OPEC optimistic on demand, calls for more oil and gas investment

OPEC optimistic on demand, calls for more oil and gas investment
OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al-Ghais said on Monday stressed the importance of continued investment in the oil and gas industry and said he sees calls to stop investing in oil as counterproductive. Reuters Reuters
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters
OPEC optimistic on demand, calls for more oil and gas investment

OPEC optimistic on demand, calls for more oil and gas investment
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters
ABU DHABI: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is optimistic on demand and sees under-investment as a risk to energy security, Secretary-General Haitham Al-Ghais said on Monday at an energy industry event in Abu Dhabi.

He stressed the importance of continued investment in the oil and gas industry and said he sees calls to stop investing in oil as counterproductive.

“We still see oil demand as quite resilient this year, as it was last year,” Al-Ghais said, noting the group’s forecast was for year-on-year demand growth of more than 2.3 million barrels per day (bpd).

He added that investment in the oil and gas sector was important for energy security.

“We are...running quite low on spare capacity; we have said this repeatedly and this requires a concerted effort by all of the stakeholders to see the importance of investing in this industry,” he said.

The UAE’s Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei echoed the call and said investment by both international and national oil companies was needed.

“And these investments need the financial world to be willing to finance oil and gas,” Al-Mazrouei said.

He later told reporters that his country is on track to expand its oil production capacity to 5 million bpd by 2027 from 4.2 million bpd currently.

Topics: OPEC

UAE's Emirates inks deal with Shell Aviation to procure SAF for Dubai hub

UAE’s Emirates inks deal with Shell Aviation to procure SAF for Dubai hub
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
UAE’s Emirates inks deal with Shell Aviation to procure SAF for Dubai hub

UAE’s Emirates inks deal with Shell Aviation to procure SAF for Dubai hub
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, the UAE’s flagship carrier, Emirates, has entered into an agreement with Shell Aviation to procure over 300,000 gallons of blended sustainable aviation fuel for use at its international hub in Dubai.

According to a press statement, the initial SAF delivery under this partnership is expected to commence by the end of this year, marking the first instance of Dubai International Airport using biofuel.

Emirates has emphasized that this agreement underscores its environmental strategy, built upon three core pillars: reducing emissions, responsible consumption, and preserving wildlife and habitats.

Emirates President Tim Clarke said: “We hope that this collaboration develops further to provide an ongoing future supply of SAF in our hub, as there are currently no production facilities for SAF in the UAE.”  

He added: “We look forward to continue collaborating with like-minded organizations and government entities to look at viable solutions that introduce more SAF, a fuel that is currently extremely limited in supply, into the aviation fuel supply chain and support Emirates’ efforts to reduce emissions across our operations.” 

Shell Corporate Travel Vice President Chu Yong-Yi described this agreement as a significant milestone in the aviation industry’s journey toward achieving zero emissions. 

“This agreement marks a step forward for the aviation industry in the UAE. Enabling SAF to be supplied at DXB for the first time is an important milestone and a perfect example of how the different parts of the aviation value chain have a role to play in unlocking progress on SAF,” said Yong-Yi.

He added: “We hope that this can act as a springboard for more action on SAF across the aviation industry in the UAE and region, delivering another step forward for our net zero emissions journey.” 

In an earlier announcement in May, Emirates committed a $200 million fund to research and develop projects to mitigate the impact of fossil fuels in the commercial aviation sector. 

The airline specified that this designated fund would be disbursed over three years, with Emirates actively seeking partnerships with organizations specializing in fuel and energy technologies.

Topics: Emirates Dubai International Airport Shell Aviation

Oil Updates — crude prices climb as risk appetite grows

Oil Updates — crude prices climb as risk appetite grows
Updated 58 min 22 sec ago
Reuters
Oil Updates — crude prices climb as risk appetite grows

Oil Updates — crude prices climb as risk appetite grows
Updated 58 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Oil prices edged up on Monday, recouping some of the losses suffered at the end of last week, as investors focused on a tight global supply outlook while a last-minute deal that avoided a US government shutdown restored risk appetite.

Brent December crude futures rose 8 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $92.28 a barrel by 9:00 a.m. Saudi time.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 10 cents, or 0.11 percent, to $90.89 a barrel.

Both benchmarks rallied nearly 30 percent in the third quarter on forecasts of a wide crude supply deficit in the fourth quarter after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended additional supply cuts to the end of the year.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries with Russia and other allies, or OPEC+, is unlikely to tweak its current oil output policy when the panel called the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meets on Wednesday, four OPEC+ sources told Reuters, as tighter supplies and rising demand drive an oil price rally.

“Oil prices started the week on a strong note amid supply concerns with no policy change by OPEC+ expected, while the avoidance of a US government’s shutdown over the weekend gave some relief,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, president of NS Trading, a unit of Nissan Securities.

“Still, whether or not the market will rise further will depend on future demand trends,” he said.

While OPEC+ is not expected to change its output policy given the recent strength in the market, Saudi Arabia could start to ease its additional voluntary supply cut of 1 million barrels per day, said ING analysts in a note on Monday.

Official data on Saturday showed that China’s factory activity expanded for the first time in six months in September, adding to a run of indicators suggesting the world’s second-largest economy has begun to stabilize.

However, a private-sector survey on Sunday was less encouraging, showing the country’s factory activity expanded slower in September.

Indeed, a durable recovery in China’s economy is delayed by a property slump, falling exports and high youth unemployment, raising fears of weaker fuel demand.

Elsewhere, a last-minute decision by Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy to turn to Democrats to pass a short-term funding bill pushed the risk of the shutdown to mid-November, meaning the US federal government’s more than 4 million workers can count on continued paychecks for now.

Amplifying supply fears, the US oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by seven to 623 in the week to Sept. 29, the lowest since February 2022, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in its closely followed report on Friday.

Brent is forecast to average $89.85 a barrel in the fourth quarter and $86.45 in 2024, according to a survey of 42 economists compiled by Reuters on Friday.

Topics: Oil Updates  Brent US West Texas Intermediate oil prices

The UAE holds annual oil and gas conference ahead of UN COP28 climate talks

The UAE holds annual oil and gas conference ahead of UN COP28 climate talks
Updated 02 October 2023
Associated Press
The UAE holds annual oil and gas conference ahead of UN COP28 climate talks

The UAE holds annual oil and gas conference ahead of UN COP28 climate talks
Updated 02 October 2023
Associated Press

ABU DHABI: The Emirati president-designate of the upcoming United Nations COP28 climate talks called on oil and gas companies on Monday to be “central to the solution” to fighting climate change, even as the industry boosts its production to enjoy rising global energy prices.

The call by Sultan Al-Jaber highlights the gap between climate activists suspicious of his industry ties and his calls to drastically slash the world’s emissions by nearly half in seven years to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) compared with pre-industrial times.

“That is our North Star. It is in fact our only destination,” Al-Jaber said. “It is simply acknowledging and respecting the science.”

However, he added: “We must do this while also ensuring human prosperity by meeting the energy needs of the planet’s growing population.”

Al-Jaber serves as the CEO of the state-run Abu Dhabi Oil Co., which has the capacity to pump 4 million barrels of crude oil a day and hopes to reach 5 million barrels a day. He also made the call to the annual Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, which brings together the largest players in the oil and gas industries.

While this year’s conference has been described as focusing on “decarbonizing faster together,” the event is primarily about the drilling, processing and sale of the same carbon-belching fuels driving climate change — which cause more-intense and more-frequent extreme events such as storms, droughts, floods and wildfires. And Al-Jaber himself has repeatedly said the world must rely on oil and gas for the near-term to bridge that gap.

“A phase-down of fossil fuels is inevitable. In fact, it’s essential,” Al-Jaber said. “Yet, this must be part of a comprehensive energy transition plan that is fair, that is fast, just, orderly, equitable and responsible.”

But on the business side, the oil industry is on the rebound. After prices briefly went negative during the lockdowns of the coronavirus pandemic, benchmark Brent crude now trades around $92 a barrel. Diesel prices also are expected to rise as Russia has stopped its exports of the fuel, which likely will worsen global inflation through boosting transportation prices that will get passed onto consumers.

The conference highlights the challenge the United Arab Emirates has faced in trying to convince already-critical climate scientists, activists and others that it can host the UN Conference of the Parties — where COP gets its name.

Though all smiles at Monday’s conference, Al-Jaber has acknowledged the withering criticism he’s faced. On Saturday, he offered a full-throated defense of his country hosting the talks he’s slated to lead, dismissing critics who “just go on the attack without knowing anything, without knowing who we are.”

“For too long, this industry has been viewed as part of the problem, that it’s not doing enough and in some cases even blocking progress,” Al-Jaber told the conference. “This is your opportunity to show the world that, in fact, you are central to the solution.”

Following immediately after Al-Jaber, OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al-Ghais praised his speech and defended the oil industry.

“We see calls to stop investing in oil. We believe this is counterproductive,” Al-Ghais said. “The cornerstone of global economic prosperity today is energy security.”

Al-Jaber said 20 oil and gas companies had pledged to be “net zero” by or before 2050 and eliminate routine gas flaring by 2030. However, the industry would still be producing the oil and gas that release the carbon dioxide that traps heat in the atmosphere.

Al-Jaber, a 50-year-old longtime climate envoy, has been behind tens of billions of dollars spent or pledged toward renewable energy by this federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula. Al-Jaber and his supporters — including US climate envoy and former Secretary of State John Kerry, who is on a trip to the UAE this week — say that’s a sign he can lead the COP28 talks.

Meanwhile, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said at the Abu Dhabi conference that an Iraqi-Turkish oil pipeline that had been halted for months would see its flow restart this week.

“As of today, the pipeline is ready to operate,” he said. “And within this week we will start operating the Iraqi-Turkiye pipeline, which after the resuming of oil operations, will be able to supply half a million barrels to the oil market.”

He did not elaborate on what the terms would be for the 970-kilometer (600-mile) pipeline, which is Iraq’s largest. In March, Iraqi officials won an international arbitration case to halt oil exports from the semiautonomous Kurdish region to Ceyhan, Turkiye, on the Mediterranean Sea.

Iraqi and regional Kurdish government officials did not immediately acknowledge the pipeline reopening, though Iraq’s oil minister has said it was anticipated, without elaborating.

Bayraktar said the pipeline also sustained damage in the recent earthquake and flooding in Turkiye that had been repaired.

Topics: COP28 climate change

Saudi Arabia to establish special desk to facilitate tech firm registration process for Pakistan – minister

Saudi Arabia to establish special desk to facilitate tech firm registration process for Pakistan – minister
Updated 9 min 46 sec ago
Saudi Arabia to establish special desk to facilitate tech firm registration process for Pakistan – minister

Saudi Arabia to establish special desk to facilitate tech firm registration process for Pakistan – minister
  • Pakistan’s IT minister describes the development as ‘the number one demand’ of his country’s tech companies
  • The two countries have also signed an MoU to accelerate bilateral digital transformation and promote innovation
Updated 9 min 46 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Information Technology Minister Umar Saif on Sunday announced the Saudi decision to set up a special desk to facilitate Pakistani IT firms seeking to register themselves in the kingdom before launching their business operations.

The development took place on the same day the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Riyadh to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of information technology “by accelerating digital transformation, promoting innovation, and developing digital infrastructure,” according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Pakistani minister is currently visiting the kingdom where he has met several high-profile officials.

He specifically mentioned his “incredibly productive meeting” with Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih on social media platform X, thanking him for his warmth and support.

“He [al-Filah] has instructed [the Ministry of Investment] to establish a special desk for Pakistani IT companies to get registered in KSA [Kingdom of Saudi Arabia] and to grant [them] licenses to operate in KSA,” he said.

“This desk will also work with our IT industry to offer business [opportunities] in the public and private sector” of the kingdom, he continued.

The Pakistani minister described this as “the number one demand of our IT companies.”

Meanwhile, Saudi news agency reported the MoU signed by Saif and the Saudi communications minister, Eng. Abdullah Alswaha, to increase bilateral cooperation between the tech industries of both countries would strengthen their start-up ecosystems and lead to the establishment of a task force “to promote Saudi-Pakistan Digital Cooperation.”

“The two countries will create and explore how entrepreneurs and enterprises can benefit from tech investments and venture capital under the MoU,” the report added. “They aim to deepen their digital economy ties by evaluating and qualifying companies for collaborative opportunities in their ICT markets.”

Additionally, the MoU will help Pakistan and Saudi Arabia cooperate in e-governance, smart infrastructure, e-health, e-education, and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and blockchain.

“The two counties will develop their digital infrastructure by enhancing the connectivity of their fiber optic networks, data centers, and cloud computing,” SPA said. “The MoU will encourage participation in each other’s international events and the exchange of information between their private and public enterprises in IT development and electronics.”

Topics: Pakistan Saudi Ties Umar Saif

Saudi-Portuguese committee seeks to bolster economic ties

Saudi-Portuguese committee seeks to bolster economic ties
Updated 01 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi-Portuguese committee seeks to bolster economic ties

Saudi-Portuguese committee seeks to bolster economic ties
Updated 01 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Economic relations between Saudi Arabia and Portugal are on track to further strengthen as a top-level delegation heads to Lisbon for a meeting to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim will lead the delegation at the sixth session of the Saudi-Portuguese Joint Committee which begins on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two-day meeting will review investment opportunities between the two countries and explore venues for further collaboration across different sectors.

Al-Ibrahim is scheduled to deliver both the opening and closing speeches at the meeting alongside Portuguese Minister of Economy and Maritime Affairs Antonio Costa Silva.

The Saudi minister is also expected to deliver the opening speech at the Saudi-Portuguese Investment Forum.

He will also hold several meetings with senior government officials in Portugal and sign agreements aimed at boosting economic cooperation.

Saudi delegation includes representatives of different ministries and top officials of various government agencies.

In August, Al-Ibrahim met in Riyadh with the Ambassador of Portugal to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nuno Mathias, SPA reported at the time. They both discussed ways to enhance cooperation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Portugal forum Meeting Lisbon

