What We Are Reading Today: Magic Words by Jonathan Berger

Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News
New York Times bestselling author Jonah Berger’s  cutting-edge research reveals how six types of words can increase your impact in every area of life-from persuading others and building stronger relationships, to boosting creativity and motivating teams, says a review published on goodreads.com.

“In Magic Words,” Berger gives you an inside look at the new science of language and how you can use it.

Technological advances in machine learning, computational linguistics, and natural language processing, combined with the digitization of everything from cover letters to conversations,  have yielded unprecedented insights.

Topics: Book Review

Author: Michael Harriot

Michael Harriot’s “Black AF History” is a searingly smart and bitingly hilarious retelling of American history that corrects the record and showcases the perspectives and experiences of Black Americans.

Combining unapologetically provocative storytelling with meticulous research based on primary sources as well as the work of pioneering Black historians, scholars, and journalists, Harriot removes the white sugarcoating from the American story.

This long overdue corrective provides a revealing look into our past that is as urgent as it is necessary. For too long, we have refused to acknowledge that American history is white history.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Authors: Andrei Sourakov & Rachel Warren Chadd 

Moths are among the most under appreciated insects on the planet, yet they make up the majority of some 180,000 known species of Lepidoptera.

Filled with striking images, “The Lives of Moths” looks at the remarkable world of these amazing and beautiful creatures.

While butterflies may get more press than moths, Andrei Sourakov and Rachel Warren Chadd reveal that the lopsided attention is unjust.

Moths evolved long before butterflies, and their importance cannot be overestimated.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

This is the first book to really make sense of the dizzying array of information that has emerged in recent decades about earthquakes.

Susan Hough, a research seismologist in one of North America’s most active earthquake zones and an expert at communicating this complex science to the public, separates fact from fiction.

She fills in many of the blanks that remained after plate tectonics theory, in the 1960s, first gave us a rough idea of just what earthquakes are about.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Ghadi Joudah
“Of Mice and Men” is a novella written by the late John Steinbeck and published in 1937.

The book explores themes of friendship, dreams, loneliness, the human condition, and the inherent cruelty of society.

Set during the Great Depression in the US, the story revolves around two displaced ranch workers, George Milton and Lennie Small, who are seeking employment and a place to call their own.

They form a close friendship, and Milton serves as Small’s guardian, protecting him from the dangers and complexities of the world.

The duo finds work on a ranch in California’s Salinas Valley, where they meet other characters such as Candy, an aging ranch-employee with a missing hand, and Slim, a skilled and respected worker. They also encounter Curley, the boss’ aggressive and insecure son, and his flirtatious wife, who remains unnamed throughout the story.

Small’s mental disability creates tension and conflict throughout the narrative and leads to a tragic incident where ranch workers decide to seek revenge on him. That is when the story really takes off.

“Of Mice and Men” remains a poignant and widely studied work, highlighting the struggles faced by marginalized individuals during the Great Depression era and raising questions about the nature of compassion and the pursuit of happiness.

While Steinbeck’s formal education was not extensive, his experiences, self-study, and immersion in various environments played a significant role in shaping his perspective and informing his writing.

He wrote several other notable novels, including “East of Eden,” “Cannery Row,” “The Grapes of Wrath,” and nonfiction book “Travels with Charley: In Search of America.”

His observations of people, their struggles, and the landscapes they inhabited became integral to his storytelling and contributed to his reputation as one of America’s most influential writers.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

This is a sweeping and provocative work of aesthetic theory: a trenchant critique of the philosophy of art as it developed from the 18th century to the early 20th century, combined with a carefully reasoned plea for a new and more flexible approach to art.

Jean-Marie Schaeffer, one of France’s leading aestheticians, explores the writings of Kant, Schlegel, Novalis, Hegel, Schopenhauer, Nietzsche, and Heidegger to show that these diverse thinkers shared a common approach to art, which he calls the “speculative theory.”

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

