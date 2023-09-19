What We Are Reading Today: The Lives of Octopuses and Their Relatives

What We Are Reading Today: ‘101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think’

“101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think” is a self-improvement book written by American writer and poet Brianna Wiest. It was first published in 2016.

The author is renowned for her books on mindfulness, spirituality, and emotional intelligence. She is the bestselling author of “The Mountain is You,” “The Pivot Year,” “This Is How You Heal,” and several other titles.

Her book is a compilation of writings, including simple listicles and short blog posts, that delve into topics such as pursuing purpose over passion, finding wisdom in routine, social intelligence, and becoming aware of the cognitive biases that shape our perception of life.

The theme of the book centers on the pursuit of happiness, and its main goal is to provide readers with new insight into their lives and themselves.

Wiest places a strong focus on self-love and positive thinking as essential elements in the quest for comfort and fulfillment and believes that humans can shape their world.

She presents personal insights throughout the book to inspire readers to live in the present rather than spend too much time dwelling on the past or worrying about the future.

The popular book is a great resource for readers in their 20s and those who are new to self-improvement or otherwise embarking on a self-care journey. It has been highly rated among the younger demographic of readers, with excerpts and quotes widely shared across social media platforms.

“101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think” has been praised for its inspirational, philosophical, and profound content, making it an ideal starting point for individuals seeking to transform their attitude or perspective on life.