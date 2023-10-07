You are here

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake kills 15 in western Afghanistan
People gather on the streets in Herat on Oct. 7, 2023. A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit western Afghanistan, the United States Geological Survey said, followed by four large aftershocks with epicenters close to the region’s largest city. (AFP)
AFP
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake kills 15 in western Afghanistan
  • Crowds of residents fled buildings in the city at around 11:00 am as the quakes began, lasting just under three hours
  • Men, women and children stood out in the wide streets, away from tall buildings, in the moments after the first quake
AFP
HERAT, Afghanistan: A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit western Afghanistan on Saturday killing 15 and injuring dozens more, officials said, predicting the toll could rise after reports of landslides and victims trapped under collapsed buildings.
The United States Geological Survey said the epicenter was 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of the region’s largest city Herat, and was followed by seven aftershocks with magnitudes between 4.6 and 6.3.
Crowds of residents fled buildings in the city at around 11:00 am (0630 GMT) as the quakes began, lasting just under three hours.
“We were in our offices and suddenly the building started shaking,” 45-year-old Herat resident Bashir Ahmad told AFP.
“Wall plasters started to fall down and the walls got cracks, some walls and parts of the building collapsed.”
“I am not able to contact my family, network connections are disconnected. I am too worried and scared, it was horrifying,” he said.
Men, women and children stood out in the wide streets, away from tall buildings, in the moments after the first quake and remained wary of returning to homes as aftershocks continued.
“The situation was very horrible, I have never experienced such a thing,” said 21-year-old student Idrees Arsala, the last to safely evacuate his classroom as the quakes began.
In a video statement, National Disaster Management Authority spokesman Mullah Jan Sayeq said “around 40” had been injured in tremors felt across three provinces, in addition to 15 killed.
“These are the preliminary numbers. There is the possibility the numbers could increase,” he said.
Earlier in the day he told AFP there had been landslides in nearby rural and mountainous areas.
Public health director of Herat province Mohammad Taleb Shahid put the fatality figure slightly lower at 14, with 78 injured, but agreed the tally would likely rise.
“We have information that people are buried under rubble,” he told AFP.
Hundreds of fatalities were possible, according to a USGS preliminary report.
“Significant casualties are likely and the disaster is potentially widespread. Past events with this alert level have required a regional or national level response,” it said.
The USGS had earlier reported the first quake’s magnitude as 6.2. It had a shallow depth of just 14 kilometers, it said.
Herat — 120 kilometers east of the border with Iran — is considered the cultural capital of Afghanistan.
It is the capital of Herat province which is home to an estimated population of 1.9 million, according to 2019 World Bank data.
Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.
In June last year, more than 1,000 people were killed and tens of thousands left homeless after a 5.9-magnitude quake — the deadliest in Afghanistan in nearly a quarter of a century — struck the impoverished province of Paktika.
In March of this year, 13 people were killed in Afghanistan and Pakistan by a magnitude 6.5 quake, which hit near Jurm in northeastern Afghanistan.
Afghanistan is already in the grip of a grinding humanitarian crisis, following the widespread withdrawal of foreign aid since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

India tells X, YouTube, Telegram to remove any child sexual abuse material

India tells X, YouTube, Telegram to remove any child sexual abuse material
Reuters
India tells X, YouTube, Telegram to remove any child sexual abuse material
  • Companies could be stripped of protection from legal liability for not complying, says government
  • Telegram says child abuse materials are explicitly forbidden by its terms of service
Reuters

MUMBAI: India has sent notices to social media platforms X, formerly known as Twitter, YouTube and Telegram asking them to ensure there is no child sexual abuse material on their platforms, the government said on Friday.
The companies could be stripped of their protection from legal liability if they don’t comply, the government said in a statement.
The notices, sent by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), emphasised the importance of prompt and permanent removal of any child sexual abuse material on the platforms.
“If they do not act swiftly, their safe harbor under section 79 of the IT Act would be withdrawn and consequences under the Indian law will follow,” the junior minister for information technology, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, was quoted as saying in the statement.
Chandrasekhar has been a vocal advocate for removing such content from the Internet in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government was determined “to build a safe and trusted Internet under the IT rules,” the government said.
Telegram said child abuse materials were explicitly forbidden by its terms of service.
“Telegram’s moderators actively patrol public parts of the platform and accept user reports in order to remove content that breaches our terms,” Telegram said on Saturday.
Representatives for X and Google, which owns YouTube, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The government, in the notices, also asked companies to take measures, such as content moderation algorithms and reporting mechanisms, to prevent the dissemination of child sexual abuse material in future.
Reuters reported in July that India had told online streamers like Netflix and Disney that their content should be independently reviewed for obscenity and violence before being shown online.

India flood toll hits 56, army warns on stray munitions

India flood toll hits 56, army warns on stray munitions
AFP
India flood toll hits 56, army warns on stray munitions
  • Violent torrents struck Sikkim state on Wednesday after a glacial lake burst
  • Seven Indian army soldiers posted in Sikkim are among the dead, says official
AFP

KOLKATA: At least 56 people are confirmed dead in floods that hit India’s northeast as of Saturday, with the army warning munitions washed away by the deluge posed a public safety risk.
Violent torrents struck Sikkim state on Wednesday after the sudden bursting of a high-altitude glacial lake.
Climate scientists warn that similar disasters will become an increasing danger across the Himalayas as global temperatures rise and ice melts.
“So far 26 bodies have been found in Sikkim,” state relief commissioner Anilraj Rai told AFP by phone.
Thirty more bodies had been recovered from the Teesta river basin by search and rescue teams downstream in neighboring West Bengal state, Jalpaiguri district police superintendent K. Umesh Ganpat told AFP.
“The river stretches up to 86 kilometers,” he added. “The search operation is continuing.”
Among the dead are seven Indian army soldiers posted in Sikkim, which sits on India’s remote frontiers with Nepal and China and boasts a sizeable military presence.
Sixteen soldiers are among the more than 100 people still missing.
India’s defense ministry said in a statement that the floods had washed away “firearms and explosives” from military camps.
The army has “established lookout teams all along the river” to recover loose ordnance, the ministry added.
Local media reports on Friday said that two people had been killed and four others injured by a mortar shell that exploded while flowing through the flood waters in West Bengal.
Roads, bridges and telephone lines have been destroyed across much of the state, complicating evacuations and efforts to communicate with thousands cut off from the rest of the country.
More than 1,200 houses had been damaged by the floods, according to the latest Sikkim government bulletin.
More than 2,400 people had been rescued while nearly 7,000 others were taking shelter at makeshift relief camps set up at schools, government offices and guesthouses, the bulletin said.
The water surge came after intense rainfall burst the high-altitude Lhonak Lake, which sits at the base of a glacier in peaks surrounding the world’s third-highest mountain, Kangchenjunga.
Water powered downstream, adding to a river already swollen by monsoon rains, damaging a dam and sweeping away houses.
Himalayan glaciers are melting faster than ever due to climate change, exposing communities to unpredictable and costly disasters, according to the International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) research group.
“The root cause is climate change and this going to increase in the future,” ICIMOD climate change specialist Arun Bhakta Shrestha told AFP.
“Similar glacial lake outbursts flood events are very likely.”
Earth’s average surface temperature has risen nearly 1.2 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times but high-mountain regions around the world have warmed at twice that pace, climate scientists say.

UN warns Pakistan that forcibly deporting Afghans could lead to severe human rights violations

UN warns Pakistan that forcibly deporting Afghans could lead to severe human rights violations
AP
UN warns Pakistan that forcibly deporting Afghans could lead to severe human rights violations
  • Pakistan recently announced a crackdown on migrants living in the country illegally, including 1.7 million Afghans
AP

ISLAMABAD: Forcibly deporting Afghans from Pakistan could lead to severe human rights violations including the separation of families and deportation of minors, the United Nations warned Saturday.
Pakistan recently announced a crackdown on migrants living in the country illegally, including 1.7 million Afghans, telling them to return to their home countries by Oct. 31 to avoid mass arrest and expulsion.
The government denies targeting Afghans and says the focus is on people who are in the country illegally, regardless of their nationality. It said it is setting up a hotline and offering rewards to people who tip off authorities about such migrants.
The UN agencies said Afghanistan is going through a severe humanitarian crisis with several rights challenges, particularly for women and girls, who are banned by the Taliban from education beyond sixth grade, most public spaces and many jobs.
“Such plans would have serious implications for all who have been forced to leave the country and may face serious protection risks upon return,” it said, referring to Pakistan’s crackdown.
They acknowledged Pakistan’s “sovereign prerogative” over domestic policies and said they are ready to help register and manage Afghan nationals, including those who may be in need of international protection.
The International Organization for Migration and UN Refugee Agency called on countries to “suspend forcible returns of Afghan nationals and ensure any possible returns to the country take place in a safe, dignified and voluntary manner.”
Landlords and real estate owners in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, have received notices telling them to evict “illegal Afghans” and their families by the end of the month or face action.
Police have asked clerics in some of the city’s mosques to tell worshippers of their duty to inform on Afghans in their neighborhoods.
The information minister in the southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, Jan Achakzai, said hundreds of Afghan families have voluntarily left the country and crossed the border since the announcement. Authorities have detained more than 100 people, including Afghans and Iranians, he said.
Rights groups and the Taliban-led administration in Afghanistan have criticized the crackdown.
Pakistan has been a haven for Afghan refugees since millions fled Afghanistan during the 1979-1989 Soviet occupation, creating one of the world’s largest refugee populations. More Afghans have fled since then, including an estimated 100,000 since the Taliban seized control of the country in August 2021.
Although Pakistani security forces and police have routinely arrested and deported Afghans who have entered the country without valid documents in recent years, this is the first time the government has announced plans for such a major crackdown.
It comes amid a spike in attacks by the Pakistani Taliban, or TTP, who have hideouts and bases in Afghanistan but regularly cross into Pakistan to stage attacks on its security forces.
Pakistan has long demanded that the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan cease their support for the TTP, which is a separate group but allied with the Afghan Taliban.
The Taliban deny providing sanctuary to the TTP.

UAW says its ‘strike is working,’ holds off on more walkouts

UAW says its ‘strike is working,’ holds off on more walkouts
Reuters
UAW says its 'strike is working,' holds off on more walkouts
  • Automakers have more than doubled initial wage hike offers, agreed to raise wages along with inflation and improved pay for temps
  • But the union wants higher wages still, the abolishment of a two-tier wage system and the expansion of unions
Reuters

DETROIT: The United Auto Workers held off on additional strikes against Detroit Three auto plants on Friday, citing General Motors’ unexpected willingness to allow workers at joint-venture battery plants to be covered by union contracts.
GM’s concession could be critical if rivals Ford Motor and Chrysler parent Stellantis follow suit, potentially clearing the way for final agreements that would shore up the union’s position as the industry switches to making electric vehicles.
“Our strike is working, but we’re not there yet,” UAW President Shawn Fain said in a livestreamed update on negotiations with the three automakers.
Automakers have more than doubled initial wage hike offers, agreed to raise wages along with inflation, and improved pay for temps, but the union wants higher wages still, the abolishment of a two-tier wage system and the expansion of unions to battery shops at all three companies.
Until Friday, the UAW had ratcheted up action against different automakers weekly to try to get its demands met. Threatening to strike against GM’s Arlington, Texas, plant that makes cash-cow SUVs like the Cadillac Escalade spurred GM to agree that EV battery factories would become union plants with UAW contracts, Fain said.
Sales of electric vehicles are growing thanks in part to federal subsidies meant to support a US transition to lower carbon emissions, and the union wants those workers to obtain the same pay and job protections granted other members.
“This is absolutely a big step for all the vehicle manufacturers to get a contract done,” said Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions. “This was the last major hurdle.”
Fain did not say, however, whether workers at GM’s battery plants would earn the same pay as union members at other plants.
GM is building three Ultium joint-venture battery plants with South Korea’s LG Energy Solution. In August, Ultium said it did not see any path for workers at its Ohio plant to be covered under a national labor agreement, rejecting a push by Democratic US senators.
GM is building a fourth US battery plant with Samsung SDI in Indiana.
“This defines the transition to EVs,” said Harley Shaiken, labor professor at the University of California, Berkeley. “Clearly, GM’s concession on the master agreement will positively be matched by Ford and Stellantis.”
The fate of battery plant workers was seen as a major sticking point, with Ford CEO Jim Farley on Sept. 29 saying that Fain was holding the deal “hostage” because of that aspect of the talks. Separately, Ford said on Friday it will lay off another 495 workers in Ohio and Michigan because of the strike’s impact on two of its assembly plants.
The companies up to now have resisted including the battery plants they are building under the master agreement, arguing most were joint-venture factories with other majority owners that have to sign off on such an agreement.
“GM has agreed to lay the foundation for a just transition,” Fain said in his live broadcast, adding the Detroit company had “leapfrogged” the pack in negotiations with the UAW.
GM declined to confirm Fain’s news, saying only that negotiations continue. “We will continue to work toward finding solutions to address outstanding issues,” the company said in statement.
LG Energy Solution declined to comment. A spokesperson for Samsung SDI said the company did not have a comment.
Stellantis’ North American chief operating officer, Mark Stewart, said in a letter to employees that the automaker is making progress in the talks, “but there are gaps that still need to be closed.” Ford declined to comment.
The pressure is only rising on the three automakers as EV market leader Tesla cut US prices of its Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV, intensifying its price war and further pressuring profit on all EV models that are forced to match CEO Elon Musk’s aggressiveness.
Fain also said on Friday that the UAW could still strike against highly profitable pickup truck plants if progress stalls. So far, the union has avoided walking off the job at those plants.
“We know their pain points, we know their moneymakers and we know the plants they really don’t want struck,” Fain said. “And they know we’ve got more cards left to play.”
Fain has kept automakers in suspense as to whether he would order additional plants shut down, or give an automaker a pass because they had offered concessions. So far, the union has ordered walkouts at five assembly plants at the three companies and 38 parts depots operated by GM and Stellantis.
Fain said on Friday that Ford had upped its proposed wage hike to 23 percent through early 2028. Combined with proposed cost-of-living-adjustments, workers could receive pay increases of close to 30 percent, people familiar with the proposal said.
Fain’s Friday video addresses have become must-see events since he launched coordinated strikes at GM, Ford and Stellantis plants shortly after midnight on Sept. 15.

Ivory Coast’s president removes the prime minister and dissolves the government in a major reshuffle

Ivory Coast’s president removes the prime minister and dissolves the government in a major reshuffle
AP
Ivory Coast's president removes the prime minister and dissolves the government in a major reshuffle
  • Ivory Coast, which is preparing for an election in 2025, has had three prime ministers since 2020.
AP

ABIDJAN: Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has removed the country’s prime minister and dissolved the government, a senior public official announced Friday, in yet another major reshuffle in the West African nation.
Prime Minister Patrick Achi is being removed alongside the members of the government after the president signed a decree terminating their roles in exercising his constitutional powers, the presidency’s secretary-general, Abdourahmane Cissé, said in a statement.
Ivory Coast, which is preparing for an election in 2025, has had three prime ministers since 2020. Achi succeeded Hamed Bakayoko, who died of cancer in March 2021. Bakayoko’s predecessor had also died in office because of illness.
“The president expresses his gratitude to Prime Minister Patrick Achi and to all members of the government for their commitment to serving the nation over the past years,” Cissé said. The outgoing officials will continue to function until later this month when a new government will be set up, he said.
In September, Ouattara announced a ministerial reshuffle to take place this month after the Ivorian Senate sits and elects its new president. A new government is expected to follow suit when the Senate meets.
Achi has been in power as prime minister since April 2022, when the government last reshuffled the government. First appointed in March 2021, he momentarily resigned in April last year after Ouattara announced plans to cut down the size of the Cabinet.

