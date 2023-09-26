Egypt awards oil and gas exploration blocks to Eni, BP, QatarEnergy, Zarubezhneft 

You are here

Eni would take two blocks by itself and a third in a coalition with BP and QatarEnergy, while Zarubezhneft was also awarded a block.  Photo/Shutterstock
CAIRO: Egypt awarded on Tuesday four blocks in an oil and gas exploration bid round for concessions in the Mediterranean and Nile Delta to Italy’s Eni, BP, QatarEnergy, and Russia's Zarubezhneft, the petroleum ministry said. 

Eni would take two blocks by itself and a third in a coalition with BP and QatarEnergy, while Zarubezhneft was also awarded a block. 

This comes after Egypt’s petroleum ministry launched an international bidding round on Monday for exploration in 23 open blocks, with the offer deadline set for Feb. 25, according to Reuters. 

The round includes 10 areas in Egypt’s Western Desert, two in the Eastern Desert, seven in the Gulf of Suez and four in the Red Sea, the ministry said. 

Egypt, the most populous Arab country, has sought to position itself as a regional energy hub. 

Fitch upgrades Oman’s credit rating to BB+

Fitch upgrades Oman’s credit rating to BB+
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Fitch upgrades Oman’s credit rating to BB+

Fitch upgrades Oman’s credit rating to BB+
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Reflecting Oman’s commitment to fiscal stability, US-based Fitch Ratings upgraded the Gulf nation’s long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to “BB+” from “BB.”  

According to the agency, the Omani government’s dedication to implementing measures to maintain financial security was a key factor contributing to the advancement. 

This promise comes in response to the challenging scenario of the oil price’s breakeven point, which has declined from $80-90 per barrel between 2017 and 2019 to less than $70 per barrel in 2023. 

The agency also noted that the upgrade implied that the government would not backtrack on recent fiscal consolidation measures. 

“The reduction of Oman’s fiscal breakeven price to below $70 per barrel over our forecast horizon from $80-$90 over 2017-19 significantly reduces vulnerability to oil price swings, although risks remain,” said Fitch Ratings in its report.

Saudi Arabia, Singapore strengthen economic ties with business forum

Saudi Arabia, Singapore strengthen economic ties with business forum
Updated 23 min 10 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia, Singapore strengthen economic ties with business forum

Saudi Arabia, Singapore strengthen economic ties with business forum
Updated 23 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a move poised to bolster economic ties between Saudi Arabia and Singapore, the Kingdom’s Minister of Commerce, Majid Al-Qasabi, led a delegation of 36 officials on a working visit to the Southeast Asian country on Tuesday to explore potential bilateral agreements.

This visit, which extends until Sept. 27, is a key part of the Saudi-Singaporean Business Forum, focused on boosting trade in goods and services. The forum aims to foster collaboration in emerging industries, enhance digital literacy, and promote entrepreneurship, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency. 

The first day of the forum featured crucial discussions covering the Singaporean education system, cooperation in endowments, and opportunities for student skill development. 

Middle East tourism sector remains resilient despite investment issues: industry leaders  

Middle East tourism sector remains resilient despite investment issues: industry leaders  
Updated 41 min 27 sec ago
ROMMER M. BALABA  
Follow

Middle East tourism sector remains resilient despite investment issues: industry leaders  

Middle East tourism sector remains resilient despite investment issues: industry leaders  
Updated 41 min 27 sec ago
ROMMER M. BALABA  

ABU DHABI: The Middle East’s tourism and hospitality sector remains upbeat despite a slew of issues affecting investments, particularly rising construction costs, funding delays and higher interest rates for development projects. 

Speaking at the Future Hospitality Summit in Abu Dhabi, industry leaders shared their observations on the challenging environment for new hotels in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and elsewhere in the region, and how this affects tourism targets. 

“The Middle East region, namely Saudi Arabia and UAE, is showing resilience in the face of rising construction costs for a combination of reasons, including investor profiles in the region, a robust economy and governmental policies and the rise of oil prices,” said Camil Yazbeck, global chief development officer for premium, midscale and economy segments at French multinational hospitality company Accor. 

“Governments, especially in Saudi Arabia, have a target to achieve based on the country’s vision. We are seeing determination in meeting this target, with close collaboration between the public and private sectors to ensure project delivery on schedule. In addition, international consultants are being appointed to accomplish multiple projects across either one or numerous markets,” he said. 

A study by hospitality consulting firm HVS, “Navigating the Investment Terrain: Trends in GCC Hotel Development Costs,” notes that Saudi Arabia has become the focus for investors as the Kingdom strives to turn itself into a travel destination to increase the tourism sector’s contribution to the local economy to over 10 percent. 

The paper also said that hotel rooms in the pipeline in Saudi Arabia are primarily upscale, accounting for 36 percent of the total projects, with the concentration of the number of rooms operated by the top three operators for the existing supply decreasing as the positioning moves from luxury to midscale hotels.  

Change in mindset 

The Kingdom is also the leading country of hotels in the pipeline, focusing on luxury and upper-upscale hotels. 

Industry data suggests that about 200,000 rooms are under development across the Gulf region. 

Hala Matar Choufany, HVS’s president for Middle East, Africa and South Asia, said that Saudi Arabia and the UAE “have particularly demonstrated a strong commitment to tourism as a driver of economic growth, which may provide the incentive needed to overcome cost challenges.”  

She added: “When considering the government role in hotel and destination development, many projects in the pipeline are less dependent on debt financing and arguably have lower return expectations when compared to the private sector and investment funds.”

But considering the historical development trend in the UAE and despite significant growth observed in the last 15 years, only 60 to 70 percent of planned projects materialize, with a typical delay of 18 to 24 months, Choufany commented. 

Such delays, however, have a more significant impact on supply and demand dynamics in critical cities with strong seasonality, such as Riyadh and Makkah, she said, and it was also not uncommon for smaller and midscale hotels with limited investment budgets to be less impacted when compared to large and luxury assets, which typically experience longer financing and completion timeline.  

The HVS executive nonetheless had a positive outlook: “The UAE has about 208,000 hotel rooms operating at an occupancy of around 70 percent. It is estimated that an additional 45,000 hotel rooms are planned to open, which at a similar occupancy rate suggests an increase of 10 million accommodated room nights. 

“Factoring in project delays, limited financing as well as increasing travel costs, we are of the view that arrivals will continue to grow albeit at a slower pace when compared to 2022 and 2023, and the current inventory will absorb demand increases,” Choufany said. 

As for Saudi Arabia, Choufany noted that considering the country’s considerable investment in tourism, strong growth was observed during the previous two years — although coming from a lower base. 

“Undoubtedly, the Saudi Arabia hotel development pipeline, projected at around 275 hotels  – 80,000 rooms – is likely to be more impacted by rising construction costs and increased lending rates, which may result in years of delays. Consequently, the number of visitors may be adjusted to 35 million by 2030, which remains a significant growth compared to 2022,” she added. 

In Accor’s case, Yazbeck said the group is seeing greater demand for conversion opportunities in regions where they are experiencing funding challenges. He added that this strategy accounted for around half of Accor’s openings last year. 

“Converting a hotel to one of our brands can be as simple as selecting ready-to-go design concepts or pursuing a completely bespoke design path … we have been on the owning side of the table, too, so we understand the mindset of an owner and are able to creatively find the solutions that work best for their specific property and investment objectives,” Yazbeck commented. 

Constructive creativity 

Looking forward, Filippo Sona, co-chairman of furniture suppliers Wood Couture, said companies can achieve their targets if they tackle hotel construction more creatively and strategically. 

“By entertaining more lean processes and targets to shorten the overall time frame, there will be savings on bank finance charges. Also, projects need to compass smaller development phases as opposed to having huge construction sites on the first phase in order to spread the risk over time,” Sona said. 

Michael McGovern, director of Dubai-based Compass Project Consulting, agreed: “In the face of rising construction costs, meeting tourism targets in the Middle East remains a practical aspiration, but it hinges on meticulous strategic planning, close collaboration among stakeholders, and the embrace of innovative construction techniques.” 

He added: “Developers must have robust financial contingency plans and diversified funding sources to buffer against delays. Collaborating with experienced project management consultancies, like us, can provide proactive risk mitigation strategies and effective communication with financial partners is crucial.” 

Meanwhile, industry leaders admit that while some costs may have to be passed on to customers, the overall approach has emphasized maintaining the service quality and guest experience. 

“In reality, the approach taken to recover the higher costs will depend on a combination of factors and the specific circumstances of the hotel project,” Choufany said. 

Sona added: “Engineering value, as opposed to value engineering, is the name of the game: anticipating versus curing. Rethinking and going back to the drawing board where possible is the solution. Where developments are advanced, there is the need to relook at costs or bring innovative solutions to recuperate equity invested.”

Oil Updates – prices slip as high interest rate outlook outweighs tight supply

Oil Updates – prices slip as high interest rate outlook outweighs tight supply
Updated 26 September 2023
Reuters
Follow

Oil Updates – prices slip as high interest rate outlook outweighs tight supply

Oil Updates – prices slip as high interest rate outlook outweighs tight supply
Updated 26 September 2023
Reuters

TOKYO/BEIJING: Oil prices fell on Tuesday amid concerns that fuel demand will be crimped by major central banks holding interest rates higher for longer, even with supply expected to be tight, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures were down 87 cents at $92.42 a barrel at 9:30 Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were trading 87 cents lower at $88.81.

“Fears of an economic recession may again dominate the oil market’s movement due to surging US bond yields following the Fed’s hawkish stance last week,” said Tina Teng, a market analyst at CMC Markets in Auckland.

The world’s top economic policymakers, the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, have over recent days reiterated their commitment to fight inflation, signalling tight policy may persist longer than previously anticipated. Higher interest rates slow economic growth, which curbs oil demand.

Separately on Monday, rating agency Moody’s said that a US government shutdown would harm the country’s credit, a warning coming one month after Fitch downgraded the US by one notch on the back of a debt ceiling crisis.

China’s property woes have also weighed on sentiment, CMC’s Teng added, with China Evergrande’s announcement on Monday evening that it had missed a bond coupon payment driving renewed investor pessimism on the sector, which had long been a major economic growth driver.

While supply remains tight as Russia and Saudi Arabia have extended production cuts to the end of the year, Moscow on Monday eased its temporary ban on gasoline and diesel exports, issued separately to stabilize the domestic market.

With China’s Golden Week holiday starting from Sunday, oil prices could gain support from a pick-up in travel and resulting oil product demand from the world’s second biggest oil consumer.

Oil prices have risen by around 30 percent since mid-year driven mostly by tighter supply, wiping off 0.5 percentage points from global GDP growth in the second half of this year, according to JP Morgan.

But the shock “is not large enough to threaten the expansion by itself,” the financial services firm added in a note.

 

Hilton plans to boost regional presence by more than 125%

Hilton plans to boost regional presence by more than 125%
Updated 26 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

Hilton plans to boost regional presence by more than 125%

Hilton plans to boost regional presence by more than 125%
Updated 26 September 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: As the travel and tourism industry rebounds in the Middle East post-COVID-19 pandemic, Hilton plans to boost its regional presence by more than 125 percent, according to a statement issued on Monday.

Speaking on the first day of the Future Hospitality in Abu Dhabi, Carlos Khneisser, vice president of development, Middle East and Africa, Hilton, said: “Our multi-brand growth strategy continues to show results, with close to 100 hotels — totaling almost 25,000 rooms — set to open in the Middle East in the near future.”

He said: “We are also proud to be managing an active pipeline, with approximately 70 percent of our Middle East projects currently under construction. We look forward to seeing these hotels come to fruition in the years ahead while continuing to agree on new properties.”

In Saudi Arabia, a key development market, multiple new properties were signed in August, including a Conrad Hotels and Resorts property in Riyadh’s Laysen Valley, two hotels in Abha, and a Canopy by Hilton at the Porta Jeddah Development.

With these signings, Saudi Arabia has become Hilton’s largest pipeline market in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the fourth largest globally.

In Qatar, LXR Hotels & Resorts welcomed The Plaza Doha to its portfolio earlier this year, further strengthening Hilton’s presence in the country. In addition, Hilton celebrated the debut of Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts on the African continent with the opening of Waldorf Astoria Cairo Heliopolis in September.

More openings are expected in the months ahead across a range of brands and countries.

