Nigeria’s opposition appeals election verdict, asks court to sack president

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu looks on after his swearing-in ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria May 29, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 29 sec ago
AP

  • Three opposing candidates challenged February’s election of Tinubu who is attending this year’s United Nations General Assembly as a first-time president
ABUJA, Nigeria: Nigeria’s main opposition candidates in this year’s presidential election appealed a ruling that upheld President Bola Tinubu’s victory and asked the nation’s Supreme Court in separate applications to declare them the winner instead, according to documents seen by The Associated Press on Tuesday.
In the documents filed, both the Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar, who came second in the election, and the Labour Party’s Peter Obi, who finished third, said the appeals court which dismissed challenges against Tinubu’s election victory this month “erred in law” by not supporting their claims of illegality.
Three opposing candidates challenged February’s election of Tinubu who is attending this year’s United Nations General Assembly as a first-time president. Observers said though the conduct of the election was an improvement from previous ones, delays in uploading and announcing the results might have given room for ballot tampering.
In his appeal, Abubakar said Nigeria’s election commission did not follow the due process in announcing the winner and that Tinubu was not qualified to contest for president, citing allegations of dual citizenship and of a criminal indictment in the United States, all of which the Nigerian leader has denied.
His 42-page notice of appeal urged the Supreme Court to rule that declaring Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election is “unlawful, wrongful, unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever … having not satisfied the (legal) requirements” to win. The court should either declare him the winner or direct the election commission to conduct a fresh vote, Abubakar requested.
Obi’s 50-page application similarly accused the appeals court of “miscarriage of justice” in dismissing all his arguments against Tinubu’s victory.
The date to hear the appeals is yet to be announced.
None of Nigeria’s presidential elections since its return to democracy in 1999 has ever been nullified.
Analysts said this year’s election is different given the adoption of the newly amended electoral law that introduced the use of technology to make the process more transparent.

Updated 7 sec ago
AP

  • The Supreme Court is considering whether a lower court violated the rights of Young Lee, whose sister Hae Min Lee was killed in 1999 when she was in high school with Syed in a Baltimore suburb
ANNAPOLIS, Md.: Adnan Syed, speaking a year after he was released from prison when a judge vacated his conviction in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, emphasized his innocence again Tuesday, as he faces another stage in a long and complex legal odyssey in Maryland’s Supreme Court after a lower court reinstated his conviction in March.
Syed, who gave a presentation lasting more than an hour that was streamed online by news outlets, called on Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown to investigate what he alleged to be prosecutorial misconduct in his case, which was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial.”
“We have a tremendous amount of respect for Mr. Brown,” Syed said, as his mother and younger brother sat nearby on a couch in the family’s home. “He has a long history of standing up for Maryland families, and we’re just asking that he please stand up for our family as well.”
Jennifer Donelan, a spokeswoman for Brown, said the attorney general did not have the authority to investigate allegations of prosecutorial misconduct.
“We are prevented from commenting any further because, as you are aware, we are in the midst of ongoing litigation involving this case,” Donelan said in an email.
Syed spoke for more than an hour with journalists in his family’s home in Windsor Mill. Maryland’s Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in his appeal on Oct. 5.
The Supreme Court is considering whether a lower court violated the rights of Young Lee, whose sister Hae Min Lee was killed in 1999 when she was in high school with Syed in a Baltimore suburb.
The Lee family is appealing a judge’s decision to vacate Syed’s conviction, saying the family received insufficient notice about the vacatur hearing, which was scheduled on a Friday for the following Monday. Maryland’s intermediate appellate court largely affirmed their arguments, reinstated Syed’s conviction and called for a new vacatur hearing.
Attorneys for the Lee family declined to comment Tuesday.
Syed, 42, noted that the judge’s decision to quickly schedule the hearing could have been out of respect for his family, which had suffered during the two decades of his incarceration.
“They have no idea if it’s Monday, am I going to be alive on Tuesday,” Syed said. “Am I going to be alive on Wednesday? And for years this has hurt them so much that my mom would stay awake at night.”
Syed, whose presentation included 93 slides summarizing the many twists and turns his case has taken over more than two decades, pointed to multiple criticisms that have been raised about the case.
For example, he highlighted failures to bring to light testimony by an alibi witness who said she saw Syed in a library that could have changed the outcome of his trial. Syed alleged that prosecutors weren’t truthful in statements about the witness.
Syed also noted unreliable cellphone data used during his court case to corroborate his whereabouts on the day of the crime. The notice on the records specifically advised that the billing locations for incoming calls “would not be considered reliable information for location.”
Syed also stressed the failure by prosecutors to disclose alternative suspects to defense attorneys during his trial in what’s known as a Brady violation, which was cited by a Baltimore judge last year when she vacated his conviction.
While Syed has remained free since his release last year, he could potentially be sent back to prison — a point he noted on Tuesday.
“If that court makes a decision that I have to return to prison, I’m going to be there,” Syed said.
Syed, who was 17 at the time of Lee’s death, has been working as an associate for Georgetown University’s Prisons and Justice Initiative. After a mistrial, a jury convicted Syed in 2000.
Syed, who has always maintained his innocence, emphasized it again Tuesday.
“We’ve fought so hard for all these years to try to prove that I was innocent, but also to get justice for Hae and justice for her family,” Syed said.
 

Taliban have issued nearly 100 decrees restricting women: Ex-Afghan official

Taliban have issued nearly 100 decrees restricting women: Ex-Afghan official
Updated 20 September 2023
Zaynab Khojji

  • The way the Taliban are representing Islam is ‘very dangerous,’ says Asila Wardak
  • UAE minister: ‘We must continue to advocate for the rights of women and girls’
LONDON: The Taliban government in Afghanistan has issued more than 94 edicts and decrees restricting the daily lives of women, and this is affecting their mental health, a former Afghan official said at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

Speaking at a high-level event on global solidarity with Afghan women and girls, Asila Wardak, former director general of UN affairs in the Afghan Foreign Ministry, said the restrictions banned Afghan women and girls from education, going to the park, moving around freely, accessing health services and traveling.

These limitations are affecting their mental health, and are not inspired by Islam or Afghan culture, she added.

“The way that they (the Taliban) are representing Islam, it’s very dangerous for the region and then for the Islamic community also, because I’m sure there are lots of extremist people in different Islamic countries, and then they’ll copy what the Taliban is doing in Afghanistan,” she said.

“It’s adding to extremism in the world. It’s also a big threat to global security. It’s not only about Afghanistan.”

Habiba Sarabi, former Afghan minister for women’s affairs, echoed Wardak’s views and called upon Muslim-majority countries to show the world that the Taliban’s oppressive policies toward women and girls do not reflect the true values of Islam.

“The Taliban want to push us back hundreds of years in the name of Islam. Please show the world that what they’re doing doesn’t reflect the true values of Islam,” said Sarabi.

“It’s upon us to continue to exert public and private pressure from all possible sides to prevent the normalization of the Taliban gender apartheid, and to give Afghan women a seat at all levels, tables and international diplomatic fora where Afghanistan is being discussed.”

UAE Minister of State Ahmed bin Ali Al-Sayegh also highlighted that Taliban-imposed restrictions on women “have no basis in Islam or in culture,” adding: “I hope we continue to voice our condemnations, but also to take concrete steps on the ground to help the Afghan population.”

He said the UAE had offered Afghan girls educational scholarships, but they were stopped from taking advantage of those opportunities by the Taliban.

“We must also continue to advocate politically, and through diplomacy, for the rights of women and girls,” he added.

Fears of new war in the Caucasus as Azerbaijan launches offensive

Fears of new war in the Caucasus as Azerbaijan launches offensive
Updated 43 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

  • 25 dead in attack on disputed Nagorno-Karabakh * Russia and Turkiye urge talks to end fighting
JEDDAH: Azerbaijan on Tuesday launched a new military offensive in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, raising fears of another war in the Caucasus.

Armenian separatists in the region said Azerbaijan was using artillery, combat aircraft and attack drones, and 25 people including some civilians had been killed and 80 wounded. They accused Azerbaijani forces of “trying to advance” into Karabakh. “Fighting continues along the entire line of contact,” they said.
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said it was using “high precision weapons on the front line and in depth.” Baku’s presidency said: “Localised anti-terrorist measures have been launched in the region.” It urged Karabakh separatists to lay down their arms and offered talks in the town of Yevlakh.
“Illegal Armenian armed forces must raise the white flag,” it said. “Otherwise, the anti-terrorist measures will continue until the end.”
Armenia’s Foreign Ministry condemned the offensive. “Azerbaijan unleashed another large-scale aggression against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, aiming to complete its policy of ethnic cleansing,” it said, and Russian peacekeepers in the region should “take clear and unequivocal steps to stop Azerbaijan’s aggression.”

The former Soviet Caucasus rivals have been locked in a decades-long dispute over Karabakh, and foughttwo wars over the mountainous territory in the 1990s and in 2020.
Regional power brokers Russia and Turkiye, who oversee a fragile peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh, had been informed about Azerbaijan’s military activities in Karabakh, Baku said.
Turkey called the operation “necessary” and urged “comprehensive negotiations” to end the fighting. “As a result of its rightful and legitimate concerns about the situation on the ground that it voiced repeatedly not being alleviated in nearly three years since the end of the Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan was forced to take measures it deems necessary on its sovereign territory,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Russian peacekeepers patrolling the region called for an immediate ceasefire, and said they had organized civilian evacuations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was concerned over the sharp escalation in Karabakh and was working to get the two countries to negotiate.

Protesters in Armenia’s capital Yerevan called on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to resign after he denounced calls for a “coup” over Azerbaijan’s offensive.
Hundreds of people gathered in Republic Square outside Pashinyan’s offices to protest against  his handling of the Karabakh crisis, shouting “Nikol traitor” and “Nikol resign.” Some tried to break through a police cordon.
Armenia’s opposition has accused Pashinyan of being weak on Karabakh, a breakaway region of Azerbaijanpopulated mainly by ethnic Armenians. “It’s impossible to have a leader who is losing our territories,” said one protester, Gevorg Gevorgyan, a military veteran.

UN Sustainable Development Goals in ‘peril,’ global leaders warn

UN Sustainable Development Goals in ‘peril,’ global leaders warn
Updated 19 September 2023
Alex Whiteman

  • ‘We are alarmed that progress on most of the SDGs is either moving much too slowly or has regressed’
  • The statement was part of a political declaration to be submitted to the UNGA
NEW YORK: Global leaders have warned that the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals are in “peril,” as they issued calls for a political declaration to accelerate efforts on implementation.
Heads of state told the SDG Summit, held on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly, that intervening years since Agenda 2030 was signed in 2015 had seen a regression.
“The 2030 Agenda remains our overarching roadmap for achieving sustainable development and overcoming the multiple crises we face,” read a statement from the collective.
“At the midpoint of the 2030 Agenda, we are alarmed that the progress on most of the SDGs is either moving much too slowly or has regressed below the 2015 baseline.
“Our world is currently facing numerous crises. Years of sustainable development gains are being reversed.
“Millions have fallen into poverty, hunger and malnutrition are becoming more prevalent, humanitarian needs are rising, and the impacts of climate change more pronounced.”
The statement was part of a political declaration to be submitted to the UNGA that, if endorsed, would commit the international body to doubling down on efforts to reach the 17 SDGs, which include efforts to end hunger and poverty and address climate change.
While COVID-19 was not alone in derailing focus, with the statement noting that the “world was already off track” in 2019, the group expressed concern over the pandemic’s long-term impacts.
Addressing the summit, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was encouraged by the political declaration, noting that beyond mere goals, the SDGs carry the hopes, dreams, rights and expectations of people worldwide.
“Yet today, only 15 percent of targets are on track, and many are going in reverse, so instead of leaving no one behind, we risk leaving the SDGs behind,” he added.
“With the world watching (eight years ago) — including 193 young people in the balcony holding blue lamps of hope — you made a solemn promise to build a world of health, progress, and opportunity for all; a promise to leave no one behind.”

Biden urges world to ‘stand up’ to ‘naked aggression’

Biden urges world to ‘stand up’ to ‘naked aggression’
Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News

  • But ‘adversaries can become partners,’ US president tells UN General Assembly
  • He highlights ‘efforts to build a more sustainable, integrated Middle East’
NEW YORK: The world needs to “stand up” to “naked aggression today, and deter other would-be aggressors tomorrow,” the US president told the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

In a wide-ranging speech touching upon issues including climate change, health programs, injustice and development, Joe Biden led on the need for proper global engagement on security and diplomacy, and the need for dialogue and peaceful resolutions, saying “adversaries can become partners.”

He told the UNGA: “We know our future is bound to yours, and no nation can meet the challenges of today alone.”

On Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he said: “For the second year in a row, this gathering, dedicated to the peaceful resolution of conflicts, is darkened by the shadow of war.”

Biden hinted strongly that Russia’s actions would incentivize other states if allowed to continue unchecked.

“We strongly support Ukraine in its efforts to bring about a diplomatic resolution that delivers just and lasting once, but Russia alone bears responsibility for this war. Russia alone has the power to end this war immediately, and it is Russia alone that stands in the way of peace,” he said.

“Russia believes that the world will grow weary and allow it to brutalize Ukraine without consequence, but I ask you this: If we abandon the core principles of the United States to appease an aggressor, can any member state in this body feel confident that they are protected? If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure? I respectfully suggest that the answer is no.”

But, Biden said, there is plenty of cause for hope that through dialogue, peace and progress is possible. 

“About a week ago, I stood on the other side of the world, in Vietnam, on soil once bloody with war,” he said.

“For decades, it would’ve been unthinkable for an American president to stand in Hanoi alongside the Vietnamese leader and announce a mutual commitment to the highest level of country partnership. But it’s a powerful reminder that our history need not dictate our future.”

Biden also touched upon US relations with China and Iran, and its role in the Middle East and North Africa, saying how the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, drafted by people of “different regions, faiths, philosophies,” had remained “ever steady and ever true.”

He added: “We cannot turn away from abuses, whether in Xinjiang, Tehran, Darfur, or anywhere else.”

On the issue of human rights, Biden also touched upon the “enormous potential and enormous peril” posed by new technology, including artificial intelligence, adding that the US is working with its partners to strengthen global rules and systems to “make sure” AI is not used as a tool of “oppression.”

He said cooperation is having a meaningful impact worldwide, singling out the Middle East in particular, noting how diplomacy had helped forge a new economic partnership to connect “India to Europe through the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel.”

He said: “This will spur opportunities for investment across two continents. This is part of our efforts to build a more sustainable, integrated Middle East.

“It demonstrates how Israel’s greater normalization and economic connection with its neighbors is delivering positive and practical impacts even as we continue to work tirelessly to support a just and lasting peace between the Israelis and Palestinians.”

Biden insisted that Washington would stand opposed to Tehran’s “destabilizing” attempts to develop a nuclear weapons program, saying: “Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon.”

On China, he offered a firm but conciliatory message. “When it comes to China, I want to be clear and consistent: We seek to responsibly manage the competition between our countries so it doesn’t tip into conflict,” he said.

“We stand ready to work together with China on issues where progress hinges on our common efforts. Nowhere is that more critical than the accelerating climate crisis.”

Climate change was high on Biden’s list of issues to address, and he highlighted the devastating flooding in Libya this month as a warning to the world of what faces humanity.

“Tragic, tragic flooding in Libya — my heart goes out to the people of Libya — that’s killed thousands, thousands of people,” he said.

“These snapshots tell an urgent story of what awaits us if we fail to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels.”

But Biden’s overall outlook on the world’s ability to make change remained upbeat. “We lifted more than a billion people out of extreme poverty. We, together, expanded access to education for millions of children. We saved tens of millions of lives that would otherwise have been lost to preventable and treatable diseases,” he said.

“Working together, the world made some remarkable and undeniable progress,” he added, backing several reforms to global institutions including the World Trade Organization, the UN Security Council and the International Monetary Fund, and highlighting efforts to “reform and scale up the World Bank” in a bid to address inequality and climate change.

