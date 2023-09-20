You are here

Resolving Israeli-Palestinian conflict 'key' to Mideast security: Algerian president

Resolving Israeli-Palestinian conflict ‘key’ to Mideast security: Algerian president
Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune addresses the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, US, September 19, 2023. (Reuters)
Alex Whiteman

Resolving Israeli-Palestinian conflict ‘key’ to Mideast security: Algerian president

Resolving Israeli-Palestinian conflict ‘key’ to Mideast security: Algerian president
  • Abdelmadjid Tebboune calls for Palestinian state, end to occupation of Syria’s Golan Heights
  • He confirms that Palestine’s application to obtain full member status in UN has Algeria’s full backing
Alex Whiteman

NEW YORK: Resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is “the main key” to bringing security and stability to the Middle East, Algeria’s president said on Tuesday as his country celebrates 60 years of independence.

Addressing the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Abdelmadjid Tebboune added that the international system is at a “critical juncture,” and that escalating tensions portend serious global repercussions.

“From this platform, I reiterate that addressing the Palestinian issue remains the main key to restoring security and stability in the Middle East region, by devoting the right of the brotherly Palestinian people to establish their independent state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with Jerusalem as its capital, while ending the occupation of the Syrian Golan in accordance with (UN) resolutions,” he said.

Tebboune confirmed that Palestine’s application to obtain full member status in the UN had Algeria’s full backing.

US ‘goodwill’ needed to revive 2015 nuclear deal: Iranian president

US ‘goodwill’ needed to revive 2015 nuclear deal: Iranian president
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

US ‘goodwill’ needed to revive 2015 nuclear deal: Iranian president

US ‘goodwill’ needed to revive 2015 nuclear deal: Iranian president
  • ‘Sanctions haven’t yielded the desired results,’ Ebrahim Raisi tells UN General Assembly
  • ‘We support any initiative’ to end Ukraine war
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

LONDON: The US must show “goodwill and determination” if it wants to revive the 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by then-President Donald Trump five years ago, Iran’s president told the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.
“By exiting the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), the United States violated the agreement,” said Ebrahim Raisi. “America should demonstrate its goodwill and determination.”
Trump withdrew the US from the deal, which he said was too soft on Iran, and imposed harsh sanctions on Tehran.
Efforts to revive the JCPOA stalled last year, when diplomats said Tehran rejected what EU mediators called their “final offer” to bring Iran back into the fold.
“These sanctions haven’t yielded the desired results. It’s time now for the United States to bring a cessation to its wrong path and choose the right side,” Raisi said.
He added that the US “has fanned the flames of violence in Ukraine in order to weaken the European countries. This is a long-term plan, unfortunately.” Raisi said: “We support any initiative for a cessation of hostilities and the war.”
Following last year’s Russian invasion of Ukraine, the US imposed fresh sanctions on Iran for providing drones to Moscow to aid its war effort.

Iraq’s president will summon the Turkish ambassador over airstrikes in Iraq’s Kurdish region

Iraq’s president will summon the Turkish ambassador over airstrikes in Iraq’s Kurdish region
AP

Iraq’s president will summon the Turkish ambassador over airstrikes in Iraq’s Kurdish region

Iraq’s president will summon the Turkish ambassador over airstrikes in Iraq’s Kurdish region
  • Rashid belongs to the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) party, which has its main seat of power in Sulaymaniyah
AP

BAGHDAD: The Iraqi president announced Tuesday that he will summon Turkiye’s ambassador and hand him a formal letter of protest over recent Turkish airstrikes on Iraqi territory.
The official protest came a day after an airstrike on a military airport in Arbat, southeast of the city of Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region. Three members of the region’s counterterrorism force died and three of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces were wounded, according to local officials.
“Day after day, systematic military attacks on Iraqi territory, specifically in (the Kurdish) region, are escalating without military or security justification,” Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid said in a statement.
The “aggression targeted innocent civilians and military and security headquarters,” he said.
Rashid belongs to the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) party, which has its main seat of power in Sulaymaniyah.
There was no immediate comment from Turkiye.
The targeted airport had recently undergone rehabilitation to facilitate the training of anti-terror units affiliated with the PUK, one of the two often-competing main parties in the region.
Bafel Talabani, the party’s leader, in an official statement on Monday labeled the alleged Turkish attack as part of a series of “conspiracies” aimed at jeopardizing Kurdistan’s security. He urged the federal government to “uphold its constitutional and national duties” in safeguarding Iraq’s territory and airspace, specifically in the Kurdish region.
US Ambassador to Iraq Alia Romanowski in a statement posted on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter) condemned the attack on the airport.
“We reaffirm our support for respect of Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity — both are essential to Iraq’s stability and security,” she said.
Also on Monday, the Kurdistan National Congress, an umbrella organization of Kurdish groups and parties, said in a statement that one of its members was killed inside the group’s office in Irbil. It gave no details.
Turkiye often launches strikes against targets in Syria and Iraq that it believes to be affiliated to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, a Kurdish separatist group that has waged an insurgency against Turkiye since the 1980s.
Ankara considers the PKK and allied Kurdish groups in Syria and Iraq as terrorist organizations.
In April, Turkiye closed its airspace to flights to and from Sulaymaniyah International Airport, citing an alleged increase in Kurdish militant activity threatening flight safety.
Days later, the Syrian Democratic Forces — Kurdish-led forces operating in northeast Syria that are allied with the United States but considered by Turkiye to be an offshoot of the PKK — accused Turkiye of launching a strike on the airport when SDF commander Mazloum Abdi was at the site. Abdi was unharmed.
Also on Tuesday, Iraqi officials announced that they had carried out an agreement to disarm members of Iranian Kurdish dissident groups based in northern Iraq and to relocate their members from their current bases near the Iranian border. Iran has periodically carried out airstrikes on the groups’ sites on Iraqi territory.
A joint committee set up by the central government in Baghdad and the Kurdish regional government, said the bases had been “permanently evacuated” and their occupants “transferred to a place far from the border.”

 

Tunisian president’s remarks on Storm Daniel have been denounced as antisemitic and prompt an uproar

Tunisian president’s remarks on Storm Daniel have been denounced as antisemitic and prompt an uproar
AP

Tunisian president’s remarks on Storm Daniel have been denounced as antisemitic and prompt an uproar

Tunisian president’s remarks on Storm Daniel have been denounced as antisemitic and prompt an uproar
  • The storm destroyed entire neighborhoods in the Libyan city of Derna, killing thousands of people
AP

TUNIS, Tunisia: Tunisian President Kais Saied ‘s remarks about Storm Daniel have been denounced as antisemitic, prompting an uproar on Tuesday on social media platforms across the world following floods that devastated a Libyan city.
Speaking during a government meeting on Monday, Saied pointed to the name Daniel, which was chosen for the storm, making the link with the name of a Hebrew prophet, in a video broadcast overnight on the Tunisian presidency’s social media.
“Didn’t anyone wonder why the name Daniel was chosen?” Saied asked, adding: “Because the Zionist movement has infiltrated minds and thinking, we’ve fallen into a cognitive coma.”
The storm destroyed entire neighborhoods in the Libyan city of Derna, killing thousands of people.
Names of storms are chosen by meteorological authorities through a alphabetical list alternating female and male easy-to-remember names. Daniel is a very common name across the world.
Many scholars and human rights advocates denounced the remarks on social media.
The US-based Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish civil rights organization, “strongly” condemned Saied’s words as antisemitic comments that “resonate with some of the worst conspiracy theories of Jewish control of the weather,” according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The Union of French Jewish Students tweeted that Saied “reiterated intolerable anti-Semitic comments.”
Saied also suggested that US-sponsored talks to issue normalization agreements between Israel and some Arab states were connected to “Zionists abroad.”
“Normalization for me is a major betrayal. The rights of the Palestinian people must be exercised throughout the entire Palestinian territory,” he said.
In 2021, Saied denied accusations that he made antisemitic remarks while trying to calm youths after days of unrest.
Saied’s statement was in response to allegations by the Conference of European Rabbis that he accused Jews of being responsible “for the instability of the country.” The statement, relayed by some Israeli media, caused an uproar, forcing Saied to address the allegations, which his office firmly denied.

 

Tunisia intercepts 2,500 migrants, arrests dozens of smugglers in 4 days

Migrants arrive in the harbour of Italian island of Lampedusa, on September 18, 2023. (AFP)
Migrants arrive in the harbour of Italian island of Lampedusa, on September 18, 2023. (AFP)
Reuters

Tunisia intercepts 2,500 migrants, arrests dozens of smugglers in 4 days

Migrants arrive in the harbour of Italian island of Lampedusa, on September 18, 2023. (AFP)
  • The Italian island of Lampedusa is struggling with a record number of landings by boat migrants crossing from North Africa
Reuters

TUNIS: The Tunisian coast guard said on Tuesday it had intercepted more than 2,500 migrants and arrested dozens of human smugglers following a major crackdown launched last weekend in the coastal region of Sfax, a main departure point for migrants heading to Italy.
The operation, which included hundreds of security forces supported by anti-terrorism units, planes and police dogs, was ordered by President Kais Saied, who cited an “unacceptable influx of migrants.”
The Italian island of Lampedusa is struggling with a record number of landings by boat migrants crossing from North Africa.
Almost 10,000 migrants reached Lampedusa last week, dealing a blow to the credibility of right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who won office last year vowing to curb illegal immigration.
A Tunisia national guard statement on Tuesday said that 62 human smugglers were arrested and dozens of boats had been seized in its operation. It also prevented about 1,900 sub-Saharan African migrants who tried to enter Tunisia across the land border, the statement said.
Most migrants arrive across the land border from Algeria.
The Tunisian coast guard recovered 920 bodies of drowned migrants off its coast from Jan. 1 to the end of August this year, Interior Ministry officials said.

 

Israeli military raid kills 3 in West Bank, officials say 4th man killed by Israeli fire in Gaza

Israeli military raid kills 3 in West Bank, officials say 4th man killed by Israeli fire in Gaza
AP

Israeli military raid kills 3 in West Bank, officials say 4th man killed by Israeli fire in Gaza

Israeli military raid kills 3 in West Bank, officials say 4th man killed by Israeli fire in Gaza
  • Separately, three Palestinian men, ages 22, 23 and 24, were shot and killed by Israeli forces and at least 30 were wounded in clashes in Jenin, Palestinian officials said
AP


JERUSALEM: Israeli troops raided the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank late Tuesday, killing three people and wounding some 30 others, according to Palestinian health officials. A fourth Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire in separate unrest in the Gaza Strip, officials said.
The bloodshed in Jenin was the latest in a deadly wave of fighting in the West Bank, where the Israeli military has stepped up its activities over the past year and a half in what it says is an effort to crack down on Palestinian militants. Tensions now appear to be spreading to Gaza.
The Israeli army gave few details about the operation in the camp — a stronghold of Palestinian militants where the army often carries out deadly raids. In July, Israel launched its most intense operation in the West Bank in nearly two decades, leaving widespread destruction in the camp.
The army said that forces carried out a rare strike with a suicide drone during the operation and exchanged fire with gunmen in the camp. While leaving the camp, the army said, an explosive detonated underneath an army truck as gunmen opened fire, damaging the vehicle. No soldiers were injured.
Palestinian health officials said three people were killed and some 30 people wounded by Israeli gunfire, some in critical condition.
Videos posted on social media showed medics unloading the wounded at a hospital, while in other videos, explosions and gunfire could be heard echoing in the camp. As Israeli soldiers withdrew, a crowd of young men chanted: “Oh, you who ask, who are we? We are the Jenin Brigade.”
Motasem Abu Hasan, a resident who works at the Freedom Theater in Jenin, a cultural center in the camp, said that he saw drones fire toward a mosque and heard strikes from drones in other locations.
When Israeli forces entered the camp in the evening, the Freedom Theater was hosting its annual Feminist Theater Festival, which attracts a host of foreigners and regional artists.
The fighting erupted outside the door of the theater, spoiling the night’s performances and forcing all the attendees to hunker down inside. “It was incredibly difficult on us, you had all elderly people and small children cramming together, all terrified,” said Abu Hasan.
All the attendees’ cars that were parked outside the theater were destroyed. “It’s so much pressure and we just wanted to try to complete the show, to help people here feel like they’re human,” he said.
After the Israeli military withdrew, dozens of gunmen and residents poured into the streets to protest against the Palestinian Authority and its failure to protect them, according to footage shared by residents.
“You infidel! You heretic!” they screamed as they chanted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ name.
In Gaza, meanwhile, health officials said the Israeli military killed a 25-year-old Palestinian along the volatile border with Israel as youths mounted violent protests at the separation fence.
Unrest over the past week has escalated tensions and prompted Israel to bar entry to thousands of Palestinian laborers from the impoverished enclave.
The army said it had opened fire after hundreds of people gathered along the separation fence and detonated a number of explosive devices. It confirmed shooting several people, but had no details on their conditions.
Palestinian officials in Gaza confirmed one death and said nine people were wounded, one critically.
Over the last week, dozens of Palestinians — burning tires and hurling explosive devices at Israeli soldiers — have streamed toward the fence separating Israel from Gaza, which has been under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since 2007. Israel says the blockade is needed to prevent the ruling Hamas militant group from arming itself.
Hamas says youths have organized the protests in response to Israeli provocations.
The week’s events recall a bloody protest campaign organized by Hamas in 2018 and 2019 during which over 350 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire.
Earlier Tuesday, the Israeli military sentenced an army commander in the occupied West Bank to 10 days in military prison after an investigation found he had shot an innocent Palestinian motorist.
The Israeli military said security forces stationed at the Israeli settlement of Rimonim, east of Jerusalem, had received reports of gunshots and spotted a Palestinian vehicle they believed to be behind the shooting.
The forces opened fire at the Palestinian man’s car, the military said, hitting and wounding the 23-year-old driver, Mazen Samarat. The army arrested him and took him to a hospital for treatment before releasing him the next day.
An Israeli military investigation determined the army’s shooting was the result of mistaken identity. “This is a serious incident in which the force acted contrary to procedures,” the army said, announcing that the force’s commander had been sentenced to 10 days in military prison.
The driver, Samarat, a water mechanic from the Palestinian city of Jericho, remains in the hospital, unable to get up from his bed because of the gunshot wound to his leg.
He told The Associated Press that he and his cousin had been driving home after hanging out with friends in the city of Ramallah. He said he had no idea what prompted the gunfire.
“I thought I was dead,” he said. “In that moment they changed my entire life.”
Rights groups have accused Israeli soldiers and police officers of being too quick to pull the trigger, particularly in response to a recent surge in attacks by Palestinians that have killed 31 people so far this year.
Critics also have noted that Israeli military investigations into accusations of crimes committed against Palestinians rarely lead to prosecutions in the West Bank, which Israel captured along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip from Jordan in the 1967 Mideast war.

 

