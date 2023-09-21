You are here

  • Home
  • Mauritania is achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals: President

Mauritania is achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals: President

Mauritania is achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals: President
Speaking on the impact of climate change, Ghazouani called on the world’s industrialized nations to honor their commitments to reduce greenhouse emissions. (AFP filephoto)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zj8r5

Updated 42 sec ago
ALI YOUNES
Follow

Mauritania is achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals: President

Mauritania is achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals: President
Updated 42 sec ago
ALI YOUNES
Follow

WASHINGTON: Mauritania has made significant progress in meeting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, and ensuring the nation develops a resilient economy, President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani said at the UN on Wednesday.

Speaking during the General Debate of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly, he said: “Our world is going through overlapping crises such as poverty, high inflation and violence. However, our fate is intertwined, therefore we should accelerate sustainable development goals by 2030.”

The SDGs are 17 inter-linked objectives that cover poverty, education, healthcare, economic growth, gender equality, peace and justice. 

Ghazouani said Mauritania has made the implementation of the UN’s SDGs the main goal of its developmental efforts.

“We remain hopeful that depending on our collective capacity and multilateralism we can find (an) effective mechanism for funding sustainable development,” he added.

He said that despite regional and international crises, his government was close to meeting key SDG indicators including universal healthcare for citizens, and improving agricultural production.

He said his government was “working on strengthening the rule of law and social cohesion and good governance, human rights and equality. 

“We are fighting against all contemporary forms of slavery,” he said.

Speaking on the impact of climate change, Ghazouani called on the world’s industrialized nations to honor their commitments to reduce greenhouse emissions and the pledges they made during the Paris Summit that took place earlier this year.

He said that the upcoming international climate change conference in the UAE, or COP28, was a “great source of hope” for all nations.

On the political front, the Mauritanian leader said his country continues to support the Palestinian people and their right to have a free and independent state.

“I would like reaffirm the right of the Palestinian people to have their own independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital according to the relevant resolutions of the United Nations,” he said.

He said his country supports all solutions that will preserve the peace, stability and territorial integrity of fellow Arab nations, including the embattled countries of Syria, Yemen and Libya.

He also called for an end to all hostilities in Sudan, and for the parties to reach a political solution to the current civil war that broke out this year between the government and its former ally the Rapid Support Forces.

He added that his country supports the UN’s efforts to find a lasting solution to the conflict in the neighboring Western Sahara region between Morocco, which claims sovereignty over the vast territory, and the Polisario Front which seeks to establish an independent nation.

Topics: Mauritania UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Related

Syrian refugee crisis ‘threatening Lebanon’s very existence,’ Mikati tells UN
Middle-East
Syrian refugee crisis ‘threatening Lebanon’s very existence,’ Mikati tells UN
Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani woman to summit Mount Manaslu in Nepal video
Pakistan
Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani woman to summit Mount Manaslu in Nepal

King Charles calls for new Franco-British entente for sustainability

King Charles calls for new Franco-British entente for sustainability
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

King Charles calls for new Franco-British entente for sustainability

King Charles calls for new Franco-British entente for sustainability
  • Charles arrived in Paris on Wednesday for a three-day state visit, in a show of pageantry and symbolism meant to turn the page on years of rocky relations
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters
PARIS: King Charles said on Thursday that Britain and France had a shared responsibility to protect democracy in Europe and to ensure the world tackles climate change, in what he called an “entente for sustainability.”
Charles arrived in Paris on Wednesday for a three-day state visit, in a show of pageantry and symbolism meant to turn the page on years of rocky relations between the two nations since Britain voted to leave the European Union.
“Together, our potential is limitless,” Charles said in flawless French, giving the first speech by a British monarch to representatives of both houses of the French parliament.
“That’s why we must cherish and take care of our entente cordiale. For future generations, so it becomes an entente for sustainability to tackle more efficiently the global urgency in terms of climate and diversity,” he said.
The so-called Entente Cordiale was an alliance dating from 1904 that put a stop to centuries of military rivalries between France and Britain to see the two European powers fight on the same side during two world wars.
With Russia’s “unjustified aggression” in invading Ukraine 18 months ago, the two countries were once again facing war on the continent, he said.
“Together, we are unshakable in our determination that Ukraine will prevail,” Charles said.
The warm words, visits and symbolic gestures come after several tense years over the negotiation of Britain’s exit in 2020 from the European Union, and after that, rows over issues ranging from immigration to the sale of submarines.
Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss once said the jury was out on whether France was a friend or foe, before settling on calling it a friend last year. Her successor, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, visited France in March to kick off what he called an “entente renewed.”
“We must reinvigorate our friendship so that it is up to the challenges of the 21st century,” Charles said in a toast at a state banquet held at the Palace of Versailles the day before.
Later on Thursday, Charles, together with his wife Queen Camilla, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, will visit Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris to view restoration works following a massive blaze in 2019 that destroyed its roof.
The king is keen to walk in his mother footsteps and has referred to Elizabeth’s deep affection for France.

Former UK soldier pleads not guilty to prison escape

Former UK soldier pleads not guilty to prison escape
Updated 11 min 8 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Former UK soldier pleads not guilty to prison escape

Former UK soldier pleads not guilty to prison escape
  • The BBC has reported he was accused of gathering intelligence for Iran
  • After a four-day nationwide manhunt, police said he was recaptured by a plain clothes officer while cycling alongside a canal
Updated 11 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: A former British soldier charged with terrorism and Official Secret Act offenses pleaded not guilty on Thursday to breaking out of prison and going on the run.
Prosecutors say Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, escaped from London’s Wandsworth prison on Sep. 6 by attaching himself to the underside of a food delivery truck.
After a four-day nationwide manhunt, police said he was recaptured by a plain clothes officer while cycling alongside a canal in west London.
Khalife, wearing a blue and yellow sweatshirt, appeared by videolink at the Old Bailey on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to one count of escaping from lawful custody.
He was previously in custody awaiting trial on a charge of obtaining information from the Ministry of Defense’s Joint Personnel Administration System, a charge under the Terrorism Act, while he was based at barracks in central England in 2021.
Khalife is also accused of staging a bomb hoax by placing three canisters with wires on a desk and a further charge of obtaining information which might be “directly or indirectly useful to an enemy.”
The BBC has reported he was accused of gathering intelligence for Iran.

Topics: UK Prison escape

Related

A sign is displayed at Wandsworth prison where Daniel Abed Khalife escaped in London on September 7, 2023. (Reuters)
World
British police charge recaptured terrorism suspect with unlawful escape
Sara Sharif: Pakistan court moves siblings to government childcare facility
Press Review
Sara Sharif: Pakistan court moves siblings to government childcare facility

India suspends visa services for Canadian citizens

India suspends visa services for Canadian citizens
Updated 21 September 2023
Reuters
Follow

India suspends visa services for Canadian citizens

India suspends visa services for Canadian citizens
  • On Monday, Trudeau said there were “credible allegations” of Indian involvement in slaying of Sikh leader
  • India has expelled a senior Canadian diplomat and is accusing Canada of interfering in its internal affairs
Updated 21 September 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India has suspended visa services for Canadian citizens from Thursday, visa consultancy service provider BLS International said on its website, citing a notice from the Indian mission.

Canada said on Monday that it was “actively pursuing credible allegations” linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia in June.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has categorically rejected Canada’s suspicions that Indian agents had links to the murder.

BLS International said that the notice from the Indian mission cited “operational reasons” for suspension of visa services “till further notice.”

On Tuesday India expelled one of Canada’s top diplomats, ramping up a confrontation between the two countries.

Canada has yet to provide any evidence of Indian involvement, but if true it would mark a major shift for India, whose security and intelligence branches have long been significant players in South Asia, and are suspected in a number of killings in Pakistan. But arranging the killing of a Canadian citizen in Canada, home to nearly 2 million people of Indian descent, would be unprecedented.

India, though, has accused Canada for years of giving free rein to Sikh separatists, including Nijjar.

Topics: India Canada Khalistan movement Sikh activist

Russian strikes cities from east to west Ukraine, starting fires and killing at least two

Russian strikes cities from east to west Ukraine, starting fires and killing at least two
Updated 21 September 2023
AP
Follow

Russian strikes cities from east to west Ukraine, starting fires and killing at least two

Russian strikes cities from east to west Ukraine, starting fires and killing at least two
  • Air alerts sounded again and again in Kyiv and residents headed to shelters early Thursday morning
Updated 21 September 2023
AP

KYIV: Air alerts sounded again and again in Kyiv and residents headed to shelters early Thursday morning, as a massive Russian attack on at least six cities across Ukraine killed at least two people, started fires and wounded at least 21.
In the southern city of Kherson, near the front lines, two people were killed dead and at least five injured after a strike hit a residential building, said regional Governor Oleksand Prokudin.
Seven people were injured in Kyiv, including a 9-year-old girl, reported Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, and some residential and commercial buildings were damaged.
At least six strikes hit the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv, damaging civilian infrastructure damaged, said regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov. The city’s mayor added that two people had been sent to hospitals.
Seven were injured and at least one person was rescued from under rubble in Cherkasy, in central Ukraine, according to Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.
An industrial zone was hit in western region of Lviv, damaging buildings were damaged and starting a fire, but no information on casualties was immediately available, Klymenko added.
Regional Governor Vitalii Koval reported strikes in the city of Rivne in the northwest region of the same name, without immediately providing details.

Topics: Russia Ukraine

Related

Ukraine’s president urges world powers to strip Russia of its veto power at UN Security Council
World
Ukraine’s president urges world powers to strip Russia of its veto power at UN Security Council
Death toll in Russian strike on Kupyansk rises to eight
World
Death toll in Russian strike on Kupyansk rises to eight

Swiss parliament approves ban on full-face coverings like Muslim burqas, sets fine for violators 

Swiss parliament approves ban on full-face coverings like Muslim burqas, sets fine for violators 
Updated 21 September 2023
AP
Follow

Swiss parliament approves ban on full-face coverings like Muslim burqas, sets fine for violators 

Swiss parliament approves ban on full-face coverings like Muslim burqas, sets fine for violators 
  • National Council voted 151-29 for the legislation, which was already approved by the upper house
  • Move follows nationwide referendum two years ago in which Swiss voters narrowly approved forbidding niqabs
Updated 21 September 2023
AP

GENEVA: The lower house of Switzerland’s parliament voted Wednesday to give final legislative passage to a ban on face coverings, such as the burqas worn by some Muslim women. 

The National Council voted 151-29 for the legislation, which was already approved by the upper house. It was pushed through by the right-wing, populist Swiss People’s Party, easily overcoming reticence expressed by centrists and the Greens. 

The move follows a nationwide referendum two years ago in which Swiss voters narrowly approved forbidding niqabs, which leave slits for the eyes, and burqas as well as ski masks and bandannas that are worn by some protesters. 

With the lower house vote, parliament cemented the ban into federal law and set a fine of up to 1,000 francs (about $1,100) for violators. 

The measure prohibits covering the nose, mouth and eyes in both public spaces and private buildings accessible to the public, though it does allow for some exceptions. 

Few women in Switzerland wear full face coverings like burqas.

Two Swiss cantons — southern Ticino and northern St. Gallen — already have similar laws. The national legislation will put Switzerland in line with countries such as Belgium and France that have enacted similar measures. 
 

Topics: anti-burqa law Swiss parliament

Latest updates

Israel says framework Saudi normalization deal possible by early 2024
Israel says framework Saudi normalization deal possible by early 2024
Saudi Arabia to bolster cooperation with Germany, Sweden amid top ministerial meetings
Saudi Arabia to bolster cooperation with Germany, Sweden amid top ministerial meetings
King Charles calls for new Franco-British entente for sustainability
King Charles calls for new Franco-British entente for sustainability
Former UK soldier pleads not guilty to prison escape
Former UK soldier pleads not guilty to prison escape
Iran sentences to death Tajik over Shiite shrine attack
Iran sentences to death Tajik over Shiite shrine attack

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.