decided it was time to move on and the club accelerated the reconstruction of their squad in recent months, while keeping hold of Kylian Mbappe following a contract dispute that threatened to end his time in the French capital.

They spent an estimated €350 million on new players, with the biggest outlay coming to sign France forward Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported €75 million plus bonuses.

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte, defensive duo Milan Skriniar and Lucas Hernandez, Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio, Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos and promising Lyon winger Bradley Barcola are just some of the other new faces brought in.

But Luis Enrique and his captain Marquinhos on Monday both sought to play down expectations about the new-look team’s prospects in Europe this season.

“There is no added pressure when it comes to the Champions League. It is not an obsession,” Brazil defender Marquinhos told reporters at the club’s new training ground in the distant Paris suburbs.

“We are competitors and that is the mentality of the club too. They want to win every trophy possible, but those of us in the dressing room, the coach, and the management above him, are not obsessed with the Champions League.

“We want to get to the very top but we know the path that we have to take. It is long, so we have to work hard and go one step at a time.”

Luis Enrique, appointed on a two-year deal to succeed the sacked Christophe Galtier, certainly knows what it takes having won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2015.

“When any person, or any club, becomes obsessed with something, it is not a good sign. We need to be hopeful, ambitious too, but becoming obsessed does not work in any area of life,” said the Spaniard.

He will be well aware that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will take some beating, while the likes of Madrid and Bayern will hope to go far in Europe once again.

“Football is a marvellous sport in which any outcome is possible,” he said.

“You can play really well and lose or play badly and win, but our objective is to go as far as possible and try to win everything.”

It has been a slow start for PSG domestically, as they lie fifth in Ligue 1 having won just two of their first five outings.

On Friday they lost 3-2 at home to Nice despite Mbappe scoring twice to move on to seven goals in four appearances this season.

“It has not been a great start but it never has been for me wherever I have coached,” added Luis Enrique.

“There is a lot of information to give to the players, lots of concepts to take on board.

“Luckily the players have been really receptive. In that sense I am delighted with the attitude of the team.

“It is all a process and experience tells me you need time. Not that I am asking for time because I know how this industry works, but in that sense I am calm.

“The good football and good results will come, I am sure.”

Topics: PSG UEFA Champions League Luis Enrique

Kolo Muani needs to make a quick impression at PSG after such a costly transfer
Football
Kolo Muani needs to make a quick impression at PSG after such a costly transfer
PSG’s Qatari owner says ‘no chance’ Saudi clubs would be given UEFA Champions League spots
Sport
PSG’s Qatari owner says ‘no chance’ Saudi clubs would be given UEFA Champions League spots

Newcastle face UEFA quiz after weather dents prep for Champions League clash with AC Milan

Newcastle face UEFA quiz after weather dents prep for Champions League clash with AC Milan
Updated 59 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Newcastle face UEFA quiz after weather dents prep for Champions League clash with AC Milan

Newcastle face UEFA quiz after weather dents prep for Champions League clash with AC Milan
  Their flight to Italy on Monday, ahead of Tuesday night's game, was delayed by two-and-a-half hours, which meant they were late for media interviews
  However, coach Eddie Howe played down concerns about the effects of the late arrival on the players ahead of the cub's return to the competition after two decades
Updated 59 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

MILAN: Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe on Monday played down concerns about the effects of inclement weather in the Lombardy region of Italy on his side’s Champions League preparations.

The Magpies will face AC Milan on Tuesday night but their flight into Milan Malpensa Airport was delayed by about two and a half hours. As a result, the club’s media obligations at the San Siro on Monday had to be pushed back. The delay meant they fell foul of UEFA regulations and could potentially face sanctions for failing to turn up for interviews in a timely fashion on the day before a game.

The team’s flight was held on the tarmac at Newcastle International Airport for about two hours before the weather in Milan eased, with the area around the San Siro in particular hit badly by heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Howe admitted the delay was hardly ideal ahead of the club’s first game in the Champions League for two decades but added that he does not believe it will make any difference when the action gets underway on Tuesday night.

“It was a weather problem,” he told journalists when the press conference finally began. “We were delayed taking off and we were sat on the runway for quite some time. But that is nothing out of the ordinary for us. We do a lot of traveling in the UK and this happens from time to time. Apologies for being late.”

He added: “It has been a long day for us — early start and late finish. So we have just been trying to get our preparation and game plan right, trying to make sure we are as organized as we can be. It has been intense, as after the Brentford game (in the Premier League on Saturday, which Newcastle won 1-0) it was all focus on this one.

“There is no (concern), we are used to it. Slightly later than we would have liked to arrive, for the players, but it’s not a big deal.”

Though much improved in the past 18 months or so, Newcastle are not yet considered among the favorites in Europe’s top club competition. In fact, few expect them to progress from what many are calling this season’s “group of death,” which also includes Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund. But that has not affected Howe’s ambitions for the competition.

“We want to do as well as we can,” he said. “There is no secret, no surprise in my answer. We want to be very competitive, first and foremost.

“We want to give a really good account of ourselves and impose our style of play on the competition, and with that then we hope we get the results that follow.

“The competitive nature of our game has to be there, which it was against Brentford. We went back to basics again and we need to do that again tomorrow night.”

The match marks the return for the first time of Newcastle’s major summer signing, Sandro Tonali, to the club United obtained him from in July. He has become a bit of a cult hero on Tyneside already but was much loved in Milan as well.

Howe said he is delighted with what he has seen so far from the player, who is expected to return to the side on Tuesday after an injury, and believes there is much more to come from the 23-year-old.

The head coach, who will be making his own Champions League debut, said: “It is very early days for us with Sandro but he is a hugely impressive character. He is really committed to Newcastle, to living in Newcastle, the language — everything we would have wanted him to do.

“It is very difficult to transfer from team to team and country to country. Again, he has committed to everything we asked him to do.

“He picked up an injury while away on international duty but we don’t think it is too serious and we hope he is fit and available for us tomorrow.”

Topics: football soccer UEFA Champions League Newcastle United AC Milan

Newcastle ease Premier League pressure ahead of Champions League return
Sport
Newcastle ease Premier League pressure ahead of Champions League return
Newcastle United's Callum Wilson scores their first goal from the penalty spot past Brentford's Mark Flekken. (Action Images)
Sport
Wilson penalty gets Newcastle back to winning ways with 1-0 victory against Brentford

Bellingham ready for ‘real’ Madrid debut in Champions League
Bellingham ready for ‘real’ Madrid debut in Champions League
Pressure on as Bayern, Kane set out for only trophy that truly matters
Pressure on as Bayern, Kane set out for only trophy that truly matters
Ukraine fires 6 deputy defense ministers as heavy fighting continues in the east
Ukraine fires 6 deputy defense ministers as heavy fighting continues in the east
Saudi Arabia and partners issue joint statement to revitalize Palestinian-Israeli peace process
Saudi Arabia and partners issue joint statement to revitalize Palestinian-Israeli peace process
Heading for UN, Ukraine’s president questions why Russia still has a place there
Heading for UN, Ukraine’s president questions why Russia still has a place there

