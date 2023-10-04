You are here

Oil Updates — crude falls $1 on demand fears

Oil Updates — crude falls $1 on demand fears
Brent crude oil futures were down 87 cents, or 0.96 percent, to $90.05 a barrel at 1:14 p.m. Saudi time. Shutterstock.
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
Oil Updates — crude falls $1 on demand fears

Oil Updates — crude falls $1 on demand fears
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
LONDON: Oil fell on Wednesday, as Saudi Arabia’s announcement to continue crude output cuts to the end of 2023 was offset by demand fears stemming from macroeconomic headwinds.

Brent crude oil futures were down 87 cents, or 0.96 percent, to $90.05 a barrel at 1:14 p.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 94 cents, or 1.05 percent, to $88.29 per barrel.

Both contracts traded more than $1 lower than Tuesday’s settlement price at their intraday on Wednesday, with Brent falling to $89.83 a barrel, and WTI to $88.11 a barrel.

Prices remain under pressure from demand fears driven by macroeconomic headwinds.

“Oil prices are resuming their decline amid concerns over high interest rates for longer, hurting the demand outlook and as investors look ahead to the OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) meeting,” said Fiona Cincotta, analyst at City Index.

Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry confirmed on Wednesday it will continue its voluntary 1 million barrel per day crude supply cut until the end of this year.

Russia said it will continue its current 300,000 bpd crude export cuts until the end of the year, and will review its voluntary 500,000 bpd output cut, set back in April, in November.

Russia was also discussing partial permission for fuel exports “at all levels,” state-run TASS agency reported on Wednesday, citing Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov.

The Kremlin could be ready to ease its diesel ban in coming days, according to a daily Kommersant report on Wednesday citing unidentified sources.

A strong US dollar could also be weighing on investor sentiment.

The current dollar strength is “a rally that will continue to haunt all markets including oil, even when, as is now, there is a compelling fundamental backdrop,” PVM analyst John Evans said.

As the trade currency of oil, a strong dollar makes oil comparatively expensive for holders of other currencies, which can dampen demand.

Elsewhere, latest purchasing managers’ index data showed a score of 47.2 in September for the euro zone, edging higher from 46.7 in August. Anything below 50 implies economic contraction.

Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News
Makkah Chamber bags economic excellence award  

Makkah Chamber bags economic excellence award  
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Makkah Chamber of Commerce has been honored with this year’s Economic Excellence Award in recognition of its commitment to providing constructive economic solutions for the business sector in the city. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the announcement was made on Monday by the governorate of Makkah, which organizes the award annually.  

The chamber had previously received the Urban Excellence Branch Prize, SPA reported. 

Over the recent period, the organization has undertaken numerous projects and initiatives of significant economic and social value while playing a crucial role in supporting various business sectors. 

One of the notable initiatives was the tripartite benefits agreement, which brought together the Makkah Chamber, the Madinah Chamber and the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture to transform the two cities into centers for financial and commercial activities in the Islamic world. 

DEWA inks 30-year deal with ACWA Power for desalination plant  

DEWA inks 30-year deal with ACWA Power for desalination plant  
Updated 37 min 35 sec ago
Arab News
DEWA inks 30-year deal with ACWA Power for desalination plant  

DEWA inks 30-year deal with ACWA Power for desalination plant  
Updated 37 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to further boost its desalination capacity, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has inked a 30-year water purchase agreement with Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power for developing the first phase of the seawater reverse osmosis plant at Hassyan.  

The completion of this initial phase is expected to boost DEWA’s water desalination capacity to 670 million imperial gallons per day by 2027, up from the current 490 MIGD, as stated in a press release.  

In August, DEWA announced ACWA Power as the preferred bidder for the first phase of the project, with a 3.35 billion dirham ($914 million) investment. 

Considered the world’s largest project of its kind, the Hassyan IWP is DEWA’s first endeavor under the independent water producer model, spanning an area of 252,300 sq. meters. It is part of DEWA's initiative to raise its water desalination capacity to 730 MIGD by 2030. 

Mohammad Abunayyan, founder and chairman of ACWA Power, said: “The Hassyan IWP will be the largest plant of its kind in the world, and we have set a new record for the lowest levelized water tariff. The plant will be highly efficient, desalinating water through reverse osmosis powered by solar energy.”   

He added: “With this project, we are reaffirming our commitment with our partners toward achieving the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.”   

Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA, said that this agreement with ACWA Power will help carry out desalination in Dubai in a sustainable manner, thus contributing to Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050.   

“We are building water production plants based on seawater reverse osmosis technology, which require less energy than multi-stage flash distillation plants, making it a more sustainable choice for water desalination. By 2030, DEWA aims to produce 100 percent of desalinated water by a mix of clean energy and waste heat,” added Al-Tayer.   

In August, DEWA selected state-owned renewable energy firm Masdar to construct and manage the 1,800-megawatt sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, as part of its clean energy promotion efforts.  

With an estimated cost of up to 5.51 billion dirhams, the solar park will be developed under the independent power producer model. 

A report released in August by UK-based Global Water Intelligence revealed that ACWA Power is the world’s largest water developer outside of China.  

ACWA Power leads the list of top global water developers with 6.8 million cubic meters per day of gross capacity and 3.2 million cubic meters per day of net capacity.

UAE non-oil business see new orders touch 4-year high  

UAE non-oil business see new orders touch 4-year high  
Updated 48 min 55 sec ago
Arab News
UAE non-oil business see new orders touch 4-year high  

UAE non-oil business see new orders touch 4-year high  
Updated 48 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The non-oil private sector in the UAE witnessed strong demand in September, as new orders grew at their fastest rate in four years, an economy tracker showed.  

The latest S&P Purchasing Managers’ Index report revealed the country’s PMI hit 56.7 in September, rising from 55 in August, boosted by a robust economy and competitive pricing. 

According to the report, lower prices and stronger economic conditions drove the new orders sub-index to its highest level since June 2019. 

While overall selling prices fell in September, rising input charges have limited the pricing pressures for some firms as they were forced to raise their charges due to increasing costs, according to the report.   

“Demand growth meanwhile spurred greater purchasing at non-oil firms in September, which acted to quicken the pace of purchase price inflation,” said David Owen, a senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.   

According to the report, confidence in the UAE market peaked at its highest levels since March 2020.   

Some factors attributing to this are the country’s business-friendly regulations, stable political environment and infrastructure development. 

Other positive factors included tax benefits, economic diversification and quality of life for expatriates and skilled labor.  

The report added that demand from domestic and external markets grew, with market needs from foreign clients rising at the sharpest pace in over four years. 

Other PMI sub-components, such as input and employment inventories, rose slightly in September.   

Moreover, firms leveraged on previous hires and inventory growth, indicating that firms have sufficient capacity to deal with the new orders flow.    

Delivery times also shortened this month, the sharpest in over four years, as non-oil businesses witnessed further improvements in supply chains. 

The report stated that the UAE economy is projected to expand by 4 percent in 2024 and by 3 percent this year, driven by definite growth in its non-oil sector. 

The credit rating agency highlighted growth in the UAE’s non-oil sectors, such as tourism, government agencies and technological advancements and its policy implementation designed to set the stage for the country’s long-term economic expansion.     

Last month, Fitch Ratings echoed similar economic trends, stating that the country has benefited from strong economic conditions reflected by improved banking sector profitability.  

A healthy banking sector attracts foreign investments and could be instrumental in its higher economic activity and PMI.

flynas receives 5 new A30new aircraft, expands fleet to 56

flynas receives 5 new A30new aircraft, expands fleet to 56
Updated 04 October 2023
Arab News
flynas receives 5 new A30new aircraft, expands fleet to 56

flynas receives 5 new A30new aircraft, expands fleet to 56
Updated 04 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s flag carrier flynas received five new Airbus A320neo aircraft on Wednesday, raising its fleet to 56 airliners, according to Al-Ekhbariya.

The report said that the budget airline marked a 100 percent growth over the last two years with this acquisition.

The fleet expansion also aligns with Saudi Arabia’s National Civil Aviation Strategy to reach 330 million passengers and to increase the number of international destinations linked to 250 by 2030.

Saudi GACA, Portuguese Ministry of Infrastructure sign agreement to propel air transport

Saudi GACA, Portuguese Ministry of Infrastructure sign agreement to propel air transport
Updated 04 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi GACA, Portuguese Ministry of Infrastructure sign agreement to propel air transport

Saudi GACA, Portuguese Ministry of Infrastructure sign agreement to propel air transport
Updated 04 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Air transport services between Saudi Arabia and Portugal are on course to flourish thanks to a new agreement between the Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation and the European country’s Ministry of Infrastructure.

Signed on the sidelines of the Saudi-Portuguese Joint Committee, the deal aims to establish air services that ensure the highest levels of safety and security, enhance trade exchange, and support economic growth between the two countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The agreement is one of a range of contracts inked during the visit of the Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim to Lisbon. These deals aim to strengthen economic relations and promote increased collaboration between Portugal and the Kingdom.

