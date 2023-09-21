You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia elected ISO council member for two years

Saudi Arabia elected ISO council member for two years

The Saudi Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization, known as SASO, represented the Kingdom at the recent ISO meetings.
The Saudi Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization, known as SASO, represented the Kingdom at the recent ISO meetings.
Short Url

https://arab.news/43hcv

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia elected ISO council member for two years

Saudi Arabia elected ISO council member for two years
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: In recognition of its efforts to implement health and safety standards, Saudi Arabia has been elected as a member of the council of the International Organization for Standardization, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Kingdom will maintain the position for a two-year period starting 2024, it said.

This was announced during ISO’s 45th general assembly meeting held in Brisbane in Australia.

The Saudi Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization, known as SASO, represented the Kingdom at the recent ISO meetings.

SASO is committed to the ongoing enhancement and revision of Saudi standards and technical regulations, with its efforts aimed at safeguarding the nation’s markets against counterfeit, substandard, and deceptive products, ultimately bolstering the national economy. 

Meanwhile, ISO, which came into existence in 1947, is an independent, nongovernmental international organization with 169 members.

Topics: Saudi Arabia ISO SASO

Related

SASO ties up with over 60 entities worldwide to promote halal products
Business & Economy
SASO ties up with over 60 entities worldwide to promote halal products

Red Sea International Airport becomes operational

Red Sea International Airport becomes operational
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

Red Sea International Airport becomes operational

Red Sea International Airport becomes operational
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Red Sea International Airport became operational with the touchdown of the first Saudia flight early on Thursday, according to the Red Sea Global. 

In a statement, the multi-project developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and AMAALA, said that the flights from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh will arrive every Thursday and Saturday, connecting the two destinations in less than two hours. 

It added that a flight would return to the capital on the same day. “We promised to make TRS a place where people from all around the world would come to experience the best of Saudi culture, hospitality, and nature. Now, with the first flight touching down at RSIA, and our first resorts receiving bookings, Saudi Arabia’s position on the global tourism map is all but secured,” said John Pagano, group CEO of Red Sea Global. 

From today, the statement added, the flights depart Riyadh every Thursday at 10:50 a.m. before flying back to the capital after 165 minutes. It added that the other flight departs from Riyadh every Saturday at 12:50 p.m., with the return flight at 15:35 p.m. from the Red Sea airport. 

Positioned within an eight-hour flight from 85 percent of the world’s population, the airport will grow to welcome international flights from next year as additional phase one resorts open their doors. 

According to the statement, RSIA is operated by daa International, which has supported RSG with design validation and commissioning of RSIA since 2020. 

“With the arrival of RSIA’s first commercial flight, daa International’s operational responsibility commences,” it added 

In its press release, RSG also revealed the new brand for RSIA with visitors to see the brand expressed across multiple touchpoints, from the airport terminal and staff uniforms to the electric mobility vehicles that will transport passengers from air to land side. 

“RSIA is the gateway to TRS destination. It is the first impression visitors have, and their parting memory when they leave. The brand echoes the qualities of the five-star hospitality guests will enjoy across the destination,” Pagano added. 

The brand icon is a representation of the RSIA’s unique architecture. The company noted that the iconic shape is inspired by the bird’s eye view of the airport’s exterior. “It has been created to express the creativity, novelty, and sophistication of the brand in a way that is contemporary and distinct.” 

RSG further stated that it has made great progress across other infrastructure works to ensure TRS is ready to welcome visitors and meet its promises for responsible development and regenerative tourism. 

Topics: rsg Red Sea International Airport Travel tourism

Sole Pakistani company at Foodex expo eyes joint ventures

Sole Pakistani company at Foodex expo eyes joint ventures
Updated 21 September 2023
Follow

Sole Pakistani company at Foodex expo eyes joint ventures

Sole Pakistani company at Foodex expo eyes joint ventures
Updated 21 September 2023
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani food company participating in the 10th edition of Saudi Arabia’s leading international food exhibition, Foodex Saudi, has praised the Kingdom’s market, saying over a dozen Saudi companies had expressed interest in forming joint ventures and distributing its products.

The 10th edition of Foodex Saudi, the Kingdom’s leading international exhibition for food and beverages, was held from September 17-20 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center and featured over 500 exhibitors from 75 countries, offering an array of food and drinks to Saudi buyers from the distribution, retail, manufacturing and hospitality sectors.

Dashi International, a Karachi-based food company that sells ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products, was among the 500 exhibitors at the event.

“Dashi International is the only Pakistani company participating in this edition of the Foodex Saudi exhibition,” Fawaz Khalil Allahwala, the company’s chief executive officer, told Arab News over the phone from Riyadh.

“It was a great opportunity to showcase our product as the Saudi market is certainly growing and we found a dozen leads from interested companies from the Kingdom,” Allahwala said.

He said some Saudi companies had sought joint ventures with Dashi International while others were interested in a distribution partnership with the Pakistani company. He declined to name the Saudi companies. 

Allahwala said he experienced a lot of “enthusiasm and optimism” at the exhibition where visitors explored various food items with the aim of seeking new business opportunities.

He said the response was “encouraging and positive.”

“The Saudi market seemed very receptive and growing so we are very hopeful of progress,” Allahwala added.

Hamzah Gilani, the spokesperson of the Pakistani consulate in Jeddah, said the exhibition played a “crucial role” in advancing and diversifying Saudi Arabia’s thriving food and drinks industry.

“This success [of Dashi] should encourage more Pakistani companies to seize such opportunities and expand their involvement in the international market,” Gilani told Arab News, saying Foodex provided Saudi buyers with an “unprecedented opportunity” to discover a diverse range of global food and beverage products.

“This esteemed gathering facilitated extensive networking opportunities,” Gilani said, “and showcased latest industry innovations.”

Saudi airline passenger complaints drop 11.8% in August: GACA   

Saudi airline passenger complaints drop 11.8% in August: GACA   
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi airline passenger complaints drop 11.8% in August: GACA   

Saudi airline passenger complaints drop 11.8% in August: GACA   
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: As part of ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency and competitiveness in Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector, the number of passenger complaints among carriers in August dropped by 11.8 percent compared to the same month last year.

Data released by the General Authority of Civil Aviation revealed that there were 1,442 grievances in August 2023, down from the 1,636 recorded in the corresponding month in 2022. 

These developments align with GACA’s economic regulations, which are designed to support the sector’s rapid growth, improve the passenger experience, and ensure transparency and fairness. 

Saudia, formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines, received the fewest complaints among carriers, with a total of 14 complaints per 100,000 travelers and a 100 percent timely handling rate. 

Flynas ranked second with 30 such cases per 100,000 passengers and a closure rate of 98 percent.  

Flyadeal came in third with 105 grievances per 100,000 travelers and a timely handling rate of 52 percent. 

The most common complaints in August were related to flights, boarding services, and tickets. 

Among international airports serving more than 6 million passengers annually, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport had the lowest complaint rate at 0.3 percent per 100,000 passengers. 

For international airports with fewer than 6 million passengers per year, Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport received the fewest grievances, with a rate of 1 percent per 100,000 customers.  

Both airports recorded only two such cases, each, with a reported handling rate of 100 percent. 

Among domestic airports, King Saud Bin Abdulaziz Airport had the lowest rate at 2 percent per 100,000 travelers. Only one grievance was raised by travelers, with a 100 percent timely management rate.    

Earlier this month, Saudi carriers disbursed a total of SR58 million ($15.4 million) in compensation to travelers during the 2021-2022 period, according to GACA.  

In an official statement released at the time, GACA emphasized that these reimbursements addressed a range of customer concerns, including delays, loss of luggage, flight cancellations, and disruptions to flight schedules.  

This initiative aligns with the authority’s commitment to protecting passenger rights. It also serves as a precursor to the upcoming regulations set to take effect on Nov. 20, aimed at advancing operations and supporting the Kingdom’s growth objectives in the aviation sector.  

GACA’s vision is to create a safe and secure aviation environment by following the most rigorous international safety standards and building a modern airport system that consistently provides exceptional services. 

Topics: General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) aviation

Related

Passenger compensation from Saudi airlines hits $15.4m: GACA
Business & Economy
Passenger compensation from Saudi airlines hits $15.4m: GACA

SAIL and Bahri sign MoU to boost maritime collaboration

SAIL and Bahri sign MoU to boost maritime collaboration
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

SAIL and Bahri sign MoU to boost maritime collaboration

SAIL and Bahri sign MoU to boost maritime collaboration
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In an effort to accelerate collaboration and share expertise, Saudi national shipping company Bahri and SAIL, a subsidiary of the Saudi Investment Recycling Co. owned by the Public Investment Fund, have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance their services within the Kingdom. 

The alliance, formed during the two-day Saudi Maritime Congress in Dammam, aims to facilitate maritime sector development, provide technical support, and promote knowledge and expertise exchange between the two companies, according to a press release. 

Under the agreement, both companies will collaborate on technical support in various domains, including shipbuilding, procurement, ship management, and leasing.  

This partnership will encourage the exchange of ideas on shared interests, such as various vessel types and targeted services.  

Additionally, the two entities will engage in joint studies and research initiatives to enhance their operations in line with industry best practices. 

Commenting on the deal, Ziyad Al-Shiha, CEO of SAIL, said he expects this agreement to play a pivotal role in shaping the maritime sector’s future, positioning the Kingdom as a global hub in the industry. 

Ahmed Ali Al-Subaey, Bahri’s CEO, stressed the importance of this strategic cooperation, highlighting the combined strengths and expertise that will contribute to establishing an ecosystem promoting innovation, creating job opportunities, and showcasing Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub. 

This partnership marks significant progress in advancing the industry as both parties aim to leverage their strengths to provide innovative and efficient solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the maritime logistics market. 

SAIL offers marine pollution response services as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to preserve the marine environment and its beaches.  

Supported by advanced early monitoring and alarm systems, this service combats marine spills and hazardous materials in strategic locations along the Kingdom’s coasts on the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf.  

Additionally, it enables swift and efficient responses to marine environmental accidents and disasters. 

Topics: Bahri maritime Saudi Maritime Congress Saudi marine company SAIL

Related

Saudi Maritime Congress brings global spotlight to Kingdom’s shipping and logistics sectors
Corporate News
Saudi Maritime Congress brings global spotlight to Kingdom’s shipping and logistics sectors

Saudi Arabia’s AJEX Logistics Services expands into the US

Saudi Arabia’s AJEX Logistics Services expands into the US
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s AJEX Logistics Services expands into the US

Saudi Arabia’s AJEX Logistics Services expands into the US
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi company AJEX Logistics Services has announced its entry into the US market. This expansion comes on the heels of AJEX’s introduction of two new services as part of its growth strategy in China and the Middle East in December last year.

This move signifies the firm’s commitment to enhancing connections between Saudi Arabia and the global community, aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives.

AJEX’s presence in the US will play a crucial role in providing logistics solutions for e-commerce brands, fostering industrial connectivity, and supporting global trade hub operations in Saudi Arabia.

A primary goal of AJEX is to contribute to the diversification of the Kingdom’s economy across various sectors. Simultaneously, the company aims to enhance supply chain management solutions.

The company has appointed John Martin as the general manager for the US and Nourhan Beyrouti as the chief revenue officer for US commercial operations.

“We are enthusiastic about our strategic expansion into the US, as it represents a significant milestone for AJEX and underscores our commitment to promoting trade growth between Saudi Arabia and the global market,” said Martin.

He added: “Given Saudi Arabia’s position as one of the fastest-growing G20 economies, our presence in the US will be instrumental in providing logistics solutions and nurturing partnerships that contribute to the economic prosperity of both nations.”

The establishment of AJEX’s US operations marks a significant advancement in the company’s growth strategy. With its presence in America, AJEX aims to secure market shares across various sectors.

AJEX is a logistics and transportation company founded in 2021 and headquartered in Riyadh. It specializes in Middle East e-commerce distribution and industrial solutions, with operations in multiple regions, including the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and China.

Logistics plays a vital role in Saudi Vision 2030, supporting economic diversification from oil dependence.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News in June 2022, Suliman Al-Mazroua, CEO of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, emphasized that the sector requires substantial investment from both the government and the private sector by 2030.

He also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s commitment to creating a conducive business environment to attract global transportation companies, positioning the nation as one of the world’s busiest logistics hubs.

Topics: AJEX #logistics Suliman Al-Mazroua National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP)

Related

AJEX Logistics Services inks deal with Dammam Airports Co. to expand Saudi operations 
Business & Economy
AJEX Logistics Services inks deal with Dammam Airports Co. to expand Saudi operations 

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia elected ISO council member for two years
Saudi Arabia elected ISO council member for two years
Spotify highlights rising talents by naming Zena Emad as September’s EQUAL Arabia Ambassador
Spotify highlights rising talents by naming Zena Emad as September’s EQUAL Arabia Ambassador
BBC Cairo staff reaches agreement on wages and benefits after multiple strikes
BBC Cairo staff reaches agreement on wages and benefits after multiple strikes
Lone gunman fires at US Embassy in Lebanon
Lone gunman fires at US Embassy in Lebanon
Saudi FM, Somalia PM meet on UNGA sidelines
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with Somalia’s Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Thursday in New York.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.