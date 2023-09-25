Saudi industry minister conducts meetings with Chinese mining companies

RIYADH: In a bid to strengthen economic ties between Saudi Arabia and China, the Kingdom’s minister of industry and mineral resources held bilateral discussions with leading mining companies during a visit to Shanghai.

During his meeting, Bandar Alkhorayef consulted with the chairman of CMOC Group, Yuan Honglin, to explore potential opportunities within the natural resources sector. The assembly touched on the utilization of accumulated experience in mining and processing, including smelting and refining of both essential and rare metals, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Alkhorayef also spoke on different topics related to the iron and steel industry with Wang Ming, a senior figure from Baosteel.

Furthermore, the minister conducted a series of talks in the Chinese city, during which he met with the chairmen of Kingfa, CATL, Liaoning Fangda Group, and China Gas.

In addition to discussing areas of cooperation, these conversations focused on enhancing industry and mining collaboration, exchanging experiences between private sector organizations, and opinions on how the fields in both countries are developing.

During the forum, Alkhorayef stopped at the headquarters of Saudi Basic Industries Corp. in Shanghai to discuss the company’s experience in the Chinese market and its global expertise in the petrochemical industry with the regional president for North Asia, Li Lei.

Moreover, the minister visited Huawei’s research, development, and innovation headquarters and gained insights into the company’s advanced processes utilized in precision technologies and optical components.

This trip is part of Alkhorayef’s ambition to strengthen Saudi Arabia and China’s commercial ties in the mining and industrial sectors.

The primary objective is to assess the two countries’ strong investment prospects and highlight the Kingdom’s efforts to advance these industries.

In addition, Alkhorayef also paid a visit to the headquarters of the CHINT Group, a Chinese company based in Shanghai.

During this gathering, he engaged in discussions with Zhu Xinmin, chairman of CHINT, concerning the promotion of investment collaboration between the two countries in the fields of electrical industries, water technologies, and energy.

Their conversations explored the group’s strategies for integrating knowledge and expanding its presence in the Kingdom, specifically focusing on knowledge transfer, technology exchange, and training initiatives.