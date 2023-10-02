You are here

NVB launches CEO Club in the Kingdom, to work closely with Invest Saudi

The CEO Club is the first international club exclusively designed for chief executives, chairpersons, board members and diplomatic heads. Shutterstock
Aiming to foster a conducive work environment for global leaders, National Vision Business Co. Ltd. launched the first international club exclusively designed for chief executives, chairpersons, board members and diplomatic heads.

Fayez Al-Hamrani, managing director and CEO of NVB, stated that they are delighted to have launched the CEO Club in the Kingdom and will work to invite over 18,000 members worldwide to Saudi Arabia in the coming period.

He further noted that his company aims to promote qualitative local and international relations and create a unique work environment for industry leaders.

Underscoring the region’s solid political and economic position, he emphasized that the Kingdom’s presence in the G20 will enhance the role of the club by highlighting projects launched by Saudi Arabia, including NEOM, The Red Sea, Qiddiya and others.

“The Invest Saudi initiative is one of the key programs our company will work on in coordination with the Ministry of Investment,” he stated.

He said his company is coordinating with the relevant government and semi-government agencies to present the best international CEO award in 2024.

