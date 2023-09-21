Sole Pakistani company at Foodex expo eyes joint ventures

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani food company participating in the 10th edition of Saudi Arabia’s leading international food exhibition, Foodex Saudi, has praised the Kingdom’s market, saying over a dozen Saudi companies had expressed interest in forming joint ventures and distributing its products.

The 10th edition of Foodex Saudi, the Kingdom’s leading international exhibition for food and beverages, was held from September 17-20 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center and featured over 500 exhibitors from 75 countries, offering an array of food and drinks to Saudi buyers from the distribution, retail, manufacturing and hospitality sectors.

Dashi International, a Karachi-based food company that sells ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products, was among the 500 exhibitors at the event.

“Dashi International is the only Pakistani company participating in this edition of the Foodex Saudi exhibition,” Fawaz Khalil Allahwala, the company’s chief executive officer, told Arab News over the phone from Riyadh.

“It was a great opportunity to showcase our product as the Saudi market is certainly growing and we found a dozen leads from interested companies from the Kingdom,” Allahwala said.

He said some Saudi companies had sought joint ventures with Dashi International while others were interested in a distribution partnership with the Pakistani company. He declined to name the Saudi companies.

Allahwala said he experienced a lot of “enthusiasm and optimism” at the exhibition where visitors explored various food items with the aim of seeking new business opportunities.

He said the response was “encouraging and positive.”

“The Saudi market seemed very receptive and growing so we are very hopeful of progress,” Allahwala added.

Hamzah Gilani, the spokesperson of the Pakistani consulate in Jeddah, said the exhibition played a “crucial role” in advancing and diversifying Saudi Arabia’s thriving food and drinks industry.

“This success [of Dashi] should encourage more Pakistani companies to seize such opportunities and expand their involvement in the international market,” Gilani told Arab News, saying Foodex provided Saudi buyers with an “unprecedented opportunity” to discover a diverse range of global food and beverage products.

“This esteemed gathering facilitated extensive networking opportunities,” Gilani said, “and showcased latest industry innovations.”