NEOM’s ENOWA adopts helicopter-aided method for construction

RIYADH: NEOM’s water and electricity subsidiary ENOWA has started using helicopters for the installation of high-voltage transmission line towers.

According to a press release, this method has been adopted as a part of the project’s mandate to build a 100 percent renewable-based energy system.

In this procedure, individual parts are airlifted to the base of the transmission tower in the NEOM mountains, where they are assembled, thus avoiding the use of carbon-intensive trucks, cranes and other heavy equipment.

“Building the power grid transmission towers in the mountains of NEOM is an opportunity for ENOWA to set a standard for using this world-class method of construction, helping to offset environmental impact and preserve the integrity of the natural environment,” said Thorsten Schwarz, ENOWA’s executive director of Power System Engineering.

The press release further noted that this project is led by Jumanah Al-Murdhi, an engineer from Saudi Arabia, in a move in keeping with ENOWA’s drive to nurture and champion talent from across the Kingdom.

“In addition to allowing us to build NEOM’s infrastructure in harmony with nature, helicopter-aided construction will also be important for projects where the speed of delivery is a critical factor,” said Al-Murdhi.

She added: “It will minimize the time taken to deliver transmission towers, as well as the manpower and additional work that we normally require when building transmission towers using cranes.”

ENOWA delivered the project in partnership with Saudi Electricity Co., Al Sharif Group Holdings, Helicopter Express, Inc., and Al Rushaid Group.