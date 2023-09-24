You are here

Arab forum calls for localization of renewable energy sector
The forum stressed the need for universities in the Arab region to focus on sectors like renewable power, energy efficiency and management.
RIYADH: As several nations in the Middle East and North Africa region are steadily diversifying their economies, the Arab Forum for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency has urged them to focus on localizing the nonconventional power sector, according to Qatar News Agency.

The eighth edition of the forum, held in the Jordanian capital Amman, also called for manufacturing electric cars locally and contributing to new energy sources like green hydrogen.

Furthermore, the forum stressed the need for universities in the Arab region to focus on renewable power, energy efficiency and management besides electric cars, smart cities and green hydrogen.

Earlier this month, a report released by the Global Energy Monitor revealed that the MENA region has witnessed a surge of 292 gigawatts in prospective renewable energy capacity, marking a 400 percent year-over-year growth since 2022.

According to the report, this surge in capacity is substantial enough to meet the energy demands of countries like Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar combined.

Meanwhile, G20 leaders, during the recently concluded summit in New Delhi, had agreed to triple renewable energy capacity globally by 2030.

RIYADH: In a bid to expedite first-time home ownership among Saudi families, the National Housing Co. has reiterated its commitment to achieve a total delivery of up to 30,000 units by September 2023 in partnership with property developers. 

The announcement coincided with the celebration of the 93rd Saudi National Day, further emphasizing the National Housing Co.’s objective of providing modern accommodations to over 300,000 individuals by 2025.

This mission also aligns with the firm’s efforts to accelerate the pace of first-time home ownership, with the provision of diverse housing options and high-quality projects contributing significantly to the development of the real estate supply in the Kingdom. 

Saudi Arabia’s financial markets surpass Vision 2030’s strategic goals in 2022

Saudi Arabia’s financial markets surpass Vision 2030’s strategic goals in 2022
Updated 51 min 20 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s financial markets surpass Vision 2030’s strategic goals in 2022

Saudi Arabia’s financial markets surpass Vision 2030’s strategic goals in 2022
Updated 51 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Reflecting robust economic growth, Saudi Arabia’s financial markets reported a remarkable performance in 2022, surpassing the targets outlined in Vision 2030. 

The Kingdom’s Capital Market Authority witnessed an uptick in 2022, with 49 new listings, beating the projected 24 for that year, marking a completion rate of 204 percent, according to a statement by Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, chairman of the authority. 

The stock market’s capitalization as a proportion of the country’s gross domestic product also increased by 91 percent, exceeding the initial Vision 2030 strategic objective of 77 percent. 

Furthermore, the debt instruments market had initially aimed to comprise 18.7 percent of the GDP. However, by the end of the year, it exceeded this target, constituting 32 percent of the GDP, achieving a completion rate of 171 percent. 

El-Kuwaiz noted that these figures and other achievements contributed to making the market a model to be followed among the regional markets. 
He added: “As we celebrate this year’s National Day, the Kingdom has advanced 7 positions in the annual World Competitiveness Yearbook issued by the International Institute for Management Development for 2023, reaching the 17th position globally out of 64 countries that are the most competitive in the world, and the third among the G20 countries, supported by strong economic and financial performance in 2022 and improved business legislation.” 

Additionally, by the close of the second quarter of 2023, the financial market witnessed a significant uptick in numbers.   

Investment funds soared to a historic peak of 1,130, marking a 34.68 percent surge from the 839 funds in the same period last year.   

Participants across both general and specialized investment funds climbed 33.5 percent year on year, reaching 901,896 from 675,465 in the same timeframe the previous year.   

The second quarter of this year also saw the ownership value of foreign investors in the primary stock market elevate to SR298.45 billion ($79.5 billion). This is a 5.1 percent increase from SR284.01 billion recorded in the second quarter of 2022. 

With this momentum, the CMA is now outlining its strategy spanning 2024-2026. Central to its blueprint is the objective to spur sustainable advancements in the financial realm, breaking new grounds and further strengthening the national economic fabric, El-Kuwaiz noted.

‘UN Group of Friends for Digital Cooperation’ launched to promote sustainability and inclusivity

‘UN Group of Friends for Digital Cooperation’ launched to promote sustainability and inclusivity
Updated 24 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

‘UN Group of Friends for Digital Cooperation’ launched to promote sustainability and inclusivity

‘UN Group of Friends for Digital Cooperation’ launched to promote sustainability and inclusivity
Updated 24 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The “UN Group of Friends for Digital Cooperation” was launched at the UN headquarters in New York by five member states of the Digital Cooperation Organization — Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Cyprus, Pakistan and Rwanda, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The SPA said the DCO formed the group to facilitate international digital cooperation and advocate sustainable growth of the electronic economy, promoting prosperity and social inclusion globally.

This initiative was introduced on the sidelines of the 78th UN Annual General Assembly meeting. 

The group underscored the profound impact of digital technologies on societies over the past two decades, connecting billions of individuals, governments and businesses. It will actively support collective efforts to enhance the digital economy.

The DCO, headquartered in Riyadh, strongly supports this initiative and its member states’ active participation.

Dima Al-Yahya, secretary-general of the DCO, said: “The establishment of the UN Group of Friends for Digital Cooperation by the Digital Cooperation Organization is an initiative aimed at contributing to realigning the UN’s sustainable development goals for 2030 through international multi-stakeholder collaboration and action.”

She added: “We are pleased that the Republic of Cyprus has joined the Group of Friends for Digital Cooperation.”

Thessalia Shambou, commissioner at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus and an observer at the UN, emphasized that the DCO will play a pivotal role in uniting member states to leverage the potential of cooperation and expedite the achievement of SDGs.

The group’s launch reaffirms the commitment of the DCO and its member states to foster a sustainable and more inclusive digital economy, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030’s objectives to drive economic diversification, nurture innovation and entrepreneurship, and empower youth and women in the digital sphere.

The DCO, established in November 2020, is the world’s first standalone international intergovernmental organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of an inclusive and sustainable digital economy.

This global multilateral organization brings together the ministries of communications and information technology of its member states, focusing on empowering youth, women and entrepreneurs.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has reached a significant milestone as its gross domestic product crossed the coveted 1 trillion-dollar mark for the first time, revealed the umbrella body of the Kingdom’s business community. 

According to the state-run news agency, the Federation of Saudi Chambers revealed that the Kingdom achieved the GDP of SR4.15 trillion ($1.11 trillion), meeting the state’s goals for 2025. 

The Saudi Press Agency cited the FSC study reporting that the Kingdom achieved an economic growth rate of 8.7 percent in 2022, the highest among the member states of G20. 

The report also found that the private sector’s contribution to the economy increased to SR1.63 trillion, or 41 percent of GDP in 2022, with a growth rate of 5.3 percent. 

Strengthening the non-oil private sector is a crucial agenda of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, as the Kingdom’s economy has steadily reduced its dependence on oil. 

The report added that non-governmental investments increased to SR907.5 billion, with a growth rate of 32.6 percent in 2022, while the number of private workers rose from 8.08 million in 2021 to 9.42 million in 2022. 

Moreover, the number of Saudis working in the private sector increased from 1.91 million in 2021 to 2.19 million in 2022. 

Highlighting Saudi Arabia’s success in its economic diversification efforts, the Saudi Chamber of Commerce added that the value of non-oil exports reached SR315.7 billion in 2022, accounting for 20.5 percent of commodity exports. 

Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund said Saudi Arabia’s fiscal prospects are solid in the near term, with risks broadly balanced, driven by Vision 2030, which has been diversifying the Kingdom’s economy since its launch in 2016. 

According to the UN financial agency, Saudi Arabia has sufficient precautionary reserves, and the peg of the exchange rate to the US dollar served the Kingdom’s economy well. 

IMF added that Saudi Arabia has maintained its average consumer price index despite rising inflation in other nooks.

Global hospitality leaders eye investment opportunities at Abu Dhabi summit

Global hospitality leaders eye investment opportunities at Abu Dhabi summit
Updated 24 September 2023
Reina Takla
Nour El-Shaeri
Follow

Global hospitality leaders eye investment opportunities at Abu Dhabi summit

Global hospitality leaders eye investment opportunities at Abu Dhabi summit
  • Key industry players from over 50 countries convene at the Future Hospitality Summit from Sept. 25-27
Updated 24 September 2023
Reina Takla Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: The global hospitality sector is set to witness a significant influx of investment as key industry players from over 50 countries convene at the Future Hospitality Summit in Abu Dhabi from Sept. 25-27.

Centered around the theme “Focus on Investment,” the event will serve as a catalyst for change, facilitating interactions among over 1,000 hospitality leaders through debates, dialogues, initiatives, and announcements.

Hosted at the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, the agenda for the three-day event includes contributions from more than 150 speakers in the form of panel discussions, one-on-one interviews, roundtables, innovation pitches, and student-led sessions.

In an interview with Arab News, Jonathan Worsley, chairman of the organizing company The Bench, said that participants can expect a myriad of networking opportunities and receptions throughout the course of the summit.

“From our tried and tested FHS business card exchange and networking receptions to early morning runs, yoga classes, culinary tours, and golf, there are countless experiences available to connect and network for our delegates,” he said.

“As the region’s leading tourism and hospitality summit, we look forward to three action-packed days of discussion, debate, and dealmaking,” he added. 

Worsley told Arab News that the event would explore a diverse array of topics such as the role of environmental, social, and corporate governance, the effects of the current geopolitical landscape on investment opportunities, and the incorporation of technology in the sector.

“Technology will once again be at the forefront of the FHS program with leaders discussing the future of the hospitality and travel tech stack. One of the sessions I am personally very excited about is the presentation by Cenk Sidar, CEO and co-founder of Enquire AI, who will share key insights on the power of artificial intelligence and how it is transforming business decision-making,” Worsley said.

He also highlighted a panel discussion to be led by Marco S. Rentsch, partner at PwC Middle East’s Global Consulting Hospitality and Tourism Center of Excellence. The session will explore the ongoing digital transformation within the hospitality sector and examine best practices and strategies across various industries.

“This panel discussion will cover topics such as how technology can improve operating processes, how data can be monetized and used to optimize the guest experience, and how technology can support meeting ESG goals in the sector,” Worsley said.

“In the lead up to FHS, I spoke with Tatiana Labaki, head of hotel and tourism advisory at TONOMUS NEOM, who is one of the panelists in this session, and she mentioned that as technology is seen as an enabler of an optimal, frictionless, and seamless guest experience we should always start our understanding from the guest journey,” he said.

“She also believes that technology will support the key hospitality verticals, including the guest experience, top-line revenue, and operational/cost efficiencies,” he added.

Worsley believes that fostering entrepreneurship is essential for driving technological adoption and enabling innovation in the hospitality sector. “FHS is proud to act as a springboard for promising startups in the industry,” he added. 

With Yas Island, Miral has showcased that by bringing together world-class attrac-tions, including award-winning theme parks, and a vast portfolio of leisure and hospitality offerings.

Jonathan Brown, chief portfolio officer of Miral

“At The Bench, we’re passionate about helping entrepreneurs position their startups for success and to accelerate their growth, and again this year, we will be hosting the FHS Startup Den in which 11 finalists will be pitching to a senior panel of judges. These startups are tech platforms that are transforming the industry,” he stated.

The event will also highlight the importance of sustainability within the hospitality industry. Worsley noted that given that 2023 is the UAE’s Year of Sustainability and with COP28 scheduled to take place in Dubai, the FHS will bring an unprecedented focus on sustainability issues.

He added that the event will host the finals of the Sustainable Hospitality Challenge, a global competition for students.

“We also look forward to working with our partners Fresh on Table again this year to bring local produce to the food and beverage experience at FHS and to promote local businesses and sustainability in the hospitality sector,” he said.

“Fresh on Table is a digital marketplace that promotes locally sourced food by bringing buyers and local sellers together. Through our partnership with Fresh on Table last year, we were able to save 288 kilos of carbon emissions and 44,168 food miles by sourcing local produce for the conference menu,” he added. 

FASTFACT

Centered around the theme ‘Focus on Investment,’ the event will serve as a catalyst for change, facilitating interactions among over 1,000 hospitality leaders through debates, dialogues, initiatives, and announcements.

He further elaborated that Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island will contribute to the event’s focus on sustainability by aiding FHS in becoming carbon-neutral through Hilton’s award-winning sustainability measurement program, LightStay.

“As part of this initiative, we will be measuring and analyzing the environmental impact of FHS 2023 using their proprietary LightStay Meeting Impact Calculator. Once the event is completed, the CO2 emissions will be offset by procuring carbon offset credits from Hilton’s partners — the South Pole Group,” he added.

In an interview with Arab News, Jonathan Brown, chief portfolio officer of the host sponsor Miral, stated that high-level business events such as the FHS play a key role in accelerating diversification and economic development.

“With Yas Island, Miral has showcased that by bringing together world-class attractions, including award-winning theme parks, and a vast portfolio of leisure and hospitality offerings, we can deliver a one-stop destination that provides unique and memorable experiences for our guests and business travelers from across the world,” Brown said.

“We are looking forward to welcoming industry leaders to explore the exceptional experiences this remarkable island has to offer. We encourage guests to take the opportunity to witness first-hand the remarkable offerings that make Yas Island a preferred destination for hospitality and leisure,” he added.

“To further enhance their experience, across the three days there will be a variety of networking activities hosted across the island, including a welcome reception at the Cafe del Mar Beach Club at Yas Bay Waterfront, a networking event at the luxurious Saadiyat Rotana Resort on Saadiyat Island and a closing party at Lock, Stock and Barrel on Yas Bay Waterfront as well,” Brown added.

