Ivory Coast’s president removes the prime minister and dissolves the government in a major reshuffle

ABIDJAN: Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has removed the country’s prime minister and dissolved the government, a senior public official announced Friday, in yet another major reshuffle in the West African nation.
Prime Minister Patrick Achi is being removed alongside the members of the government after the president signed a decree terminating their roles in exercising his constitutional powers, the presidency’s secretary-general, Abdourahmane Cissé, said in a statement.
Ivory Coast, which is preparing for an election in 2025, has had three prime ministers since 2020. Achi succeeded Hamed Bakayoko, who died of cancer in March 2021. Bakayoko’s predecessor had also died in office because of illness.
“The president expresses his gratitude to Prime Minister Patrick Achi and to all members of the government for their commitment to serving the nation over the past years,” Cissé said. The outgoing officials will continue to function until later this month when a new government will be set up, he said.
In September, Ouattara announced a ministerial reshuffle to take place this month after the Ivorian Senate sits and elects its new president. A new government is expected to follow suit when the Senate meets.
Achi has been in power as prime minister since April 2022, when the government last reshuffled the government. First appointed in March 2021, he momentarily resigned in April last year after Ouattara announced plans to cut down the size of the Cabinet.
Updated 44 min 14 sec ago
AP
ISLAMABAD: Forcibly deporting Afghans from Pakistan could lead to severe human rights violations including the separation of families and deportation of minors, the United Nations warned Saturday.
Pakistan recently announced a crackdown on migrants living in the country illegally, including 1.7 million Afghans, telling them to return to their home countries by Oct. 31 to avoid mass arrest and expulsion.
The government denies targeting Afghans and says the focus is on people who are in the country illegally, regardless of their nationality. It said it is setting up a hotline and offering rewards to people who tip off authorities about such migrants.
The UN agencies said Afghanistan is going through a severe humanitarian crisis with several rights challenges, particularly for women and girls, who are banned by the Taliban from education beyond sixth grade, most public spaces and many jobs.
“Such plans would have serious implications for all who have been forced to leave the country and may face serious protection risks upon return,” it said, referring to Pakistan’s crackdown.
They acknowledged Pakistan’s “sovereign prerogative” over domestic policies and said they are ready to help register and manage Afghan nationals, including those who may be in need of international protection.
The International Organization for Migration and UN Refugee Agency called on countries to “suspend forcible returns of Afghan nationals and ensure any possible returns to the country take place in a safe, dignified and voluntary manner.”
Landlords and real estate owners in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, have received notices telling them to evict “illegal Afghans” and their families by the end of the month or face action.
Police have asked clerics in some of the city’s mosques to tell worshippers of their duty to inform on Afghans in their neighborhoods.
The information minister in the southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, Jan Achakzai, said hundreds of Afghan families have voluntarily left the country and crossed the border since the announcement. Authorities have detained more than 100 people, including Afghans and Iranians, he said.
Rights groups and the Taliban-led administration in Afghanistan have criticized the crackdown.
Pakistan has been a haven for Afghan refugees since millions fled Afghanistan during the 1979-1989 Soviet occupation, creating one of the world’s largest refugee populations. More Afghans have fled since then, including an estimated 100,000 since the Taliban seized control of the country in August 2021.
Although Pakistani security forces and police have routinely arrested and deported Afghans who have entered the country without valid documents in recent years, this is the first time the government has announced plans for such a major crackdown.
It comes amid a spike in attacks by the Pakistani Taliban, or TTP, who have hideouts and bases in Afghanistan but regularly cross into Pakistan to stage attacks on its security forces.
Pakistan has long demanded that the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan cease their support for the TTP, which is a separate group but allied with the Afghan Taliban.
The Taliban deny providing sanctuary to the TTP.
Updated 07 October 2023
Reuters
DETROIT: The United Auto Workers held off on additional strikes against Detroit Three auto plants on Friday, citing General Motors’ unexpected willingness to allow workers at joint-venture battery plants to be covered by union contracts.
GM’s concession could be critical if rivals Ford Motor and Chrysler parent Stellantis follow suit, potentially clearing the way for final agreements that would shore up the union’s position as the industry switches to making electric vehicles.
“Our strike is working, but we’re not there yet,” UAW President Shawn Fain said in a livestreamed update on negotiations with the three automakers.
Automakers have more than doubled initial wage hike offers, agreed to raise wages along with inflation, and improved pay for temps, but the union wants higher wages still, the abolishment of a two-tier wage system and the expansion of unions to battery shops at all three companies.
Until Friday, the UAW had ratcheted up action against different automakers weekly to try to get its demands met. Threatening to strike against GM’s Arlington, Texas, plant that makes cash-cow SUVs like the Cadillac Escalade spurred GM to agree that EV battery factories would become union plants with UAW contracts, Fain said.
Sales of electric vehicles are growing thanks in part to federal subsidies meant to support a US transition to lower carbon emissions, and the union wants those workers to obtain the same pay and job protections granted other members.
“This is absolutely a big step for all the vehicle manufacturers to get a contract done,” said Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions. “This was the last major hurdle.”
Fain did not say, however, whether workers at GM’s battery plants would earn the same pay as union members at other plants.
GM is building three Ultium joint-venture battery plants with South Korea’s LG Energy Solution. In August, Ultium said it did not see any path for workers at its Ohio plant to be covered under a national labor agreement, rejecting a push by Democratic US senators.
GM is building a fourth US battery plant with Samsung SDI in Indiana.
“This defines the transition to EVs,” said Harley Shaiken, labor professor at the University of California, Berkeley. “Clearly, GM’s concession on the master agreement will positively be matched by Ford and Stellantis.”
The fate of battery plant workers was seen as a major sticking point, with Ford CEO Jim Farley on Sept. 29 saying that Fain was holding the deal “hostage” because of that aspect of the talks. Separately, Ford said on Friday it will lay off another 495 workers in Ohio and Michigan because of the strike’s impact on two of its assembly plants.
The companies up to now have resisted including the battery plants they are building under the master agreement, arguing most were joint-venture factories with other majority owners that have to sign off on such an agreement.
“GM has agreed to lay the foundation for a just transition,” Fain said in his live broadcast, adding the Detroit company had “leapfrogged” the pack in negotiations with the UAW.
GM declined to confirm Fain’s news, saying only that negotiations continue. “We will continue to work toward finding solutions to address outstanding issues,” the company said in statement.
LG Energy Solution declined to comment. A spokesperson for Samsung SDI said the company did not have a comment.
Stellantis’ North American chief operating officer, Mark Stewart, said in a letter to employees that the automaker is making progress in the talks, “but there are gaps that still need to be closed.” Ford declined to comment.
The pressure is only rising on the three automakers as EV market leader Tesla cut US prices of its Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV, intensifying its price war and further pressuring profit on all EV models that are forced to match CEO Elon Musk’s aggressiveness.
Fain also said on Friday that the UAW could still strike against highly profitable pickup truck plants if progress stalls. So far, the union has avoided walking off the job at those plants.
“We know their pain points, we know their moneymakers and we know the plants they really don’t want struck,” Fain said. “And they know we’ve got more cards left to play.”
Fain has kept automakers in suspense as to whether he would order additional plants shut down, or give an automaker a pass because they had offered concessions. So far, the union has ordered walkouts at five assembly plants at the three companies and 38 parts depots operated by GM and Stellantis.
Fain said on Friday that Ford had upped its proposed wage hike to 23 percent through early 2028. Combined with proposed cost-of-living-adjustments, workers could receive pay increases of close to 30 percent, people familiar with the proposal said.
Fain’s Friday video addresses have become must-see events since he launched coordinated strikes at GM, Ford and Stellantis plants shortly after midnight on Sept. 15.
Updated 07 October 2023
Reuters
Moldova’s pro-European President, Maia Sandu, said Russia’s Wagner paramilitary force was the main force behind an attempt to foment a coup against her, she told the Financial Times in an interview published on Friday.
Sandu, interviewed by the Financial Times during the European Union’s European Political Community summit in Spain, said Wagner’s late leader Yevgeny Prigozhin stood behind the bid to overthrow her.
She also said Moscow remained engaged in attempts to destabilize the country lying between Ukraine and EU member Romania, notably by funnelling money into Moldova to bribe voters in next month’s local elections.
“The information that we have is that it was a plan prepared by (Prigozhin’s) team,” Sandu told the FT in reference to the alleged coup, adding that the group was trying to get anti-government protests, held periodically since last year, to turn violent.
“The situation is really dramatic and we have to protect ourselves.”
Sandu accused Russia in February of plotting a coup against Moldova’s government by exploiting protests.
Russia’s foreign ministry has rejected such claims and previously accused Moldova of pursuing an anti-Russian agenda.
She and other leaders point to longstanding pressure on the country, particularly in terms of pricing and payment for Russian energy supplies. Moscow also exerts influence through a pro-Russian separatist enclave, Transdniestria, in Moldova’s east.
Since Sandu’s 2020 election, Moldova has denounced Russia’s war in Ukraine and become a candidate for EU membership.
Prigozhin, whose mercenaries played a major role in capturing parts of eastern Ukraine for Russia in the past year, staged a brief mutiny against Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in June. He was killed in plane crash two months later.
“Russia is going to increase its pressure on Moldova,” Sandu told the FT. “They tried energy and they failed. They tried to overthrow the government and they failed. And now they are trying massive interference in our elections, using a lot of money.”
Moldova’s parliament this week took steps to keep allies of fugitive businessman Ilan Shor from contesting the election. Shor was sentenced in absentia in April to 15 years in prison for fraud and his party was banned by the Constitutional Court.
Sandu’s PAS party has a majority in parliament but faces competition in towns and cities against her pro-European policies throughout the country of 2.5 million.
Sandu said Moldova’s intelligence services had detected at least 20 million euros ($21.2 million) in Russian finance coming into the country and suggested the true figure was higher.
Moldovans, she said, were entering the country with “bank cards that were issued in Dubai...they just distribute thousands of cards ...bank cards to people they wanted to bribe.”
Moldovan police on Friday said they had seized thousands of bank cards issued in Dubai due to be given to Shor’s allies.
“This is using bank cards instead of suitcases or black bags full of cash,” Veronica Dragalin, head of Moldova’s Anti-corruption prosecutors, told reporters. “We are talking here about money laundering, a much more serious crime.”
Updated 07 October 2023
Ephrem Kossaify
NEW YORK CITY: Greece is boosting its cooperation with the Arab Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, which are “at the forefront of green projects and renewable initiatives,” Giorgos Gerapetritis, the Greek foreign minister, has told Arab News.
He also said that Athens has ambitions to transform Greece into a “bridge” between the Middle East and Europe, with a view to becoming a trans-regional meeting point for energy, communications and logistics on the cusp of two continents.
“Our efforts to become an energy hub, connecting the wider region with European markets and promoting energy diversification and autonomy, are underway,” Gerapetritis said.
Greece is also exploring “prospects for cooperation with the Arab world, including the Gulf states and Saudi Arabia, which have led the way in green projects and renewable initiatives.
“Greece aspires to become the ‘bridge’ between the Middle East and Europe in energy interconnection,” he said.
In his wide-ranging interview, which covered Greek motivations for seeking a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council during the 2025-2026 term, Gerapetritis said that his country’s bid reflects a commitment to addressing the world’s shared challenges.
These include the peaceful settlement of conflicts, the promotion of international law and good governance, and the collective response to climate change, from cutting greenhouse gas emissions and switching to renewables to living more sustainably.
Recognizing the urgency of addressing the climate challenge, especially in the Mediterranean region, which has recently experienced a devastating toll of wildfires and extreme weather, Gerapetritis reiterated his country’s commitment to the green transition.
“Climate change affects Greece enormously and the entire Mediterranean region,” he said. “This summer, we were struck by the effects of the climate crisis, first by wildfires and then by floods. This obliges us to act on a national and global level.”
Greece aims to achieve its national target of sourcing 80 percent of its electricity from renewables by 2027, while it continues to “actively” implement the Paris Agreement and the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Gerapetritis said.
Last week, during the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced two climate initiatives. The first of these was a regional initiative focused on prioritizing short-term adaptation efforts among the EU Med 9 countries.
The second was an international initiative to establish a “global climate adaptation alliance” for knowledge-sharing on innovative technologies that can predict extreme weather events, with plans to include it in the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference, COP28, in Dubai.
Another major feature of the climate response is energy cooperation, particularly in relation to sources of renewables such as wind and solar or cleaner fuels such as green hydrogen — an area in which Saudi Arabia has made significant strides.
Gerapetritis said that last week’s agreement between Greece and Saudi Arabia to establish a jointly owned company to look at linking the two countries’ power grids was the first step in a plan to provide Europe with cheaper clean energy.
The joint venture, dubbed Saudi Greek Interconnection, is tasked with “examining the commercial viability of the power interconnection,” Gerapetritis said. “This is the first step of our joint plan to supply Europe with green energy.”
The deal was signed in Athens on Sept. 27 by Manos Manousakis, CEO of Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator, IPTO, and his Saudi counterpart, Abdullah Waleed Al-Saadi, of National Grid SA.
A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the two countries, covering the areas of energy efficiency, oil, gas, petrochemicals, the circular economy and decarbonization.
At the signing, Alexandra Sdoukou, Greek deputy minister of environment and energy, and Nasser Hadi Al-Qahtani, Saudi assistant energy minister, highlighted hydrogen, renewables and electricity infrastructure as priority areas for energy cooperation.
They also noted the significance of energy cooperation in the development of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, or IMEC, which was unveiled during the G20 summit in New Delhi last month, and is backed by the US as a rival to China’s Belt and Road Initiative.
At the UN General Assembly in New York, Gerapetritis said he highlighted the importance of a multifaceted foreign policy based on international law and the principles enshrined in the UN Charter in an ever-changing international environment.
“I conveyed to all my interlocutors that we are determined to work closely with our EU partners, neighbors, allies and friends to create conditions for the prosperity and security of our nations, our region and the world,” he told Arab News.
“Greece is a pillar of stability in a region where some of the most pressing problems prevail: Conflicts in the Eastern Mediterranean, the MENA region, the Sahel and the Balkans, the refugee issue, human trafficking and terrorism.
“It is safe to say that world affairs are increasingly becoming more complicated. New challenges arise: Climate change, aggressiveness in international relations, large migratory flows, public health emergencies and food crises.
“These challenges demand concerted efforts both at a regional and a global scale. Our main message at the UN General Assembly was that unilateral actions lead nowhere. We must get back to basics: Dialogue, democracy and the rule of law.
“Forging a more deliberative, representative and participatory global governance, regulating global challenges, building on global solidarity and considering the needs of future generations should become the keywords in today’s international policymaking.”
One of the pillars of Greece’s candidacy for a seat at the UN Security Council is the commitment to promoting the peaceful settlement of conflicts.
With many such conflicts blighting the Middle East and North Africa, and given Greece’s strong relationship with several Arab states, Gerapetritis said Athens is well placed to facilitate initiatives that promote cooperation between the EU and the Arab world.
He raised the example of last April’s “Retreat on Syria” in Athens, attended by Geir Pedersen, the UN secretary-general’s special envoy for Syria, and organized with the assistance of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Gerapetritis also described Arab aspirations for a permanent seat at the UN Security Council as “legitimate” and expressed his support for continuing discussions on the body’s proposed reform.
“The UN Security Council is the world’s leading body for maintaining international peace and security. The impulse of reform is understandable and the Arab aspirations legitimate,” he said.
“Greece maintains strong and enduring relationships with all Arab countries and works closely with the Arab League.
“In addition, on the margins of the UN General Assembly, I had the opportunity to hold a productive meeting with the Gulf Cooperation Council secretary general, and I am very much looking forward to attending the EU-GCC Ministerial Meeting in Oman (Oct. 9-10).”
Gerapetritis said that Greece’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council is guided by the motto “Dialogue-Diplomacy-Democracy” — the 3Ds — in response to a growing trend of global revisionism, polarization and unilateral actions.
In addition to the peaceful settlement of disputes, Gerapetritis said the other key priorities for Greece’s UN Security Council candidacy are respect for international law and the UN Charter, and support for the women, peace and security agenda, recognizing the vital role of women in conflict prevention and resolution.
Its other key priorities include integrating climate change concerns into the UN Security Council’s agenda, the protection of children in armed conflicts and the mainstreaming of cooperation on maritime security.
“Being a maritime nation by tradition and the world’s leading ship-owning country, Greece attaches great importance to maritime security and respect for the international law of the sea,” Gerapetritis said.
“Illegal activities at sea — such as piracy, terrorist acts, arms trafficking, human trafficking of migrants and illegal, unregulated, unreported fishing — constitute major maritime security threats.”
Greece will further promote the implementation of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea as the sole legal and institutional framework governing the world’s oceans and seas.
Gerapetritis said: “In 2024, we will host the 9th Our Ocean Conference in Athens on all the significant issues concerning oceans and seas, including ocean health and security, climate change, biodiversity loss, overfishing and marine pollution.”
Updated 06 October 2023
Nor Arlene Tan
KUALA LUMPUR: The UAE will help Malaysia establish a renewable energy capacity of 10 GW by 2025, the Malaysian government announced on Friday during Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s state visit to Abu Dhabi.
The Malaysian premier arrived in the UAE on a two-day trip on Thursday and witnessed the signing of a series of investment agreements.
He was accompanied by Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir, and Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.
Malaysia’s Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry said that $8.6 billion in investments were committed to sectors such as aerospace and logistics, and renewable energy.
The agreements include a commitment by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC (Masdar) to invest up to $8 billion to develop renewable energy projects with a 10 GW capacity in Malaysia, the ministry said in a statement.
It said the Malaysian Investment Development Authority and the UAE International Investment Council also agreed to strengthen their collaboration to enhance Malaysia-UAE sustainable economic cooperation.
Renewable energy and low-carbon solutions are “at the heart” of Malaysia’s new target investments, the Malaysian investment minister said.
The strategic collaboration will help Malaysia pursue new technology that prioritizes low-carbon, green manufacturing and circular economy solutions, Tengku Zafrul said.
Malaysia has set ambitious targets for its energy transition. Under the Malaysia Renewable Energy Roadmap, the government aims to reach 31 percent (13 GW) of the nation’s energy needs by 2025 and 40 percent (18 GW) by 2035.
In May, the Ministry of Economy committed to increasing renewable energy capacity to 70 percent by 2050.
The target will require a 10-fold increase in its capacity from 2023 to 2050, which the government estimates will require an investment of $143 billion into grid infrastructure, energy storage and network operations.
Malaysian experts see the UAE — a major oil producer which in recent years has become a leader in developing renewable energy and green hydrogen technologies — as a natural partner to help the Southeast Asian nation reach its goal.
“This is the government putting the plan into action,” Adib Zalkapli, director at advisory firm BowerGroupAsia, told Arab News.
“Obviously Malaysia cannot execute the energy transition plan on its own. Partnerships are vital to achieve such ambitious goals.”
Over the past decade, the UAE has taken numerous measures to establish itself as a regional leader on climate action, becoming the top Middle Eastern state in Yale University’s Environmental Performance Index. It has also invested tens of billions in developing clean energy sources, and become the permanent host of the International Renewable Energy Agency headquarters.
“The UAE probably sees Malaysia as a natural partner here. For example, the national oil companies of the UAE and Malaysia are signatories of the UN’s Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0,” said Shahriman Lockman, senior analyst at the Institute of Strategic and International Studies Malaysia.
“This seems consistent with the UAE’s emphasis on positioning itself as a responsible steward of the environment.”