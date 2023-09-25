Closing Bell: TASI sheds 71 points to 10,878; Lumi Rental Co. shines on trading debut  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index declined 71.48 points, or 0.65 percent, on Monday to close at 10,877.94.
The parallel market Nomu took a bigger hit, falling 134.04 points to 22,236.99.
MSCI Tadawul 30 Index, on the other hand, dipped 7.91 points to settle at 1,399.48.
TASI reported a trading turnover of SR5.3 billion ($1.4 billion), with 36 stocks gaining and 188 falling.
Nomu saw a trading turnover of SR45.6 million.
Lumi Rental Co. emerged as TASI’s standout performer on its first trading day.
The car rental company began trading under the symbol 4262 with an opening price of SR66 per share. It closed the session at SR85.80, a 30 percent increase.
Saudi Real Estate Co. and Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. also posted notable gains, closing at SR14.06 and SR0.16, up 9.84 percent and 6.67 percent, respectively.
Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. and First Milling Co. were among other companies that ended the day on a positive note.
In contrast, Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. closed as the day’s underperformer, dropping 7.35 percent to SR31.50.
Other poorly performed companies included Arabian Pipes Co. and Salama Cooperative Insurance Co., whose shares decreased to SR82.90 and SR28.50, falling 7.06 percent and 6.71 percent, respectively.
Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. and Saudi Airlines Catering Co. were also among TASI’s worst performers.
In Nomu, Abdulaziz and Mansour Ibrahim Albabtin Co. rose 9.09 percent to SR48.
Molan Steel Co. also finished in the green, rising 6.98 percent to SR6.90.
Paper Home Co., Gas Arabian Services Co. and Aljouf Mineral Water Bottling Co. joined the list of gainers, closing at SR190, SR7.49, and SR31.20 following gains of 4.97 percent, 4.32 percent and 2.97 percent, respectively.