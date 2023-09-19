You are here

Islamic Development Bank signs deal with UN bodies to boost food security, fight malnutrition

Islamic Development Bank signs deal with UN bodies to boost food security, fight malnutrition
The deals will tackle food security and malnutrition faced by many IsDB member countries. (File)
RIYADH: In a significant step to boost food security and fight malnutrition in member countries, the Islamic Development Bank has signed a trilateral agreement with two UN bodies.   

The deal, signed with the Food and Agricultural Organization and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, focuses on strengthening small-scale farmers and providing them with affordable technologies to ensure food security among rural communities.   

Mansur Muhtar, vice president of operations at the bank, underscored the importance of this cooperation in tackling the pressing challenges of food security and malnutrition faced by many IsDB member countries.

“Our collaboration with FAO and IFAD will have a crucial role in identifying appropriate technologies for inclusion in IsDB’s Food Security Response Program and other agricultural projects,” Muhtar noted.

Thanks to technological advancements, small-scale producers can now contribute to sustainable agricultural growth and food security.

“A majority of countries in the Near East and North Africa region projects increasing rates of food insecurity and malnutrition,” said AbdulHakim Elwaer, assistant director general and regional representative for the Near East and North Africa at FAO.

He said the agreement will “facilitate identification of technology” that can be mainstreamed “throughout the crop value chain to improve livelihoods of smallholder farmers and food security among the entire population.”

The agreement marks the initial step in the FAO-IsDB partnership following the signing of a memorandum of understanding in 2020.

“The current cooperation agreement is a major milestone in our joining forces with other partners to help reach the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and Saudi Vision 2030,” Thouraya Triki, director of sustainable production, markets, and institutions division at IFAD, said.

“We aim to share our knowledge and technical expertise with FAO and IsDB and benefit from this joint initiative to promote the scale of these technologies and strengthen the capacities of rural farmers to help them reduce costs and increase production, income, and food security, Triki added.

These transferable technologies will aid in advancing low-carbon agriculture, enhancing resilience, combating poverty, fostering job creation, and mitigating vulnerability to climate-related risks.

This collaborative effort also seeks to utilize innovative tools and approaches, allowing rural households and smallholder family farmers to prosper despite challenges.

In addition to increasing agricultural productivity, these technologies and solutions are expected to pave the path for low-carbon, sustainable practices.

On the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the presidents of the Kyrgyz Republic and the bank met to strengthen bilateral ties and facilitate socio-economic development projects in the Central Asian country.

Muhammad Al-Jasser conveyed to Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov that the IsDB Group had initiated the preparation of the Member Country Partnership Study for the Central Asian country.

He also stated that the MCPS will facilitate the creation of concrete initiatives and projects for the Kyrgyz Republic’s people, aligning with the bank’s new strategic direction and with the republic’s national development agenda.

Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News

NEOM’s ENOWA adopts helicopter-aided method for construction

NEOM’s ENOWA adopts helicopter-aided method for construction
Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: NEOM’s water and electricity subsidiary ENOWA has started using helicopters for the installation of high-voltage transmission line towers.

According to a press release, this method has been adopted as a part of the project’s mandate to build a 100 percent renewable-based energy system.

In this procedure, individual parts are airlifted to the base of the transmission tower in the NEOM mountains, where they are assembled, thus avoiding the use of carbon-intensive trucks, cranes and other heavy equipment. 

“Building the power grid transmission towers in the mountains of NEOM is an opportunity for ENOWA to set a standard for using this world-class method of construction, helping to offset environmental impact and preserve the integrity of the natural environment,” said Thorsten Schwarz, ENOWA’s executive director of Power System Engineering. 

The press release further noted that this project is led by Jumanah Al-Murdhi, an engineer from Saudi Arabia, in a move in keeping with ENOWA’s drive to nurture and champion talent from across the Kingdom.

“In addition to allowing us to build NEOM’s infrastructure in harmony with nature, helicopter-aided construction will also be important for projects where the speed of delivery is a critical factor,” said Al-Murdhi. 

She added: “It will minimize the time taken to deliver transmission towers, as well as the manpower and additional work that we normally require when building transmission towers using cranes.” 

ENOWA delivered the project in partnership with Saudi Electricity Co., Al Sharif Group Holdings, Helicopter Express, Inc., and Al Rushaid Group.

Oman’s jewelry exports record 104.2% growth, reaching $120m 

Oman’s jewelry exports record 104.2% growth, reaching $120m 
Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News

Oman’s jewelry exports record 104.2% growth, reaching $120m 

Oman’s jewelry exports record 104.2% growth, reaching $120m 
Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman’s jewelry exports more than doubled last year compared to 2021 as the sector pulled in 46.42 million rials ($120.57 million).

The figure represents a 104 percent growth on the previous 12 months, according to official data.

The National Center for Statistics and Information revealed that the re-export reached approximately 33.367 million rials by the end of 2022, a substantial increase from the 8.254 million rials reported at the close of 2021.

Oman’s gem business include a range of items including natural and artificial pearl products, precious and semi-precious stones, and products crafted from these materials.

Remarkably, this surge in export value occurred despite a decrease in overall weight, declining from 278 tons in 2021 to 131 tons in 2022.

The jewelry sector in the country has capitalized on its advantageous geographic position, situated in proximity to significant markets in the Middle East and Asia, according to a report in the Oman Observer in May.

This positioning has established Oman as a central hub for this trade in the region, attracting international buyers and sellers.

The growing middle class in neighboring countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar has played a pivotal role in propelling the country’s jewelry industry toward growth.

This upward trajectory is fueled by the rising demand for luxury items within the region, including high-end gems and other premium goods.

The worldwide demand for such artifacts is also increasing, according to Mohammed Ebrahim, exhibition director of Informa Markets — the company responsible for organizing the region’s largest consumer jewelry exhibition in Bahrain, in November.

Speaking to Arab News earlier this month, he said: “As we look to the future, the global market size was valued at $340.69 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate by 5.23 percent (CAGR 2023-2026).”

According to a report published in June by the market research and consulting firm 6Wresearch, technological progress, exemplified by innovations like 3D printing, is poised to bring about a profound transformation within the industry.

Average wages in Saudi private sector surge by 45% in 5 years 

Average wages in Saudi private sector surge by 45% in 5 years 
Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News

Average wages in Saudi private sector surge by 45% in 5 years 

Average wages in Saudi private sector surge by 45% in 5 years 
Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s private sector has seen a 45 percent increase in average wages over the past five years, driven by the growth and economic reforms initiated under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 programs according to a report from the National Labor Observatory.

The data reveals that average wage in the private sector surged from SR6,600 ($1,759) in 2018 to SR9,600 in 2023. 

This growth is also attributed to the government support provided to the private sector during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the competitiveness and efficiency of the Saudi labor market. 

According to the report, people receiving wages of over SR20,000 increased 139 percent over the last five years. 

It rose from 84,700 people in 2018 to 202,700 in 2023 thanks to improved skills related to the labor market and the quality of jobs, efficient work environment, and high demand for specialized jobs. 

The report also showed an increase in people receiving wages of over SR40,000 in the last five years by 172 percent.  

It rose from 16,000 people in 2018 to 44,000 in 2023. 

This surge is due to the increase in people’s leadership, the high demand for competencies in significant projects and the market need for specialized jobs. 

According to NLO’s labor market benchmarking report released last November, the Kingdom ranked first in the labor force growth rate, outperforming the G20 countries between 2012 and 2021. 

Reporting on this research, the Saudi Press Agency said the labor benchmarking study was based on the international indicators issued by the International Labor Organization and the central labor indicators for the Kingdom. 

The study also included the annual growth of the labor force, their participation in the market, employment and unemployment rates. 

Launched in 2019, the NLO and the Saudi Labor Market were established to boost Saudization and regulate the labor market.  

Saudization, officially known as the Saudi nationalization scheme or Nitaqat, is considered a crucial step toward economic success.   

The NLO provides a set of services and products specialized in the labor market based on comprehensive and accurate data that enables anticipating the future of the labor market, evaluating policies and measuring their impact. 

Banks’ ‘net zero’ pledges must align with temperature limits: US Treasury 

Banks’ ‘net zero’ pledges must align with temperature limits: US Treasury 
Updated 19 September 2023
REUTERS 

Banks’ ‘net zero’ pledges must align with temperature limits: US Treasury 

Banks’ ‘net zero’ pledges must align with temperature limits: US Treasury 
Updated 19 September 2023
REUTERS 

NEW YORK: The US Treasury on Tuesday released new principles for “net-zero” financing commitments from banks and asset managers on Tuesday, saying they should align with goals to limit the global average temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius and be backed by credible metrics and targets. 

The document, released as world leaders, celebrities and business moguls converged on Manhattan to focus attention on the climate crisis during the US General Assembly week, also prescribed that financial institutions should bring their clients’ and portfolio investments into line with temperature limits.  

The Treasury also announced that several philanthropic groups have pledged $340 million to help develop research, data and technical resources intended to help financial institutions develop and execute “robust, voluntary net-zero commitments.” 

The funding will also support work to facilitate the transition planning efforts of non-financial sectors of the economy, the Treasury said. 

Groups included in these commitments include the Bezos Earth Fund, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Climate Arc, ClimateWorks, Hewlett Foundation, and Sequoia Climate Foundation. 

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said her goal for the new principles is to “affirm the importance of credible net-zero commitments and to encourage financial institutions that make them to take consistent approaches to implementation.” 

She said in excerpts of remarks to be delivered later on Tuesday that there would be $3 trillion in global investment opportunities associated with the transition to net-zero each year between now and 2050. 

Closing bell: Saudi main index rebounds to close at 11,070

Closing bell: Saudi main index rebounds to close at 11,070
Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi main index rebounds to close at 11,070

Closing bell: Saudi main index rebounds to close at 11,070
Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Rebounding after two days of decline, Saudi stocks closed higher on Tuesday with the benchmark index climbing 34.73 points or 0.31 percent.

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index closed at 11,070.77 with a total trading turnover recorded at SR5.86 billion ($1.56 billion) as 117 of the stocks advanced, while 94 declined.

Nomu, the Kingdom’s parallel market, edged up by 119.67 points to 22,409.39 and the MSCI Tadawul Index also went up by 0.52 percent to close at 1,426.45.

Thimar Development Holding Co. emerged as the best-performing stock on the main market, as its share price soared by 9.92 percent to SR28.25.

The share price of Filing and Packing Materials Manufacturing Co. hit a 52-week high of SR54.40. The company closed the day’s trading at SR54, up 7.09 percent compared to the opening value.

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. performed poorly with its share price retreating by 6.25 percent to SR0.15.

The best-performing stock on Nomu was Molan Steel Co with its share price soaring by 8.72 percent to SR5.11.

On the announcements front, Saudi Arabia’s Capital Markets Authority on Monday said that it has approved the request from Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co. to increase its capital from SR638.52 million to SR798.15 million by issuing 15.96 million ordinary shares.

According to a statement issued by the regulator, the capital hike is aimed at merging Alinma Tokio Marine Co. with Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co.

The deal will also see the transfer of all the assets of Alinma Tokio Marine Co. and liabilities to Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co. through a share swap.

Meanwhile, Professional Medical Expertise Co., listed on the Kingdom’s parallel market said that it has renewed and raised its existing credit facility with Banque Saudi Fransi.

According to a Tadawul statement, both parties agreed to renew the SR40 million credit facilities of 2022 and signed a deal to increase the contract by SR10 million, thus bringing the overall credit facility to SR50 million.

