You are here

  • Home
  • Kingdom supports efforts to safely repatriate Rohingya from Bangladesh: Saudi envoy

Kingdom supports efforts to safely repatriate Rohingya from Bangladesh: Saudi envoy

Kingdom supports efforts to safely repatriate Rohingya from Bangladesh: Saudi envoy
Rohingya refugees gather outside a relief supplies distribution point at Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangladesh. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2bwdg

Updated 20 sec ago
Follow

Kingdom supports efforts to safely repatriate Rohingya from Bangladesh: Saudi envoy

Kingdom supports efforts to safely repatriate Rohingya from Bangladesh: Saudi envoy
  • Saudi Arabia is one of the key international donors supporting Rohingya in Cox’s Bazar
  • Return of Rohingya to Myanmar has been on the UN agenda for years
Updated 20 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON
Follow

DHAKA: Saudi Arabia supports efforts to safely repatriate Rohingya refugees to Myanmar, the Kingdom’s ambassador to Dhaka has said, as Bangladeshi authorities highlighted continuous Saudi assistance at refugee camps. 

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslim refugees fled persecution in Myanmar in 2017, with most seeking shelter in neighboring Bangladesh. 

A majority of about 1.2 million refugees live in squalid camps in Cox’s Bazar district, a coastal region in the country’s southeast, which, with the influx of Rohingya, has become the world’s largest refugee settlement. 

Their return to Myanmar has been on the agenda for years, but a UN-backed repatriation process has not taken off until now, despite pressure from Bangladesh amid dwindling international support to host the large community. 

Since March, repatriation has been negotiated between Bangladesh and Myanmar under a pilot scheme mediated by China. Despite several visits and compiling data of an initial 1,000 Rohingya willing to return, it remains unclear when the process will begin. 

“Saudi Arabia is supporting the international efforts (for) a safe repatriation for the Rohingya people and appreciates the stand of Bangladesh to accommodate more than 1.2 million Rohingyas here,” Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Al-Duhailan told reporters earlier this week. 

“I hope that the first group, that will be (in the) pilot for repatriation, inshallah, will go smoothly and safely. And this, inshallah, will be the beginning of repatriating all the Rohingya to their homeland in Myanmar safely.” 

Bangladesh has been providing humanitarian support to the Rohingya despite not being a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention. Saudi Arabia has been one of the key international donors supporting these efforts, especially as others have decreased their aid. 

Increasing crime, harsh living conditions, and no immediate prospects of returning to Myanmar are driving more Rohingya refugees to leave Bangladesh by boat for countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia, putting their lives at risk. A few hundred of them are thought to have died at sea last year, according to UN data. 

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has been supporting Rohingya refugees since the very beginning of the 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar, which triggered their exodus to Bangladesh. 

Much of the aid comes in the form of emergency, primary and secondary health care, as well as obstetric services, which KSrelief has already directly provided to tens of thousands of Rohingya refugee children and mothers, as the situation in the overpopulated camps deteriorates. 

“Saudi presence in the Rohingya camps is very significant. They do relief work here in collaboration with local NGOs,” Mizanur Rahman, Bangladesh’s refugee relief and repatriation commissioner in Cox’s Bazar, told Arab News. 

“Saudi Arabia is helping here in building shelters for distressed Rohingya and provides food support. Saudi aid has definitely been very important for humanitarian operations in the Rohingya camps.” 

Topics: Rohingya Bangladesh

Related

KSrelief team inspects Rohingya housing in Bangladesh
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief team inspects Rohingya housing in Bangladesh
Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar pin new hope on OIC support
World
Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar pin new hope on OIC support

Afghan pilot faces homelessness in UK despite asylum approval

Afghan pilot faces homelessness in UK despite asylum approval
Updated 16 min 14 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Afghan pilot faces homelessness in UK despite asylum approval

Afghan pilot faces homelessness in UK despite asylum approval
  • Pilot, labeled a ‘hero’ and ‘patriot’ by allies, cannot afford private accommodation on govt financial handout
  • His family remain trapped in Afghanistan hiding from the Taliban
Updated 16 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A former Afghan Air Force pilot who served alongside British forces and fled the Taliban remains stuck living in a hotel a month after his asylum application to remain in the UK was approved, The Independent reported on Thursday.

The pilot, whose case caused uproar after he was threatened with deportation to Rwanda for crossing the English Channel illegally, despite being labeled a “hero” and “patriot” by coalition allies, is struggling to find permanent accommodation as he is forced to rely on a government financial handout called universal credit, which cannot cover most rents.

Until he finds accommodation, he will be unable to repatriate his family who are hiding in Afghanistan. Local councils are currently prioritizing families over single migrants due to shortages.

Without permanent housing, he fears he will soon become homeless, with the UK Home Office ramping up efforts to clear a backlog of asylum applications, and seeking to reduce the amount of time people whose applications are approved are allowed to remain in government-funded accommodation — with some evicted in as few as seven days.

The pilot has yet to receive a notice of eviction, which he also needs to present to a local authority to apply for social housing.

He told The Independent: “I’m trying a lot to find a shared house or flat but it is very, very difficult to find it. I’m still waiting for my leaving (eviction) letter from the Home Office. I haven’t received it yet but if the situation is continuing like this maybe I will become homeless.”

He added: “I can work and I can study. I will try and search to see if I can use my pilot training here in the UK. I’m thinking about how can I get the duty that I had in Afghanistan in aviation. If I could get a job, I could stand on my own feet soon.”

He said: “I have a serious problem, which is an economic problem. If I can get some income, it will be very easy for me. There are lots of aviation academies, and if I can pay for them, I can get my licence and it would not be difficult. But right now, it is difficult because of my economic situation. I will try and find out how I can manage.

“If I don’t have success I will try and study another field that could lead to a job. This is my plan.”

Steve Smith, CEO of refugee charity Care4Calais, which worked with the pilot to have his asylum application approved, said: “The euphoria of being granted status is, sadly, quickly replaced with the stresses and challenges of finding accommodation and work or training. Today, with the recent surge in asylum grants, those challenges are greater than they have been in the last few decades.”

Smith added: “Family reunification is an expensive process, and getting out of Afghanistan is a logistical nightmare. More needs to be done to assist Afghan families like the pilot’s.

“The government has accepted his service alongside our troops has placed his life at risk in Afghanistan. But that risk equally applies to his family. We can’t abandon them to a life of fear under the Taliban regime.”

A Home Office spokesperson told The Independent: “We encourage individuals to make their onward plans as soon as possible after receiving their decision, whether that is leaving the UK following a refusal, or taking steps to integrate in the UK following a grant. We provide support for refugees to access jobs, benefits and housing.”

Topics: Afghanistan Britain Afghan pilot

Related

Afghan pilot in UK facing homelessness amid hotel eviction
World
Afghan pilot in UK facing homelessness amid hotel eviction
UK urged to reunite Afghan pilot with family after asylum application granted
World
UK urged to reunite Afghan pilot with family after asylum application granted

Italy detains migrant rescue ship

Italy detains migrant rescue ship
Updated 16 min 38 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Italy detains migrant rescue ship

Italy detains migrant rescue ship
  • Open Arms said its eponymous ship had been subjected to a new 20-day blockade and a fine of up to 10,000 euros
  • It had on Wednesday disembarked 176 migrants in the Tuscan port of Carrara
Updated 16 min 38 sec ago
AFP

ROME: A Spanish charity rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean said Thursday its ship had again been detained by Italian authorities and accused Rome of harassment.
Open Arms said its eponymous ship had been subjected to a new 20-day blockade and a fine of up to 10,000 euros (around $10,500).
The ship was also detained in August along with two other rescue vessels accused of breaking a contested new law that states charities must return to port between every rescue, and only to the port designed by Italian authorities.
Open Arms had on Wednesday disembarked 176 migrants in the Tuscan port of Carrara who had been rescued in three operations in the Central Mediterranean.
In a statement Thursday, it accused Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government of a “strategy of harassing the work of humanitarian ships.”
“We will bear this unjust detention and the resulting legal costs,” it said.
“But we find it unacceptable to have to suffer this situation because we have done our duty, respecting the Law of the Sea and international conventions.”
Meloni’s government took office one year ago pledging to end irregular migration but the numbers have surged.
More than 135,000 migrants have landed on small boats on Italian shores so far this year, up from 72,400 in the same period of last year, interior ministry figures show.
Only about five percent are picked up by charity ships, the government says.
But Meloni claims the rescuers encourage smugglers, a finding challenged by researchers who have highlighted the complex reasons that drive migration — not least the weather, with crossings increasing when seas are calm.

Topics: Italy Migrant ship Open Arms

Related

Court rules against Italian PM over Tunisian migrant detention
World
Court rules against Italian PM over Tunisian migrant detention
Italy to step up age checks as migrant numbers surge
World
Italy to step up age checks as migrant numbers surge

Turkiye and Azerbaijan snub Europe summit over Karabakh tensions

Turkiye and Azerbaijan snub Europe summit over Karabakh tensions
Updated 45 min 18 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Turkiye and Azerbaijan snub Europe summit over Karabakh tensions

Turkiye and Azerbaijan snub Europe summit over Karabakh tensions
  • Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ally, Azerbaijan’s leader Ilham Aliyev, failed to turn up, torpedoing efforts to address Europe’s latest security crisis
  • Leaders had hoped to host Aliyev’s first meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan since Azerbaijan seized the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh
Updated 45 min 18 sec ago
AFP

GRANADA, Spain: Europe’s quest to build a common geopolitical purpose suffered a new blow on Thursday when Turkiye and Azerbaijan skipped a major summit, as tensions mounted over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Four dozen European leaders — from European Union and NATO member states, as well as their neighbors — have gathered in Granada for the third summit of the European Political Community (EPC).
But two invitees, Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ally, Azerbaijan’s leader Ilham Aliyev, failed to turn up, torpedoing efforts to address Europe’s latest security crisis.
Leaders had hoped to host Aliyev’s first meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan since Azerbaijan seized the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh and triggered an exodus of ethnic Armenian civilians.
The two leaders were to have been joined by EU council president Charles Michel, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Olaf Scholz — but Azerbaijan rejected the format, accusing Europe of bias.
The EU recognizes Azerbaijan’s sovereign claim on Nagorno-Karabakh but has criticized Baku’s use of force to resolve the dispute, which has led to a wave of refugees into Armenia.
France, in particular, has been outspoken, with Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna traveling to the Armenian capital, Yerevan, and promising to deliver weapons to Pashinyan’s government.
Azerbaijan is furious and wants Turkiye’s Erdogan to serve as a mediator.
But Erdogan was not invited to join Macron and Scholz in mediating the talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and decided to skip the entire EPC summit.
“It’s a shame that Azerbaijan isn’t here and it’s a shame that Turkiye — which is the main country supporting Azerbaijan — is not here either,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
“We are not going to be able to talk here about something as serious as the fact that more than 100,000 people have had to leave their homes in a hurry, running away from an act of military force.”
Arriving at the summit, Michel, who would have hosted the meeting, insisted: “The EU is a neutral mediator, with no agenda.”
But even as he spoke, the European Parliament adopted a resolution dubbing the exodus of ethnic Armenians “ethnic cleansing” and condemning “threats and violence committed by Azerbaijani troops.”
The resolution, paired with a call for sanctions, will have no practical effect but is bound to further alienate Baku at a time when Europe is seeking unity to confront other crises.
Armenia’s Pashinyan, who turned up to the summit and plans to hold bilateral talks with Macron and other EU leaders, expressed regret that he would not meet Aliyev and sign a “turning point document.”
In a social media post, Sinan Ulgen — a former Turkish diplomat turned think tank expert — said western Europeans should really not be surprised by Ankara and Baku’s response.
“It is really a bit odd for France to expect to play a mediating role in the Karabakh dispute after such a show of unmitigated support and solidarity with Armenia,” he said.
But the eastern boycott is also a blow to the EPC, a fledgling forum designed to form the basis of a common European geopolitical identity beyond the borders of the European Union.
“Without Turkiye and Azerbaijan, the political community becomes more narrowly European and seems more anti-Putin, give or take a few leaders,” said Sebastien Maillard of the Institut Jacques Delors think tank.
“Without a Karabakh meeting, the agenda could flip to the migration crisis,” he said.
Indeed, with the Caucasus conflict falling down the EPC agenda, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni will push a plan for tough action on “organized immigration crime.”

Topics: Nagorno-Karabakh Azerbaijan Armenia Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan President Ilham Aliyev European Political Community

Related

Armenian exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh ebbs as Azerbaijan moves to reaffirm control
World
Armenian exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh ebbs as Azerbaijan moves to reaffirm control
Nagorno-Karabakh exodus grows amid ‘ethnic cleansing’ fears
World
Nagorno-Karabakh exodus grows amid ‘ethnic cleansing’ fears

UK faces refugee homelessness crisis, govt warned

UK faces refugee homelessness crisis, govt warned
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

UK faces refugee homelessness crisis, govt warned

UK faces refugee homelessness crisis, govt warned
  • Sudanese refugee says he was forced to live in a park before being allowed to sleep at a London mosque
  • Red Cross says as many as 50,000 refugees could be made homeless by year’s end
Updated 05 October 2023
Arab News

London: The UK faces a fresh crisis in its asylum system, with 50,000 refugees facing homelessness by the end of the year.

The government has pledged to reduce a backlog of “legacy” asylum applications by the end of 2023, but is reducing support for refugees whose asylum applications are granted.

This means some will have just seven days to find their own housing, set up bank accounts and find work before they are removed from their state-funded accommodation — an issue made harder by a housing shortage across the country.

The British Red Cross says it has started handing out sleeping bags and tents since it has experienced a 140 percent increase in the number of refugees asking it for help since June.
It adds that 53,100 refugees could face homelessness this winter if government targets are met, and most will be single males as local councils seek to prioritize housing families.

“Once people get refugee status, they need more time, not less, to find housing, work or benefits,” said Alex Fraser, British Red Cross director for refugee support.

“It takes at least 35 days to start getting Universal Credit, and local authorities need at least 56 days to help them find accommodation.”

A 20-year-old Sudanese refugee called Hamad told The Independent that he has been sleeping in a park in London since his asylum application was approved and he was evicted from his hotel.

“I thought my backpack would be stolen and I thought something bad would happen to me,” Hamad said. “There was a restaurant in Peckham where I was a regular customer — they were bringing me food when I was in the park. They said to go to a mosque in Woolwich where you will have to sweep the floor and clean the toilets, but you can sleep on the floor there. I was there (for) a couple of weeks. Then a man at the mosque told me about Refugees at Home.”

Hamad is now being supported by the charity, but added that others are resorting to crime to survive, unaware of what help is available to them.

“You are turning them out onto the street with nothing. I didn’t know about the benefits. Kicked-out asylum-seekers don’t know about that, so they have to steal,” he said.

“The Home Office is creating criminals by treating them like this and not telling them about the next steps after refugee status.”

Carly Whyborn, executive director of Refugees at Home, told The Independent: “Since the changes, we have had a five-fold increase in the number of referrals from refugees desperate for somewhere to live, and the situation is getting worse.

“We are urgently trying to reach out to new hosts, particularly in major cities, who may be able to offer a temporary place to stay.”

Topics: UK Afghan refugees refugees

Related

Afghan refugees play the waiting game in Tajikistan
World
Afghan refugees play the waiting game in Tajikistan
UK festival celebrates creativity of Arab, Muslim refugees
World
UK festival celebrates creativity of Arab, Muslim refugees

Ukraine’s Zelensky in Spain for European summit

Ukraine’s Zelensky in Spain for European summit
Updated 05 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Ukraine’s Zelensky in Spain for European summit

Ukraine’s Zelensky in Spain for European summit
  • The visit comes as Zelensky lobbies his Western allies for more military aid and air defense systems
Updated 05 October 2023
AFP

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday he was in the Spanish city of Granada for a summit bringing together leaders from almost 50 European countries.
The visit comes as Zelensky lobbies his Western allies for more military aid and air defense systems ahead of what officials warn could be intensified Russian strikes over the winter.
“Granada, Spain. Summit of the European Political Community. We will work in joint formats and have important bilateral meetings,” Zelensky said in a social media post.
“The key for us, especially before the winter, is to strengthen air defense, and we already have the basis for new agreements with our partners. We are preparing to confirm and implement them,” he said.
Russia has also ramped up attacks on Ukraine’s ports since exiting a deal allowing safe passage of shipments through the Black Sea.
Since Russia withdrew from the deal, Ukraine has been testing a new sea route and hopes to resume regular exports on the Black Sea.
“Special attention should be paid to the Black Sea region and to working together for global food security and the protection of freedom of navigation,” Zelensky said.
The European Political Community was first proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, bringing together European Union members and non-EU countries in a wider forum.
The beginning of the summit has been overshadowed this year by tensions between members Armenia and Azerbaijan, whose President Ilham Aliyev turned down a meeting with Armenian leader Nikol Pashinyan.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

What to do with 1.1 million bullets seized from Iran? US ships them to Ukraine
World
What to do with 1.1 million bullets seized from Iran? US ships them to Ukraine
Russia surpasses UAE as India’s top naphtha supplier amid discounts 
Business & Economy
Russia surpasses UAE as India’s top naphtha supplier amid discounts 

Latest updates

Closing bell — TASI continues its downward trend to close at 10,765
Closing bell — TASI continues its downward trend to close at 10,765
Closing bell — TASI continues its downward trend to close at 10,765
Closing bell — TASI continues its downward trend to close at 10,765
Insecurity, lack of funds slowing Sudan aid: UN
Insecurity, lack of funds slowing Sudan aid: UN
Afghan pilot faces homelessness in UK despite asylum approval
Afghan pilot faces homelessness in UK despite asylum approval
Italy detains migrant rescue ship
Italy detains migrant rescue ship

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.