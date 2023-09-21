Saudi Arabia elected ISO council member for two years

Red Sea International Airport becomes operational

RIYADH: The Red Sea International Airport became operational with the touchdown of the first Saudia flight early on Thursday, according to the Red Sea Global.

In a statement, the multi-project developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and AMAALA, said that the flights from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh will arrive every Thursday and Saturday, connecting the two destinations in less than two hours.

It added that a flight would return to the capital on the same day. “We promised to make TRS a place where people from all around the world would come to experience the best of Saudi culture, hospitality, and nature. Now, with the first flight touching down at RSIA, and our first resorts receiving bookings, Saudi Arabia’s position on the global tourism map is all but secured,” said John Pagano, group CEO of Red Sea Global.

From today, the statement added, the flights depart Riyadh every Thursday at 10:50 a.m. before flying back to the capital after 165 minutes. It added that the other flight departs from Riyadh every Saturday at 12:50 p.m., with the return flight at 15:35 p.m. from the Red Sea airport.

Positioned within an eight-hour flight from 85 percent of the world’s population, the airport will grow to welcome international flights from next year as additional phase one resorts open their doors.

According to the statement, RSIA is operated by daa International, which has supported RSG with design validation and commissioning of RSIA since 2020.

“With the arrival of RSIA’s first commercial flight, daa International’s operational responsibility commences,” it added

In its press release, RSG also revealed the new brand for RSIA with visitors to see the brand expressed across multiple touchpoints, from the airport terminal and staff uniforms to the electric mobility vehicles that will transport passengers from air to land side.

“RSIA is the gateway to TRS destination. It is the first impression visitors have, and their parting memory when they leave. The brand echoes the qualities of the five-star hospitality guests will enjoy across the destination,” Pagano added.

The brand icon is a representation of the RSIA’s unique architecture. The company noted that the iconic shape is inspired by the bird’s eye view of the airport’s exterior. “It has been created to express the creativity, novelty, and sophistication of the brand in a way that is contemporary and distinct.”

RSG further stated that it has made great progress across other infrastructure works to ensure TRS is ready to welcome visitors and meet its promises for responsible development and regenerative tourism.