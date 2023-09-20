Saudi minister says Vision 2030 aligns with UN SDGs

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 aligns powerfully with the UN sustainable development goals, according to a top government official.
Speaking at the SDG Summit on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York, Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal F. Al-Ibrahim said the national transformation program under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, strongly corresponds with the SDGs.
Highlighting the recently launched Global Water Organization, the minister said: “It is a monumental step that champions international innovation and it is a call to action for nations worldwide to come together.”
Alibrahim said: “We have contributed more than $87 billion in international aid to combat poverty and kickstart development.”
According to a report by the UN Conference on Trade and Development, achieving the global sustainable development goals will necessitate annual investments ranging from $5.4 trillion to $6.4 trillion until 2030.
The research, which assessed 50 indicators related to the SDGs in 90 countries encompassing three-fourths of the global population, underscored the substantial financial challenges that lie ahead, particularly in emerging economies.
The report outlined a plan for sustainable development by offering guidance on implementing social protection and creating quality employment opportunities, reforming education and food systems, addressing climate change, combating biodiversity decline and pollution, facilitating a shift towards clean energy, and promoting inclusive digitalization.