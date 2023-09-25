You are here

  • Home
  • Iraqi torture victims still waiting for US compensation, two decades after invasion

Iraqi torture victims still waiting for US compensation, two decades after invasion

Iraqi torture victims still waiting for US compensation, two decades after invasion
About 100,000 Iraqis were detained by the US and its coalition allies between 2003 and 2009 after the US invasion of Iraq in 2003 (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b7axp

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Iraqi torture victims still waiting for US compensation, two decades after invasion

Iraqi torture victims still waiting for US compensation, two decades after invasion
  • No evidence found that the US government paid any compensation or other redress to victims of detainee abuse in Iraq, nor issued any individual apologies
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: The US government has apparently failed to compensate Iraqis who were tortured or abused two decades after evidence surfaced that US forces mistreated inmates at prisons they ran in Iraq, Human Rights Watch said on Monday.

About 100,000 Iraqis were detained by the US and its coalition allies between 2003 and 2009 after the US invasion of Iraq in 2003.

HRW and other organzations documented torture and other abuse by US forces in Iraq. Survivors of abuse have given accounts of the treatment they suffered, but have received little recognition from the US government and no compensation.

“Twenty years on, Iraqis who were tortured by US personnel still have no clear path for filing a claim or receiving any kind of redress or recognition from the US government,” said the Washington director at HRW, Sarah Yager.

“US officials have indicated that they prefer to leave torture in the past, but the long-term effects of torture are still a daily reality for many Iraqis and their families,” Yager said. 

Between April and July 2023, HRW interviewed a former detainee at the notorious Abu Ghraib prison called Taleb Al-Majli and three anonymous people with knowledge of his detention, and condition after his release.

He claims to be one of the men in a photograph that was circulated widely showing a group of naked, hooded prisoners on top of one another in a human pyramid, while two US soldiers smiled behind them.

“Two American soldiers, one male and one female, ordered us to strip naked. They piled us prisoners on top of each other. I was one of them,” Al-Majli said.

Al-Majli said that US forces detained him while he was visiting relatives in Anbar province in 2003 during a round-up of old men and boys in the village he was staying in. 

After being held for a few days at Habbaniya military base and at an unknown location in Iraq, US forces moved Al-Majli to Abu Ghraib prison. 

“It was then the torture started. They took away our clothes. They mocked us constantly while we were blindfolded with hoods over our heads. We were completely powerless. I was tortured by police dogs, sound bombs, live fire and water hoses,” he said.

HRW said his story of detention at Abu Ghraib is credible and that Al-Majli presented corroborating evidence, including a prisoner identity card with his full name, inmate number and cell block, which he said US forces issued him at Abu Ghraib after taking his photo, iris scan and fingerprints. 

Al-Majli also showed the organization a letter he obtained in 2013 from the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights, a governmental body with the mandate to protect and promote human rights in Iraq, confirming his detention at Abu Ghraib prison, including his date of arrest, and listing the same inmate number as his prisoner identity card.

For two decades, he has sought compensation and an apology for the abuse he was subjected to. He sought help from the Iraqi Bar Association and the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights but they could not assist. He said that he did not know how to contact the US military and raise a claim.

HRW wrote to the US Department of Defense in June 2023 outlining Al-Majli’s case and requesting information on compensation for survivors of torture in Iraq. No response was received. 

“The US secretary of defense and attorney general should investigate allegations of torture and other abuse of people detained by the US abroad during counterinsurgency operations linked to its ‘Global War on Terrorism,’” Yager said. 

“US authorities should initiate appropriate prosecutions against anyone implicated, whatever their rank or position. The US should provide compensation, recognition and official apologies to survivors of abuse and their families,” she said.

The organization has found no evidence that the US government has paid any compensation or other redress to victims of detainee abuse in Iraq, nor has the US issued any individual apologies or made other amends.

Topics: Abu Ghraib prison Iraq invasion Iraq

Related

Judge rejects military contractor’s effort to toss out Abu Ghraib torture lawsuit
Middle-East
Judge rejects military contractor’s effort to toss out Abu Ghraib torture lawsuit
Middle-East
Abu Ghraib torture case revived

Latest talks between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt over mega dam on the Nile end without breakthrough

Updated 3 sec ago
AP
Follow

Latest talks between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt over mega dam on the Nile end without breakthrough

Latest talks between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt over mega dam on the Nile end without breakthrough
  • Egypt’s water ministry blamed Ethiopia for the failure to make a breakthrough, alleging that Addis Ababa was “opposed to any compromise”
  • Talks resumed in August after a long hiatus, with Ethiopia and Egypt hoping to reach a deal by November
Updated 3 sec ago
AP
ADDIS ABABA: The latest talks over the mega dam that Ethiopia is building on the Nile River’s main tributary have broken up without an agreement.
The two-day talks between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt on the disputed Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam ended on Sunday night in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital.
Ethiopia’s chief negotiator, Seleshi Bekele, said the countries had “exchanged constructive ideas on various outstanding issues” and added that his country remains committed to continuing the negotiations.
Egypt’s water ministry blamed Ethiopia for the failure to make a breakthrough, alleging that Addis Ababa was “opposed to any compromise.” It expressed concern and said an agreement was needed to protect Egypt’s water security and national interests.
Talks have rumbled on for years over the controversial $4.6 billion project, whose construction started in 2011. It is expected to produce over 6,000 megawatts of electricity — double Ethiopia’s current output and enough to make it a net energy exporter.
Ethiopia sees the dam as essential to its development but downstream Egypt — the Arab world’s most populous country — fears it will restrict its share of the Nile water, critical for its huge population of 100 million people.
About 85 percent of the river’s flow originates from the Blue Nile in Ethiopia though Egypt has received the lion’s share of the Nile’s waters under decades-old agreements dating back to the British colonial era.
Sudan, also downstream from the Blue Nile where the dam is located, wants a deal to regulate the amount of water Ethiopia will release in the event of a major drought.
Talks resumed in August after a long hiatus, with Ethiopia and Egypt hoping to reach a deal by November. Earlier this month Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the final phase in filling the dam’s reservoir had been completed.
Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said his country is already facing serious water scarcity issues and criticized Ethiopia for having embarked on the dam’s construction without consulting fellow Nile states.
Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen told the UN body on Saturday that the dam represented the “legitimate development aspirations of Ethiopians,” and asserted that it would help increase regional integration and prosperity.
On Monday, Ethiopia’s foreign ministry said Egyptian and Sudanese concerns were also “legitimate” but added that its rights need to be protected.

Thousands of Armenians flee Nagorno-Karabakh as Turkish president visits Azerbaijan

Thousands of Armenians flee Nagorno-Karabakh as Turkish president visits Azerbaijan
Updated 40 min 41 sec ago
AP
Follow

Thousands of Armenians flee Nagorno-Karabakh as Turkish president visits Azerbaijan

Thousands of Armenians flee Nagorno-Karabakh as Turkish president visits Azerbaijan
  • Thousands of Armenians have streamed out of Nagorno-Karabakh after the Azerbaijani military reclaimed full control of the separatist region
  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is visiting Azerbaijan in a show of support to its ally
Updated 40 min 41 sec ago
AP

YEREVAN: Thousands of Armenians streamed out of Nagorno-Karabakh after the Azerbaijani military reclaimed full control of the breakaway region while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Azerbaijan Monday in a show of support to its ally.
The Azerbaijani military routed Armenian forces in a 24-hour blitz last week, forcing the separatist authorities to agree to lay down weapons and start talks on Nagorno-Karabakh’s “reintegration” into Azerbaijan after three decades of separatist rule.
A second round of talks between Azerbaijani officials and separatist representatives began in Khojaly Tuesday following the opening meeting last week.
While Azerbaijan pledged to respect the rights of ethnic Armenians in the region and restore supplies after a 10-month blockade, many local residents feared reprisals and said they were planning to leave for Armenia.
The Armenian government said that 4,850 Nagorno-Karabakh residents had fled to Armenia as of midday Monday.
“It was a nightmare. There are no words to describe. The village was heavily shelled. Almost no one is left in the village,” said one of the evacuees who spoke to The Associated Press in the Armenian city of Kornidzor and refused to give her name for security reasons.
Moscow said that Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh were assisting the evacuation.
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said Monday that two of its soldiers were killed a day earlier when a military truck hit a land mine. It didn’t name the area where the explosion occurred.
In an address to the nation Sunday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said his government was working with international partners to protect the rights and security of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.
“If these efforts do not produce concrete results, the government will welcome our sisters and brothers from Nagorno-Karabakh in the Republic of Armenia with every care,” he said.
Demonstrators demanding Pashinyan’s resignation continued blocking the Armenian capital’s main avenues Monday, clashing occasionally with police.
Russian peacekeepers have been in the region since 2020, when a Russian-brokered armistice ended a six-week war between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Pashinyan and many others in Armenia accused the peacekeepers of failing to prevent the hostilities and protect the Armenian population. Moscow rejected the accusations, arguing that its forces had no legal grounds to intervene, particularly after Pashinyan’s recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan.
“We are categorically against attempts to put the blame on the Russian side, especially the Russian peacekeepers, who have shown a true heroism,” Peskov said in a conference call with reporters.
He demurred when asked whether the Russian peacekeepers would remain in the region, saying that “no one can really say anything for now.”
Nagorno-Karabakh came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces, backed by the Armenian military, in separatist fighting that ended in 1994. During the war in 2020, Azerbaijan took back parts of Nagorno-Karabakh along with surrounding territory that Armenian forces had claimed during the earlier conflict.
In December, Azerbaijan imposed a blockade of the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, alleging that the Armenian government was using the road for mineral extraction and illicit weapons shipments to the region’s separatist forces.
Armenia charged that the closure denied basic food and fuel supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh’s approximately 120,000 people. Azerbaijan rejected the accusation, arguing the region could receive supplies through the Azerbaijani city of Aghdam — a solution long resisted by Nagorno-Karabakh authorities, who called it a strategy for Azerbaijan to gain control of the region.
On Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged support for Armenia and Armenians, saying that France will mobilize food and medical aid for the population of Nagorno-Karabakh, and keep working toward a ‘’sustainable peace’’ in the region.
France, which has a big Armenian diaspora, has for decades played a mediating role in Nagorno-Karabakh. A few hundred people rallied outside the French Foreign Ministry over the weekend, demanding sanctions against Azerbaijan and accusing Paris of not doing enough to protect Armenian interests in the region.
“France is very vigilant about Armenia’s territorial integrity because that is what is at stake,” Macron said in an interview with France-2 and TF1 television, accusing Russia of complicity with Azerbaijan and charging that Turkiye threatens Armenia’s borders.
Russia has been the main ally and sponsor of Armenia and has a military base there, but it also has sought to maintain friendly ties with Azerbaijan. But Moscow’s clout in the region has waned quickly amid the Russian war in Ukraine while the influence of Azerbaijan’s top ally Turkiye has increased.
Erdogan arrived in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan exclave on Monday for talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to discuss Turkiye-Azerbaijan ties and regional and global issues. Nakhchivan is cut off from the rest of Azerbaijan by Armenian territory but forms a slim border with Turkiye.
During his one-day trip to the region, Erdogan will also attend the opening of a gas pipeline and a modernized military base, his office added in a statement.
Asked about Erdogan’s visit, Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesman, voiced hope that it will “contribute to the regional security and help normalize life in Karabakh.”

Topics: Armenia Turkiye Azerbaijan

Related

Special ‘The warmth, the goodness’: From Shahrukh Khan to Messi, global celebrities all praise for Saudi Arabia photos
World
‘The warmth, the goodness’: From Shahrukh Khan to Messi, global celebrities all praise for Saudi Arabia
Ethnic Armenians from the first group of about 30 people from Nagorno-Karabakh have dinner at a hotel in Armenia.
World
First refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh arrive in Armenia following Azerbaijan’s military offensive

Jordan’s archaeological discoveries reach 100,000 with 15,000 registered sites

Jordan’s archaeological discoveries reach 100,000 with 15,000 registered sites
Updated 25 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

Jordan’s archaeological discoveries reach 100,000 with 15,000 registered sites

Jordan’s archaeological discoveries reach 100,000 with 15,000 registered sites
  • Jordan’s tourism sector currently provides 55,000 employment opportunities
Updated 25 September 2023
Arab News

Jordan’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Makram Qeisi announced that the kingdom has uncovered a total of 100,000 archaeological sites, with 15,000 of them officially registered, Petra news agency reported on Sunday. 

The announcement was made during the inauguration of a workshop at the iHERITAGE exhibition for the ICT Mediterranean platform, which focused on UNESCO cultural heritage. The platform featured holographic representations of Petra, Jordanian folklore, and museums at the Petra visitor center.

Jordan’s tourism sector currently provides 55,000 employment opportunities and contributes 13 percent to the country’s gross domestic product. Plans are underway to further expand and modernize this sector in line with the country’s economic vision.

The exhibition marked the official launch of the website for Petra and other tourist destinations. The website offers a 3D tourism experience.

Topics: Jordan

Iraq says foreign policy objective is to bolster humanitarian response rates in Syria, Yemen 

Iraq says foreign policy objective is to bolster humanitarian response rates in Syria, Yemen 
Updated 25 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

Iraq says foreign policy objective is to bolster humanitarian response rates in Syria, Yemen 

Iraq says foreign policy objective is to bolster humanitarian response rates in Syria, Yemen 
  • Iraq advocates for a Syrian-Syrian resolution to the Syrian crisis and a Yemeni-Yemeni solution to the Yemeni situation
Updated 25 September 2023
Arab News

Boosting the humanitarian response rates in Yemen and Syria aligns with Iraq’s foreign policy objective, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday. 

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is committed to a balanced approach in representing Iraq’s interests. It has consistently conveyed its stance on key developments in Yemen, Syria, and various Arab nations,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahhaf told Iraqi News Agency.

“Iraq advocates for a Syrian-Syrian resolution to the Syrian crisis and a Yemeni-Yemeni solution to the Yemeni situation, without external intervention. Our commitment lies in an escalating and expanding effort to achieve the highest levels of humanitarian response, given the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Yemen and Syria,” Al-Sahhaf added.

Al-Sahhaf said Iraq had voiced this position during its participation in international meetings led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein. 

“Our primary focus is on securing the necessary resources and support for all parties involved in Yemen and Syria, with the aim of facilitating a path that preserves the unity of interests within these countries. This is the foundational principle guiding our efforts,” he said. 

The Iraqi official says his country is committed to regional stability and the well-being of its neighbors, as it actively engages in diplomatic efforts to address the crises in Yemen and Syria while placing a strong emphasis on humanitarian assistance.

Topics: Yemen Syria Iraq

Bahrain FM meets UN secretary-general

Bahrain FM meets UN secretary-general
Updated 25 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

Bahrain FM meets UN secretary-general

Bahrain FM meets UN secretary-general
Updated 25 September 2023
Arab News

Bahrain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani held talks recently with Antonio Guterres, the secretary-general of the UN, on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly.

Al-Zayani and Guterres discussed Bahrain’s cooperation with the UN and its agencies, and various topics of common interest, state news agency BNA reported on Sunday. 

Guterres thanked Bahrain for its support of the UN, and progress in developing a sustainable economy, and wished the kingdom further prosperity.

Topics: Bahrain

Latest updates

Iraqi torture victims still waiting for US compensation, two decades after invasion
Iraqi torture victims still waiting for US compensation, two decades after invasion
Saudi Arabia agency wins global prize for efficient government spending
Saudi Arabia agency wins global prize for efficient government spending
A guide to uncovering Europe’s Islamic heritage this autumn
A guide to uncovering Europe’s Islamic heritage this autumn
Latest talks between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt over mega dam on the Nile end without breakthrough
Latest talks between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt over mega dam on the Nile end without breakthrough
Picasso masterpiece begins pre-auction tour in Dubai
Picasso masterpiece begins pre-auction tour in Dubai

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.