Saudi show jumping team wins Kingdom's 3rd Asian Games gold

Saudi show jumping team wins Kingdom’s 3rd Asian Games gold
Saudi Arabia’s show jumping team have been crowned Asian Games winners for a second time after clinching gold at the 19th Asian Games (Hangzhou 2022) on Wednesday. (Supplied)
Saudi show jumping team wins Kingdom’s 3rd Asian Games gold
The Green Falcons basketball team defeated Japan 79-74 in the classifications deciding the positions from fifth to eighth on Wednesday. (Supplied)
Saudi show jumping team wins Kingdom’s 3rd Asian Games gold
In the javelin, Saudi athlete Ali Al-Abdulghani left the games having ranked seventh with a throw of 73.45 meters. (Supplied)
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi show jumping team wins Kingdom’s 3rd Asian Games gold

Saudi show jumping team wins Kingdom’s 3rd Asian Games gold
  • Show jumpers Ramzy Al-Duhami, Abdullah Al-Sharbatly, Abdulrahman Al-Rajhi and Mishari Al-Harbi claim victory with faultless final round
  • Hangzhou 2022 breaks record for number of athletes in Asian Games and Summer Olympic Games, with more than 12,500 competitors
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News
HANGZHOU, China: Saudi Arabia’s show jumping team have been crowned Asian Games winners for a second time after clinching gold at the 19th Asian Games (Hangzhou 2022) on Wednesday.
Saudi show jumpers Ramzy Al-Duhami, Abdullah Al-Sharbatly, Abdulrahman Al-Rajhi and Mishari Al-Harbi won their country’s third gold medal in the Hangzhou games. The show jumping team were also victorious at the Jakarta 2018 games.
The Saudi team secured gold at Hangzhou after completing the first and second rounds without any errors.
Prince Fahd bin Jalawi, head of the Saudi delegation, and Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee vice president, attended the equestrian events in Hangzhou.
The Saudi show jumpers completed the final round faultlessly in a time of 111.83 secs. The Qataris ranked second ahead of the Emirati team.
The win on Wednesday lifts Saudi Arabia’s medal tally to six, with three gold, two silver and one bronze.
Al-Duhami described the victory as an “indescribable feeling,” and hoped that their success would inspire more medals in the individual competition.

Basketball
The Green Falcons basketball team defeated Japan 79-74 in the classifications deciding the positions from fifth to eighth on Wednesday. The team will face Iran in the match that decides fifth and sixth places on Friday.

Athletics
In the javelin, Saudi athlete Ali Al-Abdulghani left the games having ranked seventh with a throw of 73.45 meters. Meanwhile, distance runner Tariq Al-Omari finished eighth in the 5,000-meters race with a time of 14:02:94 minutes.

Hangzhou breaks records
Hangzhou 2022 has broken the record for the number of participating athletes in Asian Games and Summer Olympic Games, with over 12,500 competitors representing 45 Asian countries in more than 40 sports (61 disciplines, 481 events and 481 gold medals).
Hangzhou 2022 is China’s third Asian Games to be hosted after Beijing 1990 and Guangzhou 2010.

Chinese contingent
The Chinese delegation participating in the current Games is the largest, with a total of 800 athletes. In terms of Arab countries, Saudi Arabia has 193 athletes in 19 sports, Bahrain has 232 athletes in 17 sports, Kuwait has 141 athletes in 25 sports, Qatar has 180 athletes in 27 sports, the UAE has 140 athletes in 20 sports, Oman has 44 athletes in seven sports, Jordan has 89 athletes in 16 sports, and Palestine has 70 athletes in seven sports.
 

Saudi Arabia grab 2nd gold medal at 19th Asian Games

Saudi Arabia grab 2nd gold medal at 19th Asian Games
Updated 03 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi Arabia grab 2nd gold medal at 19th Asian Games

Saudi Arabia grab 2nd gold medal at 19th Asian Games
  • 20-year-old athlete Issa Ghazwani wins 800-meter race
  • Kingdom’s team increase medal tally to 2 golds, 2 silvers, 1 bronze
Updated 03 October 2023
Arab News

HANGZHOU: Saudi Arabia’s team collected their second gold medal at the 19th Asian Games after 20-year-old athlete Issa Ghazwani won the 800-meter race on Tuesday.
Ghazwani triumphed in a time of 1 minute, 48.05 seconds in Hangzhou, China, beating Indian contender Mohammed Afsal, who came in second in 1:48.43, with Hussein Al-Farsi, of Oman, third.
Tuesday’s gold means the Kingdom’s team have now increased their medal tally to five: two golds, two silvers and a bronze.
Saudi Arabian boxer Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi left the competition after losing to his North Korean opponent in the quarterfinal of the 51 kg category.
The Green Falcons basketball team were eliminated after losing 76-57 against Jordan in the quarterfinals.
The basketball team had qualified for the knockout stages after finishing second behind the Iranian team in Group One, which also included Kazakhstan and the UAE.
Saudi weightlifter Mahmoud Al-Hamid was eliminated from the competition after finishing seventh in the 73 kg category.
Al-Hamid lifted 147 kg in the snatch and 180 kg in the clean and jerk, but his total of 327 kg was not enough to secure qualification for the next stage.

Golf stars swing into Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor ahead of Aramco Team Series presented by PIF

Golf stars swing into Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor ahead of Aramco Team Series presented by PIF
Updated 03 October 2023
Arab News
Golf stars swing into Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor ahead of Aramco Team Series presented by PIF

Golf stars swing into Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor ahead of Aramco Team Series presented by PIF
  • The ATS competitions take place from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8.
  • Chinese star Muni ‘Lily’ said: “I love playing in the Aramco Team Series. I played it once two years ago in Spain”
Updated 03 October 2023
Arab News

HONG KONG: Top professional women golfers were welcomed on Tuesday at Hong Kong’s iconic Victoria Harbor ahead of the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF at Hong Kong Golf Club later this week.
The ATS competitions take place from Oct. 6 to 8, a media statement said.
Set against the Hong Kong skyline on a traditional red-sail Chinese boat were world No. 3 Jin Young Ko, of South Korea, Chinese star Muni ‘Lily’ He, 2023 Solheim Cup star Carlota Ciganda, of Spain, Hong Kong’s Tiffany Chan and multiple-Ladies European Tour winner Anne van Dam, from the Netherlands, who all immersed themselves in the city’s bustling surroundings ahead of the event.
Muni He said: “I love playing in the Aramco Team Series. I played it once two years ago in Spain, and it was so much fun, so I’m very excited to be back, especially in Hong Kong, a place very close to where I’m from.”
The competition brings together 28 teams, each comprised of three professional golfers and an amateur player, in a team competition that runs alongside an individual stroke play event.
Over the course of three days, players will vie for a total prize fund of $1 million, setting a record as the largest fund ever assembled for a ladies’ professional golf tournament in Hong Kong.
It also promises an unparalleled week of golfing brilliance and entertainment for fans of all ages, the statement said.
Tickets are available for purchase online via the official distributor Ticketflap.
General admission tickets are free for Friday and priced at HK$150 (about $20) for Saturday and Sunday. Meanwhile, admission is free throughout the weekend for those under 18.
ATS is proud to be an “M” Mark event that helps to enhance the image of Hong Kong as Asia’s sports events capital.
The “M” Mark is awarded by the Major Sports Events Committee and symbolizes signature events in the territory’s sports calendar.

Mohamed Tolu wins third Saudi Arabia medal with shotput silver at Asian Games

Saudi Arabia’s Mohamed Tolu won the Kingdom’s third medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.
Saudi Arabia’s Mohamed Tolu won the Kingdom’s third medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.
Updated 03 October 2023
Arab News
Mohamed Tolu wins third Saudi Arabia medal with shotput silver at Asian Games

Saudi Arabia’s Mohamed Tolu won the Kingdom’s third medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.
  • Abdullah Abkar qualifies for 200m final with 20.59 in semifinal
  • Mixed results in athletics, kurash, football, weightlifting, archery
Updated 03 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Mohamed Tolu won the Kingdom’s third medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday after taking silver in the shot put competition.

There was further track and field success for Saudi Arabia after Abdullah Abkar qualified for the final of the 200 meters by winning his semifinal in 20.59 seconds.

In the 3,000-meter steeplechase final, Badr Al-Omrani finished eighth in 8 minutes, 49.19 seconds, and teammate Wasim Al-Farsi ended twelfth in 9:09.27.

In the 1,500-meter final, Faez Al-Subayi finished seventh in 3:42.14 and teammate Raed Al-Jadaani ended eighth in 3:42.52.

Abdulrahman Al-Mousa, Mansour Alawi, Abdulaziz Al-Rawdha and Bilal Al-Awadhi qualified for the round of 32 in the men’s archery competition. In the women’s competition, Shaden Al-Marshod and Sara bin Salum qualified for the round of 32.

Also on Sunday, the Kingdom’s footballers were eliminated after losing to Uzbekistan 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

Uzbekistan opened the scoring in the second minute followed by another strike in the 24th minute.

In the second half Mohammed Maran grabbed a goal for the young Green Falcons in the 65th minute, but it was not enough to get back on level terms.

Saudi Arabia’s Wedian Al-Muwallad was knocked out of the kurash competition, in her first international appearance, after losing to her Uzbek opponent in the quarterfinals.

Seraj Al-Sulaim is also heading home early after only managing to secure eighth place in the 61 kg weight category with a lift total of 286 kg.

Athlete Yousef Masrahi claims Saudi Arabia’s 1st gold at 19th Asian Games

Athlete Yousef Masrahi claims Saudi Arabia’s 1st gold at 19th Asian Games
Updated 30 September 2023
Arab News
Athlete Yousef Masrahi claims Saudi Arabia’s 1st gold at 19th Asian Games

Athlete Yousef Masrahi claims Saudi Arabia’s 1st gold at 19th Asian Games
  • Saudi pole vaulter Hussein Al-Hizam wins first bronze in Asian Games with a jump of 5.65m
  • Hamoud Al-Elwani qualifies for long jump finals with 7.46m leap in first group semifinals
Updated 30 September 2023
Arab News

HANGZHOU, China: Saudi athlete Yousef Masrahi has claimed the Kingdom’s first gold medal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou with victory in the 400-meters final on Saturday.
The Asian record holder won with a time of 45.55 seconds, repeating his victory in the 17th Asian Games in Incheon in 2014 when he won Saudi Arabia’s first gold medal in the same race.
Saturday’s victory marks Masrahi’s third medal in Asian Games. He won his first bronze in the 400-meters in Guangzhou in 2010 before winning gold in Incheon in 2014.
“The support of the Saudi audience was a great incentive for me to achieve the gold medal. I thank my parents for their support. I also thank my national coach Hamdan Al-Bishi, who worked hard to prepare me for this edition for over a year,” Masrahi said following his victory.
He also thanked Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the Saudi Arabian Olympic and Paralympic Committee president, and his deputy Prince Fahd bin Jalawi for their support for Saudi sports.
Saudi pole vaulter Hussein Al-Hizam won his first bronze medal in the Asian Games with a jump of 5.65 meters on Saturday.
Al-Hizam said he is confident his Saudi teammates will win more medals in the remaining days of the Games, being held in Hangzhou in China.
Athletes Raed Al-Jedaani and Faisal Al-Subaiei qualified for the finals of the 1,500-meters race. Al-Jedaani finished first in the semifinals with a time of 3:51 minutes, while Al-Subaiei finished fourth with a time of 3:56 minutes.
Hamoud Al-Elwani qualified for the finals of the long jump with a 7.46-meter jump in the first group semifinals.
Injury forced sprinter Nasser Mahmoud to pull out of the 100 meters semifinals. His teammate Abdullah Abkar finished fourth with a time of 10.21 seconds.
In the 10,000 meters, Tareq Al-Omari finished seventh with a time of 28:46 minutes.
In the hammer throw final, Mohammed Al-Dubaisi finished 10th with a throw of 65.95 meters, while his teammate Mohammed Al-Zayer finished 12th with a distance of 62.5 meters.
Basketball:
The Saudi basketball team defeated the UAE 74-67 in the first group and qualified for the second round after finishing second behind Iran in first group. Iran defeated Kazakhstan 86-60. Each group’s first two teams will qualify in addition to the top four teams that rank third.Asian 

Kingdom’s Youssef Masrahi qualifies for 400-meter final at Asian Games

Kingdom’s Youssef Masrahi qualifies for 400-meter final at Asian Games
Updated 29 September 2023
Arab News
Kingdom’s Youssef Masrahi qualifies for 400-meter final at Asian Games

Kingdom’s Youssef Masrahi qualifies for 400-meter final at Asian Games
  • Asian record holder finishes second in semifinal in 45.64 seconds
  • Abdullah Abkar, Nasser Mahmoud through to semifinals of 100-meters
Updated 29 September 2023
Arab News

HANGZHOU, China: Saudi athlete Youssef Masrahi has qualified for the final of the men’s 400-meters at the 19th Asian Games.
The Asian record holder secured his place in the medal race after finishing second in his semifinal at the Olympic Stadium on Friday in a time of 45.64 seconds. Japan’s Sato Fuga won the race in 45.56.
Masrahi took the gold medal in the 400 at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, where he also broke the Asian record with a time of 44.46.
His teammate, Mazen Alyassin, failed to qualify for the 400 final after coming home fourth in his semifinal in a time of 46.13.
Meanwhile, Saudi sprinter Abdullah Abkar made it through to the semifinals of the 100-meters after finishing fourth in his heat in a time of 10.30. He will be joined by teammate Nasser Mahmoud, who qualified in 10.50.
Esports
The Kingdom’s esports team of Abdulrahman Al-Fahad, Abdulrahman Al-Aroui, Khaled Al-Abdulaziz and Ahmed Al-Qahtani have been eliminated from the Games after losing in the last 16 of the Peace Elite contest.
Boxing
Boxer Mohamed Al-Sabhi was also eliminated from the Games after losing to his Uzbek rival on a judges’ decision in the last 16 of the 80 kg category.
Table Tennis
The Kingdom’s Azam Alaam and Khalid Al-Shareef were knocked out of the table tennis doubles competition after losing 3-0 to their opponents from Chinese Taipei in the last 16.
Fencing
The Saudi fencing team of Ahmed Al-Hussein, Khalifa Al-Umairi, Jawad Al-Daoud and Faisal Aabid were also eliminated on Friday, after going down by 45-43 to Japan in the quarterfinals of the epee category.
Golf
The Kingdom’s golfers ended their second round on Friday, with Othman Al-Mulla shooting 70, Ali Al-Sekhi 71, Faisal Al-Salhab 72 and Saud Al-Sharif 73.

