Concerns over US-Turkiye relations after drone incident

Concerns over US-Turkiye relations after drone incident
Smoke rises from the Babasi oil facility in Syria’s Kurdish-controlled northeastern Hasakeh province, after a Turkish airstrike as the conflict in the region escalated. (AFP)
Updated 07 October 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY
Concerns over US-Turkiye relations after drone incident

Concerns over US-Turkiye relations after drone incident
  • No one wants to see countries’ relationship deteriorate to a point that would delay Sweden’s NATO accession, analyst says
Updated 07 October 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY
ANKARA: The downing of a Turkish drone by US forces in northeastern Syria on Thursday night has raised concerns over its ramifications for the already-fragile relationship between Ankara and Washington. But both parties have moved quickly to de-escalate tensions.

Turkiye’s armed forces and its National Intelligence Organization launched military operations in northern Syria in response to the suicide bombing outside the Turkish Interior Ministry in Ankara on the morning of Oct. 1, which Turkish authorities have stated was carried out by individuals affiliated with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) who had infiltrated the country from Syria.

The operations targeted several locations connected to the PKK and its Syrian affiliate, the People’s Protection Units (YPG), in the Tell Rifaat, Jazira, and Derik regions of northern Syria.

Turkiye launched retaliatory airstrikes just a few hours after its foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, publicly declared that the PKK and its infrastructure in Syria and Iraq were “legitimate targets.”

The US military took the decision to shoot down the Turkish drone when it came within 500 meters of American troops in Hasakah, Syria.

This rare incident has placed the two NATO member states in a precarious situation.

US officials moved quickly to mend relations, while underscoring the value of its partnership with Ankara.

Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said the drone incident was “regrettable” and emphasized that US troops were responsible for taking safety precautions when Turkiye conducted airstrikes nearby.

“We have no indication that Turkiye was intentionally targeting US forces,” Ryder stressed to reporters.

Turkiye’s National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also held a meeting over the phone to discuss recent developments, as did Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces Gen. Metin Gurak and Gen. Charles Brown Jr., the US Air Force chief of staff.

The Pentagon acknowledged Turkiye’s legitimate security concerns, called for de-escalation in northern Syria, and emphasized the need for continued communication through military channels with Turkiye.

Austin “reaffirmed his commitment to close coordination between the US and Turkey to minimize any risk to US forces or the Global Coalition’s Defeat-ISIS Mission in northeast Syria, in support of the campaign to defeat (Daesh),” according to a statement. 

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also spoke with Fidan on Friday evening.

“We discussed coordinating and de-conflicting activities in pursuit of our common objective of defeating terrorist threats,” Blinken posted on social media platform X. 

Fidan reportedly told his US counterpart that “the US, as an ally, should stop working with the terrorist organization YPG in northern Syria,” according to a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

There are approximately 900 US troops in northern Syria. They predominantly cooperate with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

However, this collaboration has long been a point of contention for Ankara, which views the SDF as an offshoot of the PKK and has, since 2015, been urging Washington to stop training and arming Kurdish YPG militants in Syria.

While a ground operation in Syria remains an option for Turkiye, Soner Cagaptay, senior fellow at The Washington Institute, does not consider it a likely course of action. Instead, he expects tactical operations to continue in much the same vein.

“The US reaction is not so much (about preventing) Turkiye from attacking the PKK and its affiliates, but is mainly driven by Washington’s message to Ankara not to come near or target US troops, which goes back to the targeting of YPG leader Ferhat Abdi Sahin — codenamed Mazloum Abdi — by suspected Turkish drones when US personnel accompanied him in a convoy near Sulaimaniyah International Airport,” Cagaptay told Arab News. 

“I think the US red line is that US personnel and troops must not be put in harm’s way. Washington does not want to escalate beyond that, and Ankara is also not interested in escalating the tension,” he added.

A statement from the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Ankara’s cross-border attacks against the PKK and its affiliates in Iraq and Syria on Friday did not mention the US. Ankara said the drone “was lost due to different technical assessments in the deconfliction mechanism with third parties. Necessary measures are being taken to ensure a more effective operation of the deconfliction mechanism with the relevant parties.” 

Reading between the lines, Cagaptay said that the statement meant: “Basically, we don’t want to escalate with the US, but we also retain the right to operate in the area against the PKK.”

Fidan and Blinken reportedly agreed to continue operating the current de-escalation mechanism between Turkish and US forces in Iraq and Syria “in a way that would not hinder” Turkiye’s counter-terrorism efforts. 

In Cagaptay’s opinion, the US government has always — grudgingly and to the dismay of US Central Command — given the green light to Turkish operations in Syria targeting the YPG.

“The pattern is that whenever they make an incursion, the US pulls out of the way, and there is some coordination to ensure US troops don’t come to harm,” he said. 

Turkiye’s last major military operation in Syria took place in late 2019 and was intended to push terror groups back from its borders.

Cagaptay does not expect a full-scale Turkish incursion, as that would require coordination with both Russia and President Bashar Assad’s regime in Syria.

“There are so many other powers holding veto over that decision, especially Russia. I think Turkiye will double down on its drone war against the YPG and the PKK while using special operations and other troops inside to go after PKK camps and establish a cordon sanitaire inside Iraq that now stretches, in most places, 10 km deep inside Iraqi territory and takes the Iraqi-Turkish border from a very rugged line with 7,000-feet-tall mountains to a more defensible perimeter with 1,000-feet-high mountains,” he said. 

He added that a full-scale incursion would “require threading the needle with Russia and the US, requiring a meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Vladimir Putin, and approval from Assad.”

The US has, meanwhile, recently urged Ankara to approve Sweden’s NATO accession. In response, Turkiye reminded Washington of its commitment to provide Ankara with F-16 fighter jets.

Turkiye also insists that Sweden must eliminate all PKK activities on its soil.

Cagaptay believes that Turkiye now has the upper hand in those discussions. 

“Washington is expecting Turkiye to ratify Sweden’s accession to NATO, and no one wants to see the relationship reach a crisis point that would delay (that). If not for this PKK bomb attack, ratifications would have happened and relations would have improved significantly with confidence-building measures put in place.”

Cagaptay concluded that the PKK’s attack in Ankara had achieved its goal, “because the Turkish-US relations reset is now set back.”

Hamas leader Haniyeh: Battle 'will spread to West Bank, Jerusalem'

Hamas leader Haniyeh: Battle ‘will spread to West Bank, Jerusalem’
Updated 34 min 27 sec ago
Reuters
AP
Hamas leader Haniyeh: Battle ‘will spread to West Bank, Jerusalem’

Hamas leader Haniyeh: Battle ‘will spread to West Bank, Jerusalem’
  • Today, the people are regaining their revolution
Updated 34 min 27 sec ago
Reuters AP

GAZA: Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, said on Saturday that armed Palestinian factions intend to expand the ongoing battle in Gaza to the West Bank and Jerusalem. 

The battle moved into the heart of the “zionist entity,” he said. 

“This was the morning of defeat and humiliation upon our enemy, its soldiers, and its settlers,” he said. 

“What happened reveals the greatness of our preparation. What happened today reveals the weakness of the enemy.”

He told fellow Arab countries that Israel cannot provide them with any protection despite recent diplomatic rapprochements.

In a televised speech, Haniyeh addressed the Arab countries that have normalized ties with Israel in recent years.

“We say to all countries, including our Arab brothers, that this entity, which cannot protect itself in the face of resistors, cannot provide you with any protection,” he said.

“All the normalization agreements you signed with that entity cannot resolve this (Palestinian) conflict.”

The leader of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, said Saturday’s assault was in response to the 16-year blockade of Gaza, Israeli raids inside West Bank cities over the past year, violence at Al-Aqsa and increasing attacks by settlers on Palestinians, and growth of settlements.

“Enough is enough,” Deif said in the recorded message. 

He said the morning attack started “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm” and called on Palestinians from East Jerusalem to northern Israel to join the fight. 

“Today, the people are regaining their revolution.”

Asked by reporters how Hamas had managed to catch the army off guard, Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, an Israeli army spokesman, replied, “That’s a good question.”

Videos released by Hamas appeared to show at least three Israelis captured alive.

The Israeli military confirmed that a number of Israelis had been taken captive. 

A top Hamas official, Saleh Arouri, said that his group was holding “a large number” of Israeli prisoners, including senior officers, adding that they would be used in a prisoner exchange to free Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails. 

Abu Obeida, spokesman for the group’s military wing, said the soldiers were captured during a surprise infiltration into southern Israel.

He said the captives were being held in “safe places.”

UN Security Council 'must act to protect Palestinian rights'

UN Security Council ‘must act to protect Palestinian rights’
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP
UN Security Council ‘must act to protect Palestinian rights’

UN Security Council ‘must act to protect Palestinian rights’
  • Shoukry made a series of calls, including to his counterparts in Russia, Turkiye, Germany, France, and Spain, to rally “international actors” to “intervene immediately”
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP

CAIRO: The international community was urged on Saturday to call on Israel to cease its attacks and provocative actions against the Palestinian people.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry called on the UN Security Council to “uphold its responsibility” and “put measures in place to protect Palestinian rights.”

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi warned of a “vicious cycle” of violence.

El-Sisi received a call from French President Emmanuel Macron, the Egyptian presidency said, and the two discussed “coordinating efforts to stop the escalation in the Gaza Strip between the Palestinian and Israeli sides.”

El-Sisi’s spokesman said he “warned against the danger of the situation deteriorating and sliding into more violence, the worsening of humanitarian conditions in Gaza and the region entering into a vicious cycle of tensions threatening regional stability and security.”

The Foreign Ministry had appealed to “both the Palestinian and Israeli sides to exercise the highest degrees of restraint.”

Shoukry made a series of calls, including to his counterparts in Russia, Turkiye, Germany, France, and Spain, to rally “international actors” to “intervene immediately.”

In a call with Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, both men “expressed their deep concern about the progressive and dangerous deterioration of events.”

In a separate statement, Safadi warned of the “volatility” of the situation, “particularly in light of what cities and areas of the West Bank are witnessing of Israeli attacks and violations against the Palestinian people.”

Shoukry also called UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed to discuss “the gravity of the current situation and the need to make every effort to prevent the security situation from getting out of control.”

In a call with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Shoukry stressed the “importance of stopping the escalation and all sides exercising restraint.”

A Foreign Ministry statement said that Shoukry and Russia’s Sergei Lavrov stressed “the need for an immediate stop to the escalations” ahead of Sunday’s emergency UN Security Council meeting.

Cairo called on the international community to “urge Israel to stop the attacks and provocative actions against the Palestinian people and to adhere to the principles of international humanitarian law with regard to the responsibilities of an occupying state.”

A Turkish Foreign Ministry source said that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held phone calls with his Qatari, Saudi, Egyptian, Palestinian, and Iranian counterparts to discuss the conflict between Israeli forces and Pales.

Earlier, Turkiye’s Foreign Ministry said Ankara was in close contact with all parties and stood ready to help de-escalate the situation.

Sudan war spreading as death toll tops 9,000

Sudan war spreading as death toll tops 9,000
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP
Sudan war spreading as death toll tops 9,000

Sudan war spreading as death toll tops 9,000
  • Since the war broke out between the army and paramilitaries on April 15, these groups have helped people caught up in the conflict
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP

WAD MADANI: A paramilitary attack on Jabal Awliya south of Khartoum killed at least 10 people on Saturday, activists reported, as the death toll from Sudan’s six-month war hit more than 9,000.

“Bombs fell inside civilian homes” in the small town some 50 km south of the city, the local “resistance committee” said.

The volunteer group is one of many across Sudan that used to organize pro-democracy protests. 

Since the war broke out between the army and paramilitaries on April 15, these groups have helped people caught up in the conflict.

The committee in Jabal Awliya reported the paramilitaries unleashing “heavy artillery” on the town in their latest attack on areas previously spared the fighting between Sudan’s rival generals.

The war between army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy, Rapid Support Forces or RSF commander Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, has been mainly in Khartoum and the western region of Darfur.

By October, “more than 9,000 fatalities” had been recorded by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project reported late on Friday, stressing its conservative estimates.

The fighting has displaced almost 4.3 million people within Sudan and around 1.2 million more who have fled across borders.

In recent weeks, the violence has also moved further south, threatening the fragile safety of more than 366,000 people who have sought shelter in Al Jazira state just south of the capital.

Witnesses report the RSF setting up checkpoints along the road between Khartoum and Jazira state capital, Wad Madani, which is 200 km south of the capital.

Khartoum, where millions remain trapped, has not had a single day of respite since the war began.

On Saturday, witnesses in the north of the city again reported “artillery fire” and street battles.

Regime shelling kills seven civilians in Syria: monitor

Regime shelling kills seven civilians in Syria: monitor
Updated 07 October 2023
Follow

Regime shelling kills seven civilians in Syria: monitor

Regime shelling kills seven civilians in Syria: monitor
  • Seven civilians, including four children, were killed in ground bombardment by regime forces on several locations
  • Two men were also killed in separate bombardments in Aleppo and Idlib provinces
Updated 07 October 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: Shelling by government forces targeting several locations in rebel-held northwest Syria killed seven civilians including four children on Saturday, a war monitor said.
The Damascus regime has been bombing opposition-held areas in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military academy graduation ceremony in Homs on Thursday that killed dozens of people.
“Seven civilians, including four children, were killed in ground bombardment by regime forces on several locations” on Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor reported.
It said three civilians, among them two children, died when government forces shelled a market and homes in the city of Idlib, and two more children were killed in shelling on the Idlib countryside.
Two men were also killed in separate bombardments in Aleppo and Idlib provinces, said the Britain-based monitor which has a wide network of sources inside Syria.
Swathes of Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Aleppo, Hama and Latakia provinces are controlled by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), led by Al-Qaeda’s former Syria branch.
The Observatory said that more than 30 people, mostly civilians, had been killed in government bombardment of rebel-held areas since the Homs attack on Thursday.
State media said the attack on the academy had killed 89, while the Observatory reporting a higher toll of 123 dead.
No group has claimed responsibility for the Homs attack, but the Syrian army accused “armed terrorist organizations” for the attack that used “explosive-laden drones,” and vowed to “respond with full force.”
HTS is considered a terrorist group by Damascus, as well as by the United States and United Nations.
Civil war erupted in Syria after President Bashar Assad’s government crushed peaceful protests in 2011.
The conflict has killed more than half a million people and displaced millions after spiralling into a devastating war involving foreign armies, militias and militants.

Israel 'at war' with Hamas after unprecedented attack, says PM Netanyahu

Israel ‘at war’ with Hamas after unprecedented attack, says PM Netanyahu
Updated 07 October 2023
Reuters
Israel ‘at war’ with Hamas after unprecedented attack, says PM Netanyahu

Israel ‘at war’ with Hamas after unprecedented attack, says PM Netanyahu
  • Israeli prime minister also ordered the military to clear the infiltrated towns of Hamas militants
  • Hamas on Saturday fired thousands of rockets at Israel and sent dozens of fighters across the country’s heavily fortified border
Updated 07 October 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told Israel that it is “at war” with Hamas militants that rule the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu’s comments in a televised address mark his first since the Gaza Strip’s Hamas rulers launched a major, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday. He ordered a call-up of reservists and promised that Hamas would “pay a price that it hasn’t known until now.”

“We are at war,” Netanyahu said. “Not an ‘operation,’ not a ‘round,’ but at war.”

The prime minister also ordered the military to clear the infiltrated towns of Hamas militants that remained locked in gunfights with Israeli soldiers.

Hamas on Saturday fired thousands of rockets at Israel and sent dozens of fighters across the country’s heavily fortified border, a massive show of force that caught Israel off-guard on a major holiday.

Political commentators lambasted the government over its failure to anticipate what appeared to be a Hamas attack unseen in its level of planning and coordination.

The Israeli rescue service said that its medics were tending to 16 casualties in southern Israel, including a woman in her 60s who was killed when a rocket fired from Gaza made a direct hit, and two people in serious condition.

There were reports of many more casualties on both sides, but authorities did not immediately release details. Israeli media reported that dozens of people were hospitalized in southern Israel. The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reported injuries among “many citizens” without giving numbers and loudspeakers on mosques broadcast prayers of mourning for killed militants.

The Israeli military struck targets in Gaza in response for over 2,000 rockets that sent air raid sirens wailing constantly as far north as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. It said its forces were engaged in gunfights with Hamas militants who had infiltrated Israel in at least seven locations. The fighters had sneaked across the separation fence and even invaded Israel through the air with paragliders, the army said.

It was not immediately clear what prompted Hamas to launch its attack, which came after weeks of simmering tensions along the Gaza frontier. The shadowy leader of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, announced the start of what he called “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.”

“Enough is enough,” he said in the recorded message, as he called on Palestinians from east Jerusalem to northern Israel to join the fight. “Today the people are regaining their revolution.”

In a televised address, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned that Hamas had made “a grave mistake” and promised that “the state of Israel will win this war.”

The attack comes at a time of historic division within Israel over Netanyahu’s proposal to overhaul the judiciary. Mass protests over the plan have sent hundreds thousands of Israeli demonstrators into the streets and prompted hundreds military reservists to avoid volunteer duty — turmoil that has raised fears over the military’s battlefield readiness.

Videos posted on social media showed what appeared to be the lifeless body of an Israeli soldier being trampled by an angry crowd of Palestinians shouting “God is Great.” Other footage appeared to show Palestinian militants dragging away an Israeli soldier, still alive, on a motorcycle and Palestinian men dancing atop a stolen Israeli tank that had been set ablaze. The authenticity of the videos could not immediately be verified.

“We are in a state of war,” said Kobi Shabtai, the Israeli police chief. “There is no other explanation.”

The infiltration of fighters into southern Israel marked a major accomplishment — and escalation — by Hamas. Millions of people were hunkering down in safe rooms, sheltering from rocket explosions and ongoing gunbattles with Hamas fighters. Cities and towns emptied as the military closed roads near Gaza. The army ordered residents near the Palestinian enclave to stay inside. Israel’s rescue service appealed to the public to donate blood.

“We understand that this is something big,” said Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, an Israeli army spokesperson. He said the Israeli military had called up the army reserves.

Hect declined to comment on how Hamas had managed to catch the army off guard. “That’s a good question,” he said.

Salah Arouri, an exiled Hamas leader, said the operation was a response “to the crimes of the occupation.” He said fighters were defending the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and the thousands of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Saturday that the Palestinian people have the right to defend themselves against the “terror of settlers and occupation troops”, the official news agency WAFA quoted him as saying.

He spoke at an emergency meeting held in Ramallah with a number of top officials from the Palestinian Authority.

Israel has built a massive fence along the Gaza border meant to prevent infiltrations. It goes deep underground and is equipped with cameras, high-tech sensors and sensitive listening technology.

The escalation comes after weeks of heightened tensions along Israel’s volatile border with Gaza, and heavy fighting in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. It also comes at a delicate time for Netanyahu’s far-right government, with hundreds of soldiers in the military reserves have either pulling out of training sessions or promising they won’t report for duty over government’s deeply divisive plan to weaken the Supreme Court.

The divisions within army ranks have threatened to undermine Netanyahu’s reputation as a security expert who would do anything to protect Israel and the cohesion of an institution crucial to the stability of a country locked in low-intensity conflicts on multiple fronts and facing threats from Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group.

Hezbollah congratulated Hamas on Friday, praising the attack as a response to “Israeli crimes” and saying the militants had “divine backing.” The group said its command in Lebanon was in contact with Hamas about the operation.

Israel has maintained a blockade over Gaza since Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007. The bitter enemies have fought four wars since then. There have also been numerous rounds of smaller fighting between Israel and Hamas and other smaller militant groups based in Gaza.

The blockade, which restricts the movement of people and goods in and out of Gaza, has devastated the territory’s economy. Israel says the blockade is needed to keep militant groups from building up their arsenals. The Palestinians say the closure amounts to collective punishment.

The rocket fire comes during a period of heavy fighting in the West Bank, where nearly 200 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military raids this year. In the volatile northern West Bank, scores of militants and residents poured into the streets in celebration at the news of the rocket barrages.

Israel says the raids are aimed at militants, but stone-throwing protesters and people uninvolved in the violence have also been killed. Palestinian attacks on Israeli targets have killed over 30 people.

The tensions have also spread to Gaza, where Hamas-linked activists held violent demonstrations along the Israeli border in recent weeks. Those demonstrations were halted in late September after international mediation.

