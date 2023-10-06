You are here

World No.3 Jin Young Ko and Team Van Dam lead at Aramco Team Series Hong Kong

World No.3 Jin Young Ko and Team Van Dam lead at Aramco Team Series Hong Kong
World No.3 Jin Young Ko leads the individual standings after Day 1 at Aramco Team Series Hong Kong. (Supplied/ LET)
World No.3 Jin Young Ko and Team Van Dam lead at Aramco Team Series Hong Kong

World No.3 Jin Young Ko and Team Van Dam lead at Aramco Team Series Hong Kong
  • Ko leads by two over Anne van Dam in the individual championship
  • Team Van Dam leads team championship by three shots heading into final round
HONG KONG: World No. 3 Jin Young Ko took the lead in the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF — Hong Kong after an impressive bogey-free first-round score of eight-under-par at the Hong Kong Golf Club.
The South Korean, who was one of the favorites heading into this week, dominated from the start, scoring 30 on the front nine and 35 on the back, establishing a two-shot lead over Anne van Dam of the Netherlands, who shot a six-under-par 67 and sits alone in second place.
“I practiced a lot and worked out a lot (last month), as I really wanted to play in the Aramco Team Series,” Ko said. “I’m really happy to be here in Hong Kong playing in the team event.”
She added: “If I win, it’s going to be my first win on the Ladies European Tour, so it’s going to be an honor. So that motivates me. I have two more rounds to go, so I will get some more birdies.”
Ko hit every fairway and 17 out of 18 greens on the course, where several legends of the game have triumphed in the past, including Hall of Famers Peter Thomson, Tom Watson and Greg Norman, and major champions Rory McIlroy, Bernard Langer and Padraig Harrington.
Ko, who holds the record for the most weeks spent at No. 1 in the Rolex Women World Golf Rankings, is also eyeing up a spot in the World Golf Hall of Fame and sees this week as a step closer to that illustrious milestone.
Ko remarked: “I want to get into the Hall of Fame. I have seven more points left. So, I need to get seven wins or two or three majors. So it is my motivation; it is my lifelong goal.”
Also in close contention after the first round in Hong Kong are Spanish star Nuria Itturioz (-5) and Xiyu Lin (-4) from China, along with home favorite Tiffany Chan, who took advantage of her local knowledge, opening her championship with a first-round score of 71 (-2) to remain very much in contention with two rounds to go.
Van Dam led her team of Sophie Witt, Lydia Hall and amateur Andrew Hibbert to the top of the leaderboard in the team championship, courtesy of a combined score of 16-under par.
Speaking after their round, van Dam said, “We had plenty of birdies out there, which was great. The course is definitely scorable, and it’s very fun to play, and we had a super-fun day playing with these girls.”
On their ability to complement each other’s play throughout the day, fellow teammate Lydia Hall commented: “We ham-and-egged it a little bit. I was out of it for a couple of the holes, and the girls took the lead and did what they needed to do. They both played so well, and Anne had it on a string today, which was impressive to watch.”
It is tight at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round of the team championship. Four teams currently sit in second place at 13-under-par (Team Alonso, Team Itturioz, Team Gainer and Team Ciganda), with two more teams tied sixth at 12-under-par (Team Pettersson and Team Davidson Spilkova).
 

Paul Pogba’s ‘B’ sample also positive: source close to case

Paul Pogba’s ‘B’ sample also positive: source close to case
Paul Pogba’s ‘B’ sample also positive: source close to case

Paul Pogba’s ‘B’ sample also positive: source close to case
  • The 30-year-old former Manchester United player, a World Cup winner in 2018, faces a ban of up to four years
  • On Friday, Pogba learned that the analysis of his B sample, carried out on Thursday, had produced the same result
Updated 19 min 42 sec ago
AFP

ROME: Juventus and France midfielder Paul Pogba’s ‘B’ sample has confirmed the presence of testosterone, a source close to the case told AFP on Friday.
The 30-year-old former Manchester United player, a World Cup winner in 2018, faces a ban of up to four years.
The original test by the Italian anti-doping agency (Nado) showed the presence of testosterone metabolites.
On Friday, Pogba learned that the analysis of his B sample, carried out on Thursday, had produced the same result.
The player’s entourage declined to comment.
Under the World Anti-Doping Code, Pogba is liable to a four-year suspension, which could be halved if he proves that he was not at fault.
The ban could even be limited to a few months if the use of the substance took place “out of competition and is not related to his level of performance.”
Pogba’s representatives said last month that the testosterone came from a food supplement prescribed by a doctor he consulted in the United States.
Testosterone promotes muscle development.
Contacted by AFP, Nado was unable to confirm this information “due to a decision by the Italian privacy authority.”

Pakistan set 287-run target at opening Cricket World Cup match against Netherlands in India

Pakistan set 287-run target at opening Cricket World Cup match against Netherlands in India
Pakistan set 287-run target at opening Cricket World Cup match against Netherlands in India

Pakistan set 287-run target at opening Cricket World Cup match against Netherlands in India
  • Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and elected to field at the outset of the match
  • Pakistan lost three early wickets, with most batters struggling against the Dutch bowling attack
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan kicked off their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on Friday by scoring 286 runs and losing all their wickets against the Netherlands at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium following skipper Babar Azam’s promise that the team would give their best for sports enthusiasts back home.
Pakistani batters were widely viewed as being in good form after scoring nearly 350 runs in two warm-up matches at the same venue against New Zealand and Australia. However, the top order crumbled after Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and elected to field at the outset of the match.
The green shirts lost three early wickets for 38 runs in the first nine overs, with the Dutch bowlers dismissing Fakhar Zaman (12), Imam-ul-Haq (15), and Babar Azam (5).
Muhammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel rescued the team and stabilized the inning by scoring 68 each at an impressive pace.

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Pakistan and Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 6, 2023. (AFP)

Muhammad Nawaz (39) and Shadab Khan (32) were other prominent players who made valuable contributions to the overall score of their team.
The Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede proved to be the most successful bowlers by taking four wickets in nine overs and giving 62 runs.
Pakistan were bundled out in 49 overs after most batters struggled against the Dutch bowling attack.

Netherlands' Bas De Leede appeals successfully for a leg before wicket against Pakistan's Hasan Ali during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Netherlands in Hyderabad, India on October 6, 2023. (AP)

This is the seventh time Pakistan and the Netherlands have clashed in an ODI. The two sides have faced off six times in the format, their first meeting in the 1996 iteration of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Pakistan have come out victorious on each occasion.
Pakistan toured the Netherlands last year for what was the first bilateral series between the two sides, and recorded a clean-sweep.

Pakistan's Haris Rauf is stumped out by Netherlands' captain Scott Edwards during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Netherlands in Hyderabad, India on October 6, 2023. (AP)

“We have been in Hyderabad for a week and our preparations have been really good,” Azam said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board on the eve of Pakistan’s tournament opener. “We will try to give our best.
“We have had two practice matches in which we tried different combinations and gave everyone an opportunity to see if they could play in any situation. Overall, our practice went well and we will give our best.”
The PCB said Babar’s side had made the most of the training sessions and two warm-up games to acclimatize in the city where they will play the first two of their nine league matches.
After scoring 286 in today’s game, Pakistan are expected to rely on their fierce pace attack against Netherlands.

Netherlands' wicketkeeper Scott Edwards, left, removes bails for stump out Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Netherlands in Hyderabad, India on October 6, 2023. (AP)


 

Afghanistan beat Pakistan by four wickets, will meet India for Asian Games cricket gold

Afghanistan beat Pakistan by four wickets, will meet India for Asian Games cricket gold
Afghanistan beat Pakistan by four wickets, will meet India for Asian Games cricket gold

Afghanistan beat Pakistan by four wickets, will meet India for Asian Games cricket gold
  • India crushed Bangladesh by nine wickets on Friday to set up a gold medal match against Afghanistan
  • Twenty20 cricket has been played at the Asian Games twice before, at Guangzhou 2010 and Incheon 2014
AFP

HANGZHOU, China: India crushed Bangladesh by nine wickets on Friday to set up a gold medal match against Afghanistan as they bid to become Asian Games champions on their first attempt.

India’s young — but still formidable — side made light work of a rattled Bangladesh in the Hangzhou semifinals but could face stiffer resistance in Saturday’s title-decider.

Afghanistan boast a handful of quality players, who came good when it mattered to beat Pakistan by four wickets in the other last-four encounter.

Twenty20 cricket has been played at the Asian Games twice before, at Guangzhou 2010 and Incheon 2014, with Bangladesh and then Sri Lanka crowned champions.

Afghanistan were runners-up both times, but India did not take part.

“This gives us a lot of confidence because we came together and played as a team,” said India bowling hero Sai Kishore, who snared 3-12.

“If we play to our best potential I think we have a good chance to win the final.”

On an overcast day at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field, India won the toss and chose to field on a pitch that has been susceptible to spin.

It proved so again, with Bangladesh stumbling to just 96-9.

While Bangladesh struggled, India made it look easy, steaming to their target in 9.2 overs for the loss of one wicket. Tilak Varma was 55 not out and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad unbeaten on 40.

Their chase got off to a horror start with quarter-final century-maker Yashasvi Jaiswal out for a duck in the first over, caught at fine leg.

But fellow opener Gaikwad seized control, plundering 20 from the third over including two consecutives sixes off paceman Ripon Mondol.

Varma got in on the act in the next over, also crashing straight sixes, this time off Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, as they raced to 50-1.

“They batted really well and we could have bowled better. We just didn’t get enough runs on the board,” said Bangladesh captain Saif Hassan, whose side faces Pakistan for the consolation of bronze.

Bangladesh found runs hard to come by, with India getting the breakthrough in the fifth over when Mahmudul Hasan Joy holed out to mid-on off Kishore for five.

Most of India’s big names are at home for the one-day World Cup, but they do have spinner Washington Sundar, who has played all three formats for his country.

His tricky offbreaks then accounted for skipper Hassan and Zakir Hasan in the space of three balls.

Opener Parvez Hossain Emon made 23 but he too succumbed to spin, this time to Varma, as Bangladesh crawled to 36-4.

Kishore returned to bag Afif Hossain and Shahadat Hossain.

In the other match, Afghanistan skittled Pakistan for 115 after sending them in, with Fareed Ahmad snapping up three wickets and spinners Qais Ahmad and Zahir Khan two apiece.

Afghanistan smacked two boundaries in the first over of the chase, but lost focus and slumped to 35-3.

Noor Ali Zadran kept his cool to steady the ship with 39 but when he and Afsar Zazai fell within three balls, it was game on at 71-5 in the 13th over.

But they battled to within 23 runs with 18 balls left, and got them all in one wayward over from Aamer Jamal, with skipper Gulbadin Naib doing the damage with a heroic 26.

Ahmedabad serves up surprises as World Cup gets underway with comprehensive New Zealand win over England

Ahmedabad serves up surprises as World Cup gets underway with comprehensive New Zealand win over England
Ahmedabad serves up surprises as World Cup gets underway with comprehensive New Zealand win over England

Ahmedabad serves up surprises as World Cup gets underway with comprehensive New Zealand win over England
  • Our columnist faces challenges as he navigates 1st day of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India
Jon Pike

Foolishly, some may say, I chose to put myself in the position of a paying spectator at the opening match of the International Cricket Council Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad.

Twice before I have visited that city, the first time, in 2004, was a tortured experience. I sensed that the generous hospitality of my well-placed hosts, involving food cooked in butter milk and eaten by hand, may take its toll on my unaccustomed stomach. I was not wrong to the point where I said never again.

Yet, there was I again, 2016, I recall. An invitation arrived and, out of curiosity at the growth of both Gujarat and Ahmedabad in little more than a decade, I was intrigued to discover how the place had changed or been accommodated to the slow, apparently agricultural, city which seemed to be dominated by cows.

On scant observation, it seemed to have achieved this, largely by building the equivalent of a second city alongside the existing one. The previously, rather seedy, airport seemed much changed, apart from the taxi rank.

A future, third, visit was not ruled out, nor was it sought. Fate had it that there would be one. Since 2016, the largest cricket stadium has been constructed in Ahmedabad. It is named after the current Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, previously the chief minister of the state of Gujarat and credited with the vision for its growth.

The stadium’s capacity is some 130,000, surpassing the Melbourne Cricket Ground, now reduced from 100,000 to 90,000.

Clearly, it is a statement piece and will not fill very often. India secured the rights to host the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, and the stadium is an obvious one at which the final should be played.

It also has several other fixtures, including the opening one, which your columnist attended on Thursday.

This is part of Arab News’ coverage of the World Cup, which includes a new podcast initiative, “The Wicket,” which launched this week. The first edition previewed the World Cup and made some judgements about the prospects for each of the teams and favored semi-finalists.

A previous column questioned whether spectators would be disadvantaged at this World Cup. The opening match pitted the 2019 World Cup finalists, England and New Zealand, against each other. A sizeable sample of cricket’s leading administrators would have been in attendance.

Much was expected of the match as a curtain raiser, given the drama of the 2019 final, decided on the last ball of a super over. Apart from dignitaries, who would watch it? This is why your columnist chose the spectator route.

A hotel was chosen within what seemed to be walking distance to the stadium. Despite being rather down market, if afforded a 30-minute walk to the stadium, underneath the carrying arches of the new Ahmedabad Metro, an extension to the line which currently ends at the stadium.

Spectators are faced with a decision about which entrance gate to head for. I chose the nearest one, VIP, and was ushered, under questioning, to the main entrance area.

There my troubles began because I lack local knowledge. I carried little, but too much for the serried security troops. Passed from pillar to post, searched and asked curious questions that varied between those who searched me, I learned that my paper diary of cricket records constituted subterfuge and a security risk to the fabric of Indian cricket. Why did I not record my thoughts on my smart phone?

Why did I, a White person, want to bring in mosquito repellent and sunblock when the temperature was only 39 degrees Celsius? Above all, why was I carrying a pen, a humble Biro? If it was to write in my diary, this was forbidden. They took my Biro, but I was allowed to keep the rest.

A spring in my step, I approached the ticket validation machines, from which I received immediate rejection. Another court of enquiry resulted in a request for a hard copy of my ticket, which is what I proffered. It was the wrong type of hard copy. Had I not received an email or SMS to say where I should collect such hard copy from? No, said I, otherwise I would not be standing here. Where should it be collected from – “over there, sir.”

Now, I am experienced enough to know that “over there” means anywhere for one to eight kilometres in strange territory. It was time for bluff, an appeal to emotion by a seasoned cricket veteran, with an academic background to call upon. Would initiative and character assessment win over bureaucracy?

Sense prevailed and I entered the colosseum of a cricket stadium. It took me 40 minutes to find my allocated seat. Quite what the experience is like when the stadium is full does not bear thinking about.

I chatted to locals about the price they had paid – they were more shocked than I about the difference. At the start, public estimates of 10,000 spectators seemed about right. Other people entered during the afternoon, I guessed, correctly, on complimentary tickets and then there was a small surge in the early evening, which I presumed were people coming in after work.

It is difficult to gauge how many were there, but 25,000 to 30,000 seems about right.

I did note that there was a surge of people toward the bottom of the stand, and they became the focal point for the inter-over, inter-ball, musak competitions delivered from a stage halfway up the stands. They were implored to chant, sing, and gyrate. Cricket seemed incidental.

I have no idea if this intrusion affects the concentration of the players. If the day’s result is anything to go by it did not affect New Zealand who thrashed England, who are beginning to look an old team.

New Zealand’s 23-year-old rising star Rachin Ravindra, highlighted previously in this column, scored a century in coruscating fashion. His senior partner, Devon Conway, also scored a century as New Zealand won by nine wickets.

England’s body language in the field was dispirited long before the end. There will be more of this in next week’s podcast. New Zealand’s dramatic loss in the 2019 final has now been firmly assuaged in Ahmedabad. Your columnist’s feelings about the place have not.

High-flying Al-Taawoun top SPL table after win over Al-Tai

High-flying Al-Taawoun top SPL table after win over Al-Tai
High-flying Al-Taawoun top SPL table after win over Al-Tai

High-flying Al-Taawoun top SPL table after win over Al-Tai
  • Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad can leapfrog the team from Al-Qassim region with wins this weekend
Arab News

High-flying Al-Taawoun went top of the Roshn Saudi League on Thursday night after a 3-0 win over Al-Tai in Buraidah at the start of the ninth round of the 2023-24 season.

Musa Barrow opened the scoring for the team from the Al-Qassim region after only 11 minutes, with the second goal coming just two minutes later from Joao Pedro.

Alvaro Medran added the third goal in the 57th minute.

The win raised Al-Taawoun’s points tally to 22, two points ahead of last week’s leaders Al-Hilal, who could reclaim the lead with a win over Al-Okhdood on Saturday. Al-Tai are in 15th place in the Saudi Pro League table, with seven points from two victories, a draw and six defeats.

Al-Taawoun have been one of the season’s surprise packages, and the win over Al-Tai was the third in a row after victories over Al-Raed (2-1) and Al-Hazm (3-1).

Al-Taawoun’s next SPL match, following the international break, will see them host champions Al-Ittihad on Friday, Oct. 20.

