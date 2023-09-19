Biden urges world to ‘stand up’ to ‘naked aggression’

You are here

US President Joe Biden departs after addressing the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, US, Sept. 19, 2023. (Reuters)
  • But ‘adversaries can become partners,’ US president tells UN General Assembly
  • He highlights ‘efforts to build a more sustainable, integrated Middle East’
NEW YORK: The world needs to “stand up” to “naked aggression today, and deter other would-be aggressors tomorrow,” the US president told the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

In a wide-ranging speech touching upon issues including climate change, health programs, injustice and development, Joe Biden led on the need for proper global engagement on security and diplomacy, and the need for dialogue and peaceful resolutions, saying “adversaries can become partners.”

He told the UNGA: “We know our future is bound to yours, and no nation can meet the challenges of today alone.”

On Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he said: “For the second year in a row, this gathering, dedicated to the peaceful resolution of conflicts, is darkened by the shadow of war.”

Biden hinted strongly that Russia’s actions would incentivize other states if allowed to continue unchecked.

“We strongly support Ukraine in its efforts to bring about a diplomatic resolution that delivers just and lasting once, but Russia alone bears responsibility for this war. Russia alone has the power to end this war immediately, and it is Russia alone that stands in the way of peace,” he said.

“Russia believes that the world will grow weary and allow it to brutalize Ukraine without consequence, but I ask you this: If we abandon the core principles of the United States to appease an aggressor, can any member state in this body feel confident that they are protected? If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure? I respectfully suggest that the answer is no.”

But, Biden said, there is plenty of cause for hope that through dialogue, peace and progress is possible. 

“About a week ago, I stood on the other side of the world, in Vietnam, on soil once bloody with war,” he said.

“For decades, it would’ve been unthinkable for an American president to stand in Hanoi alongside the Vietnamese leader and announce a mutual commitment to the highest level of country partnership. But it’s a powerful reminder that our history need not dictate our future.”

Biden also touched upon US relations with China and Iran, and its role in the Middle East and North Africa, saying how the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, drafted by people of “different regions, faiths, philosophies,” had remained “ever steady and ever true.”

He added: “We cannot turn away from abuses, whether in Xinjiang, Tehran, Darfur, or anywhere else.”

On the issue of human rights, Biden also touched upon the “enormous potential and enormous peril” posed by new technology, including artificial intelligence, adding that the US is working with its partners to strengthen global rules and systems to “make sure” AI is not used as a tool of “oppression.”

He said cooperation is having a meaningful impact worldwide, singling out the Middle East in particular, noting how diplomacy had helped forge a new economic partnership to connect “India to Europe through the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel.”

He said: “This will spur opportunities for investment across two continents. This is part of our efforts to build a more sustainable, integrated Middle East.

“It demonstrates how Israel’s greater normalization and economic connection with its neighbors is delivering positive and practical impacts even as we continue to work tirelessly to support a just and lasting peace between the Israelis and Palestinians.”

Biden insisted that Washington would stand opposed to Tehran’s “destabilizing” attempts to develop a nuclear weapons program, saying: “Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon.”

On China, he offered a firm but conciliatory message. “When it comes to China, I want to be clear and consistent: We seek to responsibly manage the competition between our countries so it doesn’t tip into conflict,” he said.

“We stand ready to work together with China on issues where progress hinges on our common efforts. Nowhere is that more critical than the accelerating climate crisis.”

Climate change was high on Biden’s list of issues to address, and he highlighted the devastating flooding in Libya this month as a warning to the world of what faces humanity.

“Tragic, tragic flooding in Libya — my heart goes out to the people of Libya — that’s killed thousands, thousands of people,” he said.

“These snapshots tell an urgent story of what awaits us if we fail to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels.”

But Biden’s overall outlook on the world’s ability to make change remained upbeat. “We lifted more than a billion people out of extreme poverty. We, together, expanded access to education for millions of children. We saved tens of millions of lives that would otherwise have been lost to preventable and treatable diseases,” he said.

“Working together, the world made some remarkable and undeniable progress,” he added, backing several reforms to global institutions including the World Trade Organization, the UN Security Council and the International Monetary Fund, and highlighting efforts to “reform and scale up the World Bank” in a bid to address inequality and climate change.

  • Antonio Guterres: ‘The world has changed. Our institutions have not’
  • Secretary-general highlights crises in Libya, Sudan, Palestine, Syria
NEW YORK: The UN Security Council must be reformed to meet the demands of the modern world amid an “unhinging” of the global system, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

He began his speech by highlighting the tragedy in Libya, where thousands have died as a result of flooding.

Those living in the coastal city of Derna and surrounding areas were “victims many times over,” Guterres said.

They were “victims of years of conflict, victims of climate chaos and victims of leaders near and far.”

Derna is a “sad snapshot of the state of our world — the flood of inequity, of injustice, of inability to confront the challenges in our midst,” Guterres said.

And amid a world that is “becoming unhinged,” where “geopolitical tensions are rising” and “global challenges are mounting,” it is “high time to renew multilateral institutions based on 21st-century political and economic realities.”

He noted the transition of the global system toward multipolarity — where different power centers maintain influence — but warned that the new reality requires “strong and effective multilateral institutions” to operate peacefully and effectively.

Guterres described the UN as reflecting the world of 1945, “when many countries in this Assembly Hall were still under colonial domination.”

He added: “The world has changed. Our institutions have not. We cannot effectively address problems as they are if institutions don’t reflect the world as it is.”

As a result of the outdated system, “divides are deepening,” Guterres warned, highlighting “divides among economic and military powers,” and “divides between north and south, east and west.”

The world is “inching ever closer to a great fracture in economic and financial systems and trade relations, one that threatens a single, open internet, with diverging strategies on technology and artificial intelligence, and potentially clashing security frameworks.”

Guterres called for the UNSC and global financial system to be reformed in line with the demands of the modern world. But reforms are “a question of power,” he said. “I have no illusions.”

Statesmanship should serve as the target instead of gamesmanship and gridlock, he said, adding: “It is time for a global compromise. Politics is compromise. Diplomacy is compromise. Effective leadership is compromise.”

Guterres also noted crises affecting the Arab world and Africa, including in the Sahel, where a “series of coups is further destabilizing the region as terrorism is gaining ground.”

He added: “Sudan is descending into full-scale civil war; millions have fled and the country risks splitting apart.”

And the “escalating violence and bloodshed” in Palestine is “taking a terrible toll on civilians,” he said, adding that the two-state solution is “the only pathway to lasting peace and security.”

Syria, meanwhile, “remains in ruins while peace remains remote,” said Guterres, who concluded by calling for climate action, noting that COP28, hosted by the UAE, is “around the corner.”

He added: “To all those working, marching and championing real climate action, I want you to know you are on the right side of history. I’m with you. I won’t give up this fight of our lives.”

US issues more sanctions over Iran drone program after nation’s president denies supplying Russia

US issues more sanctions over Iran drone program after nation’s president denies supplying Russia
  • The US accuses Iran of supplying Russia with drones used to bomb Ukrainian civilians as the Kremlin continues its invasion of Ukraine
  • The latest development comes after Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi denied his country had sent drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine
WASHINGTON: The US on Tuesday imposed sanctions on seven people and four companies in China, Russia and Turkiye who officials allege are connected with the development of Iran’s drone program.
The US accuses Iran of supplying Russia with drones used to bomb Ukrainian civilians as the Kremlin continues its invasion of Ukraine.
The latest development comes after Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi denied his country had sent drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine.
“We are against the war in Ukraine,” President Raisi said Monday as he met with media executives on the sidelines of the world’s premier global conference, the high-level leaders’ meeting at the UN General Assembly.
The parties sanctioned Tuesday by Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control include: An Iranian drone company previously sanctioned in 2008, now doing business as Shahin Co., its managing executives, a group of Russian parts manufacturers and two Turkish money exchangers, Mehmet Tokdemir and Alaaddin Aykut.
Treasury said the action builds on a set of sanctions it issued last March, when Treasury sanctioned 39 firms linked to an alleged shadow banking system that helped to obfuscate financial activity between sanctioned Iranian firms and their foreign buyers, namely for petrochemicals produced in Iran.
Brian E. Nelson, Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said Iran’s “continued, deliberate proliferation” of its drone program enables Russia “and other destabilizing actors to undermine global stability.”
“The United States will continue to take action” against Iran’s drone program, he said.
Matthew Miller, a spokesman for the State Department, said the US “will continue to use every tool at our disposal to disrupt these efforts and will work with Allies and partners to hold Iran accountable for its actions.”
Among other things, the sanctions deny the people and firms access to any property or financial assets held in the US and prevent US companies and citizens from doing business with them.
Tensions between the US and Iran remain high, despite the release of five American detainees from Iran this week in exchange for the release of nearly $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets.

India rejects Canada’s suspicion over Delhi role in murder of Sikh leader 

India rejects Canada’s suspicion over Delhi role in murder of Sikh leader 

  • In fresh diplomatic row, each nation has expelled the other’s diplomat 
  • India says it is concerned over Canadian interference in internal matters 
NEW DELHI: India rejected on Tuesday suspicions leveled by Canada over New Delhi’s role in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader, as it moves to expel a senior Canadian diplomat from the country.  

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told his Parliament on Monday that Canadian intelligence agencies were “actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.”  

Nijjar, 45, was shot dead outside a Sikh temple on June 18 in the Canadian city of Surrey, where a large Sikh population resides. He was a strong supporter of a movement banned in India called Khalistan, which calls for an independent Sikh homeland. 

“We have seen and reject the statement of the Canadian prime minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their foreign minister,” the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.  

Allegations of “India’s involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated,” it added.  

“Such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”  

The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday also announced its decision “to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India.”  

It said: “The concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days. The decision reflects (the) government of India’s growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities.”  

Trudeau told Canadian lawmakers that he had brought up the case with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Group of 20 summit last week in New Delhi and asked for cooperation in the investigation.  

Canada has also moved to expel a top Indian diplomat, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.  

“If proven true, this would be a great violation of our sovereignty and of the most basic rule of how countries deal with each other,” Joly said. “As of today, and as a consequence, we have expelled a top Indian diplomat from Canada.” 

The diplomatic spat deals a fresh blow to bilateral ties that have been fraying for years, with New Delhi concerned over Sikh separatist activity in Canada.  

The latest development may now impact trade ties, as talks on a proposed trade deal were frozen last week.  

“It’s a serious escalation of differences between the two countries. India has major differences with Canada over how it is handling the issue of Sikh separatism,” Sanjay Kapoor, analyst and chief editor of the political magazine Hard News, told Arab News.  

"During the G20, both leaders complained to each other, with PM Justin Trudeau talking of interference by India in their affairs. At that time, it didn’t seem as (if) the differences between the two countries (would) so rapidly worsen.” 

In India, Khalistan was known as a violent separatist movement in the 1980s and early 1990s, prompting a controversial military operation by the Indian government that killed thousands of people. 

Ajai Sahni, executive director at the Institute for Conflict Management in New Delhi, said Canada’s accusation is missing proof.  

“This is an extremely perverse statement … On the basis of the available evidence, it falls flat,” Sahni told Arab News.  

According to Sahni, “electoral games” were behind Trudeau’s support for the Sikh people in Canada, under the belief that the community can deliver critical votes in upcoming elections.  

Canada has the largest population of Sikhs outside the Indian state of Punjab at around 770,000 or 2 percent of its total population.  

“This is entirely defined by domestic politics, not by any objective evidence-based involvement of the Indian state,” Sahni said.  

UK says no evidence of political bank account closures

UK says no evidence of political bank account closures

  • The financial markets watchdog also conceded that it had collected limited information and needed to investigate further
  • The announcement sparked fury from Farage who labelled it “a total whitewash” and “a joke,” and described the FCA as “overtly political”
LONDON: Britain on Tuesday said it found no evidence of “political” bank account closures, according to a review launched after the controversial withdrawal of facilities for Nigel Farage, angering the arch Brexiteer.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said in initial findings that the evidence it has gathered “suggests that no firm closed an account between July 2022 and June 2023 primarily because of a customer’s political views.”
However, the financial markets watchdog also conceded that it had collected limited information and needed to investigate further.
The announcement sparked fury from Farage who labelled it “a total whitewash” and “a joke,” and described the FCA as “overtly political.”
The probe was launched after Coutts, the private banking arm of British lender NatWest, decided to end its relationship with Farage, the former leader of the Brexit Party and the anti-immigration party UKIP.
Farage complained in July that he was removed as a client for his political views, while an internal Coutts document discussed “reputational risk.”
NatWest’s then-CEO Alison Rose resigned after it emerged she had spoken with a BBC journalist about the Farage case in what she called a “serious error of judgment,” ending her 30-year career at the institution.
Peter Flavel, chief executive of Coutts since March 2016, also quit the upmarket bank over the controversy.
The FCA added Tuesday that it needed to do “further work” with banks to verify their data and better understand why they decide to close accounts due to reputational risk.
“While no bank, building society or payment firm reported to us that they had closed accounts primarily due to someone’s political views, further work is needed for us to be sure,” FCA chief executive Nikhil Rathi said.
He added: “The time is also right for a debate on how we balance access to bank accounts with the threat of financial crime, as well as firms’ reasonable risk and commercial appetites.
“An important question for policy makers is whether all individuals, businesses and organizations should have the right to an account, as is the case in some other countries.”

A mayor in South Sudan sacked since he was caught on video slapping a female street vendor

A mayor in South Sudan sacked since he was caught on video slapping a female street vendor

  • The video was shared widely on social media, prompting an uproar in the national legislature
  • Women’s rights groups and activists have demanded the mayor be removed from office, citing rights violation and poor leadership
JUBA, South Sudan: A video showing a mayor in South Sudan slapping a female street vendor has gone viral. Now he has been sacked.
In the video, Emmanuel Khamis Richard, the acting mayor of the African nation’s capital, is seen wielding a pistol and walking up to where a policeman and a woman vendor are scuffling as the police are trying to clear a Juba street of illegal vendors last week.
He the slaps the woman and walks away as the police operation continues.
The video was shared widely on social media, prompting an uproar in the national legislature while women’s rights groups and activists have demanded the mayor be removed from office, citing rights violation and poor leadership.
The mayor was then summoned to appear before city hall councilors and when he failed to do so, he was laid off over the weekend.
Khamis Richard, who was appointed June 27, has not commented on the incident.
He is the third mayor of Juba to be sacked since the formation of the transitional government in South Sudan.
Bol Deng Bol, an activist in Jonglei State, which borders Central Equatoria State where Juba is located, described the mayor’s removal as a significant step in ensuring accountability.
Bol, who chairs the Jonglei Civil Society Network, also urged for a civil lawsuit against the mayor.
The mayor’s successor has yet to be appointed.

