Greece, Saudi Arabia to look at linking their power grids

Greece, Saudi Arabia to look at linking their power grids
Greece’s IPTO and Saudi Arabia’s National Grid will set up a company, Saudi Greek Interconnection, tasked with examining the commercial viability of the power interconnection. Shutterstock
Updated 28 September 2023
Reuters
Greece, Saudi Arabia to look at linking their power grids

Greece, Saudi Arabia to look at linking their power grids
Updated 28 September 2023
Reuters
ATHENS: Greece and Saudi Arabia agreed on Wednesday to set up a jointly-owned company that will look at linking their power grids, taking the first step in their plan to supply Europe with cheaper green energy, the Greek energy ministry said.

Greece’s IPTO and Saudi Arabia’s National Grid will set up a company, Saudi Greek Interconnection, tasked with examining the commercial viability of the power interconnection, the ministry said in a statement.

IPTO and National Grid will each hold a 50 percent stake, it added.

The deal comes after Greece and Saudi Arabia discussed last year the possibility of such a tie-up.

About 40 percent of power in Greece is produced by renewables, and the Mediterranean country is already looking to build an undersea cable linking its grid to Egypt as it seeks an enhanced role in supplying cheap energy produced by renewables.

Greece has also agreed with Cyprus and Israel to build the world’s longest and deepest underwater power cable to link their grids at a cost of about $900 million.

UAE, Egypt central banks enter into currency swap 

UAE, Egypt central banks enter into currency swap 
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
UAE, Egypt central banks enter into currency swap 

UAE, Egypt central banks enter into currency swap 
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Financial trade between the UAE and Egypt is expected to surge after the monetary authorities of the two nations signed a currency swap agreement.

The countries’ respective central banks formalized an arrangement between the UAE dirham and the Egyptian pound, according to a press statement. 

The deal, signed by Central Bank of the UAE Gov. Khaled Mohamed Balama and his Egyptian counterpart Gov. Hassan Abdalla, allows for the exchange of local currencies between the two institutions with a nominal size of up to 5 billion dirhams ($1.36 billion) and 42 billion Egyptian pounds.

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips 21 points to 11,056 

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips 21 points to 11,056 
Updated 19 min 28 sec ago
Arab News
Closing bell: Saudi main index slips 21 points to 11,056 

Closing bell: Saudi main index slips 21 points to 11,056 
Updated 19 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Thursday, losing 20.98 points, or 0.19 percent, to close at 11,055.96. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.26 billion ($1.67 billion) as 98 of the listed stocks advanced, while 114 retreated.  

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu rose 58.5 points, or 0.26 percent, to close at 22,690.31. This jump came as 32 of the listed stocks advanced while 19 retreated. 

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index dropped 4.85 points, or 0.34 percent, to 1,415.67. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. The company’s share price surged 9.97 percent to SR128. 

Other top performers include The Co. for Cooperative Insurance and Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp., whose share prices soared 6.06 percent and 5.53 percent to SR126 and SR35.30, respectively. 

The worst performer was Sinad Holding Co. The firm’s share price dropped 3.61 percent to SR11.74. 

Others to see falls were Almunajem Foods Co. and National Agricultural Development Co., whose share prices dropped 3.04 percent and 2.76 percent to SR70.20 and SR47.50, respectively. 

On the announcements front, International Human Resources Co. has announced the approval of the board of directors to move to the primary market. 

According to a statement to Tadawul, the move to the main market is subject to the approval of the Saudi Stock Exchange. It is also conditional on fulfilling all requirements stipulated in the listing rules. 

On another note, Allianz SE notified Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Co. of its decision to sell all its shares in the firm that it indirectly holds through its three subsidiaries. 

Allianz Europe BV, Allianz France SA. and Allianz MENA Holding represent 51 percent of the company’s share capital to Abu Dhabi National Insurance Co. 

 A bourse filing revealed that the three subsidiaries entered into a legally binding sale and purchase agreement with ADNIC, in which the firm will acquire the sale shares at a total price of SR499 million. 

Meanwhile, Saudi AZM for Communication and Information Technology Co. has disclosed its annual financial results for the period ending on June 30. 

According to a bourse filing, the firm’s net profit reached SR23.96 million, reflecting a 325.52 increase compared to the SR19.09 million recorded in the previous year. 

Boeing to lead sustainability wave in Saudi aviation industry: top official

Boeing to lead sustainability wave in Saudi aviation industry: top official
Updated 28 min ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Boeing to lead sustainability wave in Saudi aviation industry: top official

Boeing to lead sustainability wave in Saudi aviation industry: top official
Updated 28 min ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Boeing is working with Saudi airline companies to implement advanced aircraft and engine technologies that align with global sustainability goals, according to a senior executive of the US-based aerospace company. 

Speaking to Arab News, Randy Heisey, managing director of commercial marketing in Africa and the Middle East region at Boeing, said that the future of flying would incorporate the latest digital design, test and production tools, airframe, propulsion and systems technology, keeping in mind the global sustainability goals.   

He added that different power and energy solutions will apply across diverse market segments and aircraft sizes.    

“We continue to advance the safety and viability of other renewable energy sources and their use on the aircraft, including electric, hydrogen and other sources of energy which may come to fruition,” said Heisey.   

Highlighting some of the critical partnerships and collaborations Boeing has established with Saudi airline companies, he said that the airplane manufacturer enjoys a strong and long-standing relationship with the Kingdom, founded on a partnership back in 1945.   

“Since then, Boeing has developed and expanded relationships in the Saudi commercial and other aviation sectors. Our investments have helped strengthen and grow the local aerospace sector, creating jobs and driving innovation for mutual benefit,” he said. 

Heisey added that they have over 2,000 people employed in the Kingdom today by various Boeing entities and joint ventures in Saudi Arabia.  

Based in Riyadh, Boeing Saudi Arabia is primarily run by the Kingdom’s employees, including its leadership. The company supports all programs in the country, including Boeing Defense, Space & Security, Boeing Commercial Airplanes and Boeing Global Services.  

“To support the development of Saudi-led aerospace and defense capabilities in the Kingdom, we stand to partner with the Kingdom as it diversifies and grows the economy here,” said Heisey. 

As Saudi Arabia spreads its wings in the aviation sector, Boeing is working with established and emerging companies to drive the industry. 

Heisey pointed out that his company supports the growth and operations of its airline partners, focusing on their needs and how they can best succeed in their endeavors.   

“As was demonstrated earlier this year with the purchase that was consummated by both Saudia and the new exciting airline Riyadh Air to commit to up to 121 new 787 Dreamliner aircraft, which will deliver not only great efficiency and sustainable operations but an unparalleled passenger experience,” he said. 

Moreover, Saudi Arabia’s strategic location at the crossroads of major continents has significantly contributed to its status as a global aviation hub.  

The Kingdom’s well-developed aviation infrastructure, geographic position and substantial economic policies have fostered aviation connectivity, making it a crucial transit point for travelers and a center for air cargo transportation. 

The Saudi government has invested in expanding the capacity of airports in cities like Jeddah and Madinah to handle the increasing number of Umrah pilgrims, which includes the construction of new terminals and runways. 

 “That has been a part of helping the commercial aviation industry in the Kingdom grow and prosper, and the Vision 2030 initiatives will be the foundation, which will be accelerated going forward,” said Heisey.  

He added: “So, we see bright prospects given the geography and the emphasis put on the diversification of tourism in Saudi Arabia, which will only lead to more and more benefits for the airlines here.” 

While discussing the company’s upcoming projects, the Boeing executive said: “We’re participating actively in the fleet renewal with our leading technology products, and those will enable the Saudi airlines to effectively compete against others, not only in this region but globally.”    

Moreover, the aviation industry worldwide has been under increasing scrutiny due to its contribution to carbon emissions.  

Meeting environmental targets and regulations and developing more sustainable aviation technologies have emerged as significant challenges. 

Boeing is working closely with its partners to help Saudi airline companies to counter the problems. 

“Boeing has four key approaches we are taking to address this big challenge for the civil aviation industry,” said Heisey while explaining that the strategy’s first pillar is fleet renewal. 

The fleet renewal includes bringing in new generations of airplanes that provide efficiency and reduced emissions of anywhere between 15 percent and 40 percent over the generations preceding them. 

He added that the second pillar is improving operational efficiency, where fuel consumption and emissions reductions can net around a 10 percent benefit.   

“Of course, renewable energy is another major contributor. Sustainable aviation fuel is a major element of how the industry can make progress in this area, but it is not the only element,” reminded Heisey. 

He further said that SAF today could contribute to a reduction in emissions of 80 percent and, in the future, could go to a 100 percent reduction in emissions.  

“The fourth element is one that we are actively pursuing: research and development in advanced technologies,” said the executive.  

Boeing has been leading the aviation space by partnering with the Saudi industry in driving a new fleet, facilitating the flying machines to operate with SAF, and providing its knowledge about other fuels to the industry, including those who are involved in refining and developing new sources of sustainable or alternative fuels.   

It has been working closely with governments, regulatory bodies, airlines, airports, and industry stakeholders to take the Saudi aviation industry to new heights.  

It is also ushering in innovation and adopting sustainable practices to promote the long-term viability of the aviation sector. 

Islamic banks set to flourish in GCC: Moody's

Islamic banks set to flourish in GCC: Moody’s
Updated 28 September 2023
Arab News
Islamic banks set to flourish in GCC: Moody’s

Islamic banks set to flourish in GCC: Moody’s
Updated 28 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Against the backdrop of Gulf Cooperation Council countries’ economic diversification efforts, Islamic banks are poised to outperform their conventional counterparts in profit margins, as per a recent report by Moody’s Investors Service.

Fueled by stable oil prices and steadfast economic agendas, increased business activities within Islamic financial institutions over the next 12 to 18 months are anticipated in the GCC region.

In its latest report, the global credit rating agency forecast that the profitability margins of these Shariah-compliant banks will surpass those of traditional outfits in 2024, largely attributed to their inherent margin advantage.

As the regional economy expands, the asset quality of GCC Islamic banks is expected to remain robust.

Additionally, their strong capital and liquidity positions will better equip them to meet the growing regional demand for Islamic banking services, as outlined in the report.

The stable asset quality is set to be supported by the Islamic banks’ focus on household financing, which is expected to remain strong. Moreover, a large proportion of the banks’ activity is in the retail sector, which is likely to continue with a steady performance.

 “While Islamic banks focus mainly on the retail market, corporate financing remains a significant component of their credit exposure, including to the historically cyclical and confidence-sensitive construction, contracting and real estate sectors,” the report added.

The review stated that Saudi Arabia is set to maintain its dominant position in market penetration while highlighting significant growth potential in other regions.  

Elevated oil prices are rendering valuable ripple effects across the GCC region, resulting in consistent government spending, especially in the Kingdom.  

This will lead to a surge in confidence among businesses, consumers, and investors in non-oil sectors, such as in the UAE, where banks primarily lend, the report indicated.

Meanwhile, Moody’s predicts that inflation across GCC banking markets will remain relative to advanced economies, primarily driven by the substantial subsidies governments provide.

“As of March 2023, the market penetration of Islamic banks in Saudi Arabia, which is 83 percent, and Bahrain, 69 percent, were the highest in the region, while room for growth is more significant in the UAE, with a penetration rate of 28 percent, Qatar, 31 percent, and Oman, 19 percent,” the report stated.

Saudi Aramco acquires stake in MidOcean Energy amid efforts to enter the global LNG business

Saudi Aramco acquires stake in MidOcean Energy amid efforts to enter the global LNG business
Updated 53 min 13 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Aramco acquires stake in MidOcean Energy amid efforts to enter the global LNG business

Saudi Aramco acquires stake in MidOcean Energy amid efforts to enter the global LNG business
Updated 53 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Energy giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co. is on track to enter the global liquefied natural gas market thanks to a new agreement. 

The leading intergraded energy and chemicals firm has agreed to acquire a strategic minority stake in MidOcean Energy for $500 million, according to a statement. 

According to Aramco Upstream President Nasir Al-Naimi, this move aligns well with the company’s goal of becoming a prominent LNG player. 

“We see significant opportunities in this market, which is positioned for structural, long-term growth,” Al-Naimi said. 

He added: “MidOcean Energy is well-equipped to capitalize on rising LNG demand, and this strategic partnership reflects our willingness to work with leading international players to identify and unlock new opportunities at a global level.” 

MidOcean Energy is an LNG firm established and managed by the leading US-based energy sector and infrastructure investor, EIG. 

The agreement cements the relationship between Aramco and EIG, which was part of a consortium that acquired a 49 percent stake in Aramco subsidiary Aramco Oil Pipelines Co. in 2021. 

“We are pleased to be strengthening our strategic partnership with EIG through this acquisition, which marks Aramco’s first international investment in LNG,” said Aramco President and CEO Amin Nasser in the statement. 

He added: “We anticipate strong demand-led growth for LNG as the world continues on its energy transition journey, with gas being a vital fuel and feedstock in various industries.” 

Nasser spoke about how gas is crucial in meeting the world’s rising need for secure, accessible and more sustainable energy. 

“Energy transition informs every investment decision we make, and we believe LNG has a key role to play in enabling an orderly transition that balances society’s twin goals of decarbonization and energy security,” said EIG Chairman and CEO Blair Thomas. 

Completion of the transaction is subject to closing conditions, which include regulatory approvals. 

Moreover, Aramco is also eligible to choose to raise its shareholding and associated rights in MidOcean Energy in the future. 

“We share the conviction that LNG is an integral enabler of the global energy transition, and we believe that the global LNG industry has strong fundamentals for many decades to come,” said MidOcean Energy CEO De la Rey Venter.

