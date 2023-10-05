You are here

Renewable energy sector jobs nearly double over past decade: IRENA

Renewable energy sector jobs nearly double over past decade: IRENA
The report indicated that by the end of 2022, the solar photovoltaics sector employed 4.9 million people, while hydropower and biofuels each hired 2.5 million individuals. Shutterstock
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News
Renewable energy sector jobs nearly double over past decade: IRENA

Renewable energy sector jobs nearly double over past decade: IRENA
  • Job opportunities in the renewable energy sector reached 13.7 million in 2022
  • China accounts for 41 percent of jobs in the renewable energy sector globally
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: In a significant stride toward a sustainable future, job opportunities in the renewable energy sector have nearly doubled over the past decade, reaching 13.7 million in 2022, up from 7.3 million in 2012, according to a recent report.

The report, compiled by the International Renewable Energy Agency and the International Labour Organization, noted that this increase in job opportunities was driven by a surge in investments in the renewable energy sector in recent years.

China accounts for 41 percent of jobs in the renewable energy sector globally, followed by Brazil, EU countries, India and the US. 

Job opportunities in the renewable energy sector reached 13.7 million in 2022Breaking down the figures, the report indicated that by the end of 2022, the solar photovoltaics sector employed 4.9 million people, while hydropower and biofuels each hired 2.5 million individuals. Additionally, the wind power sector engaged 1.4 million people.

The study also underlined that the solar technology sector boasted the best gender balance compared to other industries, with 40 percent of jobs held by women.

IRENA Director General Francesco La Camera said: “2022 was another outstanding year for renewable energy jobs amid multiplying challenges. Creating millions of jobs will require a much faster pace of investments in energy transition technologies.”  

He added: “The G20 leaders agreed to accelerate efforts to triple global renewables capacity by 2030 aligned with our recommendations ahead of COP28. I call on all policymakers to use this momentum as an opportunity to adopt ambitious policies that drive the needed systemic change.” 

The report emphasized that an inclusive energy transition must prioritize workforce development and diversity. It also underscored the importance of expanding education and training and increasing career opportunities for youth, minorities and marginalized groups in the renewable energy sector.

“To seize the significant opportunities to attain full, productive and freely chosen employment, social inclusion and decent work for all during these complex transitions, there is a need to develop and implement specific policies for inclusive macroeconomic growth, sustainable enterprises, skills development, other active labor market interventions,” said Gilbert Houngbo, director general of ILO.

Topics: IRENA International Renewable Energy Agency ILO

Egyptian banks suspend debit card use in foreign currency

Egyptian banks suspend debit card use in foreign currency
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters
Egyptian banks suspend debit card use in foreign currency

Egyptian banks suspend debit card use in foreign currency
  • Move aims to stop a drain on foreign currency as the country’s currency shortage worsens
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: At least two Egyptian banks have suspended the use of Egyptian pound debit cards outside the country to stop a drain on foreign currency as the country’s currency shortage worsens.
Arab African International Bank sent a notice to customers on Wednesday and Arab International Bank sent one on Thursday announcing the suspension, according to several customers.
A customer representative for Arab African International Bank confirmed the move, saying it was due to the country’s foreign exchange shortage.
One banker in Egypt said all banks were facing similar problems as a result of the currency shortage, but that each was taking decisions separately.
A substantial number of debit card holders had been using cards to make bulk purchases, often in the United Arab Emirates, of gold, mobile telephones and other products to take advantage of the Egyptian pound’s low official exchange rate.
Debit card transactions are charged at the official rate of about 31 pounds to the dollar whereas on the black market a dollar sells for around 40 or 41 pounds. Egypt has kept its currency fixed against the dollar since March despite a widening gap with the black market rate.
“Sometimes they just send the cards (without leaving Egypt), and they buy things with them. You find there are four or five people from the same family,” the banker said.
Other banks were likely to introduce similar restrictions next week, the banker added.
Banks in recent months have also been tightening up on the amount of foreign currency clients can buy in Egypt and on how much can they can charge to their credit cards while abroad.

Topics: Egypt

Saudi Aramco raises November Arab light crude prices to Asia

Saudi Aramco raises November Arab light crude prices to Asia
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi Aramco raises November Arab light crude prices to Asia

Saudi Aramco raises November Arab light crude prices to Asia
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: For the fifth consecutive month, Saudi Aramco raised the November official selling prices for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia to plus $4 a barrel versus the Oman/Dubai average, the oil company announced on Thursday.

The top oil exporter set its Arab Light OSP to Northwest Europe at $7.20 a barrel against ICE Brent for October and to the US at $7.45 versus ASCI.

Saudi Arabia and Russia on Wednesday extended their voluntary oil cuts to the end of the year.

The Kingdom will continue the voluntary cut of 1 million barrels of oil per day in November and December, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The move means Saudi Arabia’s production for the final two months of the year will be approximately 9 million bpd.

This reduction is in addition to the voluntary cuts the Kingdom had previously announced in April, when Riyadh agreed to reduce output by 500,000 bpd until the end of December 2024.

Meanwhile, oil prices dropped extending the previous session’s sharp losses.

Brent crude oil futures had fallen 65 cents to $85.16 a barrel by 1245 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were 75 cents lower at $83.47. Both benchmarks fell by more than $1 in earlier trading.

 

Topics: Aramco Asia Light crude

Closing bell — TASI continues its downward trend to close at 10,765

Closing bell — TASI continues its downward trend to close at 10,765
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News
Closing bell — TASI continues its downward trend to close at 10,765

Closing bell — TASI continues its downward trend to close at 10,765
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its downward movement on Thursday, as it shed 75.42 points or 0.70 percent to close at 10,764.85.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.10 billion ($1.09 billion) as 90 stocks advanced, while 121 declined. 

Nomu, the Kingdom’s parallel market, also shed 90.41 points to close at 22,667.94, while the MSCI Tadawul Index slipped by 0.40 percent to 1,382.44. 

The best-performing stock of the day on the main index was Al Rajhi REIT Fund. The company’s share price surged by 4.34 percent to SR8.42. 

Other top performers were Saudi Airlines Catering Co. and CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices edged up by 3.13 percent and 2.87 percent, respectively. 

Thimar Development Holding Co. was the worst venture of the day, as its share price dropped by 5.40 percent to SR23.84. 

The top companies on Nomu were Paper Home Co. and Almuneef Co. for Trade, Industry, Agriculture and Contracting, whose share prices soared by 29.95 percent and 8.47 percent, respectively. 

On the other hand, the share price of Alqemam for Computer Systems Co., listed in the parallel market, dropped by 13.52 percent to SR110. 

On the announcements front, Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. revealed that its board approved setting up a limited liability company in Riyadh with a capital of SR100,000. 

In a Tadawul statement, AWPT said that the new LLC will undertake the long-term operation and maintenance contract for the sewage treatment plants in Manfouha.

AWPT added that the financial impacts of this development will be reported in due course.

Meanwhile, National Agricultural Development Co. declared that the Capital Market Authority approved its request to increase the company’s capital through an SR2 billion rights issue. 

NADEC will set the offering price and number of shares proposed after the extraordinary general meeting on a date to be announced.

Topics: TASI NOMU

Qatar Airways expands footprint in Saudi Arabia with three new gateways

Qatar Airways expands footprint in Saudi Arabia with three new gateways
Updated 05 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Qatar Airways expands footprint in Saudi Arabia with three new gateways

Qatar Airways expands footprint in Saudi Arabia with three new gateways
Updated 05 October 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s efforts to consolidate its position as a global tourism hub is set to receive a boost with Qatar Airways launching services to the historic AlUla, Tabuk and the resumption of operations in Yanbu.

A statement issued by the Qatari national carrier on Thursday said: “Effective Oct. 29, 2023, Qatar Airways will commence operations to AlUla, followed by Yanbu on Dec. 6, 2023, and Tabuk on Dec. 14, 2023. These new routes will offer passengers even more options to explore the rich cultural heritage and natural wonders of Saudi Arabia.”

With the addition of these new routes, number of Saudi cities covered by the Qatari airline has jumped to nine with more than 125 flights weekly. The Saudi cities include AlUla, Dammam, Qassim, as well as Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Tabuk, Taif, and Yanbu.

Commenting on the launch of new routes, Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al-Baker said: “We are thrilled to introduce AlUla, Yanbu, and Tabuk as our newest destinations in Saudi Arabia. These cities offer a wealth of cultural, historical, and natural experiences, and we are proud to connect travelers from around the world to these remarkable places.”

The new routes to AlUla, Yanbu, and Tabuk are expected to facilitate business and leisure travel, further strengthening economic ties and cultural exchanges between Saudi Arabia and Qatar. 

AlUla, an UNESCO World Heritage Site with ancient rock formations, will be serviced with two weekly flights. 

Tabuk will see three-a-week, as will Yanbu.

“Passengers in Saudi Arabia traveling from these exciting new gateways will enjoy seamless connectivity to over 160 destinations worldwide, including China, Europe, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand and the US,” said a statement.

Saudi Arabia has been ranked second globally in terms of tourist arrivals during the first seven months of 2023, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The Kingdom saw a 58 percent growth in tourist numbers up to the end of July, according to the Ministry of Tourism, compared to the same period in 2019.

The data was sourced last month from the UN World Tourism Organization and came from the UNWTO World Tourism Barometer.

Topics: Qatar Airways

GCC finance ministers discuss economic integration, cooperation

GCC finance ministers discuss economic integration, cooperation
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News
GCC finance ministers discuss economic integration, cooperation

GCC finance ministers discuss economic integration, cooperation
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Financial chiefs from across the region held discussions in Muscat on Thursday focused on enhancing economic cooperation and integration among members of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Oman’s Finance Minister Sultan bin Salem Al-Habsi presided over the 120th meeting of the Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee of the GCC. 

The Gulf ministers discussed several financial and economic issues related to their respective countries, including the outcomes of the committee meetings of the region’s central bank governors, along with that of the GCC Customs Union. 

The participants also shared views on the Gulf Common Market Committee. The ministers discussed tax exemptions for industrial inputs and the latest developments in the negotiations for the Free Trade Agreement between the GCC countries and China. 

In his speech, Al-Habsi emphasized the significance of the meeting in bolstering financial and economic collaboration and integration among the GCC member states. He also highlighted the imperative to redouble efforts in these critical areas to fulfill the aspirations of the region’s people. 

Moreover, the host country’s finance minister commended the endeavors of the Gulf negotiating team in engaging with global economic blocs, acknowledging the importance of strengthening the standing of Gulf economies both regionally and internationally. Al-Habsi also highlighted that an initial free trade agreement was inked in September 2022 between the GCC countries and Pakistan, adding that the negotiation delegation is in discussions with other countries. 

For his part, Jassem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi, the GCC secretary-general, stated that the member countries are presently in the final stages of establishing the Customs Union and the Common Gulf Market, with the goal of attaining economic unity by 2025.

He emphasized that these actions align with the GCC leaders’ aspirations to serve the people of the Gulf and foster greater cooperation, integration, and interconnectedness among the nations. 

The Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee is among the enduring boards under the umbrella of the GCC General Secretariat. Its core purpose is to engage in discussions and deliberations concerning all economic and financial issues while shaping policies and strategic plans. 

Topics: GCC

