You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi endowment investment funds exceed $133m in net assets 

Saudi endowment investment funds exceed $133m in net assets 

Saudi endowment investment funds exceed $133m in net assets 
In a newly released report, the authority revealed that this expansion has pushed the net assets of endowment investment funds in the Kingdom beyond the SR 500 million ($133 million) milestone for the current year. Photo/Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/r3vsn

Updated 1 min 27 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi endowment investment funds exceed $133m in net assets 

Saudi endowment investment funds exceed $133m in net assets 
Updated 1 min 27 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s endowment investment funds have experienced significant growth, with the number of licensed funds increasing by 13 in 2023, reaching a total of 24, as reported by the General Authority of Awqaf. 

In a newly released report, the authority revealed that this expansion has pushed the net assets of endowment investment funds in the Kingdom beyond the SR500 million ($133 million) milestone for the current year. 

This aligns with the government’s strategic objectives to advance the financial sector and streamline the licensing processes for various products.  

Topics: Saudi endowment Investment

Related

Agreement signed to develop Saudi Arabia’s endowment sector
Saudi Arabia
Agreement signed to develop Saudi Arabia’s endowment sector

Saudi Arabia to grant premium residency for regional HQ executives 

Saudi Arabia to grant premium residency for regional HQ executives 
Updated 01 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Saudi Arabia to grant premium residency for regional HQ executives 

Saudi Arabia to grant premium residency for regional HQ executives 
Updated 01 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: As part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to enhance its business environment, the Ministry of Investment has developed a mechanism to grant premium residency to executives based at regional headquarters. The initiative is being undertaken in collaboration with the country’s Premium Residency Center, according to an official release. 

In its pre-budget statement for 2024, the Ministry of Finance highlighted the collaborative work between the Ministry of Investment and various government entities to remove obstacles for investors.  

This includes cooperation with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing to establish an exception mechanism and permissions for companies looking to set up their headquarters within one of their branches in the Kingdom. 

Furthermore, the Ministry of Finance revealed that the Investment Ministry is working closely with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to implement incentives for employees at regional headquarters. 

These incentives include granting visas based on the company’s requirements, enabling spouses under the family residency to work, and extending the age limit for dependents allowed to stay with regional headquarters employees to 25 years. 

Saudi Arabia continues to make strides in improving its business climate, attracting investments and fostering a more accommodating environment for foreign companies.

Topics: Saudi FINANCE MINISTRY residency

Related

Structural reforms in Saudi Arabia’s economy to continue: Finance minister  
Business & Economy
Structural reforms in Saudi Arabia’s economy to continue: Finance minister  

S&P upgrades Oman’s credit rating to BB+ with stable outlook  

S&P upgrades Oman’s credit rating to BB+ with stable outlook  
Updated 01 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

S&P upgrades Oman’s credit rating to BB+ with stable outlook  

S&P upgrades Oman’s credit rating to BB+ with stable outlook  
Updated 01 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a new development signaling a shift in Oman’s economic landscape, global credit rating agency Standard & Poor has upgraded the nation’s long-term credit rating from “BB” to “BB+.”  

S&P Global's assessment underscores a transformation in Oman’s non-oil sector, promising substantial growth in the years ahead, particularly between 2023 and 2026. This shift is poised to play a pivotal role in enhancing the country’s economic prosperity. 

Additionally, positive signs within the oil sector are expected to further fuel Oman’s economic expansion.  

Topics: Oman Outlook economy

Related

Fitch upgrades Oman’s credit rating to BB+
Business & Economy
Fitch upgrades Oman’s credit rating to BB+

PIF-owned real estate firm ROSHN launches sales for SEDRA Phase 3  

PIF-owned real estate firm ROSHN launches sales for SEDRA Phase 3  
Updated 01 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

PIF-owned real estate firm ROSHN launches sales for SEDRA Phase 3  

PIF-owned real estate firm ROSHN launches sales for SEDRA Phase 3  
Updated 01 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi real estate developer ROSHN has announced expanding its footprint in the Kingdom with the launch of sales for the third phase of its flagship development, SEDRA, located in Riyadh. 

The Public Investment Fund-owned company has introduced 3,438 new residences and a wide range of amenities within this 20 million sq. meter residential project. 

Prospective residents of SEDRA Phase 3 will be able to choose from a wide array of floor plans and facades, the Saudi Press Agency reported. These options encompass single or multi-family configurations, three- and four-bedroom townhouses, duplexes, and spacious four- and five-bedroom villas. 

With the introduction of the project, ROSHN Group is poised to meet the surging demand for modern, sustainable living spaces in the Kingdom. 

David Grover, CEO of ROSHN Group, emphasized the significance of launching the sales of the new offering, underscoring the company’s commitment to enhancing living standards in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030. 

The new development is equipped with advanced insulation, solar-powered water heaters, and energy-efficient air-conditioning systems, all contributing to substantial energy and water conservation. 

Furthermore, the project boasts that 12 percent of its total area is dedicated to open and green spaces, enabling residents to enjoy the natural beauty of the community, including a wadi and acacia forest. 

Located in the northern part of Riyadh, SEDRA offers easy access via Kaden Road, with nearby metro stations F2 and A7, along with key landmarks such as the SAR railway station, Princess Nourah University, Imam Mohammed Ibn Saud University, and King Khalid International Airport. 

The development also provides direct access to ROSHN Front’s shopping, leisure, and business areas, delivering an integrated “live, work, play” lifestyle. 

SEDRA is planned in eight phases, with a scope of adding over 30,000 residential units to Riyadh’s housing stock. Each phase will incorporate elements of nature and local heritage into its design, reflecting a blend of tradition and modernity. 

This development aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, aiming to elevate living standards across the Kingdom. 

By 2030, ROSHN’s ambitious plans include the development of over 400,000 homes, along with the establishment of 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques. 

In a recent move, ROSHN launched MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah, featuring the Kingdom’s first canal project linked to the Red Sea. It encompasses more than 300 sq. km of waterfront promenade, covering a total area exceeding 2 million sq. meters.

Topics: ROSHN SEDRA PIF

Related

ROSHN partners with Riyadh Book Fair 2023 as official sponsor
Saudi Arabia
ROSHN partners with Riyadh Book Fair 2023 as official sponsor

Structural reforms in Saudi Arabia’s economy to continue: Finance minister  

Structural reforms in Saudi Arabia’s economy to continue: Finance minister  
Updated 01 October 2023
ARAB NEWS  
Follow

Structural reforms in Saudi Arabia’s economy to continue: Finance minister  

Structural reforms in Saudi Arabia’s economy to continue: Finance minister  
Updated 01 October 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will continue its fiscal and structural reforms as the Kingdom is steadily embarking on its economic diversification journey in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030, said a top government official.  

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said that continuous implementation of the ambitious plan is necessary for the Kingdom to catalyze its economic growth and maintain fiscal sustainability.  

The minister added that the government program will help Saudi Arabia develop promising economic sectors, enhance investment attractions, stimulate industrial growth, raise the percentage of local content and promote non-oil exports, according to the pre-budget statement from the Ministry of Finance.  

“The Kingdom continues to support social protection programs and shows continued progress toward the objectives of the Fiscal Sustainability Program,” said the ministry in the pre-budget statement.  

It added: “These objectives were achieved by directing expansionary spending to accelerate the implementation of major programs, projects and sectoral and regional strategies to contribute toward gross domestic product growth, attract investments, and stimulate the local economy.”  

According to Al-Jadaan, Saudi Arabia remained financially resilient over the past few years when the world faced economic headwinds for various reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions.  

He further pointed out that the Kingdom is well equipped with strong government reserves and sustainable levels of public debt that can accommodate any crises that may occur in the future.  

The minister noted that Saudi Arabia’s agile nature of additional spending will help the Kingdom to have control in the medium term, allowing an extension of implementation periods for projects and strategies.  

Al-Jadaan added that Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is crucial as the Kingdom is pursuing its economic transformation program.  

The Public Investment Fund has spearheaded this economic diversification journey by investing in various strategic sectors.  

According to the fund’s annual report, it currently holds assets worth SR2.23 trillion ($595 billion).  

The fund has established 70 companies, 25 of them, including Saudi Coffee Co. and Halal Products Development Co. were founded in 2022.  

PIF’s annual report added that these companies offered 1,81,000 jobs in 2022. 

Topics: Saudi budget Finance Minister

Related

Saudi Arabia revises budget estimates for 2023 and pre-budget statement for 2024
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia revises budget estimates for 2023 and pre-budget statement for 2024

Saudi Arabia revises budget estimates for 2023 and pre-budget statement for 2024

Saudi Arabia revises budget estimates for 2023 and pre-budget statement for 2024
Updated 01 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia revises budget estimates for 2023 and pre-budget statement for 2024

Saudi Arabia revises budget estimates for 2023 and pre-budget statement for 2024
  • Preliminary budget statement says the government expects total revenues at 1.172 trillion riyals ($312.51 billion) in 2024 and total spending of 1.251 trillion riyals
Updated 01 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has lowered its growth forecast and expects to post a budget deficit this year rather than an earlier projected surplus, a preliminary budget statement showed on Saturday.

The largest Arab economy expects real gross domestic product to grow by 0.03 percent this year, the document released by the Ministry of Finance showed, compared with a previous forecast for growth of 3.1 percent.

The report said the government is also now expecting a SAR82 billion deficit for 2023 instead of a SAR16bn surplus projected earlier.

For 2024, the government expects total revenues at 1.172 trillion riyals ($312.51 billion) and total spending of 1.251 trillion riyals. An earlier projection put revenue this year at 1.130 trillion riyals and spending at 1.114 trillion riyals.

Saudi Arabia has sharply cut its oil production for what the world’s largest oil exporter says is meant to stabilize the oil market. Oil prices remain below last year’s average of $100 a barrel.

The document also projected the government would post a budget deficit of 1.9 percent of GDP in 2024, 1.6 percent of GDP in 2025 and 2.3 percent of GDP in 2026. It said “limited budget deficits” would continue in the medium term due to expansionary spending policies and conservative revenue estimates.

Real GDP was projected to grow by 4.4 percent in 2024, 5.7 percent in 2025 and 5.1 percent in 2026.

Saudi Arabia’s economy grew 8.7 percent last year on the back of high oil prices, allowing it to record its first budget surplus in almost a decade.

Commenting on the revised projections, Alrajhi Capital said the "increased spending by the government is not only driven by higher revenues but also supported by additional debt levels."

"For 2023, we reiterate that oil revenues could reach SAR749bn led by Aramco’s recent hike in PLD. Nevertheless, we increase our expectations for non-oil revenues at SAR440bn (versus the earlier estimates of SAR421bn) as H1 2023 non-oil revenues have already surpassed that of H1 2022, led by traction in non-oil GDP growth," it said.

"Furthermore, as per IMF Country Report the non-oil GDP growth is expected to comfortably stay above the 4% mark in the near future. We believe this will underpin higher spending by the Government going forward.

"Acceleration of spending (SAR1,262bn versus SAR1,114bn) can be regarded as a strategic move by the Government and is reflective of its support towards the Vision 2030 target. We believe Government spending to play a pivotal role in realizations of Vision 2030 objectives," Alrajhi Capital said.

"In our view the government will manage to maintain healthy reserve levels (SAR410mn as of 2Q2023) and will support spending by way of higher non-oil revenues and increased leverage," it further said.

(With Reuters)

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi economy to grow by 3.9% in 2024 as inflation stabilizes: OECD
Business & Economy
Saudi economy to grow by 3.9% in 2024 as inflation stabilizes: OECD
Saudi economy joins trillion-dollar club: FSC
Business & Economy
Saudi economy joins trillion-dollar club: FSC

Latest updates

Miss Universes from Bahrain and Pakistan promote halal tourism in Philippines
Miss Universes from Bahrain and Pakistan promote halal tourism in Philippines
Banks in GCC benefiting from strong operating conditions: Fitch Ratings  
Banks in GCC benefiting from strong operating conditions: Fitch Ratings  
Saudi endowment investment funds exceed $133m in net assets 
Saudi endowment investment funds exceed $133m in net assets 
Saudi Arabia condemns burning of Qur’an in Sweden
Saudi Arabia condemns burning of Qur’an in Sweden
Team Abu Dhabi battle to keep F1 powerboating title hopes alive
Team Abu Dhabi battle to keep F1 powerboating title hopes alive

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.