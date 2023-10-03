You are here

Saudi SWCC signs 5 agreements to localize the water industry

Saudi SWCC signs 5 agreements to localize the water industry
The deals were signed during the Innovation Driven Desalination Conference 2023 in Jeddah. SPA
Saudi SWCC signs 5 agreements to localize the water industry

Saudi SWCC signs 5 agreements to localize the water industry
RIYADH: Amid efforts to localize the water industry and support advances and innovative technologies, Saudi government firm Saline Water Conversion Corp. has inked five deals with prominent organizations and companies.  

During the second session of the Innovation Driven Desalination Conference 2023 in Jeddah, two agreements were signed with the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, and University of Tabuk.  

The remaining three deals were in agreement with software firm UiPath, design and manufacturer Fluid Equipment Development Co., and American chemicals corporation Dow, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

These agreements align with SWCC’s responsibilities, which include desalinating seawater, producing electric power, and supplying various regions in the Kingdom with desalinated water. 

The memorandum of understanding between SWCC and Monsha’at is aimed at empowering entrepreneurs and innovators in water technologies, promoting economic growth and diversification while promoting innovation in the field of water technologies. 

The MoU with the University of Tabuk involved the development of a robot for cleaning and removing vital deposits from water intake pipelines in production systems. 

On the other hand, the deal with UiPath entailed the utilization of artificial intelligence technologies, while the one with FEDCO focused on the development of pumps and energy recovery devices. 

Meanwhile, the agreement with Dow entailed a study on the efficiency of cleaning materials for reverse osmosis membranes in the Arabian Gulf waters to prevent pollution.  

In July, SWCC signed a MoU with Japan’s Shinshu University to promote sector growth, as reported by the SPA. 

As part of the agreement, both parties agreed to collaborate on developing reverse osmosis technologies for seawater and related processes to remove salts from osmosis technologies in washing processes. 

Additionally, the two parties decided to work together to develop innovative technologies, including zero-liquid discharge, micro membranes, and seawater mining technologies, as reported by the SPA. 

Both parties agreed to jointly work toward implementing advanced and environmentally friendly green energy solutions for water applications and other mutually agreed-upon fields. 

These partnerships reflect SWCC’s commitment to enhancing the water industry and embracing the latest technologies while contributing to economic growth and environmental sustainability. 

Topics: Saline Water Conversion Corp.

Saudi Tourism Authority joins forces with Huawei to boost Chinese tourism

Saudi Tourism Authority joins forces with Huawei to boost Chinese tourism
Updated 28 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to enhance the experience for travelers and bolster Chinese visits to Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Tourism Authority has collaborated with Huawei Mobile Services and its advertising branch, Petal Ads. 

The partnership was cemented through a memorandum of understanding signed during the Approved Destination Status launch ceremony in Beijing, according to a press release. 

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority, signed the deal alongside Walter Ji Rengui, president of Huawei Consumer Cloud Service Global Ecosystem Development & Operations. 

The primary objective of this collaboration is to reshape the way visitors explore Saudi Arabia by digitizing travel services, with a specific focus on attracting Chinese tourists, the press release added. 

Choon Yang Quek, chief technology officer at the STA, stated: “The partnership with Huawei Mobile Services and Petal Ads is part of Saudi’s innovative approach to marketing tourism and enhancing visitor experiences.”  

He added: “By joining forces with Huawei, known for its strong consumer connections, and combining it with Saudi’s commitment to visitor satisfaction, we can now reach new audiences more effectively through established Huawei channels and gain deeper insights into Chinese travelers to tailor their Saudi journeys.” 

This agreement reflects the ongoing partnership between the two entities and their shared dedication to showcasing Saudi Arabia as a dynamic destination to Chinese audiences, the press release added. 

Alhasan Al-Dabbagh, president of Asia-Pacific markets at the STA, said: “By incorporating Huawei’s cutting-edge technology into the travel experience, we can leverage established channels to reach a wider audience and gain a deeper understanding of potential visitors.” 

Through the integration of Huawei Mobile Services’ advanced technology solutions, tourists visiting Saudi Arabia can anticipate a smarter travel experience. 

This includes features such as seamless navigation, language translation services, and augmented reality-guided tours, all aimed at helping tourists make the most of their time while exploring the Kingdom. 

The partnership is part of the STA’s efforts to enhance the tourist experience through technology while highlighting Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage, landscapes, and hospitality. 

This comes as the Kingdom aims to deliver personalized experiences for Chinese tourists, with readily available support throughout their trip. 

In partnership with Petal Ads, the STA looks to attract more Chinese tourists to discover Saudi Arabia’s attractions.  

OIC plans cooperation framework on contract farming among members   

OIC plans cooperation framework on contract farming among members   
Updated 39 min 32 sec ago
ARAB NEWS   

RIYADH: A new framework to help boost food security across the Muslim world will be unveiled at the next meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, set to be held in 2025, it has been announced.

The OIC confirmed the move at its latest gathering in Doha on Tuesday, as it called for a new business model entered on contract farming for its member nations.    

This initiative is expected to be in the spotlight at the next OIC ministerial conference due to in the capital of Chad in 2025, with the exact date yet to be announced.  

Monsha’at, E-Commerce Council organize tour to promote online trade 

Monsha’at, E-Commerce Council organize tour to promote online trade 
Updated 03 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia can expect a considerable penetration of online trading as the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, or Monsha’at, organized the third phase of its tour with the E-Commerce Council on Monday. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the tour concludes on Wednesday and has witnessed the participation of service providers and e-commerce specialists. 

The tour included discussions on developing an environment conducive to developing e-commerce in the Kingdom and the platform's role in various government sectors, including transportation, rural and municipal affairs, housing and SMEs. 

Saudi Arabia dispatches first crude iron shipment to US

Saudi Arabia dispatches first crude iron shipment to US
Updated 03 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has strengthened its position in global supply chains after a ship loaded with 37,000 tons of crude iron set sail from the Port of Jazan City to New Orleans, US.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, this product marks a significant milestone as it is the first to be manufactured within the region, produced at the Advanced Smelting Industries Co. factory in Jazan.

Crude iron, also known as pig iron, is a more brittle form of the material and is used in steel production.

Traditionally recognized for its vast oil reserves, the Gulf nation has been proactively pursuing economic diversification, as outlined in Vision 2030.

The successful production and export of crude iron are crucial steps toward achieving this goal.

The Port of Jazan City boasts extensive capabilities and advanced logistical transportation services, solidifying its status as a pivotal trade hub in Saudi Arabia.

Positioned as one of the region’s most modern ports, it lies along the international trade route through the Red Sea, in close proximity to the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, various African nations, and the maritime Silk Road.

Consequently, this port is a crucial gateway for the southern regions and neighboring countries.

Oman’s total foreign assets rise 27.4% to $17.82bn

Oman’s total foreign assets rise 27.4% to $17.82bn
Updated 03 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The total foreign assets of the Central Bank of Oman increased 27.4 percent year on year to 6.86 billion Omani riyals ($17.82 billion) by the end of July, according to its statistics authority. 

The National Center for Statistics and Information also reported an annual increase of 4.9 percent in local liquidity by the end of July. 

While reporting the figures, Oman News Agency found that private sector deposits in commercial banks and Islamic windows were 18.17 billion riyals by the end of July, up 6.5 percent compared to the year-ago period. 

An Islamic window is a section of a conventional bank offering Shariah-compatible products and services. 

The state-run agency further reported that total loans and financing in commercial banks and Islamic windows grew 8.7 percent year on year to 30.27 billion riyals. 

On Sunday, S&P Global Ratings upgraded Oman’s long-term credit rating from “BB” to “BB+.” 

The report by S&P Global underscores a transformation in Oman’s non-oil sector, which promises substantial growth in the years ahead, particularly between 2023 and 2026. 

“Oman’s economy depends on the oil sector, which accounts for about 30 percent of GDP (gross domestic product), 60 percent of goods exports, and 70 percent of government fiscal receipts. This dependence weighs on our assessment of its fiscal and external resilience, and we reflect this in the rating,” said S&P Global in the report. 

The report also touched upon the banking sector, which witnessed a marked boost in credit balance, registering a growth of 5.3 percent in July compared to the same month the previous year.  

Meanwhile, in September, NCSI data revealed that Oman’s gross domestic product registered a 9.5 percent decline in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year, driven by a decrease in oil activities. 

GDP at current prices fell to 10.08 billion rials in the second quarter compared to the 11.14 billion rials recorded during the same period of the previous year. 

Moreover, the GDP at current prices for the first half of 2023 experienced a 2.4 percent decline, reaching 20.39 billion rials compared to the same period last year. 

