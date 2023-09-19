You are here

What We Are Reading Today: The Lives of Octopuses and Their Relatives

Author: Danna Staaf

Dive deep into the fascinating world of cephalopods — octopuses, squid, cuttlefish, and the mysterious nautilus — to discover the astonishing diversity of this unique group of intelligent invertebrates and their many roles in the marine ecosystem.

Organized by marine habitat, this book features an extraordinary range of these clever and colorful creatures from around the world and explores their life cycles, behavior, adaptations, ecology, links to humans, and much more.

“The Lives of Octopuses and Their Relatives” is a comprehensive, authoritative, and inviting introduction to the natural history of these charismatic creatures.

