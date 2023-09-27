Closing bell: TASI edges up 1.5% to close at 11,077  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index closed at 11,076.94 points on Wednesday, marking an increase of 158.70, or 1.45 percent.
Simultaneously, the parallel market Nomu closed at 22,632.26, recording a rise of 225.43 points or 1.01 percent, while the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index also edged up 18.21 points to settle at 1,420.52, an increase of 1.3 percent.
By the day’s end, the main index recorded a trading value of SR5.7 billion ($1.5 billion) with 180 stocks advancing and 38 declining. On the other hand, Nomu reported a trade volume of SR33.3 million.
Elm Co. was the top performer on the main index with a 10 percent increase to close at SR781.20. Sinad Holding Co. also closed in green with a 7.22 percent increase to settle at SR12.18.
Al-Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance was amongst the top performers with a 6.33 percent increase to close at SR151.20.
Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Co. and Al Moammar Information Systems Co. were also on the list with an increase of 5.52 and 5.46 percent, closing at SR17.58 and SR143, respectively.
Conversely, the newly listed Lumi Rental Co. recorded the largest dip. It declined by 2.9 percent on the third day of its trading to SR83.6.
Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development and Arabian Drilling Co. also experienced setbacks, with their shares dropping SR2.22 and SR189.80, reflecting declines of 2.63 and 1.86 percent, respectively.
Losses were also reported for Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. and National Agricultural Development Co.
Nomu’s top performer was Advance International Co. for Communication and Information Technology, which saw an 18.48 percent jump to SR5.77.
Molan Steel Co. and Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co. also recorded notable gains, with their shares closing at SR8.18 and SR380.20, marking an increase of 16.86 and 15.21 percent, respectively.
National Building and Marketing Co. and Gas Arabian Services Co. fared well too.
On Nomu, International Human Resources Co. was the worst performer, declining by 6.95 percent, to close at SR4.55.
Other underperformers included Sure Global Tech Co. and Paper Home Co., whose share prices declined to SR72 and SR178.80, a drop of 4 and 3.87 percent, respectively.
Ghida Alsultan for Fast Food Co. and Professional Medical Expertise Co. also dipped during the day to settle at SR66.20 and SR68, respectively.