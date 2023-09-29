You are here

Oil Updates – crude set for 2% weekly gain on China holiday demand, tight US supply

Reuters
Reuters
LONDON: Oil prices were set for a weekly gain of around 2 percent after regaining ground on Friday amid strong holiday demand from China and persistently tight US fundamentals.

Brent November futures which expire on Friday rose 5 cents to $95.43 per barrel. Brent December futures gained 13 cents to trade at $93.23 per barrel at 6:35 a.m. GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 16 cents to $91.87 per barrel.

The market eased about 1 percent in the previous session, as traders took profits after prices soared to 10-month highs, and some worried that high interest rates may weigh on oil demand.

Improving macroeconomic data from China, the world’s largest oil importer, coupled with strong fuel demand as the country as it embarked on its week-long Golden Week holiday on Friday, supported prices.

“(An) increase in international travel during the Golden Week holiday is boosting Chinese oil demand,” ANZ analysts said in a client note.

Domestic travel is also expected to boost demand, with data from flight app Umetrip showing the average number of daily flights booked is a fifth higher than for Golden Week in 2019, before the COVID-19 outbreak.

China’s factory activity likely steadied in September, a Reuters poll showed, adding to a run of indicators suggesting the world’s second-largest economy has begun to stabilize which could bolster demand further. Official data is due on Saturday.

The US economy maintained a fairly solid pace of growth in the second quarter and activity appears to have accelerated this quarter, data showed on Thursday, indicating that strong fuel demand could remain.

A backdrop of tight supplies in the US provided further price support, with storage at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for the country’s crude futures, already at their lowest since July 2022.

Traders are awaiting next week’s meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, scheduled for Oct. 4.

“Next week’s OPEC meeting will be a key update for the market with increasing probability the voluntary supply cuts by Aramco are reduced,” said National Australia Bank analysts in a client note. 

Topics: Oil Updates  OPEC+

