Azerbaijan claims victory after Karabakh separatists surrender

A view shows a damaged residential building and cars following the launch of a military operation by Azerbaijani armed forces in Nagorno-Karabakh. (Reuters)
A view shows a damaged residential building and cars following the launch of a military operation by Azerbaijani armed forces in Nagorno-Karabakh. (Reuters)
Updated 33 sec ago
AFP
  • Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over the mountainous region since the collapse of the Soviet Union
  • “Azerbaijan restored its sovereignty as a result of successful anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh,” Aliyev said
BAKU: Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said Wednesday his country had regained control over breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh, after separatist Armenian fighters agreed to lay down their arms in the face of a military operation.
The stunning collapse of separatist resistance represents a major victory for Aliyev in his quest to bring Armenian-majority Nagorno-Karabakh back under Baku’s control.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over the mountainous region since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
A day after Azerbaijan launched a military operation in the region, Baku and the ethnic Armenian authorities in Karabakh announced a cease-fire deal had been brokered by Russian peacekeepers to stop the fighting.
“Azerbaijan restored its sovereignty as a result of successful anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh,” Aliyev said in a televised address.
Aliyev claimed that most of the Armenian forces in the region had been destroyed and said the withdrawal of separatist troops had already begun.
Under the truce deal, the separatists said they had agreed to fully dismantle their army and that Armenia would pull out any forces it had in the region.
Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said that “all weapons and heavy armaments are to be surrendered” under the supervision of Russia’s 2,000-strong peacekeeping force on the ground.
Both sides said talks on reintegrating the breakaway territory into the rest of Azerbaijan would be held on Thursday in the city of Yevlakh.
Russian peacekeepers said Wednesday evening that the cease-fire was holding and there were no violations recorded.
Baku’s operation marked the latest spasm of violence over the rugged territory.
After the Soviet Union fell apart, Armenian separatists seized the region — internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan — in the early 1990s and it is home to some 120,000 ethnic Armenians.
The war left 30,000 people dead and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes.
In a six-week war in 2020, Azerbaijan recaptured swathes of territory in and around the region.
The years of conflict have been marked by ethnic cleansing and abuses on both sides, and there are concerns of a fresh refugee crisis as Karabakh’s Armenian population fears being forced out.
Azerbaijani presidential foreign policy adviser Hikmet Hajjiyev promised safe passage for the separatists who surrendered and said Baku sought the “peaceful reintegration” of Karabakh Armenians.
Charles Michel, president of the EU’s Council of Europe, urged Baku to ensure the safety of the local population.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he hoped for a “peaceful” resolution, adding that Moscow has been in contact with all sides in the conflict.
Putin held talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Wednesday evening, but the Kremlin insisted the crisis was “Azerbaijan’s internal affair.”

Jubilant residents in Azerbaijan’s capital expressed hope the deal heralded a definitive victory in — and the end of — the decades-long conflict.
“I was very happy with this news. Finally, the war is over,” 67-year-old pensioner Rana Ahmedova, told AFP.
Armenia said at least 32 people were killed and more than 200 wounded by the shelling in Karabakh, as the latest onslaught from Azerbaijan saw artillery, aircraft and drone strikes rock the region.
Moscow said several of its peacekeepers in Karabakh were killed when the car they were traveling in came under fire.
In Yerevan, Pashinyan said it was “very important” the cease-fire hold.
Again denying his country’s army was in the enclave, he said he expected Russia’s peacekeepers to ensure Karabakh’s ethnic-Armenian residents could stay “in their homes, on their land.”
The loss in Karabakh ratchets up domestic pressure on Pashinyan, who has faced stinging criticism at home for making concessions to Azerbaijan since the 2020 defeat.
The Armenian leader insisted that his government had not been involved in drafting the latest cease-fire deal.
Thousands of protesters waving the separatist region’s flag blocked a main road in Armenia’s capital Yerevan as riot police protected official buildings.
“We are losing our homeland, we are losing our people,” said Sargis Hayats, a 20-year-old musician.
Pashinyan “must leave, time has shown that he cannot rule. No one gave him a mandate for Karabakh to capitulate,” he said.

The cease-fire announcement came after Aliyev warned the military operation would continue until the separatists laid down their weapons, despite international pressure to halt fighting.
The outburst of fighting came as Moscow, the traditional power broker in the region, is bogged down and distracted by its war on Ukraine, which has left it isolated by the West.
But its peacekeepers there appeared to have played a key role in helping to negotiate the cease-fire and will now oversee its implementation.
Turkiye, a historic ally of predominantly Muslim Azerbaijan that views mostly Christian Armenia as one of its main regional rivals, had called the operation “justified.”
The EU and United States have been mediating talks between Baku and Yerevan in recent months aimed at securing a lasting peace deal between the two foes.

Topics: Azerbaijan Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh Russian peacekeepers

Welsh govt to oppose UK 'anti-boycott bill'

Welsh govt to oppose UK ‘anti-boycott bill’
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News
Welsh govt to oppose UK 'anti-boycott bill'

  • Proposed legislation seen as targeting supporters of boycotting Israel
  • Palestine Solidarity Campaign calls Welsh decision ‘principled,’ says opposition to bill growing
Arab News

LONDON: The Welsh government has joined Scotland’s in opposing proposed legislation in Westminster called the Economic Activity of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters) Bill, described by opponents as the “anti-boycott bill.”

The proposed legislation has been criticized as an attack on free speech, especially on those who wish to boycott Israel over its oppression of the Palestinians. It has also been described as undermining the power of devolved UK authorities. 

Welsh Minister for Finance and Local Government Rebecca Evans told the Senedd (parliament): “I cannot recommend consent is given whilst questions remain as to the compatibility of this bill with convention rights and international law. 

“In addition, I note that there has been widespread criticism of this bill from amongst the legal and academic community, in relation to the way it has been drafted and how it is intended to operate in practice. I share those concerns.”

Earlier this month, the Trades Union Congress, which represents the majority of trade unions in England and Wales, passed a motion opposing the bill during its annual meeting. 

Ben Jamal, director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, said in a statement: “This principled decision by the Welsh government is the latest blow to this pernicious bill. The Welsh government has rightly identified the incompatibility of the ‘anti-boycott bill’ with conventions of rights and international law.

“This decision will add further weight to the growing opposition to this bill — in the UK Parliament, Scottish government, across civil society and amongst the general public. 

“We urge all of those who recognise the threat the anti-boycott bill poses to democratic freedoms to ramp up the pressure on MPs to ensure it is defeated when it goes back to Parliament for its next reading.” 

Topics: Wales Israel Palestinians Rebecca Evans Ben Jamal

Putin accepts invitation to visit China in October after meeting Chinese foreign minister in Moscow

Putin accepts invitation to visit China in October after meeting Chinese foreign minister in Moscow
Updated 20 September 2023
AP
Putin accepts invitation to visit China in October after meeting Chinese foreign minister in Moscow

  • The Initiative is a huge program in which Beijing has been expanding its influence in developing regions through infrastructure projects
  • Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Putin has pivoted the country toward China, selling it more energy, and increasingly carrying out joint military exercises
AP

MOSCOW: Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he accepted an invitation from his Chinese counterpart to visit China in October during the Belt and Road Summit.
Speaking after a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow, Putin said Russia and China are “integrating our ideas of creating a large Eurasian space,” noting that China’s Belt and Road Initiative is a part of that.
The Initiative is a huge program in which Beijing has been expanding its influence in developing regions through infrastructure projects.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Putin has pivoted the country toward China, selling it more energy, and increasingly carrying out joint military exercises.
China has adopted a neutral stance on the war in Ukraine and even denounced Western sanctions against Moscow. It also accused NATO and the United States of provoking Putin’s military action and declared last year that it had a “no-limits” friendship with Russia.
On Tuesday, senior Russian security official, Nikolai Patrushev, called for closer policy coordination between Moscow and Beijing to counter what he described as Western efforts to contain them as he hosted Wang Yi for security talks.
The Kremlin has continuously expressed support for Beijing as Russia and China have grown closer as their relations with the West deteriorate.
Wang arrived in Russia on Monday on a four-day visit following his talks with US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser in Malta over the weekend.
Putin’s plan to visit China was initially announced in July.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict President Vladimir Putin President Xi Jinping China

South Korea investigates 17 US soldiers for drug crimes

South Korea investigates 17 US soldiers for drug crimes
Updated 20 September 2023
AFP
South Korea investigates 17 US soldiers for drug crimes

  • Two women, a South Korean and a Filipino, involved in the case have been arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs from the United States through military mail
  • The 17 American soldiers have been referred to prosecutors and could face charges but have not been detained
AFP

SEOUL: Seventeen American soldiers stationed in South Korea are being investigated by the local police for “alleged illegal drug behavior,” the United States Forces Korea said Wednesday.
Two women, a South Korean and a Filipino, involved in the case have been arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs from the United States through military mail, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.
The women also engaged in the use, sale, or distribution of the banned substances, it said.
The 17 American soldiers have been referred to prosecutors and could face charges but have not been detained, Yonhap said.
“United States Forces Korea is aware of the Korean National Police’s investigation of 17 Soldiers for alleged illegal drug behavior and misuse of the military mail system,” the USFK said in a statement Wednesday.
“Currently, no Soldiers are in confinement or being detained in relation to this incident.”
South Korean police have seized drug sales proceeds of $12,850 as well as 80 ml of synthetic cannabis and other related material from the suspects, according to Yonhap.
Consumption, possession or sale of illegal substances are criminal offenses under South Korea’s tough illicit drugs legislation.
Smoking synthetic cannabis, which is classified as one of the most strictly regulated psychoactive substances in South Korea, is a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison or a fine of 100 million won ($75,332).
Selling the banned substance is punishable by up to life in prison.
USFK said it “does not condone any behaviors among its personnel that violate South Korean laws, rules or directives” and that it “supports this investigation.”
Some 28,500 American troops are stationed in South Korea.

Topics: US soldiers South Korea drugs

Death toll in Russian strike on Kupyansk rises to eight

Death toll in Russian strike on Kupyansk rises to eight
Updated 20 September 2023
AFP
Death toll in Russian strike on Kupyansk rises to eight

  • Kupyansk is less than 10 kilometers from the frontline in Ukraine’s north-eastern Kharkiv region
  • Russian forces struck the city with a Grom missile
AFP

KYIV: The death toll from Tuesday’s Russian strike on the Ukrainian city of Kupyansk has risen to eight people, authorities said, after Ukrainian rescuers found another two bodies in the rubble.
Kupyansk is less than 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the frontline in Ukraine’s north-eastern Kharkiv region, where Moscow has made some gains in recent months.
“Unfortunately, the bodies of two more dead civilian men were found,” Kharkiv governor Oleg Synegubov said on Telegram Wednesday.
That brought the death toll in Tuesday’s strike to eight people, he said: “Six men and two women, including two volunteers who were evacuating people.”
Russian forces struck the city with a Grom missile, he said, posting a photo of what appeared to be a burnt-out car.
Ukraine in August called on people living near Kupyansk to evacuate as Russian forces made advances in the area.
Moscow captured swathes of the Kharkiv region early in their invasion in February 2022, but Ukrainian troops have since pushed back.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kupyansk missile Kharkiv

Sikh separatism sinks Canada-India ties to lowest point in years

Sikh separatism sinks Canada-India ties to lowest point in years
Updated 20 September 2023
AP
Sikh separatism sinks Canada-India ties to lowest point in years

  • Two countries are swapping allegations, expelling each other's diplomats over killing of a Sikh separatist leader
  • New Delhi’s anxieties about Sikh separatist groups in Canada have long been a strain on its relations with Ottawa
AP

NEW DELHI: Canada-India relations have sunk to their lowest point in years as the two countries are swapping accusations and expelling each other's diplomats over the killing of a Sikh separatist leader. Experts said it remains to be seen if it will create a lasting rift between the two U.S. allies, but it's nonetheless an awkward situation for western countries seeking woo New Delhi as a counterweight to China and win his cooperation on the Ukraine war.

Five years ago, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau captured headlines in India for enthusiastically embracing the country's culture during a weeklong trip with his family. He donned a series of colorful, glittering traditional Indian suits, visited monuments and even received Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s signature bear hug — a sign that their relationship was on the up.

Those days seemed gone for good when Trudeau said Monday that his government is investigating “credible allegations” that India may have been tied to the killing of a Canadian Sikh independence activist in British Columbia in June. India rejected that as “absurd” Tuesday and accused Canadian diplomats of interfering in “internal matters.”

New Delhi’s anxieties about Sikh separatist groups in Canada have long been a strain on the relationship, but the two have maintained strong defense and trade ties, and share strategic interests over China’s global ambitions.

Signs of a diplomatic rift emerged at the G20 Summit hosted by India earlier this month.

Trudeau skipped the official dinner hosted for the G20 leaders and local media reports said he was dealt a snub when he got a quick “pull aside” meeting with Modi, instead of a sit-down bilateral meeting.

Modi raised concerns that Canada's government was soft on Sikh separatists, according to an Indian statement released at the time. Trudeau's trip ended with even more awkwardness when his plane broke down, forcing him to stay in New Delhi for some 36 hours longer than planned.

On Monday, Trudeau revealed a likely reason for the chill, saying he confronted the Indian prime minister at the summit with Canada's suspicions about an assassination.

Canada has yet to provide evidence of Indian involvement in the slaying of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a 45-year-old Sikh leader who was killed by masked gunmen in Surrey, British Columbia.

India, though, has accused Canada for years of giving free rein to Sikh separatists, including Nijjar who was a leader in what remains of a once-strong movement to create an independent Sikh homeland, known as Khalistan.

While the active insurgency ended decades ago, the Modi government has warned that Sikh separatists were trying to stage a comeback and pressed countries like Canada, where Sikhs make up more than 2% of the population, to do more in stopping them.

In June, India summoned Canada's highest diplomat to complain about a parade float seen in a small Canadian town that commemorated the assassination of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at the height of the Sikh insurgency. In late 2020, it did the same to complain after Trudeau made sympathetic comments about protests by farmers from Punjab, where Sikhs are a majority.

The issue never dominated ties between the two countries, but some experts say that could change.

“While both don’t want a rupture in relations, they’re going to have trouble finding offramps after events of the last few days,” said Michael Kugelman, director of the Wilson Center’s South Asia Institute.

The tensions likely sparked Canada to recently halt talks with India on a new trade deal, a sign that “their relationship isn’t as resilient and foolproof as many would like it to be,” added Kugelman. The two countries are relatively minor trading partners, but proponents had argued that a trade deal could boost jobs and GDP for both.

The unsavory allegations could also hurt Modi's growing soft power in the west, Kugelman said, but values and morals don’t necessarily drive foreign relations.

“We’re not going to see the Western democracies try to remove India from their strategic calculus, especially in terms of countering China. The strategic convergences are too strong,” he added.

So far, allies like the United Kingdom and the United States have expressed concern about the killing, but have stopped short of commenting on India’s alleged role.

On Tuesday, Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Canada’s allegations were “concerning,” and that Canberra was monitoring developments and had raised the issue with India.

Some Indian experts said Modi’s confrontational response to the allegations reflects a pattern of hyping separatist threats to consolidate its Hindu nationalist base.

“It is unprecedented, but not entirely unexpected, because of the way this government has held its foreign policy hostage to domestic politics,” said Sushant Singh, a senior fellow at the Centre for Policy Research in India.

Modi has sought to cast India as a rising global power, adept at juggling ties with developing countries and Russia on one hand, and the West on the other.

Singh said the incident will “put India under pressure and it will have to devote a lot of energy to contain that fallout.”

A number of Indian news sites and TV channels ran headlines like: “India trashes Canada’s big charge” or referred to India’s “savage reply” to Canada. Social media users criticized Trudeau for not taking India’s separatism concerns seriously.

Some Indian commentators have also been skeptical over the allegations, saying Trudeau didn’t offer hard evidence and suggested he was trying to appeal to Sikh constituencies for political points.

But to many other Indians, especially students, Canada is more relevant as an attractive destination overseas. In 2022, the country had nearly 300,000 Indians students pursuing higher education.

Prabhjit Singh, a 21-year-old student in New Delhi, said he hoped the strained ties don’t affect the dreams and careers of young Indians like him. “Many people from India go to Canada for study and work — I also want to go there for a better future. I hope peace prevails between the two countries,” he said.

Topics: Sikh separatists India Canada relations Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

