What We Are Reading Today: Magic Words by Jonathan Berger

New York Times bestselling author Jonah Berger’s cutting-edge research reveals how six types of words can increase your impact in every area of life-from persuading others and building stronger relationships, to boosting creativity and motivating teams, says a review published on goodreads.com.

“In Magic Words,” Berger gives you an inside look at the new science of language and how you can use it.

Technological advances in machine learning, computational linguistics, and natural language processing, combined with the digitization of everything from cover letters to conversations, have yielded unprecedented insights.