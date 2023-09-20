You are here

PIF-backed ADES sets offering price at $3.60 per share: report 

PIF-backed ADES sets offering price at $3.60 per share: report 
In June, Saudi Arabia’s CMA granted regulatory approval for ADES Holding to proceed with this IPO.  Photo/Shutterstock
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News
PIF-backed ADES sets offering price at $3.60 per share: report 

PIF-backed ADES sets offering price at $3.60 per share: report 
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: ADES Holding Co., partially owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), has reportedly set the final price for its initial public offering on the Kingdom’s main exchange at SR13.50 ($3.60) per share.

According to a Reuters report, this pricing implies a valuation of $4.06 billion for the oil and gas driller.  

ADES Group has not officially confirmed the Reuters claim. Instead, the company informed Arab News that the final IPO price would be disclosed once approved by Saudi Arabia’s Capital Markets Authority. 

The report noted that the company is expected to raise about $1.22 billion from the sale of more than 338.7 million existing and new claims, or about 30 percent of its issued share capital post the increase. 

In addition, ADES will allocate 33.87 million new shares to its employees and subsidiaries as part of the IPO. These units will be held as treasury shares until they are transferred to the workers in accordance with the provisions of the long-term incentive scheme. 

In June, Saudi Arabia’s CMA granted regulatory approval for ADES Holding to proceed with this IPO. 

According to the ADES website, retail subscription of the IPO will run from Sept. 26 to 28, while the announcement of final allocations of the offer shares will be on Oct. 4. 

In 2021, the PIF joined hands with ADES Investments Holding and Zamil Group Investment to take the company private. That deal valued ADES at $516 million at the time. 

After announcing its intention to float shares in August, ADES CEO Mohamed Farouk said the development would further accelerate the company’s growth trajectory. 

“Our IPO offers international and retail investors a compelling opportunity to invest in a leading global drilling operator with a growing international footprint,” said Farouk at that time. 

Amid uncertainties, the Saudi market has witnessed a rise in IPO activities. 

Ernst & Young recently issued a report highlighting the Kingdom’s leadership in the Middle East and North Africa region in IPOs. 

In the second quarter, Saudi Arabia witnessed four listings on Tadawul’s primary market, collectively raising an impressive $800 million. 

Additionally, seven listings on the parallel market Nomu garnered proceeds of $100 million, reinforcing The Kingdom’s prominence in the IPO arena. 

Saudi Arabia's merchandise exports steady at $24.34bn in July: GASTAT 

Saudi Arabia’s merchandise exports steady at $24.34bn in July: GASTAT 
ARAB NEWS 
Saudi Arabia’s merchandise exports steady at $24.34bn in July: GASTAT 

Saudi Arabia’s merchandise exports steady at $24.34bn in July: GASTAT 
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Amid global economic headwinds, Saudi Arabia showcased resilience in its trade performance, as the Kingdom’s overall merchandise exports were steady in July hitting SR91.3 billion ($24.34 billion), down just 0.4 percent compared to June, official data showed.  

According to the report released by the General Authority for Statistics, Saudi Arabia’s overall merchandise exports dipped by 34.9 percent in July compared to the same month of 2022.  

This fall in merchandise exports was driven by a decrease in oil exports as Saudi Arabia, along with its peers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies, known as OPEC+, decided to reduce output to maintain market stability.

No-show by Nissan executives in Carlos Ghosn hearing

No-show by Nissan executives in Carlos Ghosn hearing
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News Japan
No-show by Nissan executives in Carlos Ghosn hearing

No-show by Nissan executives in Carlos Ghosn hearing
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News Japan

In the trial which started on Monday in Lebanon in a case filed by former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, neither Nissan nor its accused executives chose to appear or to be represented at the hearing.

Ghosn has sued the Japanese automaker and others for over 1 billion dollars in damages.

In May, Ghosn, who is now in Lebanon, filed the lawsuit in the Middle Eastern country against three companies, including Nissan, and multiple Nissan officials on defamation and evidence tampering allegations, according to Reuters.

In an online press conference in July, Ghosn said he launched the suit to restore his reputation, not to retaliate.

Ghosn was arrested in Japan in November 2018 on suspicion of not recording part of his executive compensation in Nissan’s financial statements in violation of the financial instruments and exchange law. He additionally faced special breach-of-trust charges under the companies law later for his alleged misappropriation of Nissan funds. He fled to Lebanon in December 2019 while on bail awaiting trial.

Following is a statement from Carlos Ghosn’s defense team.

“Following Carlos Ghosn’s criminal complaint brought before the Beirut General Public Prosecutor’s Office on May 18, 2023, against notably Nissan and 12 individuals for, among other offences, collusion to commit a crime in organized groups, fabrication of evidence, false testimony, violation of domicile, theft and concealment of documents, violation of the secrecy of the investigation, defamation and character assassination, the Central Bureau of the Judicial Police began hearings on Monday September 18, 2023.

After publicly denying to its shareholders and the media all knowledge of the substance of the said criminal complaint, neither Nissan nor its accused executives have chosen to appear or to be represented at this hearing, even though the notifications to attend the hearing were duly served upon them over two months ago.

Their choice not only demonstrates their contempt for a justice system that does not recognize immunity agreements, by contrast to the Japanese justice system, but also their determination to conceal the truth about their criminal actions.

Carlos Ghosn’s defense team deplores this decision, which is against the interests of Nissan’s shareholders and employees, who, along with Mr. Ghosn and the public opinion, have a right to the truth about the manoeuvers that led to his arrest at the end of 2018 and fueled the charges against him.”

Saudi minister says Vision 2030 aligns with UN SDGs

Saudi minister says Vision 2030 aligns with UN SDGs
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News
Saudi minister says Vision 2030 aligns with UN SDGs

Saudi minister says Vision 2030 aligns with UN SDGs
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 aligns powerfully with the UN sustainable development goals, according to a top government official. 

Speaking at the SDG Summit on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York, Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal F. Al-Ibrahim said the national transformation program under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, strongly corresponds with the SDGs. 

Highlighting the recently launched Global Water Organization, the minister said: “It is a monumental step that champions international innovation and it is a call to action for nations worldwide to come together.” 

Alibrahim said: “We have contributed more than $87 billion in international aid to combat poverty and kickstart development.”

According to a report by the UN Conference on Trade and Development, achieving the global sustainable development goals will necessitate annual investments ranging from $5.4 trillion to $6.4 trillion until 2030. 

The research, which assessed 50 indicators related to the SDGs in 90 countries encompassing three-fourths of the global population, underscored the substantial financial challenges that lie ahead, particularly in emerging economies. 

The report outlined a plan for sustainable development by offering guidance on implementing social protection and creating quality employment opportunities, reforming education and food systems, addressing climate change, combating biodiversity decline and pollution, facilitating a shift towards clean energy, and promoting inclusive digitalization. 

Tokyo event showcases Saudi Arabia's NEOM 

Tokyo event showcases Saudi Arabia’s NEOM 
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News Japan
Tokyo event showcases Saudi Arabia’s NEOM 

Tokyo event showcases Saudi Arabia’s NEOM 
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Saudi Arabia’s NEOM project was featured at an event in Tokyo on Wednesday with the support of Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the Japan External Trade Organization and the Center for Cooperation in the Middle East.

The event was part of the “Discover NEOM” tour, which is being held in major cities around the world and took place at the Toranomon Hills Forum in the center of Tokyo.

NEOM’s leadership team highlighted the partnership and investment opportunities it presented and the current status of the project.

Rayan Faiz, deputy CEO of NEOM, said: “We are grateful for the unwavering support of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the Japan External Trade Organization, and the Middle East Cooperation Center. By introducing NEOM’s vision, we will be able to expand the potential for investment opportunities and we can highlight the synergies of NEOM with Japan’s green growth strategy, which aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.”

Norihiko Ishiguro, chairman of the Japan External Trade Organization, said that NEOM presented Japanese companies with a great opportunity to support the Saudi project and invest in the Kingdom.

“NEOM is a giga project that brings together the wisdom of humanity, and to realize it will require the world’s most outstanding technology and innovation,” he said. “Japan is committed to providing solutions to various social issues. We have many companies with brilliant technology and this is exactly the field where Japan can contribute to NEOM.”

Japanese industry leaders and ministry and government officials interacted with NEOM’s leadership to explore future partnership opportunities for the 170-km long, 200-meter wide and 500-meter tall building.

Discover NEOM events will also take place in South Korea, India and Singapore and other cities around the world, including New York, Boston, Washington, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Paris, Berlin and London.

NEOM will include a hyper-connected cognitive city, ports, enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment facilities, and tourist destinations.

Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia's main index marginally slips to close at 11,061 

Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia’s main index marginally slips to close at 11,061 
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News
Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia’s main index marginally slips to close at 11,061 

Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia’s main index marginally slips to close at 11,061 
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index concluded Wednesday’s trading session at 11,061.50, declining 9.27 points – or 0.08 percent.   

The parallel market Nomu closed the day at 22,393.08 points, reflecting a drop of 16.31 points, or 0.07 percent. MSCI Tadawul 30 Index also slightly edged down 3.66 points to settle at 1,422.79, a 0.26 percent dip.   

TASI reported a trading volume of SR5.23 billion ($1.39 billion), with 96 stocks gaining and 109 losing steam.    

The best-performing stock of the day was Knowledge Economic City, whose share price surged 9.54 percent to SR15.16.    

The second top performer was Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co., as its share price soared 4.38 percent to SR133.60.     

Other top gainers included Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. and Dallah Healthcare Co., whose share prices increased 4.37 percent and 4.16 percent to SR12.9 and SR140.2, respectively. 

The worst performer was Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co., which saw its share price drop 4.01 percent to SR15.78.     

The second loser of the day was Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co., whoe share price decreased 3.63 percent to reach SR196.6. 

Other fallers included Filing and Packing Materials Manufacturing Co. and United International Transportation Co., whose share prices shed 3.31 percent and 2.88 percent, respectively. 

Molan Steel Co. was the top gainer on Nomu, with its share price increasing 18.98 percent to SR6.08. 

Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. was the poorest performer on the parallel market, as the company’s share price slipped 9.84 percent to SR39.40.    

On the announcement front, Dallah Healthcare Co. is set to acquire up to 3.8 million shares, representing 3.91 percent of the company’s ordinary shares and keeping the shares as treasury stocks. 

