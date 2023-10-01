Closing bell: Saudi main index closes lower at 11,040  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index closed lower on Sunday, slipping 15.79 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 11,040.17. The benchmark index saw a total trading turnover of SR4.08 billion ($1.08 billion) with 79 listed stocks advancing and 135 retreating.

In contrast, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu inched up 8.33 points, or 0.04 percent, to close at 22,698.64, with 24 listed stocks advancing and 30 retreating.

The MSCI Tadawul Index declined 0.55 points, or 0.04 percent, closing at 1,415.12.

The best-performing stock of the day was Middle East Healthcare Co., with its share price surging 8.35 percent to SR59.70. Other top performers included Electrical Industries Co. and Development Works Food Co., with their share prices soaring 5.37 percent and 4.90 percent, respectively, to stand at SR2.16 and SR111.40.

Development Works Food Co. and the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co. were also among the top performers of the day.

The worst performer was Raydan Food Co., as its share price dropped 3.80 percent to SR26.60. Other decliners included National Agricultural Development Co. and Naseej International Trading Co., with their share prices dropping 3.05 percent and 2.63 percent, respectively, to SR46.05 and SR44.50.

Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. and Thimar Development Holding Co. were also among the poor performers of the day.

Meanwhile, Alqemam for Computer Systems Co. was the top performer on Nomu, while Academy of Learning Co. was the worst performer.

In announcements, Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co. disclosed the results of the third extraordinary general assembly meeting, which included the approval of around a SR213 million increase in the firm’s capital.

The company’s capital has surged from SR426 million to an estimated SR639 million, and the number of shares has increased to 63 million from the previous 42 million. This capital increase aligns with the company’s plan to support its financial position and explore new investments in available untapped opportunities, according to a bourse filing.

In another development, Saudi Awwal Bank announced its intention to offer first-tier capital sukuk denominated in riyals through private placement within the Kingdom. HSBC Saudi Arabia has been appointed as the organizer and distributor of the program, with the offering value to be determined based on market conditions at a later time.