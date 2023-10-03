Saudi Arabia’s industrial factory count surges past 11,000 in 2023

You are here

In August 2023 alone, the number of factories witnessed a 3.76 percent increase, reaching 11,110, compared to 10,707 in the same month the previous year. Shutterstock
RIYADH: Amid Saudi Arabia’s ongoing industrial expansion, the number of factories in the Kingdom increased to 11,000 this year, a substantial increase from 8,800 in 2019, according to a government official.    

Speaking at the Industrial Sector Enablers’ Forum, organized by the Riyadh Chamber, Mohammed Al-Swailem, the undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources for industrial services, revealed that the Kingdom is targeting 36,000 establishments by 2035, in alignment with the national industrial strategy.   

In August 2023 alone, the number of factories witnessed a 3.76 percent increase, reaching 11,110, compared to 10,707 in the same month the previous year.   

The forum, held in collaboration with the ministry and represented by the Industrial Committee, aims to highlight the identified potentials that will empower the industrial sector to achieve its objectives within the framework of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.  

Al-Swailem emphasized that the forum’s objectives include enabling the industrial sector to actively contribute to economic development. 

Furthermore, Abdullah Alkhorayef, chairman of the Industrial Committee at the Riyadh Chamber, highlighted that the forum is an integral part of the chamber’s initiatives to foster communication with sector officials, offering a platform to address pressing concerns and work collaboratively on solutions. 

He commended the identification of industrial potentials, recognizing them as a top priority for achieving economic development. 

The forum was attended by several officials from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and encompassed discussions on various industry potentials.  

These talks covered topics such as enhancing competitiveness, ensuring the sustainability of industrial enterprises, and fostering export development. 

Moreover, the forum underscored the mission of the Industrial Services Agency, the significance of the Future Factories Program, and the objectives of the industrial councils. 

In February, Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Osama Al-Zamil announced Saudi Arabia’s ambitious plan to boost the number of factories by 50 percent over the next five years, with an injection of SR1.4 trillion ($370 billion) into the industrial sector. 

He reiterated this goal during the launch of the Sanaei platform at the second edition of the LEAP technical conference in Riyadh, reaffirming the Kingdom’s long-term vision to ultimately see the current number of such facilities reach 36,000 by 2035.

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russia had not abandoned a moratorium on nuclear testing, and dismissed a suggestion by one commentator that it should detonate a thermonuclear bomb.
Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he did not know where New York Times reporters had got the idea that Russia may be preparing to test an experimental nuclear-powered cruise missile, or may have recently tested one.
Margarita Simonyan, hawkish editor-in-chief of the state-owned broadcaster RT, suggested in an interview extract posted online by the foreign-based digital broadcast network RTVI that Russia should detonate a nuclear bomb at high altitude over Siberia as a warning to the West.

VIRATNAGAR, RAJASTHAN, India: Indian Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi has called on India’s youth leaders to help promote and nurture compassion and human fraternity.

Satyarthi, who won the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize with Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai for their struggle against the suppression of children and young people, launched over the weekend the Youth Summit on Human Fraternity and Compassion.

The event in Viratnagar, Rajasthan, co-organized by the Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion and the UAE-based Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, attracted 600 youth leaders from different parts of India to discuss initiatives for unity and the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

“Young people have a tremendous capacity to make this world a better place. They can protect humanity as well as the planet. It’s because they are much more genuine and much more honest,” Satyarthi told Arab News.

“We realized that when we dream to make this world a better, peaceful, much more humane, sustainable place, then it should be led by the young people. And therefore, this new movement is being started and that is the movement for global compassion.

“We need connectivity, we need unison, we need a moral responsibility, accountability, and a moral compass to lead our world, and therefore this summit is being held.”

For Mohamed Abdelsalam, secretary-general of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, it was important to spread the efforts in India, given its cultural, ethnic, and religious heterogeneity.

“The Indian community faces many challenges at present and that’s why it is telling these values of global compassion and human potential are very important in addressing these challenges to make sure that this community, the Indian people, will be able to prosper and live with the spirit of living together as one harmonious nation,” he told Arab News.

“My message is for us to create more space for peace and dialogue for young people. As individuals, as leaders, as governments, as institutions, we have to fight to ensure that these young people have this spirit.”

The way the summit’s participants were chosen reflected India’s diversity.

“We set some criteria for the selection of the young leaders and the participants,” he said.

“Top of these was to select people coming from different cultures, different parts in India, different faiths, and different ethnicities, and bring them together to give them a role model of understanding each other and building peace among them so they go out of this event and spread the message of peace nationwide and worldwide.”

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia can expect a considerable penetration of online trading as the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, or Monsha’at, organized the third phase of its tour with the E-Commerce Council on Monday. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the tour concludes on Wednesday and has witnessed the participation of service providers and e-commerce specialists. 

The tour included discussions on developing an environment conducive to developing e-commerce in the Kingdom and the platform's role in various government sectors, including transportation, rural and municipal affairs, housing and SMEs. 

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s homegrown boutique music festival Freaks of Nature is back for its latest edition this weekend in Riyadh.   

Set to take to the stage at the two-day open air music festival are Dutch DJs Basicz and NoTune, returning for the second time to perform in the Kingdom.  
“Our last visit to Saudi Arabia was an absolute blast. The warmth and hospitality we received from the people there were incredible. We're really looking forward to experiencing that again. Moreover, being a part of this concept that's shaping the music scene in Saudi Arabia is not just exciting, it's an honor. We're genuinely thrilled to play a role in shaping the future of music culture in this country,” said the duo in an e-mail interview with Arab News.  

The two DJs – who also have robust careers as solo artists – enjoy the collaborative process of working with each other.   

“Collaborating has been a ride. Since the early days of our careers, we've been creating music together. It's been an amazing journey that's allowed us to build a unique musical connection,” said DJ Basicz.  

“When we're in the studio or up on stage together, it's like we have this unspoken understanding that makes the creative process flow effortlessly. It's not just about making music, it's about pushing each other to new heights. We challenge ourselves to explore uncharted territories and blend our strengths to craft a show that's not just diverse but also emotionally resonant.”  

While NoTune tends to gravitate towards the darker and more adventurous side of techno music, DJ Basicz likes to explore the industrial and raw aspects of the genre.   

“We've realized that our diverse approaches let us serve up a rich and layered experience for our audience,” said DJ Basicz.  

For their upcoming show at Freaks of Nature, taking place over Oct. 5 and 6, DJ Basicz and DJ Notune are “pulling out all the stops.”  

“We are curating a set that not only fits seamlessly with the other talented artists on our stage but also promises to take the crowd on a wild ride. We're throwing in a few surprises and that signature energy that's become our trademark. It's going to be a unique experience, a musical journey that you don't want to end,” they said.  

