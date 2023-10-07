You are here

Bellingham matches Ronaldo's start at Real Madrid with 10 goals in first 10 games

Bellingham matches Ronaldo's start at Real Madrid with 10 goals in first 10 games
Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their second goal during their La Liga match against Osasuna at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid on Oct. 7, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 07 October 2023
AP
Bellingham matches Ronaldo's start at Real Madrid with 10 goals in first 10 games

Bellingham matches Ronaldo's start at Real Madrid with 10 goals in first 10 games
  • The England international took his tally to 10 in as many games after netting twice to help Madrid rout Osasuna 4-0
  • “I’m a confident guy, but I didn’t expect such a good start,” Bellingham said
Updated 07 October 2023
AP
BARCELONA, Spain: Jude Bellingham equaled the fantastic scoring numbers at Real Madrid of Cristiano Ronaldo's start with the club on Saturday, showing again that Real Madrid got much more than a promising midfielder when they signed him this summer.
The England international took his tally to 10 in as many games after netting twice to help Madrid rout Osasuna 4-0 and keep the Spanish league lead. That was the best scoring start for a new Madrid player since Ronaldo also scored 10 in his first 10 games after his 2009 transfer from Manchester United.
“I’m a confident guy, but I didn’t expect such a good start,” Bellingham said. “At this stage of the season you can’t ask for more."
Not only has the 20-year-old Bellingham started filling the big boots of an aging Luka Modric, he is also helping Madrid to quickly move past the exit of Karim Benzema amid a still unsuccessful pursuit of Kylian Mbappé.
“He puts on his Superman cape in nearly every game," veteran defender Dani Carvajal, who set up Bellingham’s opener, said about his new teammate.
Bellingham sent a message that he was ready to handle high expectations when he accepted the No. 5 of Zinedine Zidane at Madrid. But nobody expected him to score at this rate, not even his coach. And this was for a team that were supposed to struggle after Benzema, their top scorer for the past four seasons, left for Saudi Arabia.
Bellingham leads the league with eight goals — and has scored in six of eight league games. He has also scored in both of Madrid’s Champions League games, including a 3-2 win at Napoli this week.
“His start to the season has been a surprise in every aspect. Nobody expected him to score like this,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said.
His sudden transformation into a serial goal-scorer since joining Madrid from Borussia Dortmund, where he scored 14 times in 42 games last season, has quickly elevated Bellingham to the role of team leader.
He has proven nearly unstoppable for defenders to keep track of when he makes his runs forward from the midfield. His first goal on Saturday in the ninth minute was a product of one of those runs, when Carvajal saw him coming and used one touch to knock a pass by Modric into the path of the charging Bellingham.
Bellingham used one touch to cut further into the heart of the box and fired over goalkeeper Sergio Herrera.
He struck again in the 54th when he worked a quick one-two with Federico Valverde while surrounded by defenders in the area.
It was his second brace for Madrid after also scoring two in a 3-1 win at Almeria.
Vinícius Júnior added a third goal on the break in the 65th and five minutes later set up Joselu Mato for Madrid’s fourth to crush Osasuna in a rematch of last year’s Copa del Rey final.
“(Bellingham is) incredible. He was born to play for Madrid and to define an era,” Vinícius said.
“I hope this connection that we have lasts for the many years that we can play together. I love playing with Jude.”
Madrid remained two points ahead of Girona, which won at Cadiz 1-0. Barcelona are four points behind Madrid before the defending champion visit Granada on Sunday.
Aurélien Tchouaméni, a holding midfielder, had to play as a central defender for Madrid with Éder Militão and David Alaba injured and Nacho Fernández suspended. That left Antonio Rüdiger as the only central defender available, but Osasuna were unable to take advantage of Tchouaméni's lack of experience.
Osasuna slipped into 11th place. Their only relief in an otherwise painful game was Herrera's save of a penalty kick by Joselu to deny Madrid a fifth goal.
Osasuna coach Jagoba Arrasate also praised Bellingham.
“(Bellingham) is a super complete player. He plays well, scores, gives assists. He is still young and will only get better,” said Arrasate, who watched the game from the stands while serving a suspension.
GARCÍA GOAL FOR GIRONA
Aleix García’s goal in the 59th minute gave Girona the win against a Cadiz team that played for 80 minutes down a man.
Darwin Machis saw a direct red card in the 10th minute for a foul on Yangel Herrera.
Cadiz are 13th after losing their first home game of the season.
Girona, a team from northeast Catalonia partly owned by Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi ownership, entered the previous round as leader after winning six games in a row before they lost to Madrid 3-0 last weekend.
Valencia also drew 1-1 at Mallorca.

Pulisic strikes, Giroud saves as Milan move top with late drama at Genoa

Pulisic strikes, Giroud saves as Milan move top with late drama at Genoa
Updated 6 min 4 sec ago
AFP
Pulisic strikes, Giroud saves as Milan move top with late drama at Genoa

Pulisic strikes, Giroud saves as Milan move top with late drama at Genoa
  • Pulisic’s fourth Milan goal moved his team two points ahead of Inter thanks to a fourth straight win since last month’s five-goal humiliation from their local rivals
  • Juventus are four points behind Milan in third after their 2-0 derby victory over struggling Torino
Updated 6 min 4 sec ago
AFP

 MILAN: Christian Pulisic fired AC Milan top of Serie A on Saturday after a 1-0 win at Genoa decided in a wild final few minutes in which Olivier Giroud slipped on his goalkeeping gloves and saved the day.

Little had happened at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris until Pulisic struck with three minutes remaining, spinning and slamming home the controversial winning goal which was only given after a long VAR check for a possible handball.

The decision to give that goal would eventually lead to a livid Genoa president Alberto Zangrillo alluding to a conspiracy in which the “usual suspects always come out on top.”

Pulisic’s fourth Milan goal moved his team two points ahead of Inter thanks to a fourth straight win since last month’s five-goal humiliation suffered at the hands of their local rivals, who could only draw 2-2 with Bologna.

His strike also sent the match spiralling into chaos as the home side tried to scramble a point, Mike Maignan shown a straight red card in the seventh minute of stoppage time for charging out of his goal and clattering into Caleb Ekuban.

Coach Stefano Pioli had made his fifth substitute moments before so Giroud, who had been brought on in the 66th minute to score a winner, was then tasked with stopping Genoa and immediately watched on helpless as Albert Gudmundsson clipped a free-kick onto the crossbar.

“Pulisic wanted to go in goal but we told him he was too short, so Oli got picked to go in,” said Pioli to Sky Sport.

With the home crowd baying for blood Genoa’s goalkeeper Josep Martinez came up for the subsequent corner but ending up being sent off himself for a second bookable offense.

And Giroud capped an incredible evening by rushing out of his goal to twice to deny Genoa and ensure Milan took the three points back to the San Siro.

When asked what he would do with the goalkeeper’s jersey, he said: “I’m going to frame it!“

“I didn’t know if Cala (Hakan Calhanoglu) was going to head me the ball so I said to myself, ‘go’. I don’t have the natural skills of a goalkeeper and I really hurt my arm but that’s OK.”

Juventus are four points behind Milan in third after their 2-0 derby victory over struggling Torino.

Second-half goals from Federico Gatti and substitute Arkadiusz Milik made sure Juve stayed within sight of Milan and moved three in front of fourth-placed Napoli ahead of the champions’ home clash with Fiorentina on Sunday.

“We’re not looking at what other teams are doing, we just want to win every game that we play, that’s the only way to the top... there’s a very long way to go,” said Milik.

Juve’s win came without starting center-forward Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, both out injured for the match at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Chiesa risks missing out on Italy’s two Euro 2024 qualifiers with Malta and England but was selected in the Azzurri squad by coach Luciano Spalletti on Friday.

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter looked set to hold on to top spot in Italy when Francesco Acerbi and Lautaro Martinez gave the hosts a commanding lead in the first 13 minutes at the San Siro.

But a Riccardo Orsolini penalty six minutes later and Joshua Zirkzee’s fine finish shortly after half-time snatched a draw for Bologna.

“I’m angry just as the players are in the dressing room,” said Inzaghi to DAZN.

“It’s the second time, after Sassuolo (a 2-1 defeat), that we lead and don’t win because of mistakes and lack of attention which have cost us dearly.”

The one positive for Inter was the continued superb form of Argentina forward Martinez, who took his league tally to 10 in eight matches with his rocket of a strike.

McTominay’s dramatic double lifts Man Utd as 10-man Spurs go top

McTominay’s dramatic double lifts Man Utd as 10-man Spurs go top
Updated 07 October 2023
AFP
McTominay’s dramatic double lifts Man Utd as 10-man Spurs go top

McTominay’s dramatic double lifts Man Utd as 10-man Spurs go top
  • Troubled United were just moments away from a third defeat in the space of seven days at Old Trafford
  • McTominay came off the bench to level three minutes into stoppage time with a close-range strike
Updated 07 October 2023
AFP

LONDON: Scott McTominay’s stoppage-time double gave Manchester United a dramatic 2-1 win at home against Brentford, while 10-man Tottenham climbed to the top of the Premier League after a 1-0 victory at Luton on Saturday.
Troubled United were just moments away from a third defeat in the space of seven days at Old Trafford before McTominay came to the rescue.
Beaten by Crystal Palace last weekend and then Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday, Erik ten Hag’s side were breached in shambolic fashion after 26 minutes.
Casemiro gave the ball away under no pressure, Victor Lindelof made a hash of his attempted clearance and Mathias Jensen’s low shot beat Andre Onana’s weak save.
Against a Brentford team without a win since August 19, ninth-placed United were booed off at half-time and labored for long periods before finally equalising in the 90th minute.
McTominay came off the bench to level three minutes into stoppage time with a close-range strike.
And the Scotland midfielder won it in the 97th minute, producing a powerful header from Maguire’s assist to ease the pressure on Ten Hag.
“We gave the first goal away. It was so disappointing to see that. It can’t be this way,” Ten Hag said.
“This has to be the turning point, the reset, in our approach, our attitudes, as a team and as individuals.
“You have to earn the right to play for the club. That is not always what we have seen in the last few weeks.”
At Kenilworth Road, Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma was sent off just before half-time, earning a needless second booking for diving.
But Micky van de Ven’s first goal for the club soon after the interval clinched unbeaten Tottenham’s sixth win in eight league games.
Ange Postecoglou’s side sit two points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who travel to title rivals Arsenal on Sunday.
“We showed a lot of character and resilience,” Postecoglou said. “The players want to change the destiny of this football club and that is what they are trying to do on the pitch.”
Raheem Sterling proved a point to England manager Gareth Southgate by inspiring Chelsea’s 4-1 rout of Burnley.
Sterling has again been left out of the England squad for the forthcoming matches against Australia and Italy.
But the winger showed his class by playing a role in three Chelsea goals at Turf Moor as Mauricio Pochettino’s team won for a third successive game in all competitions.
French teenager Wilson Odobert celebrated his first Premier League start by giving Burnley a shock lead after 15 minutes.
Chelsea equalized in the 42nd minute when Ameen Al-Dakhil accidently diverted Sterling’s cross into the net for an own goal.
The Blues went head five minutes into the second half after Sterling was fouled by Vitinho and Cole Palmer converted the penalty for his first goal since signing from Manchester City in August.
Sterling capped his virtuoso display in the 65th minute with a clinical finish from Conor Gallagher’s pass, with Nicolas Jackson netting Chelsea’s fourth 10 minutes later.
“I’m so pleased because he needs to feel the net. He is a player with experience that can provide very good things for the team,” Pochettino said of Sterling.
Everton cruised to a 3-0 win against second bottom Bournemouth at Goodison Park.
Sean Dyche’s side took an eighth-minute lead when James Garner bagged his second goal in three games.
Jack Harrison scored Everton’s second with a superb 30-yard lob that caught Neto off his line in the 37th minute.
Abdoulaye Doucoure’s close-range finish on the hour wrapped up Everton’s second league victory this season.
Fulham beat winless Sheffield United 3-1 thanks to Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s opener, Wes Foderingham’s own goal and Willian’s late strike.
Antonee Robinson’s own goal had briefly drawn bottom of the table United level at Craven Cottage before their late collapse.
In the day’s late game, Crystal Palace shared a goalless draw with Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park.

Man City success has exceeded all expectations, says Kyle Walker

Man City success has exceeded all expectations, says Kyle Walker
Updated 07 October 2023
ALAM KHAN
Man City success has exceeded all expectations, says Kyle Walker

Man City success has exceeded all expectations, says Kyle Walker
  • Pep Guardiola’s team visit Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in pursuit of an unprecedented 4th successive Premier League title
  • England right-back has won 13 trophies since he joined the club in 2017
Updated 07 October 2023
ALAM KHAN

As he reflects on lifting five Premier League titles in the past six years, Kyle Walker says just one in his career would have “more than satisfied” his desire to share trophy tales with his family in the years to come.

When he joined Manchester City in 2017, the only medal the England defender had to show as a professional was for Queens Park Rangers’ 2010-11 second-tier Championship success while he was on loan to the side at the start of that season.

In eight years at Tottenham Hotspur, the closest he came was a 2-0 League Cup final loss to Chelsea in 2015, despite being named PFA Young Player of the Year three years earlier.

It was a $61 million move to City that sparked the gold rush and moments to last a lifetime.

Now Walker has 13 major trophies to his name, but is far from finished, having extended his contract to 2026.

“I envisaged winning trophies because that’s why I signed for this club,” said Walker, 33. “But did I envisage winning as many trophies as I have done? Probably not, no.

“To win one Premier League, I would have been more than satisfied with. To win five, as I have done, and a Champions League, and go on and win a treble in one season, my dreams have come true.

“But you know, I can’t rest on that. This is the bar we have set as players, as a club and as an organization, and we need to keep moving in that direction.”

Last season’s historic treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League remains fresh in the mind of Walker, whose footballing dreams were spawned while growing up on a Sheffield council estate.

The UEFA Super Cup followed in August, swaying his decision to reject interest from Bayern Munich to remain at City.

Another factor was Walker’s desire to be the best right-back in Premier League history.

Former Manchester United captain and England international Gary Neville has long been recognized as the finest in that position, having won eight titles, three FA Cups and the Champions League twice during 19 years at Old Trafford.

And Walker told Arab News exclusively: “It’s always about winning as much as I can and playing at the highest level possible.

“For me, I do want to be remembered and be in contention with the best-ever Premier League right-backs. If I’m in the question that’s what I’m bothered about.

“I’ve been doing it 10-11 seasons now and if I wasn’t doing it that long then I shouldn’t be considered.

“Gary Neville is the one that stands out most, definitely, for the titles he won with Manchester United and the player he was, not just for club, but for country as well.

“I feel he’s still right up there, definitely, but then you also look at the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James, Kieran Trippier — it’s a real good pedigree of right-backs that we have.”

Walker, swift and steely in both defense and attack, feels that it is not just success with City that will enhance his status.

“Winning more trophies always helps to get that recognition,” he added. “But personally, if I can bring another level to my game then that will also do it — and I feel I have started off this season by doing that. Hopefully that makes people see my qualities.

“Football is about opinion and everyone has their opinion, and it is what it is, but as long as I’m in contention, I’ll be happy with that.”

When he does eventually finish playing, Walker will also feel proud of being part of a City team that can proudly stand alongside English football’s greatest Premier League teams, such as Neville’s Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson or Arsene Wenger’s 2004 Arsenal “Invincibles.”

City, who visit Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, are now pursuing an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League title.

“For me to compare against the teams like the United one that went on to win multiple titles would be unfair because it’s in a different era,” said Walker.

“I wasn’t there in that era, but I do know that the teams we are playing now and the individuals they have now, it’s scary.

“I do feel this is one of the best teams that I have seen in the Premier League era, most definitely — and I am just glad to be a part of it.

“To surpass what we did last season, it’s just about continuing to do the same. For us to win another treble would be fantastic but it’s very far-fetched — that comes around every so often.

“But then, can we do it? Of course we can. We have got the players to do it and we have got the manager behind us to do it.

That ambition and view is shared by teammate Manuel Akanji.

For the Swiss international, his first season with City was “nearly perfect” — missing out on the Carabao Cup was his only regret.

And, despite winning six of their first seven league games, Akanji believes City are “still in progress” and can get stronger, having undergone significant summer change.

Notable departures included Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte joining Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, as well as captain Ilkay Gundogan leaving for Barcelona and Cole Palmer for Chelsea.

In came Croatian pair Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic, along with Matheus Nunes and Jeremy Doku.

City visit an Arsenal side who were their main challengers last season, with Mikel Arteta’s Gunners letting an eight-point lead slip in a tense climax.

But Akanji added: “Our focus is not on Arsenal — our focus is on us, to win every game and to show a good performance. We are a team that believes and feels strong.

“That’s why we are all here, we want to win trophies. We won three last year and I hope we can at least repeat it this year.

“Last season would only have been better had we won the Carabao Cup as well. It was nearly perfect for me.”

Neymar announces the birth of his daughter with Bruna Biancardi

Neymar announces the birth of his daughter with Bruna Biancardi
Updated 07 October 2023
Arab News
Neymar announces the birth of his daughter with Bruna Biancardi

Neymar announces the birth of his daughter with Bruna Biancardi
Updated 07 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Hilal superstar Neymar had other reasons to be cheerful off the pitch this weekend when he announced the birth of his daughter with his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi.

“Our Mavie arrived to complete our lives,” the Brazilian soccer sensation said on social media early on Saturday morning. “Welcome, daughter! You are already very loved by us.. thank you for choosing us.”

The happy images show the couple smiling and kissing their daughter and includes one of Neymar bathing Mavie.

The meaning of the couple’s new bundle of joy’s name is “my life,” Biancardi said.

The announcement attracted an outpouring of congratulations from celebrities and fans across the world. 

Al-Hilal, which he joined in the summer from French giants PSG, congratulated him on the addition to his family in a Portuguese post on X a few minutes after the announcement.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together back in April. Biancardi documented her pregnancy journey on her social media account.  

The player has a 12-year-old son, Davi Lucca, with Carolina Dantas.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NJ (@neymarjr)

Neymar’s reception in the Saudi capital, particularly from the Hilal faithful, has been immense and he has settled in well with his new team. His debut saw The Blues put six past Al-Fayha and this week he opened his account with a goal in Tehran in the Champions League.

Al-Hilal are aiming to extend their three-match winning streak as they travel to Al-Akhdoud on Saturday.

2 years of PIF at Newcastle United: The dawn of Al-Rumayyan’s age of expectation as Magpies challenge world order

2 years of PIF at Newcastle United: The dawn of Al-Rumayyan’s age of expectation as Magpies challenge world order
Updated 07 October 2023
Liam Kennedy
2 years of PIF at Newcastle United: The dawn of Al-Rumayyan’s age of expectation as Magpies challenge world order

2 years of PIF at Newcastle United: The dawn of Al-Rumayyan’s age of expectation as Magpies challenge world order
  • Stunning 4-1 win over PSG on Wednesday night showed Eddie Howe’s team now ready to take on Europe’s finest
Updated 07 October 2023
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Two years ago, around about this time, a roar swept across Tyneside. One of joy, right from the heart, the soul. One that rippled through the hundreds of Newcastle United fans gathered at St. James’ Park — which soon became tens of thousands. A roar heard across all four corners of the globe; a noise that one feels is yet to reach its crescendo.

This was it. The moment: 5:18 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. A timestamp etched in the history of the Magpies. This was what Newcastle fans had been waiting for; all they hoped and dreamed of.

“The Premier League, Newcastle United Football Club and St James Holdings Limited have today settled the dispute over the takeover of the club by the consortium of PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media.”

It continued: “Following the completion of the Premier League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test, the club has been sold to the consortium with immediate effect.”

Months of waiting for words from the Premier League, and in two tweets it lit up a city. The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia was the new custodian of hopes and dreams for every man, woman and child with black and white blood coursing through their veins.

Two years on, that landscape has altered immeasurably, both on and off the field — and with it, so has expectation. The Magpies are no longer the plucky underdog, the downtrodden sleeping giant. The giant is rumbling, and all of Europe, indeed the world, are taking note.

Take Wednesday, for example. Few so-called experts expected Newcastle to lay a glove on the first real “new money” world football project, Paris Saint-Germain.

It was billed by many as the established order against the young pretender — a lazy comparison given Newcastle have proudly stood at the top of the English game since 1892, while Paris were a city merger project in the 1970s.

This was more than football; it was about ideology. Saudi Arabia v Qatar. Galacticos super spends v sustainable investment. And throw in the traditional England v France rivalry and you have an explosive mix. St. James’ Park did not disappoint in that regard.

The white hot bomb that went off on Wednesday evening — from the raucous home following which sucked every ball into the net, to the straining of every sinew by the 11 black and whites on the park — blew a shell-shocked Kylian Mbappe and his teammates into insignificance. Well, for one night at least. If Newcastle’s Saudi owners have anything to do with it — spoiler, they definitely will — this will become a regular occurrence.

The man tasked with leading the Magpies in this new era of expectation is Eddie Howe. His appointment was the first major decision taken by the owners — and there has barely been a day of regret for either side, with Newcastle climbing from 19th in the Premier League to Champions League football, all with less of a transfer spend than a third of the English top flight.

The next step has to be consolidation in the top four and maybe even a trophy.

“Hopefully, upwards and in the right direction,” Howe said when asked about what he thinks the future direction of his team and the club will be in the next phase of development.

“In the two years the owners have been here it has been incredible for the football club.

“They have had a path, a plan, and they have tried to implement that plan. They’ve tried to give stability to the football club. They’ve just been very consistent and very level. That helps enormously internally when you are trying to work at the football club to try and make good decisions. So, full credit to everyone involved.

“The future looks bright but that depends on so many things to work and go well. There are no guarantees in football; you have to work every day to progress things forward. That’s the wish, but money doesn’t guarantee it. Good decisions are the key.”

Yasir Al-Rumayyan strode down from the directors’ box at St. James’ Park on Wednesday, having watched with a beaming smile as wide as the Tyne, to congratulate every player, the manager and his coaches on their 4-1 success.

It feels like a long, long time since he made the same journey, with fewer smiles, following a January 2022 shock FA Cup defeat to third tier Cambridge United.

PIF chief and Newcastle chair Al-Rumayyan is a man who knows what he wants and makes no apology for talking about the Magpies targeting the top of the world footballing tree.

His deputies, Amanda Staveley and others, have also talked of “winning everything.” These types of statements seemed fanciful six months ago, but look less so given Newcastle’s Champions League start. A lot of water has passed under the bridge in 24 months; a lot more is yet to flow.

“I did, very briefly, because I was in the middle of my press conference,” said Howe when asked whether he spoke to Al-Rumayyan after the game.

“We had a couple of minutes together and it was short and sweet. There were words of encouragement, from both sides. From him to me, and me to him. It’s always great to see him, we love it when he comes to watch us play.

“We haven’t had a meeting together for some time. This season is different because of the amount of games. But I’m sure there are decisions and meetings going on that I’m not aware of.

“The aim is to be the best we can be, as quickly as we can be. But I’ve not been set any targets. The target is to maximize and get everything I can out of the squad. That’s the message, really.”

Newcastle’s first game in the third year of majority Saudi ownership comes on Sunday when they face a trip to UEFA Conference League winners West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Topics: Newcastle United

