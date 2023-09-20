You are here

Saudi minister says Vision 2030 aligns with UN SDGs

According to a report by the UN Conference on Trade and Development, achieving the global sustainable development goals will necessitate annual investments ranging from $5.4 trillion to $6.4 trillion until 2030. Shutterstock
According to a report by the UN Conference on Trade and Development, achieving the global sustainable development goals will necessitate annual investments ranging from $5.4 trillion to $6.4 trillion until 2030.
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News
Saudi minister says Vision 2030 aligns with UN SDGs

Saudi minister says Vision 2030 aligns with UN SDGs
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 aligns powerfully with the UN sustainable development goals, according to a top government official. 

Speaking at the SDG Summit on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York, Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal F. Al-Ibrahim said the national transformation program under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, strongly corresponds with the SDGs. 

Highlighting the recently launched Global Water Organization, the minister said: “It is a monumental step that champions international innovation and it is a call to action for nations worldwide to come together.” 

Alibrahim said: “We have contributed more than $87 billion in international aid to combat poverty and kickstart development.”

According to a report by the UN Conference on Trade and Development, achieving the global sustainable development goals will necessitate annual investments ranging from $5.4 trillion to $6.4 trillion until 2030. 

The research, which assessed 50 indicators related to the SDGs in 90 countries encompassing three-fourths of the global population, underscored the substantial financial challenges that lie ahead, particularly in emerging economies. 

The report outlined a plan for sustainable development by offering guidance on implementing social protection and creating quality employment opportunities, reforming education and food systems, addressing climate change, combating biodiversity decline and pollution, facilitating a shift towards clean energy, and promoting inclusive digitalization. 

Topics: SaudiVision2030 SDGs UN

No-show by Nissan executives in Carlos Ghosn hearing

No-show by Nissan executives in Carlos Ghosn hearing
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News Japan
No-show by Nissan executives in Carlos Ghosn hearing

No-show by Nissan executives in Carlos Ghosn hearing
  • Ghosn is suing the Japanese automaker and others for over 1 billion dollars in damages
  • Ghosn was arrested in Japan in November 2018 on suspicion of not recording part of his executive compensation in Nissan’s financial statements
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News Japan

In the trial which started on Monday in Lebanon in a case filed by former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, neither Nissan nor its accused executives chose to appear or to be represented at the hearing.

Ghosn has sued the Japanese automaker and others for over 1 billion dollars in damages.

In May, Ghosn, who is now in Lebanon, filed the lawsuit in the Middle Eastern country against three companies, including Nissan, and multiple Nissan officials on defamation and evidence tampering allegations, according to Reuters.

In an online press conference in July, Ghosn said he launched the suit to restore his reputation, not to retaliate.

Ghosn was arrested in Japan in November 2018 on suspicion of not recording part of his executive compensation in Nissan’s financial statements in violation of the financial instruments and exchange law. He additionally faced special breach-of-trust charges under the companies law later for his alleged misappropriation of Nissan funds. He fled to Lebanon in December 2019 while on bail awaiting trial.

Following is a statement from Carlos Ghosn’s defense team.

“Following Carlos Ghosn’s criminal complaint brought before the Beirut General Public Prosecutor’s Office on May 18, 2023, against notably Nissan and 12 individuals for, among other offences, collusion to commit a crime in organized groups, fabrication of evidence, false testimony, violation of domicile, theft and concealment of documents, violation of the secrecy of the investigation, defamation and character assassination, the Central Bureau of the Judicial Police began hearings on Monday September 18, 2023.

After publicly denying to its shareholders and the media all knowledge of the substance of the said criminal complaint, neither Nissan nor its accused executives have chosen to appear or to be represented at this hearing, even though the notifications to attend the hearing were duly served upon them over two months ago.

Their choice not only demonstrates their contempt for a justice system that does not recognize immunity agreements, by contrast to the Japanese justice system, but also their determination to conceal the truth about their criminal actions.

Carlos Ghosn’s defense team deplores this decision, which is against the interests of Nissan’s shareholders and employees, who, along with Mr. Ghosn and the public opinion, have a right to the truth about the manoeuvers that led to his arrest at the end of 2018 and fueled the charges against him.”

Topics: Japan Carlos Ghosn Lebanon Nissan

Tokyo event showcases Saudi Arabia’s NEOM 

Tokyo event showcases Saudi Arabia’s NEOM 
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News Japan
Tokyo event showcases Saudi Arabia's NEOM 

Tokyo event showcases Saudi Arabia's NEOM 
  • Event was part of the Discover NEOM tour, which is being held in major cities around the world and took place at the Toranomon Hills Forum in the center of Tokyo
  • Norihiko Ishiguro, chairman of the Japan External Trade Organization, said that NEOM presented Japanese companies with a great opportunity
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Saudi Arabia’s NEOM project was featured at an event in Tokyo on Wednesday with the support of Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the Japan External Trade Organization and the Center for Cooperation in the Middle East.

The event was part of the “Discover NEOM” tour, which is being held in major cities around the world and took place at the Toranomon Hills Forum in the center of Tokyo.

NEOM’s leadership team highlighted the partnership and investment opportunities it presented and the current status of the project.

Rayan Faiz, deputy CEO of NEOM, said: “We are grateful for the unwavering support of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the Japan External Trade Organization, and the Middle East Cooperation Center. By introducing NEOM’s vision, we will be able to expand the potential for investment opportunities and we can highlight the synergies of NEOM with Japan’s green growth strategy, which aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.”

Norihiko Ishiguro, chairman of the Japan External Trade Organization, said that NEOM presented Japanese companies with a great opportunity to support the Saudi project and invest in the Kingdom.

“NEOM is a giga project that brings together the wisdom of humanity, and to realize it will require the world’s most outstanding technology and innovation,” he said. “Japan is committed to providing solutions to various social issues. We have many companies with brilliant technology and this is exactly the field where Japan can contribute to NEOM.”

Japanese industry leaders and ministry and government officials interacted with NEOM’s leadership to explore future partnership opportunities for the 170-km long, 200-meter wide and 500-meter tall building.

Discover NEOM events will also take place in South Korea, India and Singapore and other cities around the world, including New York, Boston, Washington, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Paris, Berlin and London.

NEOM will include a hyper-connected cognitive city, ports, enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment facilities, and tourist destinations.

Topics: Japan Saudi Arabia NEOM Tarek Qaddumi Norihiko Ishiguro Rayan Faiz

Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia’s main index marginally slips to close at 11,061 

Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia’s main index marginally slips to close at 11,061 
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News
Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia's main index marginally slips to close at 11,061 

Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia's main index marginally slips to close at 11,061 
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index concluded Wednesday’s trading session at 11,061.50, declining 9.27 points – or 0.08 percent.   

The parallel market Nomu closed the day at 22,393.08 points, reflecting a drop of 16.31 points, or 0.07 percent. MSCI Tadawul 30 Index also slightly edged down 3.66 points to settle at 1,422.79, a 0.26 percent dip.   

TASI reported a trading volume of SR5.23 billion ($1.39 billion), with 96 stocks gaining and 109 losing steam.    

The best-performing stock of the day was Knowledge Economic City, whose share price surged 9.54 percent to SR15.16.    

The second top performer was Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co., as its share price soared 4.38 percent to SR133.60.     

Other top gainers included Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. and Dallah Healthcare Co., whose share prices increased 4.37 percent and 4.16 percent to SR12.9 and SR140.2, respectively. 

The worst performer was Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co., which saw its share price drop 4.01 percent to SR15.78.     

The second loser of the day was Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co., whoe share price decreased 3.63 percent to reach SR196.6. 

Other fallers included Filing and Packing Materials Manufacturing Co. and United International Transportation Co., whose share prices shed 3.31 percent and 2.88 percent, respectively. 

Molan Steel Co. was the top gainer on Nomu, with its share price increasing 18.98 percent to SR6.08. 

Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. was the poorest performer on the parallel market, as the company’s share price slipped 9.84 percent to SR39.40.    

On the announcement front, Dallah Healthcare Co. is set to acquire up to 3.8 million shares, representing 3.91 percent of the company’s ordinary shares and keeping the shares as treasury stocks. 

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

HSBC allocates $1bn to back early-stage climate tech startups 

HSBC allocates $1bn to back early-stage climate tech startups 
Updated 20 September 2023
ARAB NEWS  
HSBC allocates $1bn to back early-stage climate tech startups 

HSBC allocates $1bn to back early-stage climate tech startups 
Updated 20 September 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: In a move aimed at bolstering global sustainability efforts, HSBC has committed to providing $1 billion in financing to support early-stage climate tech companies.  

This initiative will support startups working on a range of solutions, spanning electric vehicle charging infrastructure, advanced battery storage, sustainable agriculture and food production, and innovative carbon removal technologies, the company said in a press release. 

Barry O’Byrne, the CEO of global commercial banking at HSBC, said: “Access to finance is critical for early-stage climate tech companies to create and scale real-world solutions. We are already working with some of the most exciting companies at the forefront of climate tech, from seed to global scale-up.”    

He added: “With HSBC’s global reach, in-house climate tech expertise, and newly launched Innovation Banking proposition, we can offer these pioneer companies unrivalled support.”   

HSBC’s commitment to this climate tech fund follows the establishment of HSBC Innovation Banking, a dedicated platform focusing on facilitating investments in technology and life sciences.  

Additionally, HSBC Asset Management introduced a Climate Tech Venture Capital strategy, which targets early-stage companies dedicated to advancing the transition to a net-zero economy. 

The press release added that half of the emissions reductions required to reach net zero in 2050 will come from technologies that are currently in the demonstration or prototype phase.   

“The Middle East has a key role to play in the transition to a net-zero global economy and with COP28 happening in the UAE this year, the focus on finance for climate-related projects from our clients around our MENAT region is a clear signal of the transformative investment opportunities that exist,” said Patricia Gomes, HSBC’s regional head of commercial banking in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkiye region.  

This financing announcement comes at a critical time, as venture capital funding for climate-focused startups experienced a notable 40 percent drop in the first half of 2023. 

While the majority of global early and growth stage climate tech investment has focused on the US and Europe, HSBC plans to allocate the $1 billion financing to companies anywhere in the world. 

Topics: HSBC climate change invesment startup

Saudi Arabia’s HRDF to join international cybersecurity organization

Saudi Arabia’s HRDF to join international cybersecurity organization
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News
Saudi Arabia's HRDF to join international cybersecurity organization

Saudi Arabia's HRDF to join international cybersecurity organization
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has increased its stakes in cybersecurity protection, with the Human Resources Development Fund receiving approval to join the US-based Forum of Incident Response and Security Team – an institution known for its global best practices. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the membership enables access to global cybersecurity incident response practices and facilitates the sharing of technical information among participants. 

The objective is focused on improving the efficiency of organizations in safeguarding their systems and data. 

Following meeting cyber and regulatory standards, members are selected to join. The exchange of knowledge in a security incident response involves 656 businesses and government organizations spanning 101 countries. 

HRDF, also known as HADAF, is the Kingdom’s 11th member and aims to improve cyber maturity by implementing measures to guarantee the protection and safety of information and services, according to SPA. 

In May, the fund partnered with King Saud University to launch the career counselor training program in cooperation with the National Career Development Association.

The initiative strives to improve and develop the national competencies in the education and vocational sector and contribute to the employment of national cadres in various areas. 

Additionally, it aims to promote engagement within the business community and contributes to achieving one of Saudi Vision 2030’s goals, specifically through human capacity development.

The occasion was attended by Mohammed Al-Numay, vice-rector for educational and academic affairs at KSU, and Turki bin Abdullah Al-Jawini, general manager of HRDF. 

In this regard, Al-Numay delivered a speech on behalf of KSU President Badran Al-Omar, stating that the project was carefully designed to improve the effectiveness of national cadres in education and other sectors. 

HADAF also signed a cooperation deal with the Kingdom’s National Industrial Development and Logistics Program in January to support training and recruitment opportunities generated by the program’s initiatives. 

The agreement intends to develop Saudi Arabia into a leading industrial power and an international logistical platform in several potential fields, with emphasis on the use of 4G technology. 

Topics: Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) Forum of Incident Response and Security Team Cybersecurity

