Saudi SWCC signs 5 agreements to localize the water industry

RIYADH: Amid efforts to localize the water industry and support advances and innovative technologies, Saudi government firm Saline Water Conversion Corp. has inked five deals with prominent organizations and companies.

During the second session of the Innovation Driven Desalination Conference 2023 in Jeddah, two agreements were signed with the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, and University of Tabuk.

The remaining three deals were in agreement with software firm UiPath, design and manufacturer Fluid Equipment Development Co., and American chemicals corporation Dow, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

These agreements align with SWCC’s responsibilities, which include desalinating seawater, producing electric power, and supplying various regions in the Kingdom with desalinated water.

The memorandum of understanding between SWCC and Monsha’at is aimed at empowering entrepreneurs and innovators in water technologies, promoting economic growth and diversification while promoting innovation in the field of water technologies.

The MoU with the University of Tabuk involved the development of a robot for cleaning and removing vital deposits from water intake pipelines in production systems.

On the other hand, the deal with UiPath entailed the utilization of artificial intelligence technologies, while the one with FEDCO focused on the development of pumps and energy recovery devices.

Meanwhile, the agreement with Dow entailed a study on the efficiency of cleaning materials for reverse osmosis membranes in the Arabian Gulf waters to prevent pollution.

In July, SWCC signed a MoU with Japan’s Shinshu University to promote sector growth, as reported by the SPA.

As part of the agreement, both parties agreed to collaborate on developing reverse osmosis technologies for seawater and related processes to remove salts from osmosis technologies in washing processes.

Additionally, the two parties decided to work together to develop innovative technologies, including zero-liquid discharge, micro membranes, and seawater mining technologies, as reported by the SPA.

Both parties agreed to jointly work toward implementing advanced and environmentally friendly green energy solutions for water applications and other mutually agreed-upon fields.

These partnerships reflect SWCC’s commitment to enhancing the water industry and embracing the latest technologies while contributing to economic growth and environmental sustainability.