Renewable energy sector jobs nearly double over past decade: IRENA

RIYADH: In a significant stride toward a sustainable future, job opportunities in the renewable energy sector have nearly doubled over the past decade, reaching 13.7 million in 2022, up from 7.3 million in 2012, according to a recent report.

The report, compiled by the International Renewable Energy Agency and the International Labour Organization, noted that this increase in job opportunities was driven by a surge in investments in the renewable energy sector in recent years.

China accounts for 41 percent of jobs in the renewable energy sector globally, followed by Brazil, EU countries, India and the US.

Job opportunities in the renewable energy sector reached 13.7 million in 2022Breaking down the figures, the report indicated that by the end of 2022, the solar photovoltaics sector employed 4.9 million people, while hydropower and biofuels each hired 2.5 million individuals. Additionally, the wind power sector engaged 1.4 million people.

The study also underlined that the solar technology sector boasted the best gender balance compared to other industries, with 40 percent of jobs held by women.

IRENA Director General Francesco La Camera said: “2022 was another outstanding year for renewable energy jobs amid multiplying challenges. Creating millions of jobs will require a much faster pace of investments in energy transition technologies.”

He added: “The G20 leaders agreed to accelerate efforts to triple global renewables capacity by 2030 aligned with our recommendations ahead of COP28. I call on all policymakers to use this momentum as an opportunity to adopt ambitious policies that drive the needed systemic change.”

The report emphasized that an inclusive energy transition must prioritize workforce development and diversity. It also underscored the importance of expanding education and training and increasing career opportunities for youth, minorities and marginalized groups in the renewable energy sector.

“To seize the significant opportunities to attain full, productive and freely chosen employment, social inclusion and decent work for all during these complex transitions, there is a need to develop and implement specific policies for inclusive macroeconomic growth, sustainable enterprises, skills development, other active labor market interventions,” said Gilbert Houngbo, director general of ILO.